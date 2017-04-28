Cloud Peak Energy's (CLD) CEO Colin Marshall on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cloud Peak Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CLD)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

April 27, 2017, 05:00 PM ET

Executives

Bryan Pechersky - EVP & General Counsel

Colin Marshall - President & CEO

Heath Hill - CFO

Gary Rivenes - COO

Analysts

Dave Gagliano - BMO Capital Markets

Paul Forward - Stifel Nicolaus

Lucas Pipes - FBR & Company

Patrick Marshall - Cowen & Company

Arvind Mallik - KMF Investments

Bryan Pechersky

Good afternoon and thank you for joining us. With me today is Colin Marshall, Cloud Peak Energy’s President and CEO; Heath Hill, CFO; and Gary Rivenes, COO.

Today’s presentation may contain forward-looking statements regarding our outlook for our company and industry, financial and operational guidance, volumes, prices and demand, the regulatory and political environment, growth strategies, capital resources and other statements that are not historical facts. Actual results may differ materially because of various risks and uncertainties, including those described in the cautionary statement in today's earnings release and in our most recent Form 10-K and Forms 10-Q.

Today's presentation also includes non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to today's earnings release for the reconciliations and related disclosures. Our earnings release is available on the Investor Relations section of our website at cloudpeakenergy.com.

I will now turn the call over to Colin Marshall.

Colin Marshall

Thank you, Bryan. Good afternoon and thank you for taking the time to listen into our Q1 2017 results call. As Bryan said, I am joined by Heath and Gary.

After the drop-in shipments, we saw in Q1 last year, we were pleased to see shipments continue steadily through the first quarter. We shipped 14 million tons as our customer took their contracted coal. Unfortunately, while most of the country had a very mild winter, our shipments to Asian customers were limited to 500,000 tons by severe weather in the Pacific Northwest, which impacted rail capacity.

In April, we've seen a marked improvement in export rail service. Adjusted EBITDA of $20.4 million during the quarter was much better than last year when shipments were significantly below plan. During the quarter, there was report of medical injury at our Antelope Mine. An employee required stitches after cutting his hand.

The one injury means our year-to-date all injury rate is 0.34. There were 36 MSHA inspection days at our sites during the quarter with one significant and substantial citations issued. There were no environmental citations at any of our sites during the quarter and it is now over three years since our last environmental citation.

The operations run well during the quarter as we shipped our planned amount of coal. To put this in context, last year we had contracted 65 million tons going into the year, but we're shipping at a 51-million-ton rate at the end of Q1.

This year, we've contracted 56 million tons, but are currently shipping at a 58-million-ton rate. Shipping at our planned rate helps operational efficiency greatly. The cost reduction measures we put in place last year allowed us to keep our cost below $10 per ton during the quarter. We continue to increase our operating efficiency and improve our maintenance practice to help offset rising strip ratio and hold distances.

I continue to be impressed by the ability of our employees to find ways to improve our operation's safety and efficiency. The new administration has clearly brought a completely different approach to the fossil fuel industry and coal in particular. Immediate actions such as those to hold the stream protection rule, lift the moratorium on federal coal leasing and suspend the change to coal valuations most welcome after years of anti-coal regulations.

While the immediate relief from you and pending the rules is very important, we need to work with the administration to establish a framework where coal can have a stable long-term future. The first goal will be to establish an environment where utilities have the regulatory certainty they need to stop closing coal plant and then to consider building new ones.

Given the long-term nature of such decisions, achieving this will not be easy. Reducing the methods subsidies to renewables and switching some portions to develop advanced coal technologies such as carbon storage would also be a great first step.

I'll now hand over to Heath to run through the financials before returning to cover the outlook.

Heath Hill

Thank you, Colin. In contrast to the first quarter of last year, this year has started with customers taking their contracted coal. In Q1, we shipped 14 million tons, which is 1 million tons greater than the first quarter of 2016. This higher volume as well as the continuing effect of our prior year cost control efforts, supported our first quarter cost per ton of $9.78. This is a $1.37 per ton improvement as compared to the cost per ton in the first quarter of 2016.

With our realized price per ton of $12.10 during the period, we were able to record a first quarter cash margin of $2.32 per ton and our owned and operated mine segment generated adjusted EBITDA of $33.7 million. We also shipped 0.5 million export tons during the first quarter.

As this was fewer tons shipped in the period than we had contracted, we incurred a negative impact from the quarterly rail and port payments charged during the period. We also incurred higher demurrage expense because of the adverse weather conditions for rail shipments.

The logistic segment adjusted EBITDA loss was $2.6 million for the period. While this compares favorably to the prior-year loss of $6.9 million, it is not indicative of the expected full year results. We continue to expect full-year export volumes of approximately 5 million tons and positive full-year segment adjusted EBITDA.

SG&A costs were $10.7 million for the period, which is $3 million lower than the first quarter of 2016. This continues to show the impact of our work to reduce labor and benefit cost across the company. Our consolidated adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was $20.4 million as compared to the $1.3 million adjusted EBITDA loss reported for the first quarter of 2016.

We ended the first quarter with $100.5 million in cash. Our total available liquidity at March 31 was approximately $455 million, which is the aggregate amount of our cash balance and available borrowing capacity on our credit agreement and our AR securitization program.

Throughout 2016 and early 2017, we made considerable progress in improving our financial position. We exited reclamation self-bonding and reduced total reclamation bonding by over $190 million. We completed an exchange offer on our senior notes that reduced our debt by over $90 million.

We renegotiated our throughput contracts with Westshore and BNSF that removed over $480 million of contractual commitments, while retaining the access to ship to our seaborne thermal coal customers. In continuation of those efforts, during the first quarter, we issued 13.5 million shares of common stock for net proceeds to $64.7 million.

The equity proceeds allowed us to retire the remaining 2019 senior notes for $64.5 million. The combined transactions have reduced our outstanding debt by over $150 million and we now have no debt maturities until 2021.

As we look forward, we are able to reaffirm our range of 55 to 60 million tons of shipments for 2017. Even with the challenging ramp-up and weather interruptions to our export business, we continue to anticipate exporting approximately 5 million tons during 2017.

As we explained during our February call, reaching the top of our adjusted EBITDA range would require an increase in the price of our export sales from then prevailing levels. As this has not yet occurred and to reflect sales during the quarter, we are lowering the top end of our adjusted EBITDA guidance range by $10 million.

Our 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance range is between $80 million and $110 million. The midpoint of our adjusted EBITDA range does assume some improvement on export prices for the remaining unpriced export volumes or some incremental in year domestic sales.

With the focus on necessary capital repairs to maintain the health of our equipment along with the anticipated land purchases, the guidance range for capital expenditures remains between $20 million and $30 million. Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense is expected to be between $70 million and $80 million for the year and cash interest for 2017 as updated for the impact of the 2019 bond retirement will be approximately $45 million.

With that, I will hand the conversation back to Colin.

Colin Marshall

Thank you, Heath. I'll now cover the international outlook before moving to domestic.

Since mid-2016, we've seen international coal prices rise rapidly, largely driven by increased Chinese imports and then retreat. The full cyclone in Debbie disrupted Australian coal exports in late March. The main impact of the cyclone appears to have been in disruption to the rail infrastructure that served the met coal mines in Queensland.

The supply disruption pushed up met coal prices sharply and help firm thermal coal pricing. Even as the rail line come back into service, I think the full impact of the cyclone will not be clear for some months. Overall, any reduction in supply should help coal pricing.

We are encouraged by the 7% electricity demand growth in China. They’ve reduced domestic production and the large increase in Chinese thermal coal imports since last year. Our coal mainly competes with Indonesian suppliers as subbituminous coal who have not had any major supply disruptions recently.

However, our Asian customers continue to tell us that in the Indonesian coal quality deteriorating and quite variable from ship to ship. Cyclone Debbie also reinforced many of our customers the benefits of having a diverse supply base. Given this background, we are continuing to receive strong interest from our Asian utility customers.

We've currently contracted 3.3 million tons for delivery in 2017 and are planning to export 5 million tons for the full year. To reach 5 million tons we will need to see the recent improvement in rail service continue for the rest of the year.

As I am sure, you're aware, yesterday Premier Clark of British Columbia sent a letter to Canadian Prime Minister, Trudeau urging him to ban U.S. coal export through British Columbia in response to U.S. duty on Canadian softwood lumber. We value our Canadian trading partners and hope the decision-makers will act in the best interest of all involved and we will continue to monitor any further developments.

On the domestic front, it is encouraging that utilities are taking their contracted coal after a second extremely mild winter. The impact of $3 gas prices on PRB coal burn is clearly shown by PRB coal burn being up 16% in Q1 this year, compared to last year when gas was below $2 even with a milder winter.

PRB stockpiles of 82 million tons do remain at elevated levels after the mild winter, but they are down from $97 million tons last year. While there was very little buying going on in Q1, we've recently seen an increase in RFPs as utilities look to contract coal for the second half of the year.

We are currently contracted to sell 56 million tons this year. Of this committed production, 55 million tons are in the fixed price contracts with a weighted-average price of $12.19 per ton. The 2 million tons we contracted or priced since our last tool with a weighted-average price of $11.39 per ton reflecting the mix of 88 and 8400 coal and prevailing prices.

Currently we've contracted 29 million tons for delivery in 2018 and of this committed production, 27 million tons are in the fixed price contracts with a weighted-average price of $12.51.

To sum up before we take your questions, 2017 appears to be playing out as we planned with customers taking their contracted coal. It would appear that the large drop in domestic demand we've seen in recent years has leveled off as coal plant closures have slowed and gas prices increased.

We are currently expecting coal production to remain relatively flat this year. The hot summer could cause an increase in second half demand. Our exports are picking up after slow start due to weather-related rail delays. We continue to see strong interest from Asian customers who want to take all the coal we can get to the port. While we would like international prices to a bit higher, we are encouraged by strong import growth into China this year.

With that, we can now take your questions.

Dave Gagliano

Hi thanks for taking my questions. I had a couple questions on the export volumes, first of all what's the assumed EBITDA contribution now for 2017 within the range from the export business.

Colin Marshall

Just to refresh when we talked in February, at the earnings call we talked about 5 million tons at about a $5 margin and we only shipped 500,000 tons. We still are reaffirming the 5 million tons. So clearly the margins we incurred some loss there.

So, if you back into maybe a range of expected results of backing off, we came down $10 million off the high end of the range but if you attribute maybe some of -- it is a component of that. So, if we were 25 million at February and with the tons that we priced at prevailing prices, we were probably staying in the $15 million to $20 million range contribution coming from logistics. So, we need you know $5 million to $7 million a quarter going forward.

Dave Gagliano

Okay. That's very helpful. Thanks, and then just somewhat related question. I know it's early days in terms of the developments in British Columbia and I realize you commented briefly on it in the prepared remarks. You're monitoring the situation.

I'm wondering if you have any preliminary thoughts on what cloud peaks options are should it go the wrong way?

Colin Marshall

I think really David it's probably about 24 hours and that really is too early to give any specific. So, I am sorry, we don't have any further comments other than to say obviously we're very watchful.

Dave Gagliano

Okay. Fair enough. Thanks.

Colin Marshall

Thanks.

Paul Forward

Thanks. Good afternoon.

Colin Marshall

Good afternoon.

Paul Forward

Just wanted to ask on the logistic segment adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter it was negative $2.6 million. Is there a number that you've got in terms of delays and to marriage cost and so on for the weather? Is there -- can you give us a number on what the approximate impact of those weather issues might have been during the quarter?

Colin Marshall

I think really Paul the impact was that we only shipped 0.5 million tons therefore that -- and we also incurred some demerits. So, it's all in there. I think Heath's guidance that we expected to maybe come out to 15 to 20 million for the full year, hopefully we'll get some of the prepayments on some of the shipments back.

We have seen a marked improvement in April, I think you might have loaded four ships already. So that's great to see and I think going through the specifics any further really is just going to get us a little confused.

Paul Forward

Okay. But it was certainly a significant loss that you expect to make up with future shipments. I guess you'd mentioned you had loaded four shifts in April, if you've got, okay if it was 0.5 million tons in the first quarter for exports and you're planning on five for the year, that implies a quarterly rate that's about 1.5 per quarter for the balance of the year.

I was just wondering are you exporting at that rate now or is there a further ramp from current levels baked into the 5.0 number?

Colin Marshall

We carry on the rate we got in April. We'll be comfortably there and it's looking good. There was some very bad weather in Northwest even while the rest of us had this extremely mild winter. So, we've been pleased with -- very pleased with the way things have stepped up in April and as we said in the remarks, as long as we continue with that pace, we're comfortable that the rail import system can handle 5 million tons.

Paul Forward

Sure. Okay. And I guess I know you can't really comment too much on the BC premiers actions, but I did -- I think you can without commenting specifically on that, I would say how important is the export avenue to potential future project developments of yours and related to those comments yesterday, how can you commit capital to new projects serving the export markets if the right to ship you can be taken away on a whim?

Colin Marshall

Okay. Well, I think if you actually go back over our comments over the last few years in terms of the development of the Spring Creek Complex, which is obviously our big opportunity, we've been pointing out more and more that we see the domestic market for that coal, which we've been talking to customers about and developing.

So obviously exports are important to us. We want to develop the 5 million, but whatever you do, don't, well first of all, I certainly am very optimistic that we will continue to be able to export to and as we are at the moment and that there is also a domestic market for those development projects, particularly is because of the cost of leasing high-quality reserves in the southern part of our basin and as existing reserves run down. So yes, don't get ahead of yourself on the potential impact on the Spring Creek Complex.

Paul Forward

Okay. Thanks a lot, Colin.

Colin Marshall

Thank you.

Lucas Pipes

Yes. Thank you. And good afternoon, everybody.

Colin Marshall

Hi Lucas.

Lucas Pipes

My first question was on the domestic side, Colin I think you broke out the price per ton of incremental 2017 domestic contract, would you mind sharing where you sold for 2018?

Colin Marshall

Yes, I think we sold -- we contracted 27 million tons, sorry, we contracted total 29 of which 27 are the fixed price of 12 weighted fixed average price of $12.51.

Lucas Pipes

Got it and if I compare that to your prior quarter guidance, I think the average price was at $12.55. So, if I did the usual math and back into that difference that would give me a clean estimate of where you've contracted over the last three months, is that right?

Colin Marshall

Absolutely yes. And you can see that it's roughly at roundabout the where OTC has been bouncing around in that quarter. As normal this contracting is not too far away from where the OTC is.

Lucas Pipes

Perfect. Great. Thank you. And then turning to the export side, I'll try to take another crack at some of the recent developments and the way I wanted to ask the question is in what was reported in the press there also seem to be a focus on kind of the larger -- the larger issue with thermal coal exports from British Columbia.

And I wondered how do you view the social license of thermal coal exports from British Columbia and how big an issue do you think is that on the ground that maybe this is just the most recent developments are just kind of a catalyst on maybe something that's been going on for a little longer? I would appreciate your thoughts and comments.

Colin Marshall

Well I think we should acknowledge obviously Canada exports a lot of coal, out through Vancouver through the Neptune and the Westshore Terminal. U.S. coal is only a small maybe I am not sure exactly what center I'll take 20% of that. We believe as we saw with the response from Westshore to the letter that it's valuable business it's important and supports a load of economic wealth and jobs in Vancouver.

So, we think it is important. We also think that Canada is a mineral's resouce-based company and so they certainly plan to export, there was no intent and no indication to me that there is band of coal exports, it was more specific than that and I don't know I think that that's the important thing I took from that and hopefully that's why it will be possible to resolve the actual issue and of course there is a lot of things going on at the moment between the U.S. and Canada. This is one small part of it.

So hopefully it will all get moved forward and the other thing I would say is the moment it was only 24 hours ago and our ships are still going so we've seen no impact yet. Let's see how this plays out.

Lucas Pipes

And I hope cooler heads will prevail in this and good luck with this the fall of stat. Maybe one last question on the export side, Colin I think in your prepared remarks you mentioned that your guidance assumes an increase in export prices. I think the Newcastle is a slight degradation.

Any particular reason that makes you optimistic that prices may increase a little bit over the balance of the year?

Colin Marshall

Well, there were two things actually that Heath said on the guidance, one is, we would like a few more bucks on the export coal or a few more domestic tons and I think we haven't seen the increase in the thermal maybe the Indonesian pricing that we generally sell against, which has been a pretty decent level but we would like a few bucks more on that.

There is still plenty of time for that to play out and I think as we said, the increase in Chinese import is really being quite large this year. So, I think there is still plenty of time for that to play out in terms of pricing for that coal that we for the Indonesian coal that we sell against.

So, I think there is opportunity there, but compared to three months ago, I'm more optimistic that we'll sell additional tons in year. I am not sure what price they will be at, but I think domestically if there is any sort of some then it does appear that with gas staying above $3, people are burning the PRB coal and that's starting to get interested in buying a bit more.

So, I think there is those two levers to get us further up the guidance range but obviously we would like both to occur.

Lucas Pipes

Great. Great. Well I appreciate your color. Thank you and good luck.

Colin Marshall

Thanks.

Patrick Marshall

Hi. So, I know you guys don't really want to answer a ton about the terminal issues, but maybe to come out from a perspective of your contracts, if the worst were to happen, do you guys have a matt cause in place that would nullify the contract?

Colin Marshall

I am sorry, we can't go into that. It would as I am sure, if you look at it, it would depend on awful lot of maybe you don't exactly have something happen. At the moment, we're planning to export that coal. We've got it contracted and we're going to continue contracting other coal.

As I said, as you read the letter, it was a request. It wasn’t actually and we don't know of any trains that have been turned back at the border yet. So, I think we've got a long way for this one to run.

Patrick Marshall

Okay. Understand.

Arvind Mallik

Good afternoon. Thank you for taking my question. First of all, as longtime shareholders in Cloud Peak I would like to thank Cloud Peak management and employees, you've done a really good job of protecting the company through your good operations and financial stabilization and particular with self-bonding, port and rail agreements and various refinancing actions you've taken.

So, these are all really excellent achievements, which we believe are not really being appreciated by the market today and the shares are deeply undervalued because it looks like investors are focused on some secondary issues at the moment.

I want to return to go-forward strategy of the company especially now that your PRB peers have emerged from shaper level which you were able to avoid because of the prudence of management and employees.

Colin, on the last earnings call, you noted that while the industry seems to be stabilizing. There is still quite a bit of over-capacity. It seems that there is now an opportunity for consolidation among the PRB players to achieve even better cost efficiency and supply rationality and you get efficiency PRB can take on which will be competitor which has natural gas and by gaining share, it seems like this could be a win-win for PRB producers, rail partners and the utility customers.

So, we appreciate your perspective on consolidation in the PRB sector as well as what you see as the next step to creating value within this whole ecosystem of PRB coal producers, logistics partners and customers.

Colin Marshall

Well thanks for the question Arvind and thank you very much for the kind comments about the way we manage to navigate this pretty tough time for the coal issue. So, thank you for that.

In terms of as we look going forward, I think there is two things that drive it, one is $3 gas PRB coal is being burnt by our customers and so that's why we talk, I talked about the leveling off in the rapid decrease we've seen. We've seen lots of plant closures. We've seen them slow up and now we've actually seen a $3 gas that people are burning a lot coal.

It will bounce around, I think the actual demand from year to year dependent on gas prices and weather and how they interplay and obviously demand, industrial demand and GDP. So, I think as we look forward at the moment, it look a lot better than the last four or five years, with just demand being driven down, which has been very, very tough for us to handle.

So, I think there might be some stability appearing. Within that at the moment, I think pricing for the coal doesn’t actually determine its value against $3 gas, but rather the fact that there is overcapacity in the basin and I don't know when that overcapacity will be used up, but that I know that pretty soon if were an example than if we want to increase production we'll either have to go into higher strip ratio areas or take on more employees.

And once we actually have to look at those decisions, then we actually will be going to need incentive pricing to make it worthwhile doing that and we're also using up reserves. So, as we look at those things, I think there will come a point hopefully soon when the price will go up because we'll get off the cost basins and look more at the price we need to actually make sure it's viable to mine the next time and hopefully we're moving towards that.

As that happens, then we'll find out where the true value of the coal is against $3 gas and obviously gas above $3 is good if you really believe it's down at $2. We saw it happened long-term at $2 and we saw what happened last year when people burnt a lot more gas, but I think all the indications are that many drillers need $3 gas to make money. So that gives me some comfort.

In terms of the further on possible consolidation M&A and I am sure you understand I can't talk about and/or speculate about any specifics. I absolutely understand where you're coming from and if you look at a large fixed cost heavy capital business that's going through some structural changes where demand is being driven down to new level, then you'd expect the economic drives to consolidation and I would actually agree I see those.

How something might play out? Obviously, I wouldn't -- I'm not able to comment on that. Obviously, I think anyone who looks at the business can see what you're seeing in terms of potential efficiency. So, I think we'll have to wait and see, but the first thing is if you look at the Powder River Basin now, we've actually got producers who have come out of Chapter 11.

We've got maybe a floor on demand. We've got gas settling out. So, we're in a whole lot better shape than we were for the last year or two years. So, I think with those things we can actually now all start looking forward and looking to what might be the next rational moves in terms of increasing the economics and productivity of the basin.

But I think the important thing is that people are burning the PRB coal and we've got a stable business as we go forward.

Arvind Mallik

Thank you for your comments.

Colin Marshall

Thank you.

Colin Marshall

Well, thank you very much for your interest in Cloud Peak Energy. Obviously, we'll look forward to see how the summer plays out and to talking to you in July when we do our Q2 call. So, with that, we'll leave it at that. Thanks.

