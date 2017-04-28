Alder BioPharmaceuticals' (ALDR) CEO Randy Schatzman on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR)

Q1 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

April 27, 2017, 05:00 PM ET

Executives

David Walsey - VP, Corporate Communications

Randy Schatzman - President and CEO

Elisabeth Sandoval - CMO

Larry Benedict - EVP and PAO

Analysts

Ryan Brinkman - JPMorgan

Paul Matteis - Leerink Partners

Sarah Weber - Piper Jaffray

Vamil Divan - Credit Suisse

Matthew Luchini - BMO Capital Markets

Difei Yang - Aegis Capital

David Walsey

Thanks James. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today. Please note that slides accompanying today's webcast will be accessed from the Events and Presentation page on the Investor section of Alder's website at www.alderbio.com .

Just after the market closed today, we filed our Form 10-Q for the first quarter of 2017 with the Securities and Exchange Commission and issued our financial results and corporate highlights press release, both of which are also available at www.alderbio.com .

Today in our call, Randy Schatzman PhD., President and CEO will provide an update on the company and our lead commercial candidate, eptinezumab. Elisabeth Sandoval, Chief Commercial Officer will provide an overview on the current migraine treatment landscape and how we see eptinezumab playing significant potentially transformative role. Larry Benedict, Executive Vice President and Principal Accounting Officer will review the financial results, and then we'll open up the call for your questions. Mark Litton, Chief Business Officer is also with us today for the Q&A.

Before we begin, I would like to caution you that during today’s conference call, we'll be making forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future performance of the company, including statements about possible future developments regarding clinical, regulatory, commercial, financial, and strategic matters.

Actual events or results, of course, could differ materially. We refer you to the documents that Alder files from time-to-time with the SEC and in particular, the company’s annual report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2017, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission today, April 27th, 2017.

These documents, which are available on the SEC’s website, contain and identify under the heading Risk Factors important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements, including without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to the initiation, conduct and results of clinical trials, the availability of data at the expected times, the clinical therapeutic and commercial value of Alder's drug candidates, risks and uncertainties related to regulatory application, review and approval processes and compliance with applicable regulatory requirements risks and uncertainties relating to the manufacture of eptinezumab, Alder's ability to obtain and protect intellectual property rights, and operate without infringing on the intellectual property rights of others; the sufficiency of Alder’s capital and other resources; and market competition.

With that, let me pass the call over to Randy.

Randy Schatzman

Thank you, David. And welcome everyone to our first quarter 2017 update call. As shown on slide four, we remain focused on our mission of meaningfully improving patients' lives through the discovery and development of groundbreaking therapies. 2016 was an important year of clinical validation and advancement for Alder and I'm pleased to announce that we continue this progress into 2017.

During the first quarter, we remained focused on eptinezumab, our unique and potentially transformative migraine therapy. We're incredibly excited about eptinezumab's clinical data to-date and are confident that its differentiated profile has the potential to bring effective relief to patients living with chronic and severe frequent episodic migraine.

I'm delighted to have Elisabeth Sandoval, Alder's Chief Commercial Officer on today's call to discuss the current migraine therapy landscape and what we envision as eptinezumab's role in the transformation of the migraine prevention paradigm, if approved. We will also touch upon eptinezumab's upcoming clinical milestones, including the availability of topline data from PROMISE 1.

Now, I'll begin on slide five, discussing why we are so confident in eptinezumab's compelling value proposition. There are 36 million people in the United States living with migraine. Approximately 13 million of whom live with more than four migraines per month and are candidates for prevention therapy.

Of these candidates for migraine prevention, approximately 3 million live with chronic migraine and another 2 million have severe frequent episodic migraine. These 5 million people living with migraine are the most highly impacted patient groups who typically experience eight or more migraines per month.

As these patients understand far too well, migraine therapy is available in the market today are challenged by safety, efficacy, and tolerability limitations. As such there is a significant unmet need for new treatment and prevention options. Currently with eptinezumab, we're focused on this large 5 million patients migraine segment.

As highlighted on slide six, eptinezumab is different by design. We took a deliberate approach and focused on determining the ideal profile for a CGRP targeted migraine prevention therapy. We made a strategic decision to anchor our therapy and IV delivery to complement eptinezumab's properties and to deliver what we believe will be of therapy with a well-differentiated clinical profile.

To that end, we're excited about eptinezumab's clinically validated characteristics to-date. Our data demonstrated that eptinezumab is differentiated by three key characteristics; it's rapid speed to clinical benefit, its effectiveness, and its persistence.

On slide seven, we highlight eptinezumab's unique clinical profile and I'd like to take a moment to reiterate what we have observed in our clinical trials regarding each of these three compelling attributes.

First is its rapid speed to clinical benefit. Chronic migraine patients who received eptinezumab in our Phase 2b trial experienced a clinically meaningful reduction in the number of migraine days in as little as 24 to 48 hours. This means their migraine benefit -- migraine prevention benefit started as soon as one to two days following treatment. This is in contrast to current preventative treatment that can take weeks to months to start to have a preventative effect. In our trials, chronic and frequent episodic migraine patients experienced maximum efficacy in one to four weeks after a single dose of eptinezumab.

Second is its efficacy. Approximately one-third of patients in our studies experienced a 75% reduction in their number of migraine days each month, starting one to four weeks following treatment in contrast to other treatments.

We're setting a new bar to target for effectiveness, which currently has a standard target of 50% reduction in migraines because our data suggest that a 75% reduction provides a higher benefit and is more meaningful for patients.

Finally is the persistence of response. Following a single administration of eptinezumab, the efficacy response that was attained within one to four weeks of the first dose was sustained for three months. This supports our proposed quarterly dosing regimen and our expectation that less frequent dosing will be needed with eptinezumab as compared with other prevention therapies that may require monthly dosing.

I'd also like to reiterate our strategic decision to anchor the therapy in IV, which we believe contributes to eptinezumab's differentiated profile, especially the rapid onset of clinical benefit and the high level of efficacy.

As of now, we're letting the data dictate delivery and we believe that IV represents the most compelling opportunity for Alder currently and also represent our initial beachhead into the migraine market. We believe that this 30-minute in-office procedure may promote greater patient adherence and physician oversight relative to self-administered therapies.

On slide eight, I highlight the current status of the three Phase 3 trials that will comprise Alder's first-ever Biologics License Application plan for the second half of 2018. These studies represent important milestones on our path to commercialization and bring us closer to achieving our mission of addressing unmet medical needs for migraine patients.

We remain on track to report topline Phase 3 data from the PROMISE 1 study later this quarter. We also remain on track to complete enrollment of PROMISE 2 in the second half of this year and report topline data in the first half of 2018.

In addition, we have completed the enrolment of the open-label safety study and remain on track to complete this one year study in the first half of 2018. Taking together, all of these will support our BLA submission planned for the second half of 2018.

Slide nine summarizes what we expect to communicate with upcoming PROMISE 1 and later PROMISE 2 topline data. The first is our PROMISE 1 pivotal trial, which is evaluating the safety and efficacy of eptinezumab administered via IV once every 12 weeks for one year in patients with frequent episodic migraine.

We will report topline data during Q2 of 2017 and this will include the primary endpoint, which is the mean change in migraine days from baseline for weeks one through 12 and two the key secondary endpoints, the 75% responder rate as measured over weeks one to four and weeks one to 12.

We will also have 24-week data. Recall that PROMISE 1 targeted enrollment of approximately 800 patients. In all of our studies to-date, eptinezumab has demonstrated the tolerability and safety profile that is similar to placebo. We will be looking to further validate those findings with PROMISE 1.

With eptinezumab, we are currently most focused on chronic and frequent episodic migraine patients and it's important to understand that PROMISE 1 is evaluating frequent episodic migraine patients.

PROMISE 2, our second -- is evaluating the safety and efficacy of eptinezumab administered via IV once every 12 weeks for six months in approximately 1,050 patients with chronic migraine.

The PROMISE 2 primary and key secondary endpoints are the same as with PROMISE 1. We are actively recruiting for this trial and remain on track to report result in the first half of 2018.

The third Phase 3 trial is an open label trial evaluating the long-term safety and tolerability of eptinezumab administered via IV once every 12 weeks for one year in approximately 120 patients. The study is not fully recruited and on track to be complete in the first half of 2018.

Importantly, although we are currently focused on completing our clinical program to support our BLA submission for IV eptinezumab for chronic and frequent episodic migraine patients, we're also committed to evaluating alternative administration routes to follow the IV product in order to maximize eptinezumab value.

Additionally, we will consider other studies aimed at achieving label enhancements as we continue building on the differentiating characteristics of eptinezumab. We expect to have further insight regarding our plans and the timing of these additional potential value building clinical studies following the availability of topline data from PROMISE 1, which we believe will expand our understanding of eptinezumab's profile and potential commercial dose.

We're also committed to building a migraine franchise beyond eptinezumab and are progressing ALD1910, our second therapeutic candidate aimed at migraine prevention. ALD1910 uses a separate pathway that inhibits PACAP-38 or pituitary adenylate cyclase-activating polypeptide-38 instead of CGRP.

We believe that it has the potential to further benefit patients beyond the outstanding benefits already provided by eptinezumab. We are advancing ALD1910 through IND-enabling studies now and will keep you apprise of the timing for this drug to start clinical trials.

We remain committed to ensuring our freedom to commercialize eptinezumab around the world. In this regard, we filed our notice of appeal with respect to the decision of the European Patent Office Opposition Division to maintain certain patent claims granted to Teva. We continue to strongly believe these claims were improperly granted and then upheld by the Opposition Division and should be revoked in their entirety.

In United States, we'll also be taking action to ensure our freedom to commercialize and are similarly confident in the strength of our position. For obvious reasons, we'll not be sharing any further details, but we'll be providing more substantive update when we determine it's appropriate to do so.

With that, I'll now turn the call over to Elisabeth to provide some information on the migraine prevention landscape and how we see the role of eptinezumab. Elisabeth?

Elisabeth Sandoval

Thank you, Randy. I'm very pleased to be here today. I'm going to start with an overview of why we are so excited about eptinezumab, how we see it integrating into the migraine treatment paradigms, and why we believe it has so much potential to be a best-in-class therapy.

As Randy mentioned, there are approximately 5 million severely impacted chronic and severe frequent episodic migraine patients in the U.S. today. The way we think about the existing prevention treatment paradigm is that is predominantly made up of oral therapies, which aren’t particularly effective and come with challenging tolerability profile.

There's also Botox approved only for prevention and chronic patient, a multiple injection procedure in the doctor's office that has efficacy limitations in some patients. As such there's a high unmet need for preventative treatment options that are safe and effective for chronic and severe frequent episodic migraine patients.

Migraine prevention is a specialty market with we estimate approximately 9,000 neurologist specialists in the United States. As highlighted in slide 11, our research indicates that of these approximately 3,000 are what we define as proceduralists, Doctors who treat large-volumes of severe episodic and chronic migraine patients.

What's important to note is that these physicians are high-touch doctors with high-touch patients, which means that they see their patients regularly and are more inclined to prescribe a procedure in the office.

Additionally, these physicians treat a higher volume of chronic and severe episodic patients and have previously prescribed IV treatments such as magnesium, sulphuric [ph] acid, and DHA.

In fact, 72% of these physicians have previously prescribed IV therapies to treat migraine and 65% have IV capability within their practice. Notably 70% of patients report that the experience with IV for the treatment of their migraine is a positive one.

All this is important because eptinezumab administered during a single 30-minute in-office IV procedure is part of an exciting new class of anti-CGRP therapies in clinical development.

As Randy outlined, eptinezumab's clinical data to-date has demonstrated an attractive and differentiated clinical profile, characterized by rapid onset as soon as 24 to 48 hours efficacy as measured by the 75% responder rate and persistence from single dose through 12 weeks.

Given that both patients and physicians are already familiar with IV as a method of administration, we expect this group to be early adopters of eptinezumab if approved. In fact, our data indicates that approximately 98% of these physicians we described as proceduralists, who specialize in treating migraine, are interested in the potential of CGRP-directed therapeutics for the prevention of migraine.

We anticipate a stronger preference for an IV anti-CGRP treatment within this physician group and importantly, eptinezumab as an IV will be the only anti-CGRP procedure in their offices.

In summary, we're excited about the opportunity eptinezumab presents to potentially help the 5 million patients living with chronic and severe frequent episodic migraine in the U.S.

Slide 12 highlights what we believe is eptinezumab's compelling value proposition. We believe this combination of differentiated delivery and clinical profile including rapid speed to clinical benefit, effectiveness and persistence, if approved, bodes a value proposition for patients, physicians, and our other stakeholders.

Based on our proprietary market research, we value the market opportunity for eptinezumab IV therapy for both the chronic and severe episodic migraine patient segments are between $1.5 billion and $2 billion. We're very encouraged with the progress we've made to-date in advancing eptinezumab towards a BLA submission and anticipated commercialization and look forward to sharing more with you in the future.

With that, I'd like to turn to call over to Larry.

Larry Benedict

Thanks Elisabeth. During Q1 of 2017, we continue to apply our financial resources towards to driving the advancement in our drug development activities, primarily for our eptinezumab program. We ended the quarter with $289.6 million in cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments compared to $351.9 million as of December 31st, 2016.

R&D expenses were $90.7 million, G&A expenses were $10 million, and our net loss was $100.3 million in first quarter or $1.99 per share. These represent a significant increase over the same period last year and the fourth quarter of 2016 and in a large part reflect our commitment to aggressively advance the eptinezumab program and position the company for commercialization.

Our increase in R&D expenses in the first quarter were primarily due to an increase in eptinezumab manufacturing costs for commercial readiness activities and drug supply in support of planned and ongoing clinical trials.

In addition, we had an increase in clinical trial cost by supporting three ongoing Phase 3 trials. Headcount growth and related expenses in support of commercial readiness activities also contributed to our increases spending in both R&D and G&A.

More details are included in this afternoon's press release and 10-Q filed with the SEC, but these results reflect forecasted increase in expenditures communicated last quarter to support our planned BLA submission in the second half of 2018, our commercial readiness activities, and our anticipated commercial launch of eptinezumab.

We continue to forecast a significant increase in expenditures over last year's operating expenses to support the BLA submission, commercial readiness activities, and anticipated commercial launch of eptinezumab.

We plan to continue to fund our operations and capital funding needs through equity financing, debt financings, and/or potentially new collaborations. We currently expect to seek funding in the second half of 2017 and we are not going to provide any further details on this other than to say as always we will opportunistic in our fundraising activities.

Finally, we will continue to assess our plans and adjust our investments as necessary to advance our business and optimize our cash utilization.

With that, I like to turn the call back over to Randy.

Randy Schatzman

Thanks Larry. Before we move on to the question-and-answer portion of the call, I'd like to take a moment to thank the entire Alder team for their continued hard work and dedication. I'd also like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the patients and medical professionals working with us to help advance our goal of transforming migraine treatment. I'd also like to thank our shareholders for their ongoing support.

We look forward to providing an update on our PROMISE 1 study as well as the continuing progress of our business later in the second quarter of this year. Thanks for your time today.

And with that, we'll now open the call for your questions.

Our first question comes from Jessica Fye with JPMorgan. Your question please.

Ryan Brinkman

Hey guys, this is Ryan on for Jess. Thanks for taking our questions. I have two for you. First, you gave some details about the R&D step-up for the quarter, but is there any additional color you can provide on how to think about that spend going forward?

And then second, as we head into PROMISE 2 data, thinking about the 24-week data and you can present, just what improvement on mean migraine day change in response rates you need to see from week 12 to 24 for this to be clinically meaningful? Thanks.

Randy Schatzman

Thanks for that. Yes, I think the thing that I would like our listeners to remember is today with respect to the finance question that our balance sheet at Alder remains very healthy. We're investing heavily today and all the things that we need to do to ensure that we have a successful Phase 3 campaign BLA filing and a commercial launch at the end of the day.

So, the upward tick in the spend that you see as Larry mentioned has to do with the three ongoing pivotal studies that are ongoing; PROMISE 1, PROMISE 2, and the open-label safety study. Its related to heavy investment in manufacturing, particular with the drug supplies for the various trials that are ongoing, but also establishing our commercial supply chain with two commercial manufacturers, ensure both our success and adequate supply for what we view as an extremely large marketplace. And all those expenditures are happening now.

And then finally it's about recruiting key talent to ensure the success of the programs moving forward. So, I think as Larry mentioned, we can expect an increased level of spend relative to last quarter of last year. There was some important one-time expenses that we pull forward in the first quarter this year related to getting that commercial supply chain in place and hopefully that will answer your question.

In terms of PROMISE 1 and what's the success? To be honest, a success is meeting our primary endpoint that we've established and we outlined as well as hopefully achieving both our key secondary endpoint of the 75% responder rate for weeks one through four and also one through 12.

I’d like -- again, the listeners to remember that we've already conducted two very large studies with eptinezumab; one in frequent episodic migraine patients and other in chronic migraine patients using exactly these same endpoints. So, our confidence is high in terms of having a successful outcome when we report that.

Ryan Brinkman

Okay. Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Jim Birchenough with Wells Fargo. Your question please.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks for taking our call. This is [Indiscernible] in for Jim. I have a few questions. The first question is now that Amgen has presented the full details of the STRIVE study and also the ARISE study, have you had any thoughts about given those additional information, any potential insights on additional ways to -- in terms of positioning of your drug against Amgen's drug?

Randy Schatzman

Okay. In terms of the Amgen results, we view those results overall as good for the whole migraine space today. They have successfully confirmed CGRP is a key and important target for helping migraine patients. They have confirmed the safety of the biology and a very large set of patients with chronic dosing. And finally reinforces our confidence that eptinezumab has exactly the right properties and clinical profile and that it brings to the table to be highly competitive in this space.

So, again, the short answer is -- answer your question, the Amgen results are good for everybody in the spaces, including ourselves.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Also another question is regarding the primary endpoint I think Amgen's ARISE study has the primary endpoint of the last month, the mean migraine days reduction in the last month, but I think your primary endpoint is the average from day zero all the way through the end of the third month -- sorry, weeks one through 12. Could you -- is there a regulatory requirement regarding what time point to use? And could you share the thoughts on why you chose the whole three months and not towards a later point of a month?

Randy Schatzman

Sure, that's a great question. So, we've had a number of discussions with the FDA and our agreement in terms of how we will quantify and measure the primary endpoints in our studies. You are correct ARISE measures weeks eight through 12 or the third month of the study. And in any large part that had to do with the fact that there is a time to maximum benefit from that drug that you see more powerfully, if you will, in that third month.

By comparison the Alder data, we see an immediate benefit as we highlighted in the earlier part of our discussion and that by including that immediate benefit by measuring across weeks one through 12. In fact we have a much higher power in terms of having a significant outcome in the trial. And we think it's also a way to highlight the benefits and early onset that eptinezumab provides and that's why we're focusing on it.

Unidentified Analyst

Very helpful. And also Amgen study had a excluding criteria for any patients that have failed two lines or more for prophylactic migraine medications. What is the implication excluding criteria? And I don't think your study have that criteria. So, when we compare data, how should we think about that difference?

Randy Schatzman

I think the way to look at it is that this is a space where patients have tried many, many drug to try and get resolution with obviously a very debilitating issue, particularly among the chronic patients, which I believe is what you're referring to.

The Alder study allows for what we call standard of care alongside of eptinezumab and we think that's the most -- the best way and the most ethical way to do the study. I think you'd have to ask Amgen some of the rationale for why they use that exclusion. But those are patients that by and large we included in our study.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Thank you for taking our questions.

Paul Matteis

Great. Thanks so much. I appreciate it. I have a couple. One is one PROMISE 1, I'm wondering Randy how you and the team are thinking about the PK/PD of multiple doses of eptinezumab. And whether internally you see it as realistic that a second dose could actually augment the effect size?

Randy Schatzman

Well, that is one of the main questions that we're trying to establish in the study and I think for -- again for those listening on the line here that is one of the things that we will see as we rollout PROMISE 1 topline data later in the quarter. This will be the first time we've seen multiple doses of drug 12 weeks apart in each individual patient and clearly the question will be does that second indication simply prolong the efficacy that we're already seeing or does it continue to deepen the effect.

Paul Matteis

Is there a way to model that and make a guess or is that just few challenge?

Randy Schatzman

No, this to be honest is one -- I mean we can model the PK, we've done multiple doses in individuals before and we understand what that looks like. But this is really a test of what the impact of that PK is on the specific biology that we're looking at here. And we have to gain some insights in terms of how this drug modulates that.

Paul Matteis

That's fair. Randy how would you define -- if you compared say the 12 -- one through 12 weeks, the 13 to 24 weeks, how would you define what constitutes a meaningful improvement for a second dose over just a single dose?

Randy Schatzman

Well, to be honest, I think that we would see a win in terms of having just a persistence of effect. I think bigger win would be again as I said earlier that we would deepen that effect hopefully by a decent amount and the way we think about this, Paul, is really about if you look at our data, you see about two-thirds to three-fourths of patients achieving a 50% decrease in their migraines in that first 12 weeks.

We see about a third of the patients seeing 75% suppression in their migraines. So, in the chronic study that 75% equates to taking patient who on average had about 16 migraines per month down to three or four.

I think that would be -- it's going to be really interesting for us to see is do we take more those 50% responders and push them across that 75% threshold. I think that would be a really exciting result if that was the case.

Paul Matteis

Sure, yes, that will be of interest. Okay. And maybe I could just have one quick follow-up on this additional study. Randy could you walk us through kind of the timeline or planned timeline for the self-administration program after the PROMISE 1 data readout?

And then just separately if you have any additional studies, like say in every six month study plan for the IV? Thanks so much.

Randy Schatzman

Sure. Thanks Paul. So, let me answer the second one first. The additional studies that I think that that are on our radar screen, in particular, to contemplate are those that would basically take a much deeper look at this rapidity of onset so that we can quantify that and establish that as part of our label going forward.

We think our ability to be able to market that particular special attributes that we think eptinezumab had will be very competitive and compelling argument in the marketplace for why physicians and patients try eptinezumab versus the other agents that will be out there at the time.

In terms of the self-administration, as we've guided earlier, what we want to do is gain some insights from PROMISE 1, better understand what that second dose does at the various dose levels that we're testing. We will at that point put a plan together, have some discussions with the FDA and come back and advise everybody when those plans crystallized to the extent that we think it's appropriate to have that discussion.

Paul Matteis

Okay. Thank you, Randy. Appreciate it.

Sarah Weber

Hi, this is Sarah on for Charles. So, two quick questions. So, clearly you've done a lot of work around [Indiscernible] IV compete with monthly subcue anti-CGRPs. Could you speak a little bit more broadly about how FDA will fit into that emerging treatment landscape in the next three to five years?

Randy Schatzman

Yes. Let me just kick it off with a couple of comments and I'll turn it over to Elisabeth to fill in a little bit more color. I think simply put, when we go out and we talk to patients about how they would like to manage their disease and asked if you had a choice of an agent that you could take four times per year and would give you some insights in terms of how well you are responding to that agent within the first week after that first treatment versus an agent that you will need to take 12 times per year and then it will take some further period of time before you understand whether it's impacting you positively or not, what's your pick? And what we hear pretty much 100% of the time is that patient certainly prefer the former and that fewer registrations is the big factor for them and in addition having that relief immediately, particularly if they are suffering 16 or more migraines per month, they are suffering four or five week and anything that we can do in those first weeks to provide them relief is a positive benefit.

That said, maybe I'll turn it over to Elisabeth to add a little bit more color.

Elisabeth Sandoval

Yes, thank you Randy. So, just to kind of echo some of Randy's thoughts and also I guess reiterate some of the points that we raised during the call, keep in mind that this is a large market with a high unmet need. There are approximately 5 million patients that are currently suffering with eight plus migraine day in a month.

And so there's a tremendous opportunity for range of product options to be honest with you in this market. It's currently underserved and all of our research, everybody else research looking at this right now is showing that there is tremendous opportunity for new treatment options and that there is tremendous excitement about the CGRP class specifically.

With that said I also highlighted earlier in some of my comment that there is a segment of the market where physicians as we describe them as proceduralists are more inclined to do procedures in their practice. They are high-touch doctors, they have high-touch patients in those practice that are expecting to be treated candidly during an office visit.

And so specifically in that market segment, we believe that eptinezumab with its differentiated both delivery and clinical profile, will have an advantage in that segment of the market.

Randy Schatzman

Does that help Sarah?

Sarah Weber

Great. Thanks. That's helpful. Yes, it does. And then just one follow-up on the long-term Phase 3 study. So, it actually seems like a fairly small study compared to some others that we've seen, and did you agree with -- agree on this with the FDA ahead of time?

Randy Schatzman

Absolutely. Yes, this is a product of our discussions that we had with the FDA in the fall that we communicated at that point in time. I think the -- one of the things to remember here, Sarah, is that at least so far, touchwood, across the class, all the programs have shown what looks to be a very favorable safety profile for agents directed at CGRP biology and with that, what the FDA has said, is that they are going to follow ICH guidelines until they hear otherwise.

And so across the almost 2,000 patients that we're treating in PROMISE 1 and PROMISE 2 combined with the additional patients that you see in the open-label safety study is the size of the safety database that the FDA said would -- or indicated would work for them.

Sarah Weber

Great. Thanks. Looking forward to the PROMISE 1 data.

Randy Schatzman

Thank you.

Vamil Divan

Hi, yes, thanks so much for taking my questions. So, first just on the IP situation, I know you said you can't say much. I'm wondering if you can maybe just give a little more sense of the sort of next data points or next time points which we are looking at, obviously, a lot of investors are focused on that issue, so just when will we get more clarity both in the U.S. and in Europe.

And then the second one I was just curious on your views on the oral CGRPs they are in development by some of your competitors. How are you sort of thinking about those as you do your long-term planning for the potential of your product? Thanks.

Randy Schatzman

Thanks Vamil. So, in terms of the IP, as we said in the text of the call, we have filed our notice of appeal in the EU. That means that there's a clock running now for us to actually file the formal appeal itself, which will happen here fairly quickly. And then we wait on the EU to actually schedule that hearing and we'll report back as soon as we understand what that follow-up hearing on the opposition itself looks like.

In terms of States, we're finalizing our strategy for how we want to attack that here and again, when that crystallizes, I think that's the best time to come back to everybody, communicate what that looks like and give you a better sense of what we think the timing is going to be.

In terms of commenting on the oral CGRPs, I think that what I would have people to do is step back and ask what are -- in particular what are the unmet needs in the acute treatment space where these will play a particularly important role. And if you think about the acute treatment space, today by and large the standard of care is triptans. The issues with triptan are that they have side effect issues for many patients, so there's an intolerance, there's a contraindication for triptans in patients who have cardiovascular complications. And in addition there is a set of further patients that are what we would call under responders to those triptans for a variety of reasons.

So, there really is a big unmet need in that space for new agents targeting different biology that can help those patients out. And I think this is a real place of importance for these small molecules to contribute.

If we think about the prevention space, in the prevention space, almost all the families of molecules to-date have shown some toxicity issues. I think the jury is still out on this current set of molecules for Allergan and Biohaven and sort of where they stand on that and we'll have to see what their data looks like.

But again I think that the antibodies that will be moving forward here fairly quickly and are moving forward fairly quickly. Again if we step back and we think about what the unmet needs are going to be in that space relative to the treatments that will be out there. If you think in terms of the anti-CGRPs, again if you look at our data, there is a certain set of patients that seem to be under responders. I don't see an additional small molecule CGRP actually addressing those patients because the antibodies will have effectively suppress the CGRP biology and that will be telling if it hasn't affected them in a dramatic way in a positive resolution of their disease that will be telling us that their migraine is probably driven largely by a different set of genetics and a different target, for example, the PACAP-38 that we're bringing along early in our pipeline. So, the CGRPs are not an answer to that.

The other unmet need in the CGRP space as you again see in our data and others, if you take a migraine patient who's having 16 migraines per month and you give them 75% reduction, taking them down to three or four, the question is what you do to rescue them when they have those three or four per month.

And again there isn’t going to be another CGRP, that's going to be a different biology, like a triptan or other that solves that particular issue for those patients. So, we'll have to see whether there is actually a further role for those molecules in the prevention space. But as I said in the acute scape, there's a definite need there and if they win, it will be a huge win for patients as well.

Vamil Divan

Okay. Thank you.

Randy Schatzman

Thanks Vamil.

Matthew Luchini

Hi, good afternoon. Thanks for taking the questions. First, I wanted to get a point of clarification as it relates what we should expect from the PROMISE 1 results. Specifically, that we shouldn’t -- we will not be getting 75% response rates at 24 weeks and if that if that is the case, if you could provide some color on when we should expect those data?

Randy Schatzman

Well, I think what's going to be most important, Matthew, is the -- obviously the primary endpoint at 12 weeks in terms of what those the change in median migraine days from baseline like and the responder rate, because that's going to be the dosing cadence for the moving forward with the drug. Obviously, we'll want to understand what that 24 week effect looks like. I think thinking at this point in time is that in fact we would reveal some responder rates there as well as the change in median migraine days from baseline over the six-month period as well. So, you'll see both.

Matthew Luchini

Okay, great. And I'm just curious now that we're -- you're getting a little bit closer on the commercial side, the 5 million patients that you referenced in your prepared remarks, given that the early probably frequent interactions you guys are having with payers, I'm just curious if that market size, will you present that market research to them, if that's in line with what they're seeing thinking or if it's somehow different and if it is different, how they will react when you present them with sort of that size market?

Randy Schatzman

Well let me give you a quick answer first and then I'll turn this over again to Elisabeth. I think that one of the things that we have found both with physicians and payers at this point in time is there's a big educational process that's ongoing right now to discuss who these patients are, what impact these drugs can have, and how these drugs can help the payers with expenses that they are already having with respect to these patients.

And with that maybe I'll let again, Elisabeth add a little color.

Elisabeth Sandoval

Thank you, Randy. Again, what you're describing is obviously going to be part of some very important conversation. We're just now in the middle of Phase 3 trials, so it's early for us to comment and have the discussions with payers at this time.

Our Phase 3 data will obviously be important as part of those discussions and so we'll look to be able to update further as we discuss with our commercialization development plan.

Matthew Luchini

Okay, fine. And Randy one last one if I could. The -- just from a -- obviously early, but just peeking my own curiosity, you mentioned maybe a study to focus on rapid onset. Have you given any thought what that might actually even look like from a design point of view?

Randy Schatzman

Well, we have given it a lot of thought and the team here is working on that. I think the best thing to do Matthew would be to give you some more color once we've finalized what that study should look like, had some discussions with the FDA and we're ready to move forward.

Matthew Luchini

Okay, fair enough. Thank you for taking the questions.

Randy Schatzman

Appreciate. Thank you.

Difei Yang

Hi, good afternoon and thanks for taking my questions. Just a few. So, as you are getting closer to commercialization, we see the reduction in migraine days as the primary endpoint at 75% responder rate more or like a secondary endpoint. So, from physicians' perspective, how do you think they will think about the data? Do you think the primary endpoint is really to satisfy the regulatory agency? In practice physicians are more likely to look at the responder rate?

Randy Schatzman

That is a great point Difei. And I think that's exactly the case. The primary endpoint is about getting the drug approved because this is the classic endpoint that the drugs for this indication have been approved by and that's what the FDA continues to ask us to do.

But the responder rate, particular the 75% responder rate in this case as our key secondary vote for weeks one to four and weeks -- over weeks one through 12 is what we characterize the things that will get the drugs sold at the end of the day.

I think that 75% responder rate just resounds better with physicians that we talk to and also the patients in terms of an understanding of what their likelihood of success will be and when they have that success, the extent of efficacy that they will benefit from.

Difei Yang

Okay. Thank you. So, just to follow that thought [ph], Randy, could you comment on the difference -- or maybe similarities on the storage condition between your drug versus the other three drugs, maybe they need to be stored all the same way, refrigeration or maybe they are not, do you have any thoughts?

Randy Schatzman

Yes, I would be at a complete lost to tell you what they stability profile of our competitors' drugs are.

Difei Yang

And so what about your drugs, is it room temperature storage or refrigeration?

Randy Schatzman

No, this is, what we call, cold storage. It will be to-date. We have outstanding stability characteristics for extended periods of time at that temperature. And again I would throw eptinezumab up against the best of antibodies in terms of its -- both formulation and stability profile.

Difei Yang

Okay. Thank you. So, my final question, as PROMISE 1 winding down this quarter, should we be expecting for second half of the year R&D expenses will go dramatically down from the $100 million level?

Randy Schatzman

Well, let me remind you and the listeners on the call that PROMISE 1 is actually a one year study where patients are getting four separate quarterly doses and the report that we will have in second quarter is both the first dose and the second, meaning 12 and 24-week data and patients will continue to have a third and a fourth dose after that through the rest of the year.

Difei Yang

Yes, you're right. Thank you for taking my questions.

Randy Schatzman

You're welcome. Thank you.

