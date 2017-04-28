Jean Coutu's (JCOUF) CEO Francois Coutu on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Jean Coutu Group (OTCPK:JCOUF) Q4 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2017 9:00 AM ET

Good morning, everyone. The Q4 earnings release was put on the wire earlier this morning and was also posted on the Jean Coutu Group’s corporate website. The quarterly press release is accompanied by additional financial information, and we will refer to the quarterly result slide presentation and MD&A during this call. The press release and MD&A are also available on SEDAR.

Here with me this morning are Francois Coutu, President and CEO and Andre Belzile, Senior VP, Finance and Corporate Affairs. Mr. Coutu will discuss company’s results and key operating highlights, and Mr. Belzile will then cover few financial details. This will be followed by a question-and-answer period for analysts only. I would ask you to limit yourself to only one question at a time, so as to allow us time to address as many different analysts’ questions as possible. Media are invited to contact me for comments or interview purposes. We would like to remind listeners that the Company's forward-looking statement disclaimer applies to all our communications.

Now Mr. Coutu will begin the presentation.

Francois Coutu

Thank you, Helene. Good morning everyone. So during the fourth quarter there were probably two highlights I would like to share with you. First of all, the front-end sales from our retail sales as well as distribution center sales had significant increase, and so demonstrate the efficiency of our business strategies and the strength of our brand. Also, you know we been pursuing the transfer of our operation from our distribution center to its new location in Varennes. So the quarter's results were affected by the cost related by this gradual transition and should be completed by the end of June later this year.

So let's look at the detail of our results. During the fourth quarter, network sales increased by 4.4% to $1.242 billion while the Jean Coutu Group's consolidated sales were up by 12.3% to $712.4 million. Note that following the recent announcement of an agreement between the association of Québec pharmacist owners and the Quebec health minister for the cancelation of the periodical withdrawals, the retail sales of our network will benefit from a onetime adjustment in Q1 of fiscal 2018 to account for the reversal of accrued and unpaid withdrawals.

As shown on the first table, network pharmacy sales increased by 3.8% while distribution center pharmacy sales were up by 12.5%. Note that information on growth for network sales were established using a comparable number of weeks, while distributions sales numbers included an additional week in the last quarter. The introduction of new generic drugs reduced retail pharmacy sales growth by 0.6% in the last quarter and price reductions of generic drugs reduced by another 0.3%. Without these factors network pharmacy sales growth would have been 4.7% in the last quarter. The generic's penetration rate increase by 1.1% year-over-year to reach 71.4% of all the prescriptions. Network frontend sales showed an increase of 5.2% on a comparable number of weeks' basis while distribution center frontend sales were up by 15.9%.

So if we turn to the next slide, we see that operating income before depreciation and amortization decreased by 4.8% this quarter to $75.8 million. This decrease is mainly explained by the lower contribution of Pro Doc to the consolidated OIBA following the increase of authorized professional allowances paid to pharmacist owners from 15% in the comparable quarter last year to 30% in the first two months of the last quarter and with no ceiling in the month of February 2017. This element has been compensated partially by the benefit of sales and royalties for an additional week in the quarter. Also, we experienced an increase in general and operating expenses such as higher labor cost and other expenses related to the transition to the new location in Varennes and the operating expenses of the additional week in the last quarter. Net profit amounted to $47.8 million or $0.26 per share during the quarter ended March 4, 2017, compared with $51.5 million or $0.28 per share last year.

On the next slide, it shows that the quarterly same-store sales growth for the PJC network. So on a same-store and comparable number of weeks basis network's pharmacy sales increased by 3.7% during the fourth quarter in fiscal 2017 over the comparable quarter while prescriptions count grew by 3.6% year-over-year.

Once again, keep in mind that combined with a 71.4% generics penetration rate, introduction of new generic drugs, and price decreases reduced pharmacies retail sales growth. Also, on a same store, and comparable number of weeks basis, front-end sales increased by 4.4% year-over-year. Overall, network sales increased by 4% during the past quarter on the same basis.

During the fourth quarter, we have put forth many different marketing initiatives such as special weekly flyers as well as TV and radio campaigns. We also launched various promotions and popular contests. We are also very pleased to report that Jean Coutu was ranked as the second most admired company in Quebec behind Google, and first as a retailer in a survey conducted by [indiscernible] marketing recently. It is worth noting also that Jean Coutu actually ranked first among the 18 to 34 years old, often called the Millennials. This preferred position in the market is once again well ahead of our competitors in the retail sector and is a testimony of the endorsement of the brand by our customers of every generation. During the fourth quarter, we launched an important health campaign called Healthy Travel. It was launched in February and was supported by an advertising campaign on our digital platforms, in store on TV and various radio stations.

So thank you. Now, let’s take a look at the financial review with Andre Belzile.

Andre Belzile

Thank you, Francois, and good morning everyone. The table shown on Slide 11 reconciles operating income before depreciation and amortization through net profit. Income taxes amounted to $18.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017, compared to $19.4 million in the comparable quarter of fiscal 2016. Earnings are still subject to a 26.9% tax rate in our 2017 fiscal year, and there was no significant item impacting the effective tax rate in the quarter.

Depreciation and amortization charges amounted to $10.1 million during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 compared to $9.1 million for the comparable quarter of fiscal 2016. As explained by Francois earlier, fourth quarter fiscal 2017 OIBA decreased to $75.8 million compared to $79.6 million in the comparable quarter of fiscal 2016.

You also have a summary of our statements of financial position on the following slide. There was no bank debt used at quarter end, and we had $178.9 million of cash on hand. We have sufficient liquidity and availability under the $250 million revolving credit facility with an optional accordion of another $500 million. The book value of total liquidity amounted $1,210.1 billion compared to $1,120.3 billion at the end of the previous fiscal year.

On Slide 13, you can see that cash flow related to operating activities amounted to $55.3 million during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017. Cash flow used in investing activities was $4.5 million during the last quarter, including $9 million used for the purchase of property and equipment and $1.5 million invested in intangible assets. Total selling square footage was 3,283,000 square feet at the end of the last quarter, compared to 3,230,000 square feet at the end of the same quarter in the previous fiscal year.

In fiscal year 2018, the corporation plans to allocate approximately $26.4 million to capital expenditures and better development cost. We plan to open 13 stores including eight relocations, complete 20 majors store renovation and expansion projects, resulting in an expected total selling square footage of the network of 3,51,000 square feet at the end of fiscal 2018, or 2.1% setting surface growth. Also, we are pleased to announce that Board of Directors approved an increase of quarterly dividend of 8.3% to $0.13 despite the difficult regulatory environment. The last slide shows the contribution from our generic drugs manufacturing subsidiary in our consolidated results. Sales increased to $55.2 million while OIBA margin decreased to 25.2% following further prices decline and increased professional allowances.

That concludes our presentation on the fourth quarter fiscal 2017 results. I would now ask the operator to open the question period.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question is from Jim Durran from Barclays. Please go ahead.

Good morning, with respect to the new agreement with the government in the AQPP, can you give us some idea what size of reversal you might expect to realize in Q1?

Francois Coutu

For the franchises this will be something, let's say significant. For us obviously as a franchise or the only impact is on the royalties that have been maybe slightly underestimated and this is not a material amount. It's probably something around a $1 million for the Jean Coutu Group as a corporation.

Jim Durran

And product won't get any of the increased rebates back.

Francois Coutu

No actually the -- the periodical withdrawals have nothing to do with the professional allowances other than the removal of the ceiling was some kind of compensation for the reduction in professional fees for the pharmacies. So we will see what's the timing of those professional allowances reduction. As you know they will be kept from future date to 15%, which date is unknown at this point.

Jim Durran

With this easing of the strains, is it your intention to go back to using the normal course a sure bit more actively?

Francois Coutu

Again, it will depend on the market conditions. At this point, there is still some uncertainty around what's left to be announced by the health minister in terms of generic prices. We don’t know whether he will move forward with the bidding process under bill 81 or not. He made it very clear publicly that if we cannot reach an agreement with generic drug manufacturers, then he will attempt to reduce price through that process. That for us is a clear indication you would rather get a better deal directly with the manufacturers, which we believe is very positive. We see it as a reasonable indication that they would rather sit down and agree on a new deal with the manufacturers.

Jim Durran

With respect to your square footage growth for 2018 and how 2017 closed, so looks directionally like the amount of square footage growth that you are trying to grow by is about the same, but in 2017 I guess store closures caused the net benefit to be slightly less than the 2% I think you were targeting. Is there anything extraordinary going on with respect to store closures that we should be anticipating again in 2018, or do you think your net square footage growth will be up by that sort of 2% range.

Francois Coutu

Now that expectation -- actually in 2017, we didn’t close as much acquisition with all the uncertainties going on in the marketplace. Actually, the store closures were not responsible for the discrepancy as compared to our expectations for the last year. Those closures were for the most part very small clinics, for which the volume has been transferred into another store and in terms of selling square footage, they are not very large stores actually.

Thank you. The following question is from Peter Sklar from BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

With the elimination of the cap on professional allowances, do you have a view on how high the professional allowances went in the industry over the last few months?

Francois Coutu

Well now that’s something we done disclosed, but obviously, it was higher than the 15% that has been cap. Peter, if you look at the margins we disclosed in the numbers for product, you can probably do the reverse math, assuming that these higher PAs have been in place only for one month in the quarter, but as you may expect, these rebate levels are very sensitive competition information, competitive information. So that’s why we can't say too much about that.

Peter Sklar

What was the effective date, when the cap was lifted?

Francois Coutu

January 28. So the uncap opened for free negotiation. PAs were in force for full month in February only, in that part. Obviously since the agreement with the pharmacist will take place minimally earliest in June of this year, maybe after that or at September, you will see the full effect in the next quarter.

Peter Sklar

Right okay, just last question. Your front store sales were strong on a same store sales basis. Can you just elaborate a little bit further, were there any particular promotional programs or flyer programs that work -- that worked or are there any particular categories that are carrying the comp. I'm just wondering if you can elaborate a little bit more.

Francois Coutu

Yes, it's an interesting question because, this quarter was exceptional because all of our categories showed an increase, and probably the driving force of this is mainly the OTC section. I hate to say it again, because you probably heard me now -- because it's been -- for 20 years or so I've been doing this. And as a pharmacist I say this, it's too bad that there was a flu season, an active flu season this year, but I always say to my people, to my patients that they can find relief with their neighboring pharmacist, and that's are what we are. And again, this is a driving force for other categories, because it's draws more people in the store, and that’s probably what we experienced this year. I don’t know what's coming. As you can see in our press release, in the last quarter OTC sales increased by 5.8%, compared actually with a decrease of 2.6% last year. So it was definitely a key driver in those numbers.

Thank you. The following question is from the Mark Petrie from CIBC. Please go ahead.

I wonder if you could just talk about the acquisition environment that you’re seeing today. You mentioned a little bit slower pace last year. What's your expectation for the coming fiscal year, and then maybe more broadly obviously, continues to be larger transactions. Is that something that you think is potentially feasible for Jean Coutu today.

Francois Coutu

What you mean feasible?

Mark Petrie

Something that you would be allowed from a regulatory perspective and something that you would be interested in?

Francois Coutu

Yes. Listen there is still some variables out there. Okay, that's why it's been quiet except for the latest acquisition of Unipre [ph], which we will not comment obviously. It's not our transaction.

Mark Petrie

And what about the environment for individual pharmacies?

Francois Coutu

Again, if we didn’t do too many transaction last quarter, it's because there is a lot of uncertainty still. And people are waiting.

Mark Petrie

Okay, thank you. And I guess related to just circling back on the Bill 81, what's your expectation in terms of timeline? Do you have any sense on when the minister would, if they are aren’t able to reach an agreement with the manufacturers would began to proceed on their own?

Francois Coutu

Again that's a good question. This has been going on for a couple of years now. We try to find the answers to your questions. If I knew I would be more than glad to share with you. But he has done a special move lately with the pharmacist. I guess next moves will have to be with the generic companies, and as probably the minister understands, better with the dynamics of our industry now. I think you will be using the move to make a deal. So we are looking forward to this and -- but I can't tell you. I'm not in the issues actually.

Mark Petrie

Sure. I understand. And then sorry, just one other follow-up housekeeping. In terms of the DC transition, how much extra cost would you say that that caused in Q4?

Andre Belzile

Yes, it's around the same numbers we've disclosed in the past, about the $1 million a month. So slightly more than $3 million in the quarter. We expect -- currently the only products still ship from our former distribution center in Longueuil are some generic drugs, including obviously Pro Doc, which is the largest volume manufacturers for us. They are still in Longueuil. All the branded drugs have been moved into the Varennes and we are gradually transferring all the remaining drugs. We expect actually that process to be fully completed by mid-June, so only about two weeks later than initially expected. We have mentioned it should be finished by the end of Q1. Actually, it's going to take a couple of more weeks but we are quite pleased with these transfers. Everything is going smoothly at this point and we should be on-schedule.

Mark Petrie

Okay, I appreciate the color. Thank you very much.

Thank you. The following question is from Vishal Shreedhar from National Bank Financials. Please go ahead.

I just want to get your thoughts on royalty rates and where you see those going given the various gyrations in drug reform?

Francois Coutu

As we have mentioned in the past, taking to account the fact that the profitability of the retail stores have been improving, we actually reduced these -- some of the support programs that were in place to help our franchises that were in difficulty. And for that reason you will see a gradual increase of the average royalty rate. The facts that professional allowances will be capped at some point should again have an impact, but on the other hand the pharmacists will not suffer from the reduction in their professional fees as they weren’t for the last few quarters. So all things being equal, this is something that we will review from time-to-time, but at this point you should see an increase in the average royalty rate.

Vishal Shreedhar

Do you see PJC removing the full support?

Francois Coutu

No, they are always going to be a need to afford [Indiscernible] in pharmacies, that are either reinvesting in renovations or are still in a startup position looking for a gradual growth of their customer bases. And for that reason we help them and we see that as an investment, because then we secure a new location for the long term and those will generate royalties and distribution, wholesale and margins in the future.

Vishal Shreedhar

Did you disclose the ETF impact of the extra week? Is it as simple as just taking the extra 14 over 13 calculations?

Francois Coutu

No we didn’t, but its slightly below 2% in terms of sales as you know. So that’s probably roughly the number.

Vishal Shreedhar

The PAs, when they were uncapped in the last month, were they stable or did they bounce around? I am just trying to forecast for this?

Francois Coutu

They were growing steadily.

Vishal Shreedhar

So do you perceive there will be stability or is it still growing into this quarter?

Francois Coutu

No they are pretty much stable for the last -- throughout the month. They have been adjusted pretty quickly. The pharmacists are good negotiators, and they want to have the best deal possible. So its natural forces of offer and demand and the competition that provided for very quick adjustment on those rebates. So private sector and then like I say, all have their own strategies.

Vishal Shreedhar

And just two more quick ones here. The dividend increase of 8%, you have a very strong balance sheet, not as strong as I thought it was possible. Just thoughts on capital allocation, how management tends to you use their balance sheet strength there?

Francois Coutu

Again, as we have mentioned in the past, we would rather reinvest in the business to grow what we are best at doing, pharmacy. But if there is no opportunity at some point, we will look in the future at efficient ways to return capital to our shareholders. In the meantime, we are growing steadily the quarterly dividend year after years, and we think that’s prudent, to grow it at that pace, since we want to make sure that any dividend increase we provide is sustainable for the long term.

And if we end up -- obviously, last year as you know we financed the investment in the New DC with our cash flows. This year obviously we won't spend as much. So we will have it at some point I guess the Board of Directors to take a serious look at ways to return capital to our shareholders, in an efficient again, if we unfortunately don’t find a nice opportunity to reinvest that cash within the organization.

Vishal Shreedhar

And this question was hinted at by another, but just on the periodic withdrawals, I know in the past when they came through, there was a negative impact to the RX line. And as we forecast it, how do we forecast the actual benefit on the sales line? I know it's not going to be too large of an impact on earnings but just in terms of the optics of the same store alliance.

Francois Coutu

On our sales from the DC won't have any impact. On the retail sales of our franchises which are not our sales. We provide those statistics in terms of retail sales growth because they are interesting for the financial community to have a view on future trends of our own revenues of royalties. But actually those are not our sales. So yes, you will have the onetime impact in Q1 as we had a onetime negative in 2015. If you recall when these periodical withdrawals were implemented, they were announced in September but retroactively to April of the previous quarters. So we had that negative impact as a onetime. We will have this onetime benefit in Q1 and this should be -- if I recall this should be around 6% or -- 6% or 7% roughly speaking. We will show that separately, so you have a clear view on that when we told the Q1 number.

Thank you. The following question is from Patricia Baker from Scotia Bank. Please go ahead.

Just on the script count, I think you said script count in the quarter was up 3.6%. Is that in line with the growth in the market are you doing a little better than the overall market.

Francois Coutu

Pretty much in line, Patricia, and it has been said that we've gained a small market share, because there is less and less moment towards -- or I will say, the weekly supply of prescription drugs like they used to be, its more stabilized and growth that you see now is still going to -- what you call the [indiscernible] or what's the term in English, disfill [ph] okay, but not at the same rate that it used to be. So the growth that you will see is both at the counter at well as disfill [ph]. And that’s why us, I think we show a little bit more increase then the rest of the industry.

Patricia Baker

Okay that’s very helpful. Just I will ask a second one if its okay. So you’re at the most critical with the Varennes distribution center with the transfer of the RX and you've said that you have already started and that’s will be completed by June. So far there's been no hiccups with that. Its going smoothly?

Francois Coutu

Smoothly is a big word I would say. There is always a human capital involvement, okay? And that’s something that we need to work. That’s why it took a little longer than expected because we want these employees who are leaving that Longueuil facilities into Varennes to find their place, to find their way around. And that’s important because it creates -- at the beginning it creates a little bit of inefficiencies kind of thing. But like I said, doesn’t show in our sales, doesn’t show. We're doing everything to maintain the pace and gradually our employees will be more efficient. That’s for sure. And we expect that to start differently from now until next year.

Thank you. The following question is from Michael Van Aelst from TD Securities. Please go ahead.

Just to clarify, does the 1 million per month in extra cost, does that includes the inefficiencies of the human capital or is that strictly just a duplicate overhead.

Francois Coutu

You're right, we should clarify that. That doesn’t include inefficiencies. This is only the direct cost of not being on two sides, transportation, additional workforce, because we cannot benefit from full usage of the automation equipment, since the pharmacy products are the one that will be benefiting the most from that, overall. The handle as -- because most of them are picked in units instead of cases, so those are only additional labor and transportation for most part. And on top of that, obviously we will gain from additional efficiencies as we move toward the learning curve of using these equipment.

Michael Van Aelst

The 3 million quarter should fall of the mid-June, but then the rest of it should ramp up I guess? The other efficiencies should come in gradually?

Francois Coutu

Exactly.

Michael Van Aelst

All right. And then the -- I guess is there any indication that you have revolving on Bill 81 or the other subsequent changes following the reinstatement of the 15% cap, once that’s get done. Is there any indication as to whether the government is looking at trying to capture all of that PA -- extra PA's that were being paid or -- when you mentioned that your thought it was positive, that they are looking to get a deal done with the manufacturers, I just trying to understand what you mean by that.

Francois Coutu

It means, and I'll let Andre follow up. It's just that it's always best when you have a deal with the players of the industry. Now they have several with the pharmacist and it seems like it's done and everybody has agreed, because the pharmacists are the ones who are rendering the service. Now it's on the cost of the medication. Obviously the ministry knows as there is -- the minister knows that there is a money to be transferred, and they understand that. They have all the -- but they still have to make a deal. They still have to make the industry profitable as well and thriving in the future, because that's still important, for the minister to have a strong generic company market.

It's also positive because it means that they will this way secure a better supply of drugs and not putting the whole market at risk of getting into a shortage situation, because they rely only on few players. It's always better to have as much manufacturers involved on the formulary and that's always what we have said and we hope that we end up with.

Michael Van Aelst

Any sense as to how quickly that deal can come versus relative to the timing of the reinstatement of the 15% cap?

Francois Coutu

You know what, I'll ask you to give a call to the minster. I'd like to know as well.

Michael Van Aelst

All right. And then just finally, just a small thing. When you look at the pharmacy same-store sales, they were growing faster than the same-store volumes despite the generic deflation. So are you seeing price increases on the branded side or is that mix or what's just causing at this time?

Francois Coutu

It's a combination of all what you mentioned, but if you noticed, it's the probably the first time this quarter in a long-time that the generic drug penetration rate in terms of script count has stabilized. It's obviously higher than last year year-over-year. But if you compare to third quarter, it's the exact same penetration rate. So that's probably one of the reasons for that.

Thank you. The following question is from Keith Howlett from Desjardins Securities. Please go ahead.

Just on the front end sales performance, can you discuss a bit the traffic basket mix in the same-store sales result?

Francois Coutu

Again, it's quite a bit strong quarter obviously, and mainly driven by like I said the OTC section. This is when you are sick and you come and address store, you buy, your medication to get relief but also you buy premix and you buy the things that everyday needs and so on. And that's why our concept with all of the -- the offer that we have in our stores makes it exciting for someone, just for not coming for a health need, but also for an everyday need. And that's why our reputation is we do give convenience as well as long store hours for the people who are in need of a help solution, and so that's why every department, we're up in the last quarter and that's something we are extremely proud and definitely gaining some market share.

Keith Howlett

And then I wonder if you could speak to your strategy and beauty and the [indiscernible] and just how you are going forward with your cosmetics and beauty assortment?

Francois Coutu

Now as well as the cosmetics is good, as even though we've had some new competition coming around, especially in the big markets like Montreal, it's a big city and so on, we still find ways to improve sales, not only because of our service, but also our mix and you'll see there is some good news coming in the cosmetic industry and we'll keep you posted.

Keith Howlett

Great, and then just on the franchises fidelity rate which I think is at 92%, do you -- is there much room to move beyond 92 or is that realistic limit of fidelity?

Francois Coutu

With these new distribution center, obviously we will benefit from access capacity. So it's really in our plan to move into our own warehouse, some of the products that are being distributed directly to our franchisees, especially in some cosmetic lines. So yes, I think we definitely can improve that number.

Keith Howlett

And then just finally on the housekeeping, on the tax rate going forward what would be a good rate to you?

Francois Coutu

The same rate, no expected changes.

Keith Howlett

No change, good. Thank you.

Thank you. The following question is from Tal Woolley from Eight Capital. Please go ahead.

I just wanted to ask about what steps the Company has taken to engage industry peers in generic manufacturing on solutions? Is the governments now willing to hear one? Do you tend to try and come together as a group or present multiple solutions to the government or wait for the government to come talk to all of you?

Andre Belzile

That’s something -- different associations have been dealing with government. So we are waiting to see how effective they will be.

Francois Coutu

Yes, you are worried that the generic drug manufacturers are represented through an association of Canadian manufacturers, which have been leading those discussions in the past, either directly with the each government or with the Pan Canadian Coalition of Provinces. And that’s probably again the best entity to deal with those issues with ministry.

Tal Woolley

And then the recent healthcare funding deal that some of the provinces have signed, that’s given the collect government a little bit more flexibility over its healthcare budget, I think adding about $2.5 billion; any expectation that there will be a bigger attempt then to reevaluate how they are spending money in Quebec, now that that funding has been secured?

Francois Coutu

There is many, many needs. You know that healthcare is something that is on discussion. It's an issue, political issue all the time. The good news is that there is still money -- increased money into the healthcare system. The way it will be allocated is obviously the way ministries is looking at it. Obviously the pharmacy side, it's something that obviously the minister and usually all the people involved really look forward to, because it keeps the people in their homes. It keeps the people healthy and we've shown in the past that the pharmacist community is a great asset for a government. It's a great companion I would say, in making sure that people are staying healthy, and even though it's a private sector, it's something that's been always driving the industry to increase, to better service the population.

So obviously I'm speaking for my Company, but that's the way it is. The competition makes us even more driven to give additional services to the population, and obviously the government are taking advantage of that as well.

Tal Woolley

Okay. And just my last question. The new billing disclosure that goes into effect later in 2017, I believe, is the government getting information here that they weren’t getting previously through this, or is this stuff that they were -- information they were largely aware of in terms of the amounts and the disclosures being made, or is this going to be all new information for them to work with?

Francois Coutu

This is a pretty transparent process already. The only difference will be that the patient himself, that the insured patients will have a clear view on it, even though they pay only a portion of the build. But the insureds already know exactly what is the formal price of each drug, what are the wholesaler margins which is also regulated and they are fully aware, obviously of the total price of each prescription, so they can deduct by themselves what’s the margin being taken by the funds.

So actually there will be absolutely no new information disclosed on those invoice. And we already see a lot of interest capping the amount of profit allocated to the pharmacists. So the patient end up with some excess to be covered by themselves on top of the normal co-pay. So there is actually nothing new there. So we will see what’s the impact of that, again translating to a lot of efforts from each of the bearers [ph] and drug store chains involved in programming the system so we can do all that. But we will deal with it.

Thank you. There are no further questions registered at this time. I would now like to return the meeting to Ms. Bisson.

Thank you very much everyone for your interest in the Jean Coutu Group and your participation in this conference call. If you have any further questions, please feel to free to call us. Our contact information is contained in the Company's presentation. We look forward to report on our first-quarter results of fiscal 2018 on July 11, 2017. Thank you very much. Have a nice day.

Thank you. That concludes today's conference call. Please disconnect your lines at this time. And we thank you for your participation.

