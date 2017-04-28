Pending Home Sales - Nowhere In 2 Years

The Pending Home Sales Index (PHS) has been flat over the last 24 months.

Pending Home Sales fell 0.8% in March, 30 basis points more than the expected -0.5% decline.

The year over year growth in PHS for the United States fell to 0.8% from 2.56% a month prior.

Pending Home Sales (PHS) represent signed contracts for new homes, not closes. PHS typically leads Existing Home Sales (90% of the housing market) by about two months.

PHS have been nearly exactly flat for two years and have been falling in recent months painting a gloomy picture for the next several months of EHS.

Source: National Association of Realtors (NAR)

PHS has the toughest year over year comparison next month so I'd expect a negative y/y reading in PHS growth next month.

PHS are strongest in the South and weakest in the West, foreshadowing a potential slow down in Existing Home Sales in the West.

In my previous article "Has The Federal Reserve Changed Real Estate For Good?" I pointed out that the home price index for San Francisco was trending down in year over year rate of change terms so the weakness in PHS in the West should not be surprising.

PHS leads EHS by about two months. With the flat line in PHS and recent declines and weakness, this foreshadows weakness in EHS, particularly in the West.

I'd expect the market for home sales to soften in the coming months.

