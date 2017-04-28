Green Bancorp's (GNBC) CEO Manny Mehos on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Green Bancorp (NASDAQ:GNBC)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

April 27, 2017 05:00 PM ET

Executives

Terry Earley - CFO

Manny Mehos - Chairman and CEO

Geoff Greenwade - President and CEO, Bank

Donald Perschbacher - Corporate CCO

Analysts

Brady Gailey - KBW

Brett Rabatin - Piper Jaffray

Brad Milsaps - Sandler O'Neill

Kevin Fitzsimmons - Hovde Group

Operator

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Terry Earley, Chief Financial Officer of Green Bancorp. Please go ahead, sir.

Terry Earley

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. We appreciate your participation in our first quarter 2017 earnings call. With me today are Manny Mehos, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Company; Geoff Greenwade, President of the Company and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank; Donald Perschbacher, Corporate Chief Credit Officer of the Company and the Bank.

Now, I'll turn the call over to Manny.

Manny Mehos

Thank you, Terry and good afternoon everyone. I would like to start by welcoming Terry to the company and introducing him to those of you who do not already know him. Terry is an accomplished CFO who brings over 25 years of banking experience to his role at Green Bancorp. I'm thrilled that Terry has joined our team as he will be a true asset, as we optimize the company's earnings growth and drive shareholder value.

A year ago, we announced the MARS initiative to substantially reduce our energy exposure, improve the credit quality of the company and reduce the uncertainty in our financial results, which was proving to be a substantial headwind to growth. We had expected the initiative to take four quarters to execute and envisioned a minor level of energy exposure to remain at the plan's conclusion. It was executed according to plan and I'm pleased to announce that the MARS initiative is behind us.

We have now shifted our mindset as we work through the low level of remaining energy loans and will be opportunistic as we focus on preserving shareholder value. Importantly, we can now turn our focus to growing the earnings power of the bank, clear signs of which can be seen in the broad financial improvement that we delivered in the quarter. Credit quality was strong as virtually all credit metrics improved in the quarter. Additionally, our margins have also begun to expand and we see further opportunities for margin expansion, as we continue to optimize our balance sheet. All of this has contributed to significant improvement in capital levels and tangible book value growth.

Turning to slide 4, we delivered first quarter earnings of $0.19 per diluted common share, an increase of 171% compared with the $0.07 per share that we reported in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Turning to slide 5, pre-tax pre-provision net income was 17.3 million for the first quarter, which was impacted by approximately 560,000 of energy related expenses. Excluding these expenses, pre-tax pre-provision net income would have been 17.9 million, representing an increase of 10% from the 16.3 million that we reported in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Importantly, our markets are healthy, which supports our confident outlook. The Houston economy has weathered the oil downturn well, having shown strong population growth and modest job growth, which clearly demonstrates the diversity in the economy relative to the past downturns. Meanwhile Dallas has remained robust and is a focus for growth as we look to balance our business between these two major markets. We are now in a position to get back to the business of banking, which Geoff will now discuss in more detail.

Geoff Greenwade

Thank you, Manny and good afternoon, everyone. I am very pleased with our first quarter results and the outlook for the balance of 2017.

Turning to slide 6, deposits grew 41.4 million to 3.4 billion, up 4.9% annualized from the prior quarter. This growth was predominantly in non-interest bearing deposits and demand deposits represented more than 20% of total deposits at quarter end. At the end of the first quarter, our loan to deposit ratio stood at 88.2%, down from 104% at the end of the first quarter of 2016.

Turning to slide 7, loans decreased by 86 million to 3 billion from December 31, 2016. There were three primary drivers to the decline in this quarter, all of which we consider to be transitory in nature.

The first is our emphasis on reducing our CRE exposure to 300% of regulatory capital through pay downs and earnings. In the quarter, we experienced 75 million of pay downs, which reduced our CRE exposure to 345% of regulatory capital from 373% at December 31, 2016. Importantly, we expect the level of paydowns to abate in the second quarter. Additionally, we planned a downstream capital from the holding company to the bank as we resolve our remaining energy loans. Therefore, we expect to have reduced our CRE concentration to within the regulatory threshold at some point during the third quarter of this year.

The second driver to the decline in loans this quarter was 75 million of seasonal C&I paydowns from several large customers, which we expect to fund back up through the balance of the year.

The third driver was a further reduction in our energy portfolio of $19 million. Taken together, this represented $170 million headwind to loan growth. As these headwinds ease, we expect loan growth to resume in the second quarter and accelerate in the second half of this year. Additionally, our bankers have ample capacity for growth.

Turning to non-interest income growth, this remains a key initiative and I am pleased with the progress that our bankers are making. The investments that we have made can clearly be seen in the acceleration of our results and accordingly have increased our goal to $5 million per quarter from 4 million. Of note, we doubled our SBA banking team through the second half of last year and they are really beginning to ramp up their production, which bodes well for SBA growth through the year. We have also had success with our treasury management business, which is driving growth in customer service fees.

I would now like to turn the call over to Donald.

Donald Perschbacher

Thank you, Geoff. Good afternoon, everyone. As Manny discussed, we are pleased that our MARS program is now complete and the risk profile of our loan portfolio has improved. On a consolidated basis, classified assets had a small decline to 161.5 million during the quarter or 38% of total holding company regulatory capital as of March 31, 2017.

From slide 8, non-performing assets decreased to 87.5 million or 2.15% of period end total assets at March 31, 2017 compared with 106.3 million or 2.64% of period end total assets at December 31, 2016. In the first quarter, we resolved 25.7 million of energy related loans, which included 6 million of non-accrual loans and the sale of 6.6 million of non-performing energy loans held for sale. ORE was reduced by 3.9 million.

From slide 9, our energy loans today stand at just 3.1% of the portfolio. Following the closing of the loans in held for sale status, NP loans represent just a half of a percent of the total portfolio and energy loans represent just 2.5% of the portfolio. We expect this decline to continue.

During the first quarter, we recognized net charge-offs of just 573,000 or 2 basis points of total loans, all of which was related to partial charge-offs of energy loans. This compares favorably to the quarter ended December 31, 2016 where we recognized net charge-offs of 19 million or 0.63% of total loans, which included 16.4 million in partial charge-offs related to energy loans.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2017, we recorded a provision for loan losses of 6.1 million, which includes the aforementioned net charge-offs in addition to 4.9 million in reserves related to energy loans. This also compares favorably to the quarter ended December 31, 2016 where we recognized provision for loan losses of $9.5 million, which included 8.6 million in reserves related to partial charge-offs of energy loans. For the balance of the year, we expect provision expense to be 8 million to 10 million.

Our allowance for loan losses was 1.06% of total loans at March 31, 2017, compared with 0.85% of total loans at December 31, 2016. At March 31, 2017, our allowance for loan losses plus the acquired loan net discount to total loans adjusted for the acquired loan net discount was 1.30%. The increase in the reserve percentage was largely due to the addition of specific reserves on energy loans. The remaining total reserve on our energy loan book, including general and specific reserves was $6 million or 7.8% of total energy loans held for investment as of March 31, 2017.

I'll now turn the call over to Terry.

Terry Earley

Thank you, Donald. As this is my first earnings call with the company, I would like to take a moment to thank the rest of the senior management team as well as the Board of Directors for the opportunity to join this organization, especially at such a pivotal point in the company's history. I'm excited to be here and I look forward to working with all my colleagues as well as our analysts and investors as we focus on growth and driving value for our current and prospective shareholders.

With that, I'll now turn to slide 10. One of the things that I'd like to emphasize is the importance of metrics that best reflect our company's performance on an operating basis. We want to be as accountable as possible when it comes to executing on our growth strategy and we think that focusing on operating metrics will help our analysts and investors to view our core profitability more clearly. To that end, we were very pleased that the company's return on average tangible common equity increased from 3.38% in Q4, 2016 to 8.88% for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. A reconciliation for this non-GAAP metric has been added to page 15 of our earnings press release.

Turning to slide 11, net interest income for the quarter was 32.6 million and our net interest margin increased 7 basis points to 3.47%. This compares to 32.2 million and 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Our net interest margin was positively impacted by two things. First, the fed's December rate increase added 10 basis points to our NIM. Second, we invested excess liquidity during the quarter into the securities portfolio, which also added 10 basis points to our NIM.

These positive effects were partially offset by six basis points due to a full quarter of interest on the sub debt we issued in the fourth quarter and by seven basis points due to lower purchase accounting accretion and a less favorable earning asset mix. Finally, in the second quarter, we further optimized our balance sheet and we are also benefiting from the fed's rate increase, which occurred in March. We continue to believe that our net interest margin should run between 3.65% and 3.75% and net interest income should run between 130 million and 140 million on an annualized basis through the balance of the year and into next year.

Turning to slide 12, for the quarter ended March 31, 2017, non-interest-income totaled $5.5 million, which represents a nice improvement compared to the prior quarter and reflects the strong growth in our SBA and treasury management businesses, which Geoff highlighted earlier. As you think about our Q1 results and non-interest income, please remember to compare it to the 3.6 million in Q4, which excludes the loss on the sale held for sale loans. Going forward, I would expect our SBA gain on sale income to run at approximately $1.5 million per quarter.

Turning to slide 13, non-interest expense totaled $20.8 million for the first quarter, which represents a slight decrease compared to the fourth quarter. The decrease was mostly driven by lower loan related data processing and ORE expenses offset by other expense line returning to more normal levels. Looking forward, we believe non-interest expense will run at approximately $20 million to $21 million per quarter through the remainder of 2017.

From slide 14, we remain in a strong capital position, well positioned to resume organic growth initiatives. Lastly, a key strategy for the company has been to remain asset sensitive, to take advantage of a normalization of interest rates as approximately 80% of our loans are floating rate. We currently estimate that 100 basis point static increase in the fed funds rate will drive a 7.7% increase to our net interest income on an annualized basis. As Manny mentioned, we're very pleased with the company's performance this quarter and are excited about our trajectory for the remainder of the year.

With that, let me turn the presentation back to Manny for concluding remarks.

Manny Mehos

Thank you, Terry. This is an exciting time at the company. MARS is behind us, our credit quality has shown strong improvement, provision expense is quickly returning to more normalized levels and we are poised to return to normalized loan growth during the remainder of the year. We are finally back to the business of banking.

Thank you again for your time today. Operator, please open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Thank you. Our first question is from the line of Brady Gailey with KBW. Please proceed with your question.

Brady Gailey

Terry, it's good to have you on the call. So maybe just to start with the remaining energy, how much of that is left up at the holding company level and where any energy assets that the holding company sold in 1Q?

Donald Perschbacher

Hi Brady, this is Donald, the first quarter we did sell on E&T loan out of the holding company, a little over $6.5 million roughly. The balance of what's there, hang on, I'll give the exact number, it's probably - well but not all that's energy, Jeff. I think it's probably 20 to 21 at the holding company is energy. And probably 14, 15 of that is E&P and the balance is oilfield service.

Brady Gailey

So for the remaining energy that is still within the company, so you have this $6 million reserve against it, have you also taken charge offs in addition to that $6 million reserve or is the $6 million reserve pretty much out.

Donald Perschbacher

Well, we had - we did exit an energy loan in the first quarter and oilfield service loan that we took a charge down of about a 1.4 million that went into our provision expense. But that $6 million of reserves that's up is what's against the balance of the energy loans in the portfolio.

Manny Mehos

But I think we took a mark when moved them out.

Donald Perschbacher

So we - at year end.

Manny Mehos

Yeah that's what I think. So Brady, I think your - and in terms of comparing its phase value there was a mark taken at 12/31 when they were moved to the [indiscernible] and on top of that now there's additional reserves been put out of 6 million.

Geoff Greenwade

But the ones at the bank, Brady, there is no charge down or mark on, just any reserves.

Brady Gailey

And then finally from me, Terry you mentioned, the margin was benefited by 10 basis points with this last hike. Is that the right way to think about future interest rate hikes, roughly a 10 basis point benefit to the margin.

Terry Earley

Brady, it's a great question. I think we've benefited to a great deal on our ability to hold rates on the liability side pretty constant, you see that as the cost of funds only went up 2 bps. So we haven't felt a lot of rate pressure there and we've had exceptions we've dealt with it. So I think it's a pretty good you know with 80% of the loan book floating tied to prime and LIBOR I think it's a pretty good estimate as I think about Q2, I'm certainly factoring that in.

Operator

Our next question is from the line of Brett Rabatin with Piper Jaffray. Please proceed with your question.

Brett Rabatin

I wanted to first ask the growth in 1Q was obviously yielded by a couple of things. Can you give us and you're obviously still reducing commercial real estate. Can you give us maybe an outlook for which you think net loan growth might be in the next few quarters and like kind of how you get there, how much is C&I and what kind of level of growth you might be hoping for?

Manny Mehos

I think what you're going to see, Brett, is kind of a slow ramping up each quarter. I expect the fourth quarter to be a normal annualized growth quarter of 8% to 10% a year. I would expect the second quarter to be smaller growth than that and then somewhere in between on the third quarter and I think that's really part of the CRE portfolio. What we have made the decision to do is let the paydowns plus earnings added to capital put us back into the CRE 300% ratio we made a pretty nice decrease from 373 to 345 the first quarter. So I think it's a matter of sometime in the early second half of the year when we're there. And then it should matter of just going through the normal ramping up your pipeline and starting making those loans again. So I think you can see a very clear path to getting there and getting back to our normal 8% to 10% annualized quarterly run rate at that point.

Brett Rabatin

And then the other thing I want to ask was just around the provision. I think you said 8 to 10 million for the remainder of the year, is that correct? And then what are you assuming within that for energy if anything.

Donald Perschbacher

Well this is Donald, I think the 8 to 10, if you think about we revised our provision estimate for the year downward. And I think that reflects our ending of the March initiative and really focusing rather on expediency of exiting energy loans to just working them out and managing them in the ordinary course of how we handle any other sort of portion of our exit strategy portfolio. And so the balance of the provision really is, I mean there's going to be some need for growth as Jeff said, we do anticipate loan growth resuming. We had a good quarter, the first quarter in terms of net charge offs. But we're forecasting a sort of a more normalized number in terms of that is in that. And then the balance would be where we expect to continue to potentially have some needs working through the rest of the portfolio. If we had specific numbers today we would be taking them but just knowing our strategy and how we're working out, we think it's a good estimate based upon just continuing to work through these through the balance of the year.

Operator

Our next question is from the line of Brad Milsaps with Sandler O'Neill. Please proceed with your question.

Brad Milsaps

Terry, just wanted to follow up on some of the margin guidance. Obviously you guys bought a lot of bonds at the beginning of the first quarter. It still looks like you're sitting on a fair amount of cash. Just kind of curious what your thoughts are around putting that, some of that liquidity to work maybe in more bonds, do you think [indiscernible] marked for the loan growth that you got coming down the pike.

Manny Mehos

Brett, it's good question. And early in Q2 we did put some of that to work. Also did a little bit of repositioning of the portfolio as it stood at January, I mean at March 31. So, I'm looking optimistically at how the portfolio is going to perform. The yield is up, we've kept the effective duration even after the additional investment. Mindful of our asset sensitive, so we've kept the effective duration inside of four years. And it's got a lot of cash flow. We took no credit risk in anything we've done. And so and it's primarily in mortgage related structures. So it's spitting out a good bit of cash flow that will help us as our loan results and loan growth get back to more normalized levels.

Brad Milsaps

So the stuff you'd posting would be kind of north of that all-in yield of 183 in the first quarter.

Manny Mehos

Oh definitely.

Brad Milsaps

And then was the loan yield this quarter at all impacted by loan fees, I know you had a fair number of pay offs in the CRE book. Just kind of curious what effect it may have had if any?

Manny Mehos

I think it was more of a normal payoff even though we shrank it by 75 million that's fairly normal just based on the kind of 3 to 3.5 year churn rate. So any accretion from early payoff from loan fees or very normalized versus the last number of quarters we have, there weren't any higher nor lower than normal.

Terry Earley

Brad, this is Terry, on top of that, we did have lower purchase accounting accretion too. So we had things going on the contractual side as well as the purchase account, accelerated accretion if you will.

Brad Milsaps

Terry, remind me [indiscernible] are you assuming any additional help from the Fed or is that we think Green can kind of do on its own?

Terry Earley

I think it hinges on where in that range we're going to fall. if we don't get any more help I think we're going to be at the low end of the range, if we do get help from the Fed and certainly the market has got a probability that there's going to be one in June and I think will be more towards the higher end of that range.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The next question is from the line of Kevin Fitzsimmons with Hovde Group. Please proceed with your question.

Kevin Fitzsimmons

Just to drill into that guide the outlook for fee revenues, is just does that assume on SBA that we stay at this kind of run rate or does that ramp even higher from here just given the expanded team you guys have?

Manny Mehos

Yes, so that first quarter was a little higher than we expect. I think we kind of planned averaging of about a 1.5 million. We had a little bit of carryover from December to January. We had some loans ready to sell in December. Decembers is usually not a great time to sell because the premiums aren't as good, so we held them back and that was about 200,000 to 300,000 of that 1.9 million. But I think you can pretty well count on what, you know, about a 1.5 million on average each quarter.

Kevin Fitzsimmons

One question just on the expense space within personnel costs. There's definitely been a transition where you guys had been had you know not a big focus but you had a focus on energy and that's obviously not there. And we're kind of deemphasizing commercial real estate right now. Do you have the amount of loan officers you need to really focus on the C&I the way you guys want to or do you need planned hiring going forward?

Manny Mehos

We have the right number of bodies. We've actually between getting out of energy and slowing down real estate will have decreased a couple of loan officers over the first four months of the year and don't anticipate having to replace them obviously, you don't need another energy lender. And so I think the number of people that we have doing C&I will be able to get us along with when we turn back on commercial real estate I think we feel very comfortable with a normalized 8% to 10% annual growth a year based on our typical C&I and CRE contributions.

Kevin Fitzsimmons

Just one final one, Manny, I know the big theme here is returning to the business of banking. As you look further out where do you see Green participating in acquisitions, do you feel you've got to put a certain number of quarters up of just getting back to normal organic growth and get more of a multiple or is it something you think you can get back into even sooner. Thanks.

Manny Mehos

No, you described it correctly, it will take us a peak orders to get back to the run rate we feel like we can achieve. Ironically, we you know probably the second or third quarter we'll be right back at the pretext pre-provision run rate we expected and we're at right after the Patriot acquisition. So now that we've gone through MARS and taken care of that we're back there but much stronger balance sheet and growth prospects. So, to answer your question, couple of quarters to get the machine back up and running at the same pace. Our currency is not at the level it needs to be for it to compete in the acquisition market right now. But we think that run rate that we're going to get in the second and third quarter and then 2018 prospects should take our currency up to our peer levels. And then we can compete in that market. So the answer - you answered your own question, I'm just elaborating on it.

Operator

Thank you. At this time, I'll turn the floor back to Mr. Mehos for concluding remarks.

Manny Mehos

Thank you operator and the speech I just made is pretty much what I'm going to say now. I mean MARS is now fourth planet from the Sun to us, it's no longer a project anymore, we are back to the business of banking, repeating up for the third time, it's exciting for us. We're having fun again and we really believe that by the time we get into the second half of the year loan growth is going to be back where it used to be. We're going to be back at the balance we need to be at for CRE as a percentage of capital. And I'm very excited about what we're looking at for the next three quarters and into 2018. Thanks for your patience over the last year, those of you who've been with us, those of you who just joined us as investors we'll see what we can do now. So stay tuned and we'll see you next quarter. Thank you.

Operator

This concludes today's conference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.

