Gigamon's (GIMO) CEO Paul Hooper on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Paul Hooper

Thank you, Jennifer and thank you all for joining our call this afternoon. We continue to make progress as we execute on the three initiatives that I laid out last quarter; capturing and developing customers, focusing on specific vertical markets, and delivering innovative technology. While executing on these activities we have delivered revenue and gross margin at the top of our guidance range, expenses lower than planned, and EPS ahead of our Q1 guidance. While we are pleased with these results there is still work ahead in order to return to stronger growth.

I’ll start by examining the progress and activities around the three initiatives with the first one being our focus to capture new and develop existing customers. While we're all excited about the interest in our recently introduced products which I'll discuss later on the call, the evaluations involving our visibility solutions for Amazon Web Services continued to gain traction. As a reminder we launched our AWS software solution last November that enables our customers to gain visibility into data in motion both entering or leaving the public cloud but also and more importantly traversing East to West across applications hosted in the cloud. This solution complements our existing portfolio and in combination offers a solution for the increasingly important world of hybrid cloud deployments and architecture comprised of both on premise and cloud based infrastructure.

One of the largest investment companies in the world and a new customer for us is comprehensively evaluating our AWS visibility solution to support their move to a hybrid architecture. One of our ecosystem partners RSA originated this opportunity highlighting the results of ongoing investment to extend the debt and breadth of our relationships with market leading security and management vendors. We also partnered with RSA on an opportunity with one of the world's largest HR providers and a Fortune 500 company. This customer that protects significant volume of highly confidential information has completed a thorough evaluation of our visibility solution for hybrid deployments both in the AWS cloud and in their on premise data centers.

The evaluation was successful and is expected to result in a large visibility deployment order with us in their data center ahead of their move to AWS. This is also a new prospect for Gigamon and one that demonstrates the power of our AWS solution as a demand generator for both physical as well as virtual visibility solutions.

In addition to enterprise evaluations we are focusing our AWS solution efforts on the federal government. This summer we plan to launch a solution for the specific segment of Amazon Web Services that serves the federal government's top cloud. We continue to see strong interest in our AWS solution for several agencies and government departments with our federal chain currently engaged with one of the largest agencies as they seek a visibility solution to enable their move to the world of the public cloud.

To continue our move towards a frictionless evaluation of our software solutions we released an AWS quick start capability that allows customers to deploy and evaluate our cloud visibility software with no intervention on their part. This new capability is one of the largest and most diversified software companies in the world undertaking an evaluation of our fabric management platform in combination with our AWS software solution.

The interest and momentum in evaluations around our AWS offering has exceeded our expectations, and we remain pragmatic in the assumption that it takes time to convert a proof of concept into a booking. Our win last quarter which you call Mercantile Exchange exceeded our expectations in the pace of closure of the deal and we expect a number of the active evaluations to convert in the months ahead. We added 84 new customers in the quarter representing a diverse range of companies from around the globe.

The following handful of customers that represent over 600,000 in average first time bookings showcases the ongoing demand for pervasive visibility to address the needs of tomorrow's security architecture. One of the most technologically advanced military organizations in the world adopted our GigaVUE family of products to establish a modern, flexible, and proactive security infrastructure. A member of the NASDAQ Financial 100 deployed our visibility platform to enable a network consolidation project as they were looking to increase the effectiveness of their existing security implementation.

A premier U.S. healthcare provider adopted our platform to establish visibility into East West traffic within their data center to improve their security posture and address reliability challenges that were directly affecting the organizations performance and bottom line. A world renowned Asia Economic Planning Agency implemented our visibility platform to establish pervasive security across their IT infrastructure. A well known financial services company adopted our in-line solution to enable the deployment of real time perimeter threat protection while also reducing operational expense and carbon footprint. And one of the most pioneering government agencies in the Middle East implemented a nationwide visibility platform to allow their security team to have pervasive reach across the national infrastructure.

Capturing and developing customers is our first imperative. We have and will continue to invest significant time and attention in our go to market efficiency and execution. As I mentioned on the prior earnings call we have sufficient capacity in our cell structure to scale our business given existing sales employees and new hires that are approaching nine month tenure. Furthermore during the back half of 2016 and in Q1 of 2017 we focused our demand generation engine on creating qualified appointments for our field teams. While an appointment is not a guaranteed order with the latter rarely occurring in the same quarter. We do have proven success in converting appointments to bookings and through our increased focus we saw a 100% year-over-year increase in the number of qualified appointments this quarter.

Although we are pleased with our progress to-date there is still more work ahead as we continue to improve our go to market results particularly in the North American enterprise market. Accordingly I've executed two changes to ensure we have the right leadership and vision to continue driving this important initiative. First, we've appointed Kim DeCarlis as our new CMO. Kim most recently CMO at Imperva joined us this week and brings a strong background in security and management with a specific flair to demand generation and field enablement. And second, I have decided to bring in a new leader for our worldwide sales organization and while we undertake a diligent search for strong individual Helmut Wilke, our current sales leader will remain with the company to ensure a smooth transition.

Turning to the second initiative, vertical markets. We have made good progress nothing that unique and strong differentiators for our solutions and products in our target enterprise verticals; finance, healthcare, and technology. These verticals are near the core of our direct and indirect sales playbooks that enable the sales motion from initial engagements with a prospect through to a booking. While the North American enterprise market need particular attention as we recover our momentum, the service provider business delivered a strong quarter due primarily to the continued rollout of our subscriber of our visibility solution within one of the largest North American carriers as well as a number of expansion in service providers around the globe.

The North American carrier that has embraced our complete and comprehensive visibility solution now has lifetime purchases of $100 million and continues to gain by financial and operational advantage from the Gigamon deployment. We believe our relationship with this service provider continues to have a good runway ahead. And although the revenue from this market is classically lumpy and challenging to predict, the fact that one mobile service provider has seen healthy returns from such a large scale investment in our visibility solution highlights the potential for us in this vertical.

Examining the third initiative, the delivery of innovative technology, while our offering for the public cloud continues to generate increasing interest around the globe we also realize that a number of visibility deployments and architectures demand extremely high performance and density. To address these requirements and offer our most performance demanding customers new levels of scale we announced our top of line GigaVUE-HC3 this month. That delivers market leading and shaping performance.

The HC3 offers up to two and a half times more processing and connectivity per rack unit than the HC2 with the pricing providing a very attractive incentive for customers to consider our flagship product. Over 30 chassis have been quoted to customers since we took the unique step of adding the HC3 to the pricelist ahead of its launch due to a number of RFPs that require this level of performance. This addition to the portfolio complements our best selling HC2 chassis and rounds out the HC family that is now comprised of the HC1, the small enterprise or branches, the HC2 that addresses the needs of mid to large enterprise, and the HC3 that serves processing and serves high processing and connectivity requirements.

We do not expect HC3 to cannibalize the HC2 as they are targeted at different markets. The HC2 is purpose built to the 10 gig and 40 gig world and offers a balanced combination of compute and connectivity whereas the HC3 is built around the new 25 gig and 100 gig network standards and is designed to scale to the exacting requirements of terabit class performance.

We expect the HC2 to be the work horse of the business complemented by the large HC3 and the lower end HC1. We are in active beta field trials for our recently introduced in line SSL encryption decryption solution. An offering that is a functional extension to our popular inline bypass capability that was initially offered 1 and 10 gigabit space which are more than adequate for the vast majority of enterprises. We extended the solution to the world of 40 gig networks to enable us to capture higher speed deployments occurring as part of data center transformation initiatives. The world of SSL decryption is becoming significantly more complex with the latest encryption standards demanding that any inspection or protection of information flowing into or out of an enterprise be executed in line.

While our inline SSL solution is expected to be generally available later this quarter we've seen strong interest and early bookings with a good example being a growing European e-commerce site, a new customer for us that was looking for a full visibility solution with integrated SSL decryption to protect their server infrastructure from encrypted malware, a growing issue for the industry in general. We are very pleased with the early progress of our inline SSL solution and are bullish about its potential in the near and medium term.

While we recognize that this expansion of our capabilities takes us into an established market with incumbent vendors we believe our early results demonstrate that Gigamon approach is compelling. With significantly lower complexity requiring only a single decryption, encryption process to protect an enterprise rather than a sequence of latency inducing and operationally destabilizing actions and increased efficiency with a fully integrated solution in comparison to current solutions in the market, we are optimistic about the product's potential.

Before handing over to Rex to cover our results in more detail and provide guidance for the second quarter I'm pleased to announce that Art Coviello joined our Board of Directors this week. Art brings over two decades of experience leading RSA as it grew to over 1 billion in revenue and became one of the most recognized and influential pioneers in the cyber security industry. I look forward to working with Art as we continue to lead this exciting market as pervasive visibility becomes the architecture of choice in modern data centers with on premise hybrid or cloud. Rex.

Rex S. Jackson

Thank you, Paul. As a reminder unless otherwise noted the financial results we are discussing today are non-GAAP and exclude stock based compensation and related payroll taxes. We reconcile our results to GAAP in both our earnings release and in the supplemental financial presentation we posted on our Investor Relations website today.

As Paul stated we met or exceeded our Q1 guidance. Revenue was 69.6 million at the high end of our guidance range, up 4% from last year and seasonally down 18% sequentially. Recall that Q1 of 2016 was a 14 week quarter with the extra week yielding approximately 1.6 million of incremental service revenue and approximately 2.2 million of additional operating expenses. Product revenue was 44 million down 1% from last year and down 26% sequentially. Our largest customer, a U.S. service provider represented 18% of total revenue in the quarter getting a lifetime value of approximately 100 million. We estimated 3 million to 4 million of revenue from this customer in our guidance given in January.

As Paul mentioned, this customer's requirements are difficult to forecast. Their requirements expanded significantly late in the quarter backfilling the softness in our North American enterprise business. Recurring service revenue was 25.6 million up 13% from last year and unchanged sequentially. Deferred service revenue was down 2% sequentially but up 23% year-on-year to 95.7 million reflecting growth in the second half of last year and significant service renewal. The Americas contributed 82% of revenue, EMEA 12%, and APAC 5%. Compared to last year's Q1 revenue in the Americas was up 3% and EMEA was up 22%, APAC was down 19%.

First quarter revenue by vertical was 54% enterprise, 32% service provider, and 14% federal. Year-on-year enterprise was down 5% and federal was down 11%. Service provider grew however by 33% based on the strong showing by our largest customer and higher contributions from other customers. Sequentially enterprise was down significantly specifically in North America but we expect enterprise to recover well both in dollars and as a percentage of revenue in Q2.

We continued to benefit from strong repeat customer purchase activity. 89% of our Q1 bookings came from repeat customers. To make our top 25 customer list now requires a minimum of 7.2 million lead time spent, a 31% increase from a year ago. Our top 25 average purchase this quarter was 1.2 million better than Q4 but below our 2016 average of 1.35 million and driven in meaningful part by our biggest service provider customer. Top 25 customer participation remained strong with 22 or 25 contributing to Q1.

On the new customer front we added 84 this quarter bringing our cumulative customer count to 2420 up 18% from a year ago. The distribution of the new customers was 68 enterprise, 8 federal, and 8 service provider, and the average purchase was $91,000 consistent with last quarter. Overall customer participation was also solid with 620 active customers. This total was below our seasonally higher Q4 total of 747 but higher than Q's one through three of last year. Gross margin was up slightly year-on-year with 81.9% at the high end of our expectations with a better mix and improved inventory management.

Q1 operating expenses were 50.3 million, down slightly sequentially that's been higher than Q1 and our annual sales pickup meeting expenses offset substantially lower commissions versus Q4's typically higher year-end rate. OPEX was up 17% year-on-year driven by a 39% increase in headcount as we have invested heavily in our business particularly in R&D and sales and marketing. Expenses were approximately 1.7 million below the midpoint of our guidance range due primarily to lower commission and bonus accruals and below forecasted hiring.

Operationally we added 59 employees during the quarter, approximately one half of those in sales ending with 743 employees worldwide. The DSO was 74 days down seven days from Q4 as we collected certain onetime longer payment term receivables from one of our largest customers. Defining [ph] a range of revenue and gross margin and operating expenses below ranged EPS came in well above our estimated $0.12 per share that is substantially below Q1 of 2016 to $0.22 of comparable revenue and margin due to our substantial year-over-year increase in operating investment.

Our balance sheet and cash flow remain healthy with cash plus short term investments up sequentially 7 million to 265 million. Looking forward at Q2 as Paul mentioned we remained focused on the good market elements of our business and on driving sales efficiency towards the stronger second half. Given the relative softness in North American enterprise we are again giving measured guidance. Accordingly for Q2 we expect revenues to be 69 million to 73 million below last year's Q2 revenue of 75.1 million. We expect gross margin to remain 81% to 82%.

We’re forecasting second quarter operating expenses of 54.5 million to 55.5 million reflecting a full quarter of additional expenses for Q1 hiring, higher expected variable compensation, timing of marketing spend, and the addition of a new facility adjacent to our headquarters. With the 33% non-GAAP tax provision and approximately 41.5 million diluted share count we expect non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.02 to $0.07.

While our operating margin will again be substantially below the 23% we posted for 2016 we are committed to our long-term model of 25% to 28% and therefore a slowing OPEX increases until we see the expected improvement in our top line in the second half of this year. We planned to update our financial results at our second quarter 2017 conference call currently scheduled for Thursday, July 27, 2017. With that I'll turn it back over to Paul.

Paul Hooper

Thanks Rex. We've made good progress during Q1 as we prosecute the three core initiatives I laid out in our prior earnings call. Capturing and developing customers, investing in vertical markets, and delivering innovative technology. More work is required and we remain committed to returning to at or above market growth rates by the end of the year. Our confidence remains high for three reasons. First, our focus on go to market elements of the business be showing results and we expect our sales efficiency metrics to recover as our marketing regains momentum under Kim's leadership and demand generation initiatives deliver results and the 2016 new hires in sales reached a 9 and 12 month productivity milestones.

Second, expansion of our portfolio in to the world of inline SSL, cloud based visibility, and market leading performance visibility nodes is showing early signs of good traction. And third and probably the most significant, visibility into data in motion is an increasingly strategic considerations by large enterprises around the globe. We're seeing several large RFPs for visibility solutions, are engaged in many medium and long term planning discussions with Fortune 100 customers regarding their visibility needs into the future.

As a case in point according to Gartner's adaptive security architecture presented at the recent data center conference in December, continuous visibility is at the core of security. Gigamon is the world's leading visibility company and we believe our solution is essential in the design of a detection, response, prevention, and prediction security framework for a modern on premise hybrid and cloud infrastructure. The market increasingly understands the need and value of visibility. As the proven and recognized market leader, we have a front and center that capture this wave of investment. With that I'll ask Bethany to open the call up for questions Bethany?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank You. [Operator Instructions]. And we will take our first phone question from Alex Henderson with Needham.

Alex Henderson

Hey guys, so I guess the first question I'd ask here is can you talk a little bit about the linearity in the quarter relative to the non-service provider piece. Did you see evidence that your enterprise business was starting to snap back in March or is this something that you really have seen a little or no improvement on that piece of it, what gives you such confidence that you're going to get that enterprise piece kicking back in and does the service provider deal diminish your opportunity for that customer as there is an absorption period over the next couple quarters? Thanks.

Paul Hooper

Hey Alex, good questions. So the linearity in the quarter was reasonably normal compared to the recent quarters. However, the amount of interest that we're seeing in the portfolio, I have kind of laid it out in the prepared remarks regarding the cloud, but also in the new products is definitely starting to pick up steam. And so we're seeing a good activity level around the enterprise space and good diligence by our sales leadership to kind of stay focused and stay in control of the forecast that they have provided to us to help in the consideration of guidance for Q2. So I'm remaining cautiously optimistic regarding the enterprise, the speed of the enterprise recovery but there certainly are some early signs out there.

Regarding the service provider deal, your point is well made. It was larger than we contemplated and as we all know that vertical is very lumpy. But the likelihood of us picking up a similarly sized transaction in the second quarter is clearly a lot smaller. But we do still expect that account to be an ongoing and an active purchase that we have just started on 100 gig initiatives with them. In fact this was the first real order of substance around the 100 gig. We are starting to get more in detailed conversations with them regarding the NFD [ph] architecture. So this service provider in its own right still is very active and ongoing customer with a good runway ahead.

Rex S. Jackson

We also have a meaningfully improved pipeline from an enterprise perspective. This is within the Q2.

Alex Henderson

Alright, so is the timing of the HC3 launch having any impact on the timing of pulling down these orders?

Paul Hooper

You mean that service provider order.

Alex Henderson

No, no, in general your HC3 launch, is that having an impact on your enterprise timing of bringing in customers?

Paul Hooper

So I mentioned on the call that we have got 30 of them already in the pipeline but the product is still GA [ph] and so that's an indication of some of the early signs of an early momentum and as Rex says that has given us more opportunity to build a pipeline particularly in the enterprise by Q2.

Alex Henderson

That's it for me, thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. And we'll take our next question from Kulbinder Garcha of Credit Suisse.

Kulbinder Garcha

Thank you. I guess for Paul in terms of he sounds like with the transition in the sales leadership as well there's lots of moving parts in terms of even returning to accelerated revenue growth in the second half of the year and we are getting anywhere close to market rates maybe as we exit this year. Can you speak about what changed in Gigamon to actually make sure that happens because obviously there's been this Q1 and that was obviously not material weakness and then we have had the service provider lumpiness that probably impact the Q2. So I guess I am trying to think about the confident visibility you have about returning to growth and current value will be pushed out price, I mean you had a sales upcoming and there will be a different round of motions incentives and that kind of thing, could this actually take over six to nine months do you think? Thanks.

Paul Hooper

Kulbinder I have said at the end of the prepared remarks I think, I was -- I did specifically talk about the fact that we remain committed and firm believers that we will exit this calendar -- this fiscal year at or about market growth rate. So we remain committed to that. Yes, there is from the outside they looked like a significant amount in change but there is also a significant amount that is stable. We have a demand generation engine that we're working on actively for the last nine months and that as I say has generated double the number of appointments this quarter than we saw in the year ago period. We had the number of the R&D projects that we're just talking about now, with the in fly projects over the last twelve months. We've had a lot of brand development activities that still continue to grow. We have a number of initiatives around marketing space that you're going to see rolling out over the course of the next few weeks here.

And I could carry on with a range of initiatives that have still -- still have significant legs inside of the company and they're not short term initiatives and they're starting to generate returns. Certainly the change in sales leadership could be disrupted but Helmut will be remaining on to ensure that we go through a smooth and progressive migration to the new leader. And Kim's arrival is very timely and so far she has now picked up a team that's got a pace and a cadence behind it and she's now going to inspire great focus around the demand and the brand activities. So I remain confident that we are looking at exiting this year after above market rates that we -- that’s what we predicted and suggested at the end of the last call.

Kulbinder Garcha

Thank you.

Operator

And we will take our next question from Jason Ader of William Blair.

Jason Ader

Thank you. On the go to market side Paul what are some of the changes you're planning to implement because one of the points of feedback we've heard from security bars is that they love your product but they're having trouble selling it because it lengthens the sale cycles that they have for various security tools?

Paul Hooper

So we've got -- I saw that report Jason and we've got a number of initiatives with the largest security vendors to help streamline that selling process. Not least of which is to get customer used cases and testimonials out in front of the question because that ultimately another customer having been down the same path can make a significant difference to the speed and pace of a further transaction. So we're working with security vendors, we are coming together as I say with strong use cases and we're focusing primarily on a subset of the vendors that we've got because there are nearly sixty plus that work with us and we’re spending more time with a few. And if you are going back to my prepared remarks I spoke about RSA is just one example of a couple that are being really great traction with us and are bringing us in on a number of their transactions. So once they get past the initial introductions and education, a number of the security vendors see value and see a significant opportunity in bringing us into transactions.

Jason Ader

Okay and as you reflect on the last several quarters and kind of what went wrong especially this quarter, I mean on the enterprise side looks like it missed by something like 7 million bucks. So that's pretty big miss, certainly well below what you expected. What do you think in your view, what do you think the real problem has been or problems have been in the enterprise side?

Paul Hooper

There's a few. Certainly there are some macro changes in the enterprise world. People are thinking about security in a different way to the way they thought about it a year ago and security is not something that is no longer required it's something that requires a much more thoughtful architecture and implementation rather than just and in somewhat of a tactical deployment mode then moving to much more of a strategic and a thoughtful way of rolling it out. So that’s the first transition that I believe occurred over the course of the last 12 months.

The second one is the cloud is gaining more relevance inside of large enterprises which is part of the reason why I believe we've seen such a faster than expected uptake and proof of concept around AWS solution. Now we haven't seen many of them translate yet into revenue but we have a strong hope that a number will given the volume of them which I thought is a safe or exceeds that we thought was going to be the case at this point in the process.

The second thing is some micro changes I think marketing has missed in certain areas in maintaining a pace in a cadence with demand generating activities and that's one of the reasons why Kim joined us to be able to get to a much more common beat and rolling fund with regard to Astoria and our message for the street regarding the value proposition of the visibility fabric.

Jason Ader

Very helpful, thanks.

Operator

And we will take our next question from Erik Suppiger of JMP.

Erik Suppiger

Yes, so first off, can you just discuss a little bit around what we might expect in the second half of the year in terms of get ramping back to a normal market growth rate, would you expect a larger step up from Q2 to Q3 or a larger step up from Q3 to Q4? And then secondly your new customer adds in the quarter were flat with the year ago quarter, do you think that we will start to see that pick up. We saw a nice result in Q4 where we see that number start growing year-over-year as you get the HC1 out in the market?

Rex S. Jackson

So, this is Rex. So on your first part of your question then I will have -- I will pass it back to Paul for the second part. If you look at the comments that Paul made earlier regarding what would Q2 have looked like if you put few more bulk orders that we thought would be by the incremental $7 million to $8 million that we thought would be in Q2 and we gave guidance. In the last call the glide path comment that we made, you have a very different looking Q2 and so the step up to Q3 wouldn't be quite as serious. What that means of course is that the underlying business other than the large order is still there and we think healthy. So, we look at consensus today and think that that is a still a very reasonable outcome for us for 2017, maybe a little higher gross margin, a little lower on operating expenses. But the revenue looks very achievable and that's the goal that we're driving to.

Paul Hooper

And then turning to the second part of your question Erik regarding the new customer velocity in the second half, you're right the HC1 is certainly one catalyst. There are others, AWS is proving to be an interesting catalyst. A number of new accounts that it's bringing to proof of concepts is yet again exceeding where we thought it was going to be. We also had not to forget in Q1 we had our first North American partner conference. So we had 600 something attendees in one room listening to the Gigamon store and listening to the latest product and the latest launches. And I believe that's going to start to show fruit as we go through the course of this year. And we're seeing a number of new products, SSL being another example that is -- what is part of the overall Gigamon visibility story. It is also a discrete product and interestingly finding some of our new sales guys that have been with us for couple of months, couple of quarters are embracing that as being an interesting opening for new customer opportunities.

And so in areas where we have had new sales guys join, a few months after they join you tend to see the spike in either AWF or SSL opportunities because they take these new products into new customers and create new opportunities. So I'm pretty optimistic we're going to start to see an increasing velocity of new customer adds. But I would just -- for all callers just to remind that we are a very conservative counter of a definition of new customer. We have been since inception of the company and so we count very, very carefully and it's to some degree overly conservative but we decided to stay true to our same counter mechanism hence the numbers would seem lower than some others might report. But the fact is we are still making I believe good progress.

Erik Suppiger

Very good, thank you.

Operator

And our next question comes from Patrick Newton with Stifel.

Patrick Newton

Hey, good afternoon Paul and Rex. I guess two clarifications, one is I'm sorry if I missed this but what was the backlog in the quarter and then you've also spoken to getting back towards industry growth or at or above industry growth and what is your view of the rate of industry growth?

Rex S. Jackson

So the backlog we obviously report that in our 10-K Patrick but we have not been giving out that rather on a quarterly basis.

Paul Hooper

And as we talk about industry growth rates, we've always used the number somewhere between 20% and 25% as being the interest rate that is independently reported. So we're using that as our guiding benchmark. But it's kind as Rex pointed out I think to the prior question, our focus is still around to achieve that objective and consensus is a pretty good indicator of how we are thinking.

Patrick Newton

Great, and then I guess Paul you talked a lot about new initiatives, customers, sales reps, and just change you're making in general but I guess given the results if we were to focus on your current business at your largest customers specifically in your enterprise segment, can you walk us through what's happening there and there is some concern that there's a saturation effect with some of those customers that might be negatively impacted growth and if you have any comments on that?

Paul Hooper

Yeah, I've heard that comment as well Patrick but I -- it's not something that I think is supported by facts. If you look at our largest customers, our top 25 customers about one half those are enterprise customers and they have been for many, many years. And this quarter we had 22 out of 25 purchase from us which is very much in the reigns -- run of the norm but it is somewhere between 21 and 24 that purchase from us every quarter. And so it's still a very normalized number of our largest customers purchasing from us. We still see and we've run a good degree of analytics regarding from a first time purchase, what's the repeat purchase multiple and what’s the repeat nature of that customer. And we do tend to see from a first purchase customers coming back within nine months for a second purchase is not atypical and it's something that isn't dramatically changing or shifting in our business. So we still have a good degree of business with the existing customers as well as the now 84 new customers we had in the quarter.

Patrick Newton

I guess maybe to ask that differently instead of 22 out of 25 purchasing from the company if we were to eliminate your largest customer in the quarter is there any way to help us understand how the rest of your 24 largest customers fared year-over-year and if they were at above or below your overall growth rate?

Paul Hooper

Is there any way, I'm sure there is. Hang on for one second. The average revenue from the top 25 customers, 1.2, thank you, perfect 1.2. So from the top 25 customers it is 1.2 million on average in the quarter and if you look back over the whole of last year it's floated between at the high end -- at the low end 1 million and at the high end 1.7 million. So it is very much in the same range.

Rex S. Jackson

That's great -- backed out the large service provider we are going to take out 12 and you just do the math.

Patrick Newton

Yeah, I can back into that. And just one more if I may, you're talking a lot about the AWS product and the interest, can you just help us understand the revenue potential from this product and perhaps other players into your expectation for accelerated growth in the back half of the year?

Paul Hooper

So when we announced the product in November last year we set the expectation that we have no real aspirations for any major revenue activity from it in the course of 2017, anything that comes in is really going to be incremental. What does come in as incremental just as a reminder for the street is going to be subscription based so it's going to be recognized actively. But we don't have -- we don't have much expectation for what it could do Patrick but that said the velocity and interest we're seeing in the proof of concepts and the evaluations is higher and it's faster than we contemplated. So certainly it could become an interesting tailwind that kind of lifts us we go into the fourth quarter. But at the moment the planning assumes very, very little from this year, different next year but certainly not much this year.

Patrick Newton

Thank you for taking my questions. Good luck.

Paul Hooper

Thank you Patrick.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. And we'll take our next question from Catharine Trebnick of Dougherty & Company.

Catharine Trebnick

My question has to do on two things one, competitive landscape, how did that show on the enterprise was that part of the weakness there or was that more execution and just give us more color on that? And the second part of the question as you did describe something with AWS in the government arena and can you talk a little bit about that product and timing? Thank you.

Paul Hooper

Got it, Catherine. So as competition is certainly out there and I would suggest over the course of the last 12 months competition has probably got more focused around this place. This is an exciting market, a fast growing market, and it is a healthy market and so it's going to be competitive nature of the business. And we've certainly seen some competitors become a little bit more aggressive in the space over the course of the last six to nine months and certainly over the last quarter as well. Nothing that we have seen our win rates change from, nothing that's driven us to be exceptional and discounting but there are certainly competitors that are out there. And then to your question about did they affect the enterprise, potentially I didn't see the win rate change in the enterprise space significantly meaning it may not have affected our overall result but it may have affected the delay or the timing of some transactions as customers think about competitive alternatives as well as Gigamon. But yet again our win rates didn’t fundamentally change.

The second question you come out with was, the Federal AWS solution. It's referred to as Gov Cloud and it's a specific implementation or a segment of the AWS cloud that’s focused on the Federal government. At the moment we have a number of trials and pilots going across Federal agencies and departments and they’re looking for platform support into which Gov Cloud which we are going to ship around the summer months here so that we're able to address that market opportunity as we go into the big quarter for federal Q3.

Catharine Trebnick

Okay, thanks and just one other back to the competitive, was there any impact for this year Ixia, Brocade, did you see any change there? And I will say, we are noticing the channel has been a little bit more aggressive with their dance products, so just a little bit more color on the Ixia, Brocade, have you seen any possibility maybe better wins with them, one being acquired or not? Thanks.

Paul Hooper

As far as Brocade and Ixia, Brocade we hardly ever see competitive. Just suffice to say almost never. Ixia was getting through the acquisitions steps. We've certainly seen a change in them and maintained some interest around this market space and not too surprisingly. And so we've seen a little bit more noise out of Ixia. Arista we continue to see in some transactions I wouldn't say any more frequently than we have done probably a year ago although we still do compete with them in certain transactions.

Catharine Trebnick

Alright, thank you.

Operator

And we will take another question from Simon Leopold of Raymond James.

Simon Leopold

Great, thank you for taking my question. Just wanted to see if you can quickly run through the guidance for the next quarter again, I wasn't sure if I wrote this down correctly. I may have a question if I did but if you could just walk us through the assumptions on the quarterly guidance again?

Paul Hooper

Sure, happy to do that. So revenue range is 69 to 73, gross margin consistent with Q1 at 81% to 82%, OPEX higher than Q1 at 54.5 to 55.5, I would be happy to give you reasons for that if you want to go into that. And the EPS range $0.02 to $0.07 on a diluted share count assumption of 41.5 million.

Simon Leopold

Okay, so I did write it down correctly. Yes, I did want to then follow up exactly on that, that OPEX jump to make sure we understood what was driving, what isn't -- I guess unusually large rise in expenses especially relative to sales. And while you're doing that if you could also clarify why the share count is going up by a pretty big jump, I'm guessing its annual awards or something like that but if you could just elaborate on those then I have a question?

Rex S. Jackson

Okay, the OPEX is moving up Q1 to Q2 primarily due to personnel expenses as you get full 90 days in Q2 of the hiring that you did in Q1. So that's the number one driver and with that comes additional bonus for the initial people and we expect a slightly higher bonus accruals in Q2. In order to generate the revenue range that we've given bookings will need to be higher so that drives higher commissions as well. We also have in that a building that was taken down, sorry leased, adjacent to our headquarters here in Santa Clara that brings in about $500,000 to $600,000 additional expense per quarter. And then things like travel would go along when you actually have more people but so it's a combination of things those being the main ones.

Simon Leopold

And the jump in share count?

Rex S. Jackson

The jump in share count Q1 is a place where we have annual grants and the refresh grants typically vest in the first quarter a year later. And to do so there after on a time based or performance basis so that's one contributor. The other contributor is AFC 2006, please don’t ask me to give a dissertation on that. But then I will see an impact, that has the impact of increasing your share count as well.

Simon Leopold

Great, thank you for that now. What I wanted to get back to was something that Paul we spoke about couple months ago was the idea that the relationship with AWS could serve as a marketing tool. I'm wondering if you've got any metrics or references in terms of your positioning on the menu with AWS as a lead generator for helping you generate hardware appliance sales. If there's some metrics in terms of that kind of progress that you could offer longer term thoughts about thinking about the AWS relationship as a marketing tool?

Paul Hooper

The answer to the question is yes, we absolutely see that to be the case. I don't have hard metrics at the moment because as I mentioned on the call the uptake and proof of concept has actually been higher and faster than we expected and we're still waiting for some of these transactions to close. But, what we have seen and I spoke about one of the customers on the call started out with an AWS proof of concept and it's now going to translate into an order for our physical appliances. And I don't think that's particularly atypical put differently sorry, negative. Let me rephrase that and say I think that may become a little bit more of the norm. A number of our customers, a number of new customers to us have started out with a conversation around AWS and have quickly segwayed into a hybrid deployment in other words buying physical components at the same time.

Now by the time we get to this time next quarter or this time in six months we'll have some more close right details around those AWS deals and be able to plot those that pulled in hardware, those that lead hardware and those that hardware followed. But I'm still reasonably convinced that very few of the deals and the proof of concepts that we have in floor today are going to be pure play AWS. I think the vast majority are going to be a hybrid so there's going to be an option to pull product through the same time which is really our expectation and hope that that AWS launch.

Simon Leopold

Okay, thank you for taking the questions.

Paul Hooper

Thanks Simon.

Operator

And our final question for today comes from Alex Henderson of Needham.

Alex Henderson

Sneaking under the wire for another one, just wanted to clarify your prior comment about feeling that you can drive to the current consensus estimates. I assume that you were referring to 92 million in 3Q and 103 in 4Q which is the consensus on FactSet, is that an accurate number?

Rex S. Jackson

That is directionally accurate. We’re obviously not giving specific guidance with the number attached to it but we think the shape of the year that consensus is just determined looks a proper one.

Alex Henderson

Second, if you could help us out a little bit with that significant increase in spending, is that $0.5 million for the building in the G&A line and then is the bulk of the rest of it in the sales and marketing or are you stepping up substantially in R&D, how do we allocate those a little bit that would be particularly helpful?

Rex S. Jackson

Yes, so as I said in the prepared remarks most of our investment has gone into sales and marketing and R&D for example half the headcount adds in Q1 were in sales. So I would shade it heavily towards those two operations and I would keep G&A at a much, much slower rate of increase.

Alex Henderson

But the building goes into G&A or no?

Rex S. Jackson

The building gets allocated. It will be allocated but it will be mostly G&A. So I would probably put it in there with a little piece that go into sales and marketing but the lion shares is G&A.

Alex Henderson

The other question I had to get in on a modeling front your guidance and your result in gross margins in 1Q 81.9ish kind of level, 82. It is down quite a bit from where you were in the back half of last year and I was wondering if you could talk a little bit about what the pings and pongs are on that. And then going back to the question of competition there was some chatter about big switch taking some business from you or taking a customer from you. Can you talk to whether you've lost any business to big switch and whether that's something that's all through the competitive landscape in any way and if it's impacting pricing or any of those type of variables? Thanks.

Rex S. Jackson

So on the gross margin question and I apologize in advance for not recalling the detailed specifics but both Q3 and Q4 of last year which is what you're referring to I believe, if we got up into another a point or two off the guidance, the actual rate in Q1 and the guidance for Q2. There was someone timers in there and also mix is always a factor but there was much one timers that we called out and said you know, we did a little better than we normally would because of these and so I think you know, our model obviously is 80 plus we never had a couple quarters here we're thinking 81-82 I think that's a very good operating assumption in the near term. Clearly if we look further out as we continue to move a lot more smart licenses on top of our solution, a good bit more AWS kicks in. I think there could be some northward movement on the gross margin but I think 81 and 82 for now I think that's a sustainable number.

Paul Hooper

Got it and the second question was regarding big switch and are we losing any transactions. Big switch have been around for a period of time but we do still see them as the fast follower. I mean we have the leading next generation infrastructure for the visibility world and as much as they aspire to copy us we have led with the first one with an FDN solution, the first one with an AWS solution, the first one with high capacity nodes. And so customers that are exacting and demanding of visibility solutions certainly come our way. We have seen some what I would call commodity buyers where big switch has been a competition in those transactions for us. We've also seen deals where big switch maybe in the account. We come in and replace them because scale and performance is necessary and very strong too. So, we do see them out there. I wouldn’t say that’s probably -- they're more present than they were purely because of the number of sales guys they've got but I wouldn’t see them from a technology perspective, anything more competitive than they were a year ago probably less given our in-line capability, AWS capabilities and the high performance of the HC3. Thanks Alex.

Operator

And this does conclude today’s question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the call back over Jennifer Gianola for any closing and additional remarks.

Jennifer Gianola

Okay, well thank you very much everyone for joining the call today. We look forward to speaking to you again on our next earnings call in July. Thank you.

Operator

And ladies and gentlemen this does conclude today’s conference. We thank you all for your participation. You may now disconnect.

