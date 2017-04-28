Microsemi's (MSCC) CEO Jim Peterson on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Microsemi Corporation (NASDAQ:MSCC)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

April 27, 2017 16:45 ET

Terri Donnelly

Good afternoon and welcome to Microsemi's earnings conference call for the second quarter of fiscal year 2017.

Microsemi issues guidance in the form of a limited business outlook on our expectations for the next quarter. This business outlook reflects our current expectations and is continually subject to reassessment due to the changing market conditions and other factors. Therefore, it must be considered only as management's present opinion. Actual results maybe materially different. However, management undertakes no obligation to update these or any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

With that said, I am going to turn the call over to Jim.

Jim Peterson

Okay. Thank you, Terri. I would like to start off with three key takeaways for today and then I will hand it over to John to discuss the financial details. First, Microsemi’s growth outlook continues to improve. We had excellent visibility into growth for 2017 and ‘18. In fact, between aerospace, defense and datacenter, almost 50% of our Microsemi’s business should accelerate into 2018, giving us increased confidence in our ability to achieve our long-term 6% to 8% organic growth targets.

Second point, our profitability is on the rise. For the second consecutive quarter, gross margins came in well above guidance and were over 64%. Operating margins cleared 31% and free cash flow was up over $100 million. Heading into seasonal strength, we are confident in our cash flow projections for the year and continued improvement towards our long-term 35% operating margin target. We continue to streamline our business, focusing our efforts on strategic areas like storage and FPGAs, while exiting non-core business lines such as our China operation. Lastly, cash flow is strong as cash flow increases heading into our seasonally stronger June and September quarters, we are confident in our ability to reach debt-to-EBITDA target on schedule.

With that, I am going to turn the floor to John to discuss financial results.

John Hohener

Thank you, Jim. In the second quarter of 2017, we reported net sales of $442.9 million, up 1.7% from the $435.5 million reported in the first quarter of 2017. For the second quarter of 2016, we reported net sales of $444.3 million, including contributions from subsequently divested businesses. Absent these divestitures, net sales were up 5.4% year-over-year. For the second quarter of 2017, we recorded GAAP and record non-GAAP gross margins of 64.1%. Gross margins improved 60 basis points sequentially benefiting from improved mix.

Based on our projections of our revenue mix, next quarter, we expect non-GAAP gross margins to be between 63% and 64%. Year-over-year, GAAP gross margin increased 1,900 basis points and non-GAAP gross margin increased 310 basis points. GAAP operating margin for the second quarter was 15.6%, up 280 basis points compared to 12.8% reported in the first quarter of 2017. A year ago, we reported an operating loss, reflecting the cost associated with the acquisition of PMC and divestiture activities. Included in GAAP operating results for the second quarter were amortization of intangible assets of $46.5 million, stock-based compensation of $15.6 million, restructuring, severance and acquisition-related cost of $6.3 million and other non-cash charges of $3.5 million. Stock-based compensation expense decreased from $28.3 million in the first quarter of 2017 to $15.6 million in the second quarter of 2017. Our estimated stock-based comp expense for the third quarter of 2017 is approximately $23 million.

GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2017 was $41.2 million or $0.35 per diluted share. During our second quarter, non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses were $59.7 million or 13.5% of sales compared to $61.4 million or 14.1% for the first quarter of 2017 and $66.9 million or 15.1% in the second quarter of 2016. We expect in the third quarter that SG&A will decrease between $2.1 million and $3.1 million. Non-GAAP research and development expense was $86.9 million or 19.6% of sales compared to $82.3 million or 18.9% of sales for the first quarter of 2017 and $87.8 million or 19.8% in the second quarter of 2016. We expect R&D expense for the third quarter to decrease between $900,000 and $1.5 million.

Non-GAAP operating income was $137.5 million and operating margin was a record 31.1% for the second quarter of 2017. This compared to operating income and margins of $132.8 million and 30.5% for the first quarter of 2017 and $116.1 million or 26.1% for the second quarter of 2016. Our non-GAAP operating margin has improved 500 basis points in our year-over-year second quarter results. Non-GAAP EBITDA for the second quarter was $150.9 million, increasing $22.2 million or 17.2% from the prior year second quarter. For the second quarter of 2017, we recorded $22.7 million in non-GAAP interest and other expense. During the second quarter, we also recognized foreign currency translation gains and other income from investments that we do not expect to recur in the third quarter. We therefore forecast non-GAAP interest and other expense in the third quarter of between $22.4 million and $23.4 million.

However, during the second quarter, we continue to pay down debt and made principal payments of $75.4 million. We also refinanced our term loan B, reducing interest 75 basis points. And subsequent to the quarter end, we refinanced our term loan A reducing interest 50 basis points. Our term loans are LIBOR-based and we expect a partial quarter benefit from the latest re-pricing will help any increases in LIBOR. We ended the second quarter with a debt balance of $2.07 billion at a blended interest rate of 4.3%. At quarter end, our leverage ratio was 3.5 gross and 3.2 on a net debt basis. Our non-GAAP effective tax rate was 7.5% and we expect Q3 to remain constant.

Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2017 was $106.2 million or $0.91 per diluted shares. Our diluted share count for the second quarter of 2017 was $117 million and we expect share count of $117.5 million for the third quarter of 2017. At the end of the second quarter, accounts receivable were $232.4 million with improved DSO of 47 days from 48 days last quarter. Inventories were $213.6 million and days of inventory increased from 120 days to 122 days as we position our inventories to support revenue growth in the next two quarters. For the second quarter, operating cash flow was $121.5 million and free cash flow was $105.5 million. As we move towards seasonal strength, we continue to expect 2017 cash flows to exceed $400 million.

Capital spending was $16 million in the second quarter of 2017 compared to $10.5 million in the prior quarter, in line with our annualized target of $60 million. Depreciation and amortization expense was $58.8 million for the second quarter. While we expect depreciation to be flat next quarter, amortization of intangibles will increase by approximately $4 million related to completed in-process R&D projects from the PMC acquisition. In line with our expectations, we ended the quarter with a book to bill greater than 1 to 1. Our best estimate of the end market percentage breakout of net sales for the second quarter, which reflects recent divestitures, was approximately 25% aerospace and defense 25%, communications 38%, data center 22% and industrial 15%.

Now for our business outlook, Microsemi currently expects net sales in the third quarter of fiscal year 2017 of between $448 million and $468 million and expects non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of between by $0.94 and $1.04.

With that, I will turn the call over to Paul.

Paul Pickle

Thank you, John. Communications revenues came in at $168 million accounting for 38% of revenues. Despite normal seasonality in this quarter, Microsemi grew 5% year-over-year and over 6% sequentially. As forecasted, our broadband gateway end markets returned to growth in the March quarter. Inventories at customers in China have improved over the last few quarters. And while we don’t look for return to the subsidy driven double digit growth rates of the last couple of years, we do expect a modest growth contribution from broadband gateway customers worldwide going forward.

We continue to experience double digit growth in our optical products this year as a function of our strong market share across a number of applications and customers worldwide. For example, the wireless CapEx markets have seen some pause in China due to the 4G wind-down. And while Microsemi has felt this, we are also benefiting from the resulting shift of spending into wireline applications and the continuing emergence of 100 gig deployments in China and North America with end customers such as China Mobile, Verizon and the like.

On the product front, during the quarter, Microsemi announced its next generation PolarFire FPGA family. Our PolarFire based solutions have been specifically designed to penetrate the communications market. PolarFire triples our FPGA logic density to 500,000 logic elements, extending our leadership of our low power security and reliability solutions and expanding our SAM by an additional $1 billion. The PolarFire family is creating tremendous pull for new customers and we are now sampling devices and shipping development kits.

Aerospace and defense was 25% of revenues, up 1% sequentially and down 15% year-over-year, totaling $112 million. This – the year-over-year comparison continues to reflect last year’s divestiture. Adjusted for this, A&D revenues grew year-over-year at approximately 4%, in line with our current expectations. During the March quarter, the new administration released the first look at its 2018 defense budget proposal, targeting a year-over-year spending hike of 10%. The President also submitted an additional $30 billion for this year. Details are forthcoming, but the implication for upside to our current growth rates in this end market is significant. We saw another strong quarter of satellite bookings and shipments in March, giving us increased confidence in the continuing satellite cycle and its positive contribution to mix. On the product front, we are pleased with early results from our next generation radiation tolerant FPGA, RTG4, released late last year. This is a long fused market with design cycles that sometimes extend out as much as 7 years. RTG4 revenues will hit double digits in this fiscal year, though. This provides validation of our product and is one of the number of content increasing product offerings we are developing for the satellite and space markets.

Industrial was 15% of revenue, down almost 1% sequentially and 3% year-over-year. As a reminder, year-over-year results are reflective of last year’s divestiture as well. Medical and semiconductor capital equipment delivered the strongest results amidst a slower seasonal quarter. Going forward, we see continued strength in semi-cap, general industrial strengthening, a recovering energy end market and seasonality driven – driving GDP plus year-over-year results.

Data center accounted for 22% of revenues or $98.4 million. While March is a seasonally slow quarter for the data center end market, results were better than normal, down 3% sequentially, but up 15% year-over-year. Following breakout performance in our December quarter, Microsemi’s performance storage solutions delivered another quarter of record revenues and profitability, mitigating the typical data center March quarter seasonality. Weakness in enterprise external storage systems was completely offset by our continued ramp of public cloud storage solutions. MVME in our performance storage portfolio was particularly strong in support of the industry transition happening in both private and public file data centers. Looking at our scalable storage solutions, we expect a return to growth in the June quarter, driven by public cloud infrastructure buildup, followed by a tailwind of early design wins driven revenues building later in the calendar year for both private and public cloud data centers.

Taking advantage of competitive dynamics and industry leading performance, we are confident in our plan to take 8 points to 10 points of market share through the Pearly processor transition. But we are not stopping there. We expect to continue to take market share on the technical merits of our product offering. For example, this quarter, we announced the launch of our 28-nanometer Smart Rack Controller family, offering unique product differentiation and advantages versus the alternatives. Those advantages include a greater than 35% power savings versus the competition, enabling simpler designs and lower operational costs.

Number two, MAX crypto, our third generation controller based encryption engine, enabling secure storage for aerospace and defense, financial services, medical and other market segments requiring a highly secure storage infrastructure. And three, a common firmware and software stack across all product family variance thus increasing reliability and reducing qualification and deployment efforts. Power, security and reliability, these four Microsemi differentiators will enable us to continue taking market share.

With that, I thank you for your interest and support, and we will now take questions from our analysts. In the interest of time, please limit yourselves to one well-thought-out question and if necessary a brief follow-up. Nicole?

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Erik Rasmussen from Stifel.

Erik Rasmussen

Hi guys. Very nice record margins there. On the optical and within your communications end market, what percentage of sales is related to optical and within that, can you comment on your current visibility and expectations for the year, especially within the context of some of your prepared remarks of weakness in China that we have also heard the same coming out of this region?

Jim Peterson

All good questions. Litch…

Steve Litchfield

Yes, no problem. Thanks for the question. So I think we have talked about this a fair amount. Our biggest exposure within the optical areas are OTN business, which we have been pretty consistent. We grew double digits last year. We expect the same thing this year. I think in the outlook, CapEx spending in China, we are still confident in that. And we are very – I think we are uniquely positioned to be able to do that. But still feel very good. I acknowledge some of the kind of puts and takes on the CapEx side. That’s no doubt happening, but I think we have been able to – with some good visibility and really close customer focus, been able to manage through some of the challenges that, I would say, the rest of the industry has seen in that particular market. So our outlook is actually still pretty good for 2017.

Erik Rasmussen

Okay, fair. And then maybe as my follow-up, on the gross margins, it looks like there was a nice out-performance there, but a little bit of a pullback this coming quarter, can you just kind of talk about the puts and takes of what’s going into your outlook there? And then maybe on the balance of the year, what we should look – expect and what the main drivers of gross margins are? Thank you.

Jim Peterson

Yes. The simple answer here is mix. I think no different than any other company. John, you want to touch on it?

John Hohener

Yes – no, certainly. And as we have talked about, our long-term target model is 60-plus percent. And that’s going to – that’s because, as we grow our business, the diversity of our business does play more of a factor in terms of one quarter to the next. But we still have strong revenue growth, as guided. And therefore, occasionally, depending on that mix, we are going to be a little bit up or a little bit down. However we play it for the rest of the year is kind of in this range that we just talked about. I think that we are not backing down from the strong numbers that we have seen to date, but it is going to move up and down a little bit.

Jim Peterson

When we talk about margins, you want to touch on operating margins?

John Hohener

Yes, I would love to touch on operating margins. We had a record operating margin of 31.1%. And of course, as you look out into the guide for next year, that even portends a greater record – for next quarter, excuse me.

Jim Peterson

Okay. Thanks, John.

Erik Rasmussen

Thank you.

And our next question comes from Ross Seymore from Deutsche Bank.

Matt Diamond

Hi good afternoon guys. This is actually Matt Diamond in for Ross’s behalf. I congrats for solid results I want to talk about the OpEx plan. It sounds like total OpEx is implied down for next quarter, but it sounds like there’s a pretty good visibility heading in the second half into calendar ‘18. In terms of your spending plans, what should we be thinking of directionally for later this year and into 2018, if you feel comfortable going out that far?

Jim Peterson

Well, I mean, we did guide spending down a little bit because we got a little hot this quarter, but I don’t think that, that’s necessarily going to be the trend, continue down. In fact, what we said was we will see incremental spending as our top line grows, but our plan all along is to continue to improve as a percentage of revenue that OpEx expanding.

Matt Diamond

Great. And on the free cash flow front, it looks like you are going to – you are on pace to hit the less than 3x threshold that has been talked about since PMC closed. What’s your plan for cash after that closes? Is there any propensity to give it back to shareholders? Should we think about M&A or is there a possibility of instituting a dividend somehow?

Jim Peterson

This is Jim Peterson. Good question. Obviously, our focus is always going to be on delivering. But let me speak a little bit to the M&A component. Realize, we are always researching for assets that increase shareholder value. And the reason for that is, I think, in the industry, we are best-in-class in acquiring and integrating assets. So I think that should cover the question.

Matt Diamond

Thank you.

And our next question is from Quinn Bolton from Needham & Company.

Quinn Bolton

Hi guys my congratulations. Just I wanted to ask either John or Paul on the mix. You guys talked about the broadband gateway business returning to growth here in the June quarter. I think that has been historically a lower-margin business for you guys. Obviously, gross profit dollar positive. But is that sort of one of the – if not the largest contributing factor to mix that drives you back down a little bit in gross margin in the June quarter?

Paul Pickle

Yes. Certainly, that is one of the factors. We did – we saw a nice little uptick in that business this past quarter. And going forward, we expect a little bit more. Also, if you look at the semicap business that we had going on and some of the strength that we are seeing there is that is discretes-driven. It does tend to be slightly lower margins than our corporate averages. So that would be another contributing factor.

Quinn Bolton

Okay, great. And just another bit of couple of questions on China just wondered if you are seeing anything in the timing side of your business? I think one of your competitors acknowledged a slowdown in their timing business due to some of these headwinds in China. I am just wondering if you could talk what you are seeing on the timing side of your business.

Paul Pickle

So I will say that our growth was – that we have been seeing there was moderated. I wouldn’t say – I wouldn’t call it a pullback. We saw a little moderation of that growth, and we have been taking some nice share. We have been getting into some new application. That did pull back slightly in that particular geography. So yes, we would acknowledge some of that softness as well.

Quinn Bolton

Great. Thank you, guys.

And our next question comes from Harsh Kumar from Stephens.

Richard Sewell

Hi, guys. This is Richard in for Harsh. I wanted to talk a little bit more about the OpEx in order to get to kind of your 35% operating margin target. Are there anything – any big hurdles that you have to do to get to that run rate? Or is it just kind of blocking and tackling and letting the nice flow-through as revenues increase?

Jim Peterson

Yes, certainly, when we talk about 35%, remember, that’s our longer-term goal as we talked about at our Analyst Day. What it really translates to is, as our revenue continues to grow, we do not have to spend kind of what – the answer to my previous question, we don’t have to spend a proportionate amount of OpEx to support that revenue growth. And therefore, the trend will go up to the 35%.

John Hohener

This is simply do what we say, see what we do. We will be there.

Richard Sewell

No, that’s very fair, and you guys have been doing a very good job there. And then in terms of aerospace and defense, clearly, with the new budget coming out or proposed budget coming out, there’s some optimism in that. When should we expect to see maybe the – some additional uptick in that business? Or what are you seeing there specifically?

Jim Peterson

For 2018 – 2018, there’s a lot of dynamics going on there proposed for 10% increase in budget, as we said in the prepared statements, but also an interesting trend in foreign military sales. A lot of our NATO allies are actually – at least promising to take 2% of GDP and put it into this space, which is increasing strength in sales for Microsemi. So I think everything leads to strengthening and actually began with the previous administration. But 2018, beyond, you are going to see continued strength in those markets for us.

Richard Sewell

Thank you guys and congratulations.

Jim Peterson

Thank you.

And our next question is from Ambrish Srivastava from BMO Capital Markets.

Kulin Patel

Kulin Patel calling in for Ambrish. Thanks for taking my question. I have a question on the discrete business. We heard some part of extension for some other suppliers. Are you seeing anything in your discrete business that might point to any demand pickup?

Paul Pickle

Definitely seeing pickup so I mentioned – if we look at semicap, in particular, we – and I would point even further to kind of UV-based semicap build-outs that’s been considerably strong. But then we have seen the nice – a nice little support for energy-based discrete business as well. So far, I say we will definitely acknowledge the strength that we are seeing there that is probably similar to what others are seeing but more focused in those 2 areas for us.

Kulin Patel

Okay. And I had a question on the announcement of the closing of the China manufacturing facility. When will that close? And is there are any revenue OpEx impact that we should expect?

Jim Peterson

John?

John Hohener

That is being closed currently. You will see a revenue impact. We did not announce what that was, but we have talked that, that business has historically run between the $15 million and $20 million range. OpEx will be probably minimal impact. You are not going to necessarily see that. It was a low-margin business, nonstrategic, noncore. So you will see no impact on EPS either.

Kulin Patel

Agree thanks.

Your next question comes from Mitch Steves from RBC Capital.

Mitch Steves

Hi thanks for taking my question guys. I think, at the beginning of the call, important comment, you are basically talking about revenue acceleration for both aerospace and defense and data center. Could you maybe walk us through how that kind of shapes up over the next 12 months or so, which one you think grows faster and what type of acceleration are we talking about?

Jim Peterson

I think it’s a footrace, right, George? Well, I mean between the 2, look, data center is – has a lot more kind of growth potential, right? There’s a lot more upside there. We have been pretty clear about aerospace and defense. I mean, that business is doing well for us. Jim spoke to the foreign military sales as well as the budget increases that are expected for next year. So – but that’s a – historically, we talked about that being kind of a mid-single-digits grower with this budget increase as well as what’s going on in foreign military sales. I mean, it does have the potential to be higher than that. But I would still stick to kind of that mid-single-digits number. Data center, clearly, as we have spoken about many times, has a lot more potential for that. I mean, the market itself has a lot more potential and then I think our positioning there as it takes additional market share. And from the performance storage aspects whether it be on the PCIe side or the flash controller side, we are getting a lot of really nice traction with a lot of the hyperscale customers. And even on the enterprise side with the share gains that we have got coming from the Purley platform. So look, I mean, I think if you compare those two, I mean growth rate itself over the next 2 to 3 years, datacenter is definitely going to be higher. But aerospace and defense has some really nice growth potential, especially with space as well as commercial air. I mean, we haven’t spoken much about those two, but both of them are doing very well. Finally, we are seeing space really come back. And to the degree that we are expecting a record year in revenues on the space side very high margin business for us as well, but really encouraging because we are seeing the ability to take more market share there with some of our newer products, such as our TEC 4, which Paul spoke about in the earlier comments.

Mitch Steves

Got it. Thank you. And then just one quick follow-up, a real quick modeling one. Just given all the changes in the debt structure now, how do we think about the interest rate coming down for the rest of the year? I know you guys kind of gave one quarter, but should that continue to come down by about $1 million per quarter consistently every quarter?

John Hohener

Well, certainly, we want to pay down to our 3.0. So as you model that, you can come up with what your number is based on the current interest rates.

Mitch Steves

Got it. Thank you.

Your next question comes from Chris Rolland from Susquehanna Financial Group.

David Haberle

Hey, guys. It’s actually David Haberle on for Chris Rolland. Just a follow-up on the data center for a second. I know we have talked a lot about the transition of Purley in the past and the share gains that you have locked in there. How should we think about the timing of this upgrade cycle over both the next couple of quarters and then how do you expect the ramp to play out in 2018?

Jim Peterson

Yes, Paulie.

Paul Pickle

So, we expect it to ramp really kind of starting late 2017. Our deliveries have been there. The product is ready. Software features are being delivered as well. We don’t see – even if there is some delay associated with the Intel launch, right now, everything for us is going as planned. And I think for us when we talk about data center, we do reference Purley, but this is kind of a twofold story. Most of our growth – our rapid growth right now is driven by a particular hyperscaler. But if we look at the broader markets, we are seeing some nice activities in a broader product line, not just our plastic storage devices, but some of the next-gen storage device that we had NVMe, Switchtec, our Switchtec’s devices, PCIe switches. So that – if we look at – a little bit broader story there, not necessarily just related to Purley, that’s going well. But in addition to that, we have a lot of new products that have been rolling out. We are getting great traction with those.

David Haberle

Great. And then just a follow-up real quick, I know you guys have highlighted the Flashtec a lot on the past couple of calls. But digging into Switchtec, can you give anymore color on how that’s going or how the growth has been versus what you expected?

Paul Pickle

Well, you are not seeing Switchtec necessarily in the results right now. It’s more of a design in cycle at this point. We have been pleasantly surprised at some of the pickups. We do have some revenue on it, but it’s not necessarily moving the needle quite yet. Flashtec definitely going well. The one comment I would make on Switchtec, and I am pretty excited about is some of the interest or adoption that we are getting in the open-source community. We are getting – making some nice inroads there. So, this opens up the possibilities of what that growth looks like for us in the out-years.

David Haberle

Thanks.

Your next question comes from William Stein from SunTrust.

Joe Meares

Hey, guys. This is actually Joe Meares calling in for Will. Thanks for taking my questions. Just on the free cash flow again, given you guys are reiterating the guidance for the year and organic growth seems to be accelerating nicely into the 6% to 8% target range, what kind of drop-through do you think we could see in the coming years for free cash flow growth?

John Hohener

It’s kind of basically mirror our operating as – because the two kind of equate after you factor out the amount that we pay for the interest. But the interest, obviously, goes down as we pay. So, I don’t have a percentage for you, because it’s going to change each quarter out.

Jim Peterson

But we don’t anticipate any uptick in CapEx.

John Hohener

Right.

Jim Peterson

So, if you just model what we are doing with the growth, we will see that fall through.

Paul Pickle

You will see strengthening. That’s the word.

Joe Meares

Okay, great. That’s helpful. And then just any update you would give on the satellite business?

Jim Peterson

Yes, I think Litch, you spoke to it a bit. You want to speak to it one more time?

Steve Litchfield

Well, I mean, I think we are very pleased with the progress. I mean, the market itself has really picked up and that’s very encouraging and we have seen booking for the last several quarters and – but finally, those revenues are starting to really flow through. We spoke in the prepared remarks regarding our RTG4. I mean, this is a newer product line that we have and we are hitting records each quarter, actually seeing earlier revenues than we have ever seen on any of our other FPGA ramps. So, that’s really encouraging. And we are also – I mean, with RTG4 as an exciting part, there is the ability to take more market share from the ASIC suppliers in the market. And so that’s something that’s frankly the purpose of picking up the product. And we are seeing success in doing that. I think overall, the space market, I mean, is really expanding. I mean there is a lot of new services and offerings that are really being expanded by a whole of new, I guess, base of customers for us and that’s very encouraging. This new space concept, I think, we are very well positioned to take advantage of.

Jim Peterson

And then lastly just a reminder, it is on our highest margin business that we have in Microsemi.

Joe Meares

Certainly helpful guys. Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] And our next question comes from Tore Svanberg from Stifel.

Tore Svanberg

Yes, thank you and congratulations on the record gross margin. I have several questions, if you don’t mind. First of all, if you look at the new revenue mix here, how has visibility changed total quarter-to-quarter? I am just trying to understand as far as how much you have to turn each quarter. I don’t know if you have any ratios or percentages you could share with us?

Jim Peterson

I don’t have a hard number on the turns. But we have fairly good visibility. We are not a consumer 6-week, 3-week visibility type company. So even with the market is down, we have been strengthening I would guess with an against visibility, 10, 12 weeks, Paulie, would you share?

Paul Pickle

I would say it’s a bit longer than that. It does depend on the components that we look at. Some of the components, I’d say, the vast majority of the components, once they are designed in, they are sole-sourced, so supply changes kind of gives you the roadmap to what the expectations are. The tough part has been – when those expectations exceed what those original forecasts are and we have to ramp things up, because things are bit tight at foundries. I would contrast that with our relatively small portion of revenue is in our SyncServer business. And there is a record – it’s a very high turns number. It’s very similar to what our customers would experience on the system, but for the – really 99% of the business, we have got some nice visibility on where it’s going.

Jim Peterson

And Tore, one thing that hasn’t changed is base business cycle times like lead time, 26 to 36 weeks, not uncommon.

Tore Svanberg

Yes, that’s very helpful. And Jimmy, you mentioned that you are still obviously always looking at M&A and see if there is anything out there. If we look at the end market mix that you have right now, is there any market that you would like to see a little bit more exposure to perhaps?

Jim Peterson

No, I am comfortable with the markets that we are in and the targets that we look at are predominantly in the markets that we are in, because we know those markets. We are comfortable with those markets.

Tore Svanberg

Very good. And just another one there on cash flows and obviously you mentioned M&A. Now the share count is now up to 1.17. Any chance that you would consider trying to keep that flat or at least not going – not growing?

Jim Peterson

Well, I think the most important thing is that we are not going to do anything reckless. Litch, you want to say anything on it? No?

Steve Litchfield

With regard to the M&A, I mean, look, we are being focused around the use of cash, right? I mean, John and Jim, I mean, the whole team is very focused on just de-levering right now. But we have also been very clear that at some point in time, we will look to do more on the M&A side. And look if valuations or actionability changed and we are definitely considering doing a buyback as well. So we will keep those in mind as we kind of assess things with that cash flow coming in.

Tore Svanberg

Right. Just one last question. I remember a few quarters ago, you talked about some pretty strong design wins in the industrial market for your FPGAs, could you maybe update us there?

Paul Pickle

Yes, be happy to. I think we have kind of talked about broad acceptance of our FPGA SmartFusion2 and IGLOO2 across all of our end markets. That first product, SmartFusion 2 and IGLOO2 with its security features gave us the inroads to communications, especially broad acceptance in industrial, certainly will be a market area where that revenue will come in. The spin-off derivative of that product was RTG4, which puts us in satellite. Aerospace is also – uses a lot of SmartFusion and IGLOO2 – SmartFusion2 and IGLOO2. And I think the important thing is, if you connect those dots, our inroads into communications with the security features that we had gave us the product definition and PolarFire that is really going to give us some acceleration in that space with a competitive – cost competitive position, because it’s a ground-up design that will allow us to take considerable sockets. I – it’s really kind of broad. I mean as you know an FPGA can be used for just about anything, but we do – we have – in the past, we tailored those feature sets for industrial, but we have got good, broader acceptance.

Tore Svanberg

Okay. I am sorry...

Paul Pickle

To answer your question as to when it comes in, I would say we are seeing that those production – those designs go to production this year. We will see some acceleration next year with the Gen 4 designs. And obviously, we just released PolarFire, our Gen 5 design. It will take a little bit of time.

Tore Svanberg

Very good. I apologize, just one last question. So the R&D line is being kind of flattish the last few quarters, it went up a little more here in the March quarter, anything specific behind that, any new product tape outs that we should be keeping an eye on, or…?

Paul Pickle

Yes. So if you thought in terms of we just finished our Pearly designs, we are getting ready for what comes after that, we are starting to talk to Tinsley. We are in design on some new products as well as additional products and their 16-nanometer base of products in the storage area that you will see some of the increases in the quarter-on-quarter permutations [ph] associated with that. But right now, we have got some really strong roadmaps associated with Ethernet. Obviously, our FPGA products are going rather well and storage products also. So if you kind of talk in terms of those areas, that would be the bulk.

Tore Svanberg

It sounds good. Again, great job on the margins. Thank you.

Paul Pickle

Thank you.

And our next question is from Mark Delaney from Goldman Sachs.

Garrett Clark

Hi. This is Garrett Clark on for Mark Delaney. Thank you very much for taking my question. My question is that TEE and Amphenol both noted weakness at some commercial air customers and we are just wondering is MSCC seeing this or factoring it into guidance and if MSCC hasn’t seen an impact, what’s the risk of inventory adjustments in commercial air moving forward?

Steve Litchfield

I will take it. This is Steve. So look, I think we have been pretty clear about our commercial air business, I mean it’s really not driven by kind of quarter-to-quarter changes and kind of unit volumes by some of the bigger guys. So I don’t – you shouldn’t expect – I mean there is a big play here from a content standpoint and that’s been ongoing for – it’s been ongoing for a couple of years. And frankly, we will continue for the next couple of years and so the quarter-to-quarter transitions, you are not going to see out of Microsemi, I mean that you are going to see from some the other guys that are a little different than us.

Jim Peterson

Yes. There is a major conversion going on there. We are quite clear on that. So we remain confident in the strength.

Steve Litchfield

And overall, outlook for aerospace is very positive, as we mentioned earlier.

Garrett Clark

Okay, thank you very much. I appreciate it.

Steve Litchfield

You’re welcome.

Jim Peterson

Okay, sweet and short. Thanks for joining today and have a great day.

