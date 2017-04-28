Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cypress Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:CY)

Q1 2017 Earnings Call

April 27, 2017 4:30 pm ET

Executives

Melanie Solomon - The Blueshirt Group LLC

Hassane El-Khoury - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Thad Trent - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Michael Balow - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Analysts

William Stein - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Rajvindra S. Gill - Needham & Co. LLC

Anthony Joseph Stoss - Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC

Vivek Arya - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Blayne Curtis - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Craig M. Hettenbach - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Charles Kazarian - Credit Suisse Securities (NYSE:USA) LLC

Suji De Silva - ROTH Capital Partners LLC

Hassane El-Khoury - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Thank you, Melanie, and thank you, all, for joining us. Over the last few quarters, you've seen us executing on our Cypress 3.0 strategy to provide complete solutions for embedded systems and markets growing faster than the overall semi industry.

Our Q1 results reflect the actions we have taken to reorganize the company to align our solutions, our investments and our corporate structure with our global market plan and our focus on high-growth areas of the automotive, industrial and consumer markets, including the Internet of Things and USB connectivity.

We have been deepening our customer relationships and growing broad through our channel partnerships. Since being named CEO, I've spent the majority of my time meeting with customers. This top level engagement is a major change for Cypress. What I'm hearing from customers is consistent and clear. The world is moving faster than ever, and they expect us to help them manage the pace of change by solving problems in new ways. Our innovation is their differentiation. Our balanced R&D investment in the right products positions us to support this need while achieving our financial model.

That brings me to our quarterly results. Q1 was another record revenue quarter for the company in the post-SunPower era. Our revenue strength in the first quarter was across end markets, particularly from IoT, and NOR memory was better than we expected. Automotive was our strongest end market in Q1 with record revenue in design-in activity.

As we laid out at our Analyst Day event, our wireless connectivity revenue or what you hear me referring to as the IoT business unit is expected to grow 23% to 27% in 2017 over 2016. We started the first quarter of 2017 with 30% growth from last quarter. We view this as an entry point for the rest of the business since wireless is a capability that cuts across all markets. Let me remind you that our IoT business unit only reflects our wireless connectivity and does not include other products like microcontrollers, memories or power management which also get designed into the same applications.

We have continued to execute in our chosen end markets and we're comfortable with the long-term targets we provided in Analyst Day, including revenue growth of 79% over a multiyear period. Our gross margin plan remains on track. Thad will provide more details.

Now I'd like to highlight some key wins that support our positioning in the growth vectors we have indentified. First is Automotive, where Cypress is embedded in the car of tomorrow. Beyond the expected long-term unit growth of vehicle production, semiconductor content and connectivity in the car is accelerating. And thus, we are enhancing the cockpit and improving the driver experience with infotainment, comfort and safety.

We are the market leader in instrument cluster with our microcontrollers and flash products, which enable next-generation human machine interface technology including TrueTouch and CapSense solutions. We hold the largest market share in automotive NOR, approximately three times the number two competitor with major wins in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems or ADAS. We currently have a very strong and growing pipeline. With over 90 ADAS projects already active, 80% of which are among the top 12 OEMs.

We also expect future growth as a result of our Type-C leadership for fast charging of phones and other applications. All these examples drive content and they drive Cypress Automotive revenue. We are even gaining ground in more established automotive applications like body electronics, where our solutions with Traveo II provide the hub for all connectivity with robust security. Both of which have become key requirements for the connected cars of tomorrow.

Our recent win with Continental, the top supplier in next-generation body electronics, along with those we have added over the past few quarters with other Tier 1 suppliers, positions us to lead in this market once those design fully ramp into production.

Finally, we are number one in the combination of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth wireless connectivity for automotive. We will maintain our lead as complex connectivity defines the car of tomorrow. This brings me to our second growth vector, IoT, which we view as the wireless connectivity piece of our automotive, industrial and consumer markets.

We have the broadest portfolio of wireless connectivity solutions with wireless MCUs, complete software stacks and Wi-Fi and Bluetooth combo chips. Connectivity to the Internet is Wi-Fi de facto home and enterprise network. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth BLE combos not only connect the Edge devices to the network but also to the applications to control them via smartphones. We have optimized solutions for both technologies, including the most advance industry required protocols with our latest 802.11ac for IoT high-performance Wi-Fi solutions designed to address the problems our customers are facing.

One example is the new Nintendo Switch, where our dual-band solution provides high-speed connections with low power consumption and our leading Wi-Fi plus Bluetooth combo performance offers gamers uninterrupted, low-latency play experiences.

We have also invested and will remain focused on taking our IoT solutions broad using our WICED Studio software via our channel partners as we have done with Arrow Electronics to serve their customer in industrial, retail, life sciences and smart-cities sector.

Just to put some numbers around the recent success we have had so far with this business, of course, in addition to a stellar 30% quarter-on-quarter growth I already mentioned, design wins for wireless connectivity increased by 57% from Q4 2016 to Q1 2017. Since the acquisition, customer count has increased more than 70% and community users have increased over 25%.

Our third growth vector is USB-C, where we are the market leader and well-positioned for the expected ramp in the second half of this year. We have started to see laptops, desktops, tablets and cell phones shift to USB-C. We are in five of the top six PC OEMs and have begun to move into second-tier players like Fujitsu and LG with our USB-C solutions. We are implementing the USB-C ports on seven models of Fujitsu's LIFEBOOK notebooks as well as a dock accessory and on three models of LG's ultra-lightweight gram notebooks.

Finally, on the heels of the new Samsung Galaxy S8 release, their new DeX dock enables the smartphone to connect to peripherals and provide laptop functionality using our USB-C dock solution with four chips – one each for upstream and downstream power delivery, a hub controller to connect USB devices and manage the Ethernet port, and a chip to communicate with displays via the display port. As consumers use their mobile devices in more seamless ways, we expect these types of accessories to proliferate.

I wanted to close with a wrap-up of our successful Analyst Day last month, where we demonstrated our leadership position in the embedded market space and our continued commitment to drive growth through the execution of our Cypress 3.0 strategy. The immersive experience that we created showcased how we are positioned to win in markets we've chosen to target. The video webcast and slides are available on the Investors section of our website, so please check them out if you haven't already.

Now, I'll turn it over to Thad to talk in more detail about our numbers.

Thad Trent - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Thanks, Hassane. I'll start out by saying we're pleased with the strong start we're seeing in 2017. The operational changes from Cypress 3.0 are translating into revenue growth, gross margin improvement and operating leverage in our business. We have been building strong momentum while focusing our investments on high-growth markets of automotive, industrial and consumer as more devices become connected through the proliferation of IoT.

So turning to the demand environment, we're seeing strong demand in all regions and across all major product lines both from increased customer demand along with the ramping of new businesses. In Q1, which is usually seasonally down 6% to 7% from Q4, we performed better than expected, delivering $531.9 million in revenue, which is up slightly sequentially. Automotive revenues grew 6% and represents 33% of total revenue. We saw strength in Europe, and as a reminder, we do not have much exposure to the China auto market.

Our results were driven by content gains in the areas Hassane has talked about, which continues to overshadow any fluctuations in unit volume. MCD revenue was $317.9 million, up 8% from Q4, as we continue to see growth in our wireless connectivity business and strength in our automotive microcontrollers. Revenue in our wireless connectivity business, which includes the IoT assets acquired from Broadcom last year increased 30% over Q4.

MPD revenue was $214 million, down 9% from Q4, but better than we expected due to strength in the NOR market, and overall MPD was up 1% over Q1 of 2016. While we expect the overall memory market to decline over the long term, we are well-positioned in our focus market, and we'll continue to drive profitability and cash flow in this division.

So next I'd like to talk about gross margin. In March, we announced the closure of the sale of our Minnesota fab for $30 million. This is a significant milestone in our gross margin enhancement plan and our long-term financial model as we optimize our manufacturing footprint. Our Q1 margins came in at 39.3%, slightly above the midpoint of our guidance as we continue to execute on the margin improvement plan. As a reminder, the drivers of gross margin include fab utilization, which was flat at 63% as expected, product mix and other operational efficiencies as we detailed in our Analyst Day, and we continue to expect improvement throughout the year to our target of exiting the year at 43%.

So let me give you a few numbers for your models. Our operating expenses for Q1 were $143.9 million or 27% of revenue. Our OIE was $16.2 million, which reflects interest expense and foreign exchange impact. And as you saw in our filed 8-Ks, we refinanced our term loans which reduced our weighted average interest rate from 4.7% to 3.9% and today's LIBOR rates.

Our tax expense in Q1 was $2.8 million. Our diluted share count for Q1 was 359.1 million shares, and this includes 17.3 million shares in the money portion of the Spansion convert. And this increased approximately 2.2 million shares in Q1 due to the higher stock price. So this resulted in net income of $45.9 million or $0.13 per share at the high end of our guidance.

Our results are reflecting the operating leverage in our model due to the revenue growth, gross margin expansion and the full benefit of the Spansion synergies as we realign our resources with Cypress 3.0 and streamline our operations. The wireless connectivity business continues to exceed our expectation and was accretive in Q1.

EPS and non-GAAP EBITDA increased 86% and 55% over the same period last year, respectively, again demonstrating the strong fall through in our business. So turning to the balance sheet, cash and short-term investments totaled $122 million, and we had $223 million undrawn on our revolver. Cash from operations was $26 million, reflecting $17 million of cash payments associated with the restructuring and related severances, as well as an increase in inventory for expected ramp of revenue in Q2.

So the inventory increased $37 million sequentially to $325 million due to increases in wireless connectivity and MCU inventory to support these expected ramps. Our Q1 non-GAAP EBITDA was $81.1 million. Debt was slightly lower at $1.29 billion. Our accounts receivable at the end of the first quarter was $317 million, resulting in DSO of 54 days. Our CapEx was $13.8 million and depreciation was $16.2 million for the quarter.

So now turning over to guidance we published on our press release today, we entered the quarter with over 90% of the quarter booked for the third consecutive quarter as our broad customer base and auto customers are providing better visibility. The book-to-bill was 1.3, up from 1.05 last quarter, and our lead times are increasing as end customer demand continues to ramp.

For Q2, we are expecting revenue of $530 million to $560 million, which at the midpoint is up roughly 2.5% over the above seasonal Q1 revenue. Based on our current visibility into the second half of the year, we are expecting slightly better than normal seasonal pattern. And our expected Q2 gross margin of 40.5% plus or minus reflects an increase in fab utilization. We continue to anticipate exiting the year at around 75% utilized in Fab 25, and as always, margin will vary with utilization, products and customer mix.

We expect Q2 operating expenses between $143 million and $145 million for the quarter. Net interest expense will be approximately $16.6 million. Tax expense will be approximately $3.2 million. CapEx is estimated to be $20 million and depreciation of approximately $16 million. So we anticipate the fully diluted share count to be 363 million shares. As a result, earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $0.14 to $0.18 for the quarter.

To wrap things up, our teams across the globe continue to execute and we are pleased to report not only a record revenue quarter but also our strongest Q1 since the SunPower era as our Cypress 3.0 strategy continues to deliver results.

With that, I'll now turn the call back over to the operator for Q&A.

William Stein - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Great. Thank you for taking my question. Gentlemen, you guided long-term revenue growth of 7% to 9%, and you also noted that you expect USB Type-C to be a significant driver of revenue growth over the next couple of years. But you also talked about that moderating later as that business commoditizes eventually. So, should we expect the near-term revenue growth perhaps to be above this 7% to 9% range?

Hassane El-Khoury - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Hey, Will, this is Hassane. So, no, everything, the ups and downs are already as we've been guiding as far as the short term within 2017. But we're also not deviating from our long-term projections. So it's all already accounted for based on the visibility and the risk-adjusted. Obviously, with Type-C and the end markets that it's exposed to, we ramp when they ramp. So all of that is already baked into our guide and our short-term forecast, but that doesn't change our long term at all.

William Stein - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Okay. So a follow-up if I can. Hoping you can give us an idea for the eventual size of the USB Type-C opportunity? It sounds like we're not seeing any or much of it any way in the Q2 guide but it's more of a second half ramp. Any help understanding what the total size of that business could be over the couple of years?

Hassane El-Khoury - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

So we're not breaking it up at least until we start seeing more confidence in the ramp. Obviously, we've tracked that market. The last couple of years it's been coming. It's still a small base. So when we talked about the ramp, how fast and how many in parallel and how many will end up being successful as far as sell-through. As we get into the Q3 and Q4 timeframe, I'll be in a better and more comfortable position to provide more accurate guide specifically to that market.

William Stein - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Okay. Thank you.

Rajvindra S. Gill - Needham & Co. LLC

Thank you and congrats on a solid execution. Question on the IoT division, Hassane and Thad. It grew 30% quarter-over-quarter, and if my numbers are correct, I think last quarter was $71 million. And so that puts the IoT business at $93 million a quarter roughly. So that would represent massive growth over the previous year.

And just, one, I wanted to make sure that those are the – I have the correct numbers right. And what's fueling the growth? Are you seeing – from previous expectations, is the growth being driven by automotive applications, industrial? Maybe you could provide some color there.

Thad Trent - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Yeah, Rajvi, it's Thad. So, generally, you're correct. Last quarter we did $72.3 million in the acquired business. It did grow 30%. Also keep in mind that we've got a internal legacy IoT effort that was going on pre-acquisition that we're lumping into our IoT. But both of the businesses grew nicely quarter-over-quarter. So your numbers are in the ballpark.

Rajvindra S. Gill - Needham & Co. LLC

What's fueling the growth?

Hassane El-Khoury - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Yeah, so as far as the fueling the growth, lot of it is across markets and is across really a lot of customers. Obviously not stellar growth from automotive because automotive is a small base and you know there is about two to three years from the design-in activity and automotive has been strong. But it's not yet contributing to a lot of the growth that we're seeing in the short term. That's more coming from consumer, a little bit of the industrial. But it's across all markets, it's across all customers.

Maybe, Mike, you have a couple of comments?

Michael Balow - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Yeah. Sure. So we're seeing a lot of growth in the consumer space, home automation, some of the industrial, and then some of the non-traditional users of electronics, people that just want – have devices that want to give intelligence and have connectivity. So it's actually very strong across all markets. It's one of the few products that we actually get more pull from customers than we actually have to push.

Thad Trent - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Yeah, Rajvi, and as Hassane said in his prepared remarks, the customer count has gone up 70% post being acquired. So that shows you it's broad with a lot of customers as well.

Rajvindra S. Gill - Needham & Co. LLC

Excellent. And just a question on gross margin, Thad, and I'll hop back in the queue. Great steady progress on the gross margin front. So we're on track maybe to exit this year at 43%. Next year, Q4 2018, given the fact that we're now kind of a quarter into this year, how do we think about the drivers for the margins exiting next year?

Thad Trent - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Well, so our target still remains the same, 43% this year, 48% exit rate in 2018. The primary drivers are – well, there's numerous pieces of it, but it's the fab utilization that will continue to drive it. And at Analyst Day, I talked about optimizing our manufacturing footprint as revenue is growing as well. So taking advantage of the lowest cost providers, whether it's inside or outside. So we've got that piece of it. We also start to recognize incremental synergies from the Spansion merger that we still have to layer in, and that will still happen over the next call it year and a half or so.

And then our flash gross margin plan that we laid out almost a year and a half ago, we've been executing flawlessly too and the team has done a great job. And we'll continue to execute on that piece of it. Those are the primary drivers. It's not a step function. It's not you do one and then you move to the next. You actually work on all of these simultaneously and you get benefit each quarter. So we'll continue to drive down that path and continue to execute on that plan and march towards that 48%.

Rajvindra S. Gill - Needham & Co. LLC

Great job, guys. Thank you.

Thad Trent - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Thanks.

Anthony Joseph Stoss - Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC

Hi, guys. Congrats on your IoT growth. I wonder then, Hassane, given the much faster growth, do you expect any change of the mix in terms of gross margins? Do you still think this is a 50%-plus gross margin mix? And then secondly, you mentioned above seasonal trends for the second half already. What gives you that visibility? Is it Auto? Is it IoT? USB-C? Is it everything? I'd love to hear more on your visibility on the above seasonal trends already.

Hassane El-Khoury - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Sure. So, yeah, there is no change in our outlook for the gross margin of that business. Obviously, well, it's plus or minus mix based on the quarter, based on the ramp. But overall, and the visibility that we have, I have no concerns about that margin.

For the second half of the year, obviously there is two things. There's revenue, dollar revenue, and also percent growth. If I look at percent growth, we're going to see a big percent growth from the USB-C. But remember, it's coming off from a much smaller base. So as far as dollars, it will contribute. IoT, obviously the wireless connectivity, will continue to be strong in the next couple of quarters for us. That's the visibility I have today. And then Automotive is really steady with good visibility and is still within the forecast for multiyear period that I've given of the 8% to 12%. So there's strength in that.

So, overall, really, it's not – we're not going to be exposed to one market or another as far as having to worry about one or be excited about the other. We've been pushing our three growth vectors, which are IoT, Type-C and Automotive, and all of them will contribute just like they did in Q1 to a first order.

Anthony Joseph Stoss - Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC

Okay. And if I can slide in another one related to your NOR Flash comments that's it already contributing, it's better in the quarter, can you help us think about either price increases throughout the year for NOR Flash and what kind of positive impact that's already happening on your gross margins? Thanks.

Hassane El-Khoury - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

So if you look at it, most the revenue coming in from the NOR Flash for us at Cypress is the embedded customers, automotive and industrial. And what we like about that market is obviously the visibility we talked about but also all the pricing and supply agreements are all baked in a on a multiyear period. And those are the customers we focus on, and they typically have the margin that we would like. Because remember, we walked away from all of the low-margin business that didn't fit our corporate model. We have been opportunistic, meaning if we get customers that need supply, we do give, if we can, but we give them at our price. But that's an opportunistic view of the market. It's not a structural view.

We've analyzed the market. Most of the fluctuation is happening on the consumer low end, low density, Which is not a market we play in, that's why Thad and I refer to it as being opportunistic. There were a few opportunities that we played with in Q1 and the results show it, and we'll be opportunistic moving forward in Q2. But everything we have visibility on, as far as what we are doing, is in our guide. Anything beyond that, either way we'll talk about it then.

Anthony Joseph Stoss - Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC

Great job, guys. Thank you.

Vivek Arya - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

So, thanks for taking my question, and congratulations on the result and execution. The first one, Hassane, how is the pricing environment in your different businesses? We have had a lot of consolidation in semis over the last few years. Are you actually seeing that in practice if you were to look at the pricing environment now versus the last two, three years? Has it actually improved or is it just that the demand environment is much better? I'm just trying to understand if pricing is also helping to support the business.

Hassane El-Khoury - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Yeah. It's actually both. So before we talk about the pricing because of the demand, which is very focused on the flash market really, I'll talk to you about the consolidation. Obviously, consolidation helps. There is the pricing environment. We don't see anybody being out of line, customers understand it. Customers are more and more looking for strategic partnership versus tactical, transactional. And that's helping obviously the pricing environment. So that's been obviously going in the right direction.

The opportunistic view of the supply and demand, which is specifically related to the flash, my answer still remains. We've been opportunistic, meaning we're not exposed to supply and demand, go raise prices like a lot of companies do. Our customers are contractual. They're automotive. They're historically better margin than the ones we walked away from in 2015 and 2016.

So therefore we don't have these transactional things that we do. Not that we don't do it; when there is a play for us to raise prices in a consumer or in lower-margin – lower than our corporate or lower than our business unit margin, we do cause that to change. But that's not anything structural.

Vivek Arya - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Got it. And as a follow-up on your connectivity and the IoT business, that's been pretty strong. How diverse is it? And is there any seasonality to it? You've obviously established a very strong baseline for Q1, and I'm trying to understand how we should think about the evolution of that as we go throughout the year. Should we expect lumpiness or do you just think that there is enough secular demand that the business can continue to trend well off of this very strong baseline?

Michael Balow - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

So this is Mike Balow. I'll answer that question. So I talked about that a little earlier. The customer base is very diverse, from consumer to the home automation, to industrial across the number of products. And then the non-traditional user of electronics. So anybody that wants connectivity or trying to connect a device now is embedding wireless technology. So as far as seasonality goes, I don't see any upside or downside in terms of seasonality. I think it'll remain pretty consistent across quarters. And what was the last part of the question? What was your last...

Hassane El-Khoury - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

(31:13) So I'd say overall it's a growth business. So we can think about it as growing, not really seasonal quarter-on-quarter. But as far as the long term, yeah. I mean, absolutely. I talked about it in our Analyst Day. We talked about 23% to 27% in 2017. And as far as connectivity, multiyear period, we're still on the 16% to 18%. So, we're behind the numbers and we have more and more confidence as we see these results, the quarterly results.

Vivek Arya - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Okay. Thank you.

Blayne Curtis - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Hey, thanks for taking my question. Actually, I wanted to follow up on that. Given the large beat in March, even if you're flat, you'd exceed that guidance for the year. So I just want to understand, is that still the message because I think you just said it would grow from this space or do you see that the back half would be down to hit that full-year guide?

Hassane El-Khoury - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Yeah. So, Blayne, one thing to keep in mind is when we talked about the wireless connectivity, we talked about the growth year-over-year for – specifically, wireless was roughly in the 25% range, and that's year-on-year. So the visibility that we have on this business is it will continue to grow. Kind of coming back to the previous question, if you look back over history, it's hard to predict any seasonality on this. So we've got visibility as far as our customers are booking out kind of beyond that lead time. So we'll see how that plays out through the year but we do expect it to continue to grow. Obviously, we're not expecting 30% sequentially every quarter except – I don't think that's sustainable.

Blayne Curtis - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Great. And then I guess, I mean, obviously I didn't know what you baked in your guidance for that business but it was obviously a substantial number versus what I had in my model, and I'm assuming that comes in an accretive gross margin. So I just want to ask you, in March, your gross margin, if you had all that revenue come in at 50 (33:17), I would think it would be a little bit better. So I was wondering if your utilization of the core businesses was the same as your forecasting.

Thad Trent - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Yeah. So, our utilization was at 63%, which was flat quarter-on-quarter as we expected. You're right, the IoT has a higher gross margin. It's manufactured outside so it doesn't do anything for our internal utilization, but we also saw strength in products that are below the corporate average. So when you net it all out, we are at that 39.3%. So you kind of had all tides – the tide rising on all the various products, some high gross margin, some lower gross margin and just net it out.

Blayne Curtis - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Thanks, Thad.

Craig M. Hettenbach - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Yes. Thanks. Just a follow-up. On the gross margin, I understand that you have utilization that'll impact it through the year. But any other color that you'd point to as you move through the year from mix perspective because it sounds like that could be a little bit of a swing factor?

Thad Trent - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Yeah. I mean, obviously mix is going to play a key role in what the margins do, right? And again, as we look forward, we're comfortable with that 43% and it's based on the mix of business that we're seeing right now. We're getting better visibility than we ever have right now. So it gives us more than one quarter of visibility. We're really getting pretty good visibility into the next two quarters. And based on what we're seeing in the market, and I mentioned it in my prepared remarks, which is its strength across all major product lines. And so we'll see how that plays out, but our plan is still to exit at 43% for this year even with the mix that we're seeing today.

Craig M. Hettenbach - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Got it. And then my follow-up for USB Type-C in 2017, do you think that skews more smartphones or more kind of notebooks accessories for the business that you'll see in 2017?

Hassane El-Khoury - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

I think – I have to be careful with my answer. So what I would say is it's really the growth is going to happen in both PCs and mobile but also in accessories with power adapters specifically that go along with the PC and the mobile. Now one thing we all believe is when mobile starts to ramp heavily, then that's going to screw the unit volume, and that will change the mix a little bit. But that's – more than that, we'll have to wait until designs start to go into revenue. But we're seeing design-in activity across the board. As far as when they ramp and how fast and how high they ramp, we'll have to wait until they get all into production and get announced.

Craig M. Hettenbach - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Okay. Got it. Thanks.

Charles Kazarian - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Hi. This is Charlie Kazarian here for John Pitzer. Congrats on the strong results, guys. I guess I had one question. Just kind of looking at your sequential guidance for the first quarter, kind of implies up about 2.5% Q-on-Q, again obviously off a higher March base. But given the relatively strong seasonality in the second quarter of about up 7-or-so percent, could you help me kind of think through potential conservatism in your guide given I guess a couple factors such as the seasonality as well as the strong book-to-bill?

Hassane El-Khoury - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Yeah. So, normal seasonality in Q2 is up 6% or 7%. The midpoint of our guidance is 2.5%, the higher end is roughly 5%. We had strong growth, as we've talked about, in the IoT wireless connectivity side, 30% quarter-on-quarter, and I think that's really skewed the Q1 number. And we're not going to see that repeat in Q2 in terms of that level of growth. And that's going to mute that seasonality a little bit. So as we look forward, we entered the quarter over 90% booked. We've got good visibility, we've got long lead times right now, and that's basically where we're seeing things come true given a very strong Q1.

Charles Kazarian - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

I guess then as a quick follow-up on that. Is it fair to assume that on, like, I guess, I don't know if you want to guide out for the third quarter but just thinking about seasonal trends, that that will be a more kind of clean comp using a C2Q base?

Hassane El-Khoury - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Yeah. I don't want to give a guide but I kind of alluded to, I think it's going to be stronger than seasonal for both Q3 and Q4 based on what we're seeing right now. That's the best that we can lay out to you at this point.

Charles Kazarian - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

All right. Thank you very much.

Suji De Silva - ROTH Capital Partners LLC

Hi, Hassane. Hi, Thad. Congrats on the strong results here. The distribution I think is where we're getting the overall revenues, if I did the math correctly. I'm wondering if the inventory – I know your inventory went up. The distributor inventory is lean or in the typical six to eight-week range from where you sit?

Michael Balow - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

This is Mike Balow. Yes, the distributor inventory, we've maintained that across the board between six and eight weeks.

Suji De Silva - ROTH Capital Partners LLC

Okay.

Michael Balow - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Yeah. I think we exited the quarter right around six and a half weeks, which is consistent with where we've been. So although you've got inventory growing, you've got it up a higher revenue base as well. So it's right where we would expect it to be.

Suji De Silva - ROTH Capital Partners LLC

Okay. Fair enough. And I noticed you talked about it in the prepared remarks about the Traveo winning business in the more traditional body part of the car, electrics. I'm just wondering if that – what differentiators are allowing you to win competitively there, and is this already the effect of customers seeking a second source versus NXPI and Freescale having merged? Are we already seeing that effect come in?

Hassane El-Khoury - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

No. It's really the win primarily – well, so first order is all based on the technical requirements and the performance of our product, Traveo II, which we just announced with the win. And what's allowing us to win against the traditional body players is low power, security and performance. And primarily it's the security aspect of it. We have outlined a strong architecture of our new generation microcontrollers, both in automotive and IoT with PSoC 6. And that differentiation drove a lot of the wins that we are talking about as far as in our funnel. Obviously, revenue is about two to three years from today, but the wins are there and designs have started.

Suji De Silva - ROTH Capital Partners LLC

Okay. Great. Thanks, guys.

William Stein - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Great. Thanks. You highlighted a book-to-bill of 1.3. It's very robust. And you also mentioned, I think, lead times pumping out a little bit. And I just love to get a little bit of color. Would you characterize the business as supply constrained today? Or is that 1.3 book-to-bill representative of customers requesting delivery for later in the year and just lining up sort of blanket orders for later in the year?

Thad Trent - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Yeah. It's a good question. So, typically, our automotive and industrial customers will book out beyond lead time in the first place, which has been giving us better visibility and more predictability of our business. But what we have been seeing is lead times going out. They're in the 10-plus-week range, and it obviously varies by product. Some are shorter, some are longer. But they have slipped over the last 90 to 120 days as we've seen more demand come online and as we try and keep up with the supply side of things. But they are sliding now a little bit and the good news is that gives us even more visibility for those customers that booked by that lead time.

Hassane El-Khoury - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Yeah. A lot of – we have a few product lines. We're shipping everything we're making.

William Stein - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Great. Thank you.

Anthony Joseph Stoss - Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC

A two-parter, and, Thad, you could probably handle both. If you wouldn't mind giving us an update on OpEx, kind of what to think maybe Q3, Q4. Are you still going to be in the range you gave us for Q2? And also, I don't know if I missed it, I think in your prior conference calls, you talked about $295 million pipeline of USB-C. Maybe you can update us on that. Thanks.

Thad Trent - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Yeah. So on the OpEx side, we reported 27% of revenue this quarter. I don't think it's necessarily going to stay flat. It's probably going to grow a little bit, but it won't grow as fast as the revenue will if you think about the guide that we've laid out for the second half of the year. But you can think about us running the company somewhere, 27%, 28%, and I think where we are right now probably the next quarter is going to drop down slightly below that. So you've got variable expenses that turn on with the higher revenue, whether you've got sales commissions and things like that. So it does move a little bit with the revenue but not dollar for dollar.

Anthony Joseph Stoss - Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC

And then the USB-C particularly (42:47)?

Hassane El-Khoury - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

USB-C funnel, obviously it's been strong and being replenished as we convert designs in and out of the funnel. Think about it at about $300 million level across the whole funnel from first stage to end.

Anthony Joseph Stoss - Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC

Great. Thanks, Hassane.

Hassane El-Khoury - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Thank you, all, for joining us today. We're pleased with our strong start of 2017 as we remain laser-focused on our three growth vectors: the automotive end market, wireless connectivity across our business and the USB-C transition. We look forward to seeing many of you soon at our conference and on the road. Thank you.

