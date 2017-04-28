L3 Technologies (LLL) Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

L3 Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LLL)

Q1 2017 Earnings Call

April 27, 2017 11:00 am ET

Mahmoud Siddig - InfraSource Services, Inc.

Thank you. Good morning, and thanks for joining us for L3's 2017 first quarter earnings conference call. With me are Michael Strianese, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Christopher Kubasik, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Ralph D'Ambrosio, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. After their formal remarks, management will be available to take your questions.

Please note that during this call, management will reiterate forward-looking statements that were made in the press release issued this morning. Please refer to this press release as well as the company's SEC filings for a more detailed description of factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Please also note that this call is simultaneously broadcast over the Internet.

Michael T. Strianese - L3 Technologies, Inc.

Michael T. Strianese - L3 Technologies, Inc.

Well thank you and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us. Pleased to report we had a strong start to the year. In the first quarter, we generated net sales of $2.7 billion, which was a 13% increase versus last year's first quarter, and most of that increase was organic. Margins were 9.5%, which was on track with our expectations and reflected measures that we put in place last year. And consistent with our plan for the year, we expect double-digit margins for 2017. Earnings per share for the first quarter was $2.07. In light of our strong first quarter, we've increased our guidance for sales and diluted EPS for the year. And Ralph will give you more details on our results on our updated guidance in a few minutes.

Before discussing the highlights in the quarter, I'd also like to acknowledge an important milestone for us. This week, L3 will celebrate its 20th anniversary, which will be on April 30th. Some of you were with us right from the start and we appreciate that. It's worth taking a moment to reflect on some milestones to see just how far we've come. I'm proud to say that we've created a tremendous amount of value for our shareholders over that time. In fact, the CAGR for L3's stock price, including dividends since our IPO is over 16% for the 20-year period.

L3 has grown from a base of $700 million in sales to over $10 billion today. The combined efforts of all of us at L3, past and present, represents significant achievement. Together, we built a company that's risen to become a recognized industry leader with a reputation for agility, performance and customer focus.

I'd like to just take a moment to thank our employees, management team and our Board for all they've done and continue to do to contribute to our success. I'm certainly proud to be part of what we've built over the past two decades, and look forward to our future achievements under the new L3 Technologies name. I know we'll accomplish still greater things ahead.

Turning now to our performance for the quarter. Although we've only just recently realigned our segments, I'm happy to say that the newly created Electronics Systems and Sensor Systems segments are performing very well. We're already seeing early benefits by reducing some management layers and enhancing the focus on new and upcoming initiatives to support our long-term growth.

Both segments posted very healthy increases in sales and operating income. It's an impressive start for these two segments and our new management team. Todd and Jeff are both working hard to accelerate growth and further optimize their business areas.

In each of our defense, commercial aviation and security markets – aviation security, we're implementing a strategy centered on delivering highly advanced technologies, increasing market share and meeting demands for affordability and performance. I'd like to discuss some of the highlights in the quarter and our growth strategy in each of our markets.

We've achieved a number of important performance milestones including the successful delivery of the first KC-10 aircraft to the U.S. Air Force as part of the $1.9-billion contract we won last year. We delivered the aircraft on-time and on-budget, and our Air Force customer is very pleased with those results. These milestones affirms their confidence in our ability to provide maintenance and logistics solutions for mission-critical aircraft.

Also on the topic of military readiness, just a few weeks ago, L3 won recompetitions for sustainment and logistic services in support of U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force C-12 aircraft, and we're awaiting the Army's decision on their C-12 aircraft.

With regards to the DoD budget, the debate continues and we're watching for the completion of the fiscal 2017 appropriations. We expect this will include additional OCO funding focused on readiness, as well as other DoD priority areas including ISR, protected communications, power systems and night vision. Each of these areas is core to L3. And it seems clear that there'll be upside from increase in classified budgets, another area where we're also positioned for growth.

In summary, with respect to our core DoD markets, we remain well aligned with key priority areas, and as the DoD procurement strategy comes into better focus, we should be able to benefit more over time. We're certainly listening to our customers and firmly believe that our ability to anticipate their needs and quickly deliver tailored products is among our strongest competitive advantages.

Turning now to the international markets. We strengthened our operations in major regions by adding additional experienced personnel. We're opening new facilities and intensifying our business development efforts to enhance our in-country value and keeping with our key people in key location strategy. International is an important market for us. We're driving efforts to both secure long-term growth and to ensure our international military allies and commercial customers have better and more direct access to our products.

We're encouraged by the new administration's efforts to bolster global military spending, and this push from the U.S. government is positive for our FMS customers. You'll notice in our guidance that we've raised our international sales outlook.

In commercial aviation, we're expanding our Commercial Training Solutions or CTS business. CTS is our one-stop shop, providing customized and affordable training solutions to support the growing demand for pilots from the global aviation marketplace. CTS is a central organization that offers flexible training options for both airlines and experienced pilots and also provides career development services.

Following our announcement about our London Gatwick Training Center, which we plan to open in early 2018, we started receiving requests from large international airlines that need our help in addressing their anticipated pilot shortages. For example, our innovative curriculum is enabling our airline partners to recruit and train their best pilots so they can now preselect candidates for first officer positions while they are still in the process of completing our programs.

Turning to security. As today's environment continues to illustrate, unfortunately, only too clearly, we are living in a world facing even greater threats across transportation hubs. As a result, demand for improved global security is likely to increase. We are one of the leaders in this area, and we are responding aggressively to meet this need. I'd like to highlight this as one of the spaces within L3 to watch over the coming years.

Our aviation security business is another application of our whole system's approach. We've built out this business with acquisitions of MacH and Implant and both are doing great. We are now able to offer our customers a more complete integrated solution at a better value than anyone else in the industry.

One example is our ClearScan carry-on baggage screener. We recently received European certification for this explosive detection system, which was designed to meet new regulatory and operational requirements. The system is currently in use at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport as well as in Singapore and Johannesburg. Right now we're working closely with TSA to have an operational deployment in the U.S.

This model takes Advanced Technology and puts it at the checkpoint, letting the machine do the detection work, greatly increasing throughput and the detection capability. Also, a U.S. air carrier recently unveiled the demonstration of our airport security solution at a major metropolitan area airport. And the early reports saw that the passenger throughput has significantly improved. I think as it remains operational, we'll be able to report on how much throughput has improved, but I think it's going to be a very compelling story once the benefits of this comprehensive integrated solution are fully realized.

These businesses are examples of our ability to build market-leading positions from the ground up. And that's been part of our success – part of the story. If you look throughout the company there's a number of areas that were not here 20 years ago yet are here today, and they are world leaders and that was done through our investment in R&D and a very focused acquisition strategy. Some of them, like night vision, our EOIR business, the pilot training that I've just talked about, collision avoidance systems for airlines, general aviation, the aviation security business and U.S. government classified space are always -- we've been executing on that strategy and have built world-leading brands that are really at number one or number two in each of their spaces.

Moving to the other side of capital allocation. We are also focused on returning cash to shareholders. And during the quarter, we had another dividend increase, and delivered $61 million in cash to shareholders in the form of dividends. That would've been our 13th consecutive dividend increase.

With respect to M&A, we're going to remain opportunistic. We continue to evaluate prospects that will further enhance our core business, we're realizing good success of our small- to medium-sized acquisitions, I guess commonly known as bolt-ons, with that strategy that's worked for us where we can assimilate a business area through some well-chosen acquisition candidates to bring [technical difficulty] (11:20) technology, customers, solutions to us and we've been very successful in integrating them and getting them in front of customers. We like the approach. It's working for us and continues to work for us. And they're also very digestible size deals that are readily integrated into existing operations. We'll continue to execute these types of deals that have been so successful as opposed to the larger [ph] back to farm (11:46) type of transactions.

Some of you might have noticed that this past quarter, we added unmanned undersea, UUV if you will, capabilities through the small but very strategic acquisition of L3 Ocean Server. This business provides L3 with an all-new growth platform that is highly aligned with the Navy's priorities, and enables us to enhance our relationship with that branch. Ocean Server also positions us to be a prime contractor in the emerging UUV market.

Further to the topic of strategy and innovation, in 2016, R&D spending accounted for about 2.5% of our sails, and we're anticipating an increase of about 10% in 2017, with an emphasis on both near and long-term innovation. As an example, in the realm of precision strike, we developed our innovative Advanced Low Cost Munitions Ordinance known as ALaMO. ALaMO reached a performance milestone by passing a Navy critical design review in support of a guided projectile program. ALaMO is capable of hitting a moving surface target at significantly longer ranges than what is possible with unguided projectiles.

This improved accuracy requires fewer rounds per target, which can result in a significant reduction in cost. Other focused areas for 2017 include network to autonomy, next generation multispectral sensors, protected communications and assured positioning, navigation and timing. Some of these are new areas for us but they represent a natural evolution of our existing portfolio and will help achieve long-term profitable growth.

Along with driving results based on performance and innovation, we're deploying capital and resources in areas where they make the biggest impact on our growth and a meaningful difference in delivering shareholder value. Let me conclude by saying that our market strategy and priorities remain consistent. We are focused on markets that are aligned with the current threat environment and areas of customer need, with the goal of increasing our leadership positions in developing best-in-class technologies. We're very pleased with our results for the quarter, which reflect our focus on disciplined growth, margin improvement and delivering value for our customers and shareholders, and we're confident in our ability to maintain our positive momentum.

With that, Chris will discuss some of our operational initiatives and wins during the quarter. Chris?

Christopher Eugene Kubasik - L3 Technologies, Inc.

Okay. Thanks, Mike, and good morning, everyone. From an operational perspective, we're making good progress. As a team, we are driving hard and our objectives, which include an intense focus on growing organically, executing on our commitments, having a strategic M&A process, and investing in markets where we see the biggest opportunities.

Our plan to accelerate organic growth is focused on early identification of customer needs, appropriate R&D allocation, proper teammate selection when needed, and enhanced internal collaboration. To accomplish this, we are demanding more and pushing harder to improve our business processes and systems.

Our realigned segment structure has intensified our ability to align our technologies and markets, which is enabling us to increase responsiveness to customers and better maximized growth opportunities. Our two new segments are performing well, and our leadership team is showing real energy in taking on the challenge to identify and implement cost reductions and efficiencies across the organization.

We are capturing synergies across L3 to leverage our collaborative strength as well as increase our business development capabilities. This allows us to develop affordable and innovative technologies that meet customer demand, as well as expand the solutions we provide in higher returning businesses.

We've taken steps to consolidate business units and manufacturing facilities and are reviewing several other scenarios. We expect that over time, there will be second and third order benefits. For example, we recently closed a small aviation product facility in Florida and distributed work to other L3 units in a seamless transition. Also, our consolidation of two Traveling Wave Tube businesses within our Communication Systems segment is currently on plan. This process will continue through the early part of 2018, and Ralph will discuss the lumpy nature of this accounting.

Touching briefly on our portfolio, we are evaluating businesses across our core market and continuing to review potential acquisitions that enhance our technologies, provide access to new markets or further strengthen our leadership position. In 2016, we completed four deals. So far in 2017, we've closed on two acquisitions: Implant Sciences and Ocean Server. And we also closed on one small divestiture of Coleman out of our Electronic Systems group.

As Mike mentioned, with L3 Ocean Server, we acquired a new field-proven UUV platform that has the potential to add to our military, commercial and international customer base. While a small deal, this acquisition starts to increase our anti-submarine warfare and mine countermeasure capabilities, and creates pull-through opportunities for existing L3 sensors, Sonar and ISR products. As Mike mentioned, this approach has worked well over the past 20 years and we expect that that will be the case again as we focus on the UUV market.

Our addition of L3 Ocean Server is a perfect example of our strategy of aligning with customer needs and the evolving threat environment. We have additional M&A opportunities across all segments that are currently under evaluation. And on the divestiture funds, as we said in the past, the major divestitures are behind us but we will continue to assess our portfolio and will divest businesses when it makes sense.

Turning to contract wins and milestones across the business. Let me start with defense. We received a wide range of awards across all service branches. I believe our diversified customer base is one of our key differentiators. We're well-known around the world for our ISR and integration capabilities on mission-critical platforms. In fact, we were selected by the U.S. Air Force to serve as the lead system integrator for the Compass Call cross deck effort. Once the Federal funding process is complete, we'll get to work.

We also received more than $160 million in periodic maintenance and modification contracts in support of the Air Force on a variety of platforms. For the Navy, we were again selected for Chief of Navy air training aircraft. It has the potential value of over $100 million through 2022. L3 has been the incumbent on this program since 2008. We are also providing a high definition visual system and network upgrades to the Navy's F/A-19 C/B tactical operation flight trainers, and we won additional contracts for our universal modular batch for the E-6B aircraft.

Our wins from the Army include a $90 million firm fixed-price multiyear contract to supply motor fuses and related equipment. If fully exercised, this award has a potential to exceed $230 million. Across the military, our Communication Systems segment provides contract logistics support for many programs, including the Air Force Predator, Navy Triton and the Army Gray Eagle. Altogether, these awards have totaled approximately $70 million thus far this year.

This type of legacy work positions us well for future competitions such as the Hawklink and the MH-60S helicopter programs. Both represent key enabled opportunities for L3 and would be worth nearly $175 million over the next four years. Finally in defense, we've seen significant new business in the classified arena, with us as a prime contractor.

Turning to our international defense business, we received a $53 million option on our Canadian CF-18 contract and additional funding of $22 million in support of the CC-150 fleet. Moving to the Asia Pacific, we secured a contract to manufacture counter IED devices for the Australian DoD. In February, we were awarded a contract to provide transmission kits for the Korean army. And in Indonesia, we received a follow-on contract for our helicopter ocean sensor equipment.

We continue to see strong demand for our night vision products. In the quarter, we added another NATO member to our customer base. In total, seven NATO nations are using L3's image fusion goggles, and we expect to see ongoing international orders for these systems in the future.

Finally, we will reach a milestone in May with the delivery of our 4,000 MX Series EO/IR turret since the product launched in 1997. We're pleased with the new international wins and we continue to focus on opportunities in this important market.

Commercial aviation, as Mike highlighted earlier, remains an active growth area as North America and Europe recapitalize their fleets. Additionally, markets in parts of the world such as Asia and the Mid East are focused on sleek growth and global expansion. To achieve this, they will need significantly more trained pilots. In the quarter, we received contracts for eight Full Flight Simulators from airlines in China as well as other parts of Asia and Europe, totaling over $90 million. Our CTS Airline Academy continues to grow and the Aerosim acquisition from last year has increased our capabilities. CTS saw strong enrollments in Q1 from customers in the U.S., China, the Mid East and Southeast Asia.

In Aviation Products, we have been selected as the prime contractor to supply our deployable and fixed flight data and voice recorders to Airbus for their entire family of commercial aircraft. These innovative recorders enable rapid location and recovery by rescue teams, both on land and over water.

Finally in Aviation Security, we continue to report solid orders for our solutions. We received a competitive award from the TSA for a number of explosive detection systems, as well as a follow-on contract from the Canadian TSA. We continue to receive orders for the ProVision 2 advanced imaging systems throughout Europe and Asia, and our cargo and airport screening businesses have received international orders in South Africa and Kuwait.

Overall, we are encouraged by the progress we've seen so far this year. We will continue to sharpen our focus on achieving earnings growth through a culture of continuous improvement, cost containment, better program execution and operational excellence.

Our focus on organic growth is paying off. And while small, we were pleased to have secured new orders in Indonesia, Korea, China, South Africa, France, Japan and Kuwait in this quarter alone. We'll continue to push hard internationally for defense, commercial and aviation security opportunities. We have a great team in place and our disciplined growth strategy is driving long-term shareholder value.

With that, I'll now turn it over to Ralph to discuss the financials.

Ralph G. D'Ambrosio - L3 Technologies, Inc.

Thank you, Chris. I'll discuss some details about the first quarter and then review our 2017 guidance update. We had a strong first quarter with diluted earnings per share of $2.07, which was ahead of our expectations driven by higher organic sales growth and lower taxes. We either met or exceeded every first quarter financial metric that we provided in our January outlook. Our first quarter benefited from our accounting calendar wherein we had an extra week in the first quarter compared to the 2016 first quarter. This extra week will reverse entirely in the fourth quarter.

Consolidated sales were $2.669 billion with 11% organic growth and 2% growth from acquisitions net of divestitures. Excluding the extra week, sales grew a very healthy 7%, including approximately 5% organic growth. Sales were strong in all four segments.

Areas of strength included simulation and training, munision fuses and avionics equipment in Electronics Systems; aircraft maintenance in Aerospace Systems; UAV communications, tactical terminals and classified work in Communication Systems; and EO/IR turrets, night vision equipment, space payloads and launch electronics in the Sensor Systems segment.

Consolidated operating margin was in line with our outlook of 9.5% and declined compared to the 2016 first quarter primarily due to lower margin in aerospace systems. You may recall that we had abnormally high favorable performance adjustments in the 2016 first quarter at ISR systems due to contracts which completed last year, and they raised Aerospace's first quarter 2016 margin to 10.5%, setting up a great comparison for margin this first quarter. That said, we expect margins to improve the rest of this year at Aerospace Systems.

Margins are tracking to our full year estimates in all four segments. Also at the segment level, Communication Systems margin was 8% primarily due to $9 million of restructuring costs to consolidate our Travelling Wave Tube businesses. Excluding these restructuring costs, margin there was 9.7%.

And as we explained in January, the quarterly margins for Communication Systems are being affected by this consolidation. It will incur approximately $28 million of restructuring costs this year, which we fully expect to offset with a gain on the sale of a property that we will vacate during the fourth quarter. Consequently, there is more seasonable variability in Communication Systems' quarterly margins in 2017.

Our tax rate for the first quarter was 22.2%, and it was lower than our full year estimated tax rate primarily due to the timing of stock-based compensation deductions, which mostly occur in our first quarter. Free cash flow was $44 million and consistent with our seasonal first quarter pattern.

And moving on to our 2017 guidance update, we increased EPS at the midpoint by $0.10 to $8.60, which has grown 5% over 2016. The EPS guidance increase is driven by higher estimated sales. We increased our consolidated sales at the mid-point by $125 million or 1% to $10.850 billion, which is a 3% increase over 2016 including 2% organic growth.

Our Aerospace Systems sales guidance continues to have conservatism of about $75 million for the two large contract recompetitions at Vertex Aerospace, and a new program start that could be delayed, if there is a prolonged FY 2017 continuing resolution. We also have some cushion in the Communication Systems' sales estimate for a potential disruption from the Traveling Wave Tube business consolidation and for softness in the space market.

With respect to consolidated operating margin, we continue to expect an increase this year of 70 basis points to 10.3%. This will represent an important milestone for us of returning to double-digit margin. We expect consolidated operating income to grow 11% compared to 2016, and our free cash flow estimates stays at $865 million.

Regarding capital allocation, we are opportunistically shifting cash deployment in acquisitions. During the first quarter, we invested $139 million to acquire Implant Sciences and OceanServer. For the remainder of the year, we have a $500 million placeholder for combined acquisitions and share repurchases, and we are assuming to end this year with a cash balance of about $450 million.

Taking a quick look at the second quarter of 2017, we expect sales of approximately $2.7 billion, which calculate to about flat organic growth. With respect to the sales outlook, in the second quarter of last year we delivered two aircraft on an ISR contract for an international customer, which added $90 million of sales to Aerospace Systems, and those sales will not repeat in 2017. For the second quarter, we also expect margin to be in the high 9% range, diluted earnings per share between of $1.90 and $2, and finally free cash flow in the $50 million to $150 million range.

To conclude my financial review, we've got a very good start to 2017, and the company is clearly focused on continuous improvement. This year, we expect to grow orders, sales, operating margin, operating income and earnings per share. We're executing on a disciplined growth strategy as well as our capital allocation strategies.

Thank you and we'll now begin the Q&A.

Carter Copeland - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Hey. Good morning, gentlemen.

Michael T. Strianese - L3 Technologies, Inc.

Good morning.

Christopher Eugene Kubasik - L3 Technologies, Inc.

Good morning.

Carter Copeland - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Just a couple of quick ones. One, Ralph, on the – you highlighted in the release the work day differential year-over-year that reverses in Q4. Just trying to understand, was that contemplated in the prior guidance that you had given for Q1, and is the entire reversal a Q4 number?

And then secondly, just on the commentary on M&A and the strategic shift toward M&A from repose. Does that mean you've taken the – how should we think about the repurchases that were in the guidance initially? Are those somehow factored or is there a – how should we think about that $500 million? Does that still have the full contribution in it or is there some of that that's been reduced? Thanks.

Ralph G. D'Ambrosio - L3 Technologies, Inc.

Sure. So on your first question, our outlook for the first quarter, it contemplates the extra days that we had this year and those days will fully reverse in the fourth quarter. That said, we typically provide a conservative first quarter outlook, and we did the same thing for 2017.

With respect to the cash deployment and shifting it opportunistically from share repurchases to acquisitions, I said that we have a $500 million remaining placeholder for combined share repurchases and acquisitions. But if you take a look at our guidance update, you'll see that we increased our estimated diluted shares for the year by about $500,000 or $0.5 million, and that's because we're slowing the pace of share repurchases and have moved most of them into the second half of the year.

And depending what happens with acquisitions, our preference would be to make acquisitions. But if we can't find good ones that are attractive and that we can execute on, we'll default to buying our stock later in the year. So that's how we positioned and updated our guidance for this year, Carter.

Carter Copeland - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Okay. I was just trying to clarify that the combination of repo and M&A for a $500 million number, how that split, but appreciate the color. Thanks, guys.

Ralph G. D'Ambrosio - L3 Technologies, Inc.

We don't have a specific split. It was the same thing we talked about three months ago on the January call.

Carter Copeland - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Okay. Thanks, Ralph.

Ralph G. D'Ambrosio - L3 Technologies, Inc.

Sure.

Michael T. Strianese - L3 Technologies, Inc.

Hello, Rich?

Robert M. Spingarn - Credit Suisse

Can you guys hear me?

Michael T. Strianese - L3 Technologies, Inc.

Yes, Rob.

Robert M. Spingarn - Credit Suisse

Okay. All right. Thanks, Mike. Ralph, on the margins, you said you're tracking but you've got to get up to, I think about 10.6% for the rest of the year to hit the targets. Just steadily (33:43) through the year, is there a peak quarter?

Ralph G. D'Ambrosio - L3 Technologies, Inc.

Well, we're going to have our highest margins for the year in the fourth quarter, which is typically the case. This year it's more pronounced because I talked about that property gain that we expect to have an offset, the $20 million of restructuring charges in Communication Systems for consolidating those two businesses. For now, we're assuming that happens in the fourth quarter. There's a possibility it could happen sooner.

So that's pronouncing a seasonality, if you will, of the higher margins in the fourth quarter. And in our first quarter, you see that the margins were very high in Sensor Systems and we took those margins up slightly for the year. That was a combination of favorable sales mix and some performance improvement adjustments, and we clearly have some upside there in margins for the remainder of this year.

Robert M. Spingarn - Credit Suisse

Okay. And then programmatically, I think Mike or Chris, one of you mentioned the Compass Call, the transfer from the old airframe to the new business jet airframe. You mentioned that earlier. What is the latest thinking on that in terms of which aircraft you would use, et cetera? And what do you think the timing is on a move forward here given what's going on?

Michael T. Strianese - L3 Technologies, Inc.

As a new start, Rob, that'll be impacted by the CR so we need to get the work at some point on it. I cannot comment at all on which way it's going to lean because that work hasn't been done. And even if it has been done, I really would not get out ahead of our customer on it, so...

Robert M. Spingarn - Credit Suisse

Okay.

Michael T. Strianese - L3 Technologies, Inc.

But I am encouraged by the direction of this procurement because that is critically important for L3 being an integrator and being an equipment provider that it gives us a very nice place on the recapitalization of some of these ISR platforms, many of them could be recapitalized over the next several years, as you know. So we're very focused on doing an excellent job for our customer, and hopefully they'll maintain this as a position for other platforms as well. Hopefully this will be a new way some of these acquisitions are done.

Robert M. Spingarn - Credit Suisse

Okay. And then just on a related thing, I've asked you this before in prior calls but the Air Force has finalized requirements for Air Force One. And are you any closer to thinking what subsystems you might be able to provide to the prime?

Michael T. Strianese - L3 Technologies, Inc.

Well, I'm talking in generalities here. I mean, the typical areas for us would be on the communication suite because of the criticality of that system. There are other areas that we would be able to work on, but again this is the old model. We are not the lead systems integrator, and therefore our -- basing whatever we get asked to provide on whatever the prime is going to compete. So I'm sure, we'll be -- or whatever the customer specifies as a requirement, whether they specify an L3 Data Link or an L3 Comm suite, those are hard to predict at this point. But I mean, there'll be at some level of content I just can't tell you how much.

Christopher Eugene Kubasik - L3 Technologies, Inc.

And Rob, what we've seen in the last year, several customers are looking at us to do continue to move up the food chain and be more of a subsystem integrator and provider. So our aspiration would be to continue to do that. And there are some benefits of having someone like L3 do that work given our experience. And it's less suppliers for the primes to deal with, so it seems to be a trend. And I'll just clarify on the Compass Call, because your question was a little leaning towards business jets. That decision has not been made. It could be a 737, it could be one of multiple business jets. And once the CR is behind us, the team will go through that process and make sure that that was clear.

Michael T. Strianese - L3 Technologies, Inc.

Rich?

Operator

Noah Poponak - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Hey. Good morning, everyone.

Michael T. Strianese - L3 Technologies, Inc.

Good morning, Noah.

Noah Poponak - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Ralph, so CS is a $28 million gain in the fourth quarter. Is it then also an additional $19 million of restructuring in the second and third combined to get to $20 million total of restructuring for the year?

Ralph G. D'Ambrosio - L3 Technologies, Inc.

Correct. Just that incremental restructuring of $19 million will happen over the remaining three quarters. More of it in Q2 and Q3 than Q4.

Noah Poponak - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Okay. So the reported margin in CS is going to be, in the second and third quarter, is going to look something like that 8%. It sounds like a little higher in the second and third quarter, and then it's going to be in the mid-teens in the fourth quarter.

Ralph G. D'Ambrosio - L3 Technologies, Inc.

Correct.

Noah Poponak - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Okay. And then similarly on the ES margin, should I be adding back the $3 million of severance, or I guess what is the likelihood of more of that throughout the year? And then should I be adding back 150 basis points of margin for -- I couldn't quite follow what that was referring to in the release. But is the real kind recurring underlying margin in ES in the quarter over 14%?

Ralph G. D'Ambrosio - L3 Technologies, Inc.

So the recurring margin in Electronics Systems first quarter was a little above 13%. So it was $3 million of severance that you referenced. There will likely be more severance but not at $3 million per quarter. And then we divested three businesses, home (40:37) aerospace division and two smaller product lines in the first quarter of this year, and that caused the $4 million loss, whereas in the first quarter of 2016, we sold the product line that had a gain in it, right? So you should only be adding back $4 million to normalize the margin for 2017...

Noah Poponak - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Got it.

Ralph G. D'Ambrosio - L3 Technologies, Inc.

...and that will get you a little above 13%.

Noah Poponak - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Perfect.

Ralph G. D'Ambrosio - L3 Technologies, Inc.

Which is right where we expect it to be for the full year.

Noah Poponak - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Got it. And then could you just give us maybe an update on Fort Rucker, Army C-12 and Soft Glass? Any change in timing or changing in your thoughts around likelihood of win or anything else on those big programs for you?

Christopher Eugene Kubasik - L3 Technologies, Inc.

Yeah, I'll go through those real quick. On Fort Rucker, just to remind everybody, we turned in our proposal back in February. As you can imagine, all of us watched that program rather closely, and we actually just finished March with probably one of our better months ever with mission availability, it's basically 100%. So the team is performing well in a pretty stressful environment relative to the availability of aircraft and their usage. So it's the best value proposal like we've talked about before. We've put in a compliance proposal. We have the experience, we're performing well. So we like everything. If you wanted me to put a number, we'd probably say 50-50, but I think the team did a good job there.

And on Soft Glass, that goes back to December submission, so we'll hear about that one first. We have a very strong team. As we've talked about before, we haven't disclosed all of our teammates but I'm very pleased with the team we pulled together. And again, we've had a strong proposal with the best value contract. And through the normal acquisition process, I'd say we're having a productive dialogue with our customers in the normal Q&A process. So again, given our past performance and experience, we feel pretty good about our chances there.

And C-12, there's actually 3 pieces. Mike mentioned the wins for the Air Force and the Navy, but the big one, of course, is the Army. We're the incumbent and our customers are looking for reliable contractors that perform well. And when I look at our performance, it looks pretty darn good to me. So we've got to feel confident based on that. So we should hear that in the next quarter or two. So once you submitted a proposal, it's kind of hard to get a whole lot of insight but we feel good based on what we've done.

Seth M. Seifman - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Thanks very much and good morning.

Michael T. Strianese - L3 Technologies, Inc.

Hey, Seth.

Seth M. Seifman - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Just looking at the book-to-bill in Communication segment. It's been on a trailing 12-month basis that's been a little below 1 for some time now. I'm wondering if you're tracking in line with your expectations this year and when we might expect that to tick up a little bit.

Ralph G. D'Ambrosio - L3 Technologies, Inc.

Hi, Seth, it's Ralph. The short answer is that we are still estimating to have a book-to-bill there that exceeds 1.0 for the year. There were a couple of orders that slipped out of the first quarter into April, and that's the primary reason that the book-to-bill was below 1.0 there in the first quarter, so.

Christopher Eugene Kubasik - L3 Technologies, Inc.

And I'll just chime in. I think this is a tough metric on comparability because our practice is to record our backlog and orders as a funded value, and I think a majority of the industry is at the contract value method. So you're naturally going to have a lower number, so I'll just remind you that that's funded and not contractual and probably makes comparisons to others a little more difficult.

Seth M. Seifman - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Great. And then maybe just as a quick follow-up. Chris, the comment you made about maybe moving up to become more of a subsystem provider to your customers. If you could speak a little bit more about that, what it might entail, where the opportunity is in terms of the product segments that you're in and if it's something that you see unfolding over a long period of time.

Christopher Eugene Kubasik - L3 Technologies, Inc.

Yeah. I see it mainly in the Sensor Systems and Communication Systems and some meetings that we will have with some of the OEMs. One of their challenges is managing tens, if not hundreds of suppliers. And given our capabilities with sensors and avionics and such, we've had dialogues about letting us step up using our products, procuring other guys' products where it makes sense and integrating them and providing them.

So I see that more on aircraft, maybe launch vehicles, those types of larger platforms. And as we said before, we're also not averse to being a prime contractor. And our customers, as we've talked about, are looking at this aggregation and more affordable -- the few – going from few to many and we've mentioned the one very small acquisition we made and I alluded to some comments in the classified world where those strategies are being successful. But it will take time to build that up and we expect that to fuel our growth in the years ahead.

Michael T. Strianese - L3 Technologies, Inc.

Yeah. Let me just take a moment on that one. This is the sort of piece (46:50) where we need to do well. We have the Ocean Server acquisition which gives us a platform for us to integrate sensors and comm. systems on and compete as a prime in that space. We have been as likely as a prime and classified mission areas, notably space and next-generation air dominance applications. I mean, the ALaMO product that I talked about earlier during my remarks is providing a guided projectile as a prime. And globally on the aircraft side in many countries and even here at home, we have been consistently selected ahead of OEMs and other primes to do significant mission systems on aircraft, whether its maritime petrol aircraft, on business jets or customers in Korea or in Japan, the thing in the Middle East, and a host of other areas where we are – based on our experience, on what we've delivered like the air seeker in the U.K., which is a U.K. version of a similar U.S. platform. We need to use our experienced credentials to further that trend and were very, very focused on that.

The story has to have grown beyond the old merchant supplier story. Yes, in some areas we're a merchant supplier, but we would be remiss in not harnessing all our capabilities and competing head on as a prime in many areas where we are recognized as a world leader and we have the credentials to prove it. So we try to capitalize on that trend.

Myles A. Walton - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Good morning. Hey, I was hoping to circle back around on the performance in the quarter on the top line. I know, Ralph, you said that you're usually conservative. But I want to couple this, you're obviously beat by a couple 100 million versus your guidance, and then you raised the outlook and you absorbed the divestiture. So I mean, it does look like you're outperforming for the full year and you outperformed in the quarter. And I just wanted to make sure I'm clear, the level of conservatism you had, was that akin to the fact that we don't have a full budget? And what's the level of conservatism you still have for the rest of the year?

Ralph G. D'Ambrosio - L3 Technologies, Inc.

Okay. So far the conservatism clearly pertains to the fact that we don't have a budget yet. We don't know if we're going to have an extended CR until when, and we don't know the outcome of any supplemental for FY 2017. And I also talked about the two-week competitions, which we continue to carry some conservatism for and any potential slowdown in the commercial space market in the Comm Systems segment. So if you look at last year, we started the guidance in sales conservatively, especially in the U.S. government or the DoD market, and we're being conservative as well this year.

Myles A. Walton - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Okay. Were there bookings that came through that you weren't expecting in 1Q, or was it – I'm just trying to reconcile, I mean, you outperformed by a hell of a lot, that's all I'm trying to...

Ralph G. D'Ambrosio - L3 Technologies, Inc.

Well, I didn't talk about it. If you look at our end market organic growth kinds update, we moved the U. S. government DoD from plus 1% to plus 2%. And then international, which is a much smaller part of our business, we previously expected that it would decline about 3%. Now we see it growing 1%. And there are some new business that we had upside category on the international side that we've been selected on, on the night vision area and that's part of increase in international. On the U.S. government side, we've seen some upticks in flying hours in the vertex business, and we're also seeing very strong demand for Communication Systems, particularly for UAVs and in the ammunition area which (51:28) business serves.

Myles A. Walton - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Okay. And just to wrap it...

Christopher Eugene Kubasik - L3 Technologies, Inc.

(51:32) your question on the quarter, I mean it's no surprise that the off tempo was picked up and it's not unusual. When requested, we'll work multiple shifts in some of our factories. So when you look at the release and Ralph's answer, we talk about fuses, we talk about precision weapons, we talk about sensors, I mean clearly, you pick up the paper and see that these types of things are needed sooner and quicker and we try to accommodate our customers so a lot of that contributed to the 20%-some growth in a few of our segments just for the quarter comparison.

Peter J. Arment - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc. (Broker)

Yes. Good morning, Mike, Chris, Ralph. Hey, Mike, you mentioned the Aviation Security business. You've received the European certification for kind of the explosive detection system and I'm going back to your kind of Investor Day where you kind of highlighted some of the international security opportunities that were I think a few hundred million. Does this one they (52:42) pave the way for that?

And then maybe if you could just bracket what you're seeing just in general about the growth opportunities on the aviation security side. And then just, Chris, you mentioned on the R&D front you guys are making a lot of investments there. Is this in response to kind of the -- what we're seeing from kind of the DoD, or is this a lot more geared to kind of commercial pursuits that you've been after? Thanks.

Michael T. Strianese - L3 Technologies, Inc.

Yeah. On the airport security side, yes, this is part of the growth opportunities we see. The certification of our ClearScan is an important milestone for us that we deployed in Europe and we hope to get there in the U.S. as well. It will greatly, in our opinion, increase throughput at the checkpoints because it leaves the detection to the hardware, if you will, and should greatly improve the throughput. It also – depending on how the requirements are written, we don't make the rules and fortunately, it could serve to eliminate the need for passenger to divest liquid or a computer or an iPad from their carry-ons because the machine can tell whether it contains something that shouldn't be there or not and that could greatly aid in the throughput, along with other technologies that have been brought into L3 through a couple of those acquisitions and MacH, notably, is one of them.

The U.S. demand is going to be based on where the funding goes, but I think it's no secret that the airports, especially during peak times in summer and holidays, the lines have become really unmanageable and intolerable for the travelling public. And I mean the folks at TSA know that and it's caused all kinds of issues in airports. And any package of technologies that are networked together that will serve to improve throughput by numbers of 20%, 30% or more should be in demand. Now actual results may vary. I mean, you have to put that disclaimer. It's going to based on budgets and things like that.

But getting past the regulators in Europe has been a good milestone for us because they are starting to -- we're starting to ring up sales there, it's starting with the more progressive airports that leaders in technology. Schiphol has always been one of the first to move to new technology. I'm happy to see South Africa taking that step. And the freight environment is just not abating over the years so the demand for that type of equipment is still there.

Christopher Eugene Kubasik - L3 Technologies, Inc.

Peter, I'll answer your question on the R&D where we're forecasting, as you know, about a 10% increase 2017 over 2016 on IRAD. And part of that is aligned with our disciplined growth strategy with a focus not only on M&A but on organic growth. But to answer your question specifically, I'd say about a third of that increase is on the commercial arena, and then two thirds would be DoD and some of that in there, some of the classified area. I think the DoD customer has been pretty clear here that they're looking for companies to invest in R&D, to be innovative, and I believe speed to market is going to be a differentiator. And we have some things that we've talked about this past hour that are coming along nicely, and we'd hope over time these become programmer record and somewhat game changers. So that hopefully answers your question, Peter.

Cai von Rumohr - Cowen & Co. LLC

Yes. Thanks for taking the question. So first question would be Fort Rucker. At one point I think you guys expressed some concern about some of the fixed price aspect of that bid. Have those been changed?

Michael T. Strianese - L3 Technologies, Inc.

We're working through the process, Cai. Some of them are being addressed, but I don't think everything we've raised has been addressed. I really can't say more than that because we're in the middle of the process. It will certainly be under terms that we consider acceptable. We're not going to sign up to a loser (57:12) for the next five years, so we're focused on that and we just have to trust in the process.

Cai von Rumohr - Cowen & Co. LLC

Okay, thank you. And then it just sounds broadly that the international arms market has basically picked up, has a lot more support from the current administration. I think you mentioned that. Could you tell us, are there any other – any relatively large potentials that you see today that weren't there before, specifically ISR opportunities in the Mid East?

Christopher Eugene Kubasik - L3 Technologies, Inc.

Yeah, Cai, I'll say when we talk about international growth, some of that does include our commercial and aviation security. We don't – I mean, arms, we don't actually sell any, what I call weapons, internationally. But ISR is an area that we talked about and have great expertise. They take longer than any of us would like but I think the government, as you said, is being supportive. We're getting more things approved quicker through the system.

And I think in the quarters ahead, we'll have more to share with you, but we are in competitions, and we have some unique relationships that we probably don't want to highlight to everybody. And we talk about these night vision and Warrior Systems products, and they really seem to have caught on here late over the last couple of years and I'd expect some more orders in the rest of the year. And I mentioned in my comments, we delivered our (59:01) delivered 4,000 EO/IR volume, and everybody's lining up for our west cam business (59:07) out of Canada, to get their product which seems, by all accounts, to be the best performing turret, by far, in the industry.

Michael T. Strianese - L3 Technologies, Inc.

I mean, the dynamic, Cai, it's not only the fact that the administration, the President has requested our partners to step up their spending and pick up their share of their own security costs, whether it be the 2% request for NATO countries, et cetera. But that, coupled with the fact that the FMS program is pretty much supportive to that end, and the export process has been more, I would say, thoughtful about what can be exported, especially when some of the things can be bought in international markets from other countries anyway, night vision was a good example, well that's kind of eased up.

I mean, collectively, I'm quoting somebody that spoke in the government, we are in an unprecedented time, something that barely happen once in a generation where international sales are going to be very favorable for the defense community. Meaning, it's got support from three or four different constituents here.

So it's hard to point to any one area, although we do know there seems to be an unabated appetite for our persistent ISR due to regional problems and the like, and we stand ready to lead in that area given our capabilities, not only in the sensors and the cameras, but the ability to integrate it, to put it in ground stations, to make sense of all the data. So we're in numerous discussions and we'd like to be on the forefront of this trend. And we'll see in future quarters whether it gets in the numbers. I certainly think we will have some upticks in that area.

George D. Shapiro - Shapiro Research LLC

Yes. Two questions. One, Ralph, in sensors, I mean you talked about a 440 basis point benefit from lower returns and so you were really above your guidance. I mean, what's the outlook for that for the rest of the year?

Ralph G. D'Ambrosio - L3 Technologies, Inc.

I said in response to an earlier question, George, that we do have more margin upside, especially in Sensor Systems, and I guess we've got to continue with our good contract performance to realize it. It's only the first quarter.

George D. Shapiro - Shapiro Research LLC

Okay. Okay. And then I just wanted to pursue to get the organic growth down to the 2% that you're guiding to with 11% in Q1 and zero in Q2, I mean what's your thinking as to Q3 and Q4? I guess Q4 could be pretty negative because you make up for the days that you got this quarter. But give us some color on what Q3 and Q4 might be just to flip through your numbers?

Ralph G. D'Ambrosio - L3 Technologies, Inc.

Well, Q3 would have a low-single digit organic growth at a minimum, which would cause the fourth quarter to be a modest decline. But I explained it, we have some upside and some conservatism, which will certainly be wrung out by the time we get to the fourth quarter.

Michael T. Strianese - L3 Technologies, Inc.

And we're operating without the benefit of a new budget which we expect should have some favorable trends in it as it relates to things that we do. So hopefully, that answered your question, George.

Michael T. Strianese - L3 Technologies, Inc.

Let me just wrap up by saying that we are very encouraged by the first quarter results and optimistic for our prospects for the balance of 2017. Looking ahead, we continue to prioritize our excellent performance, our disciplined growth strategy and superior technology in improving our portfolio. We're not only executing well but we're deploying capital and resources where and when they make the biggest impact on our growth and shareholder value.

Today's uncertain geopolitical climate makes our advanced capabilities more relevant than ever, and we continue to communicate with their customers to ensure worldwide with their evolving requirements. As always, our main goal is delivering value to stakeholders through consistent program performance and staying focused on customer needs.

We look forward to speaking with you again in July. So thank you for joining us this morning.

