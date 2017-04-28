First Solar: Be Wary Of A Backlog Drop In Q1 Earnings

Bookings look soft during the first quarter and Expected Module Shipments and Booking Opportunities could be significant negative catalysts in the Q1 earnings release on May 2nd.

The transition from the Series 4 to the Series 6 module will take another 18 months and the Series 6 may not be price competitive in 2019.

There have been several recent articles on SA touting First Solar as a buy with the focus being on the Company's cash levels.

Background

First Solar, Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) has suffered a steady price decline since announcing its decision to skip production of the Series 5 module in November 2016 due to the rapid price declines in competitor PV modules. The Series 5 was not going to be price competitive by the time it could be produced in commercial quantities so FSLR opted to advance the development and commercialization of the Series 6. With a larger form factor and technical advances in manufacturing, the Series 6 was positioned by FSLR as a significantly more competitive product than the Series 4 or 5. Although FSLR has a robust balance sheet that will be able to fund the Transition from Series 4 to Series 6 production, barring significant commercialization delays, it is unlikely that the questions surrounding the stock will abate until the commercial manufacturing date approaches and third party bookings of the Series 6 begin.

FSLR has declined 11% since the Transition announcement and is 52% off its 52 week high. The price decline combined with FSLR's quite significant cash balances and other salable assets has spurred several SA articles arguing that the Company is undervalued and a buy. The net of debt cash balance at December 31, 2016, was $1.77 billion. In comparison, Equity Market Value on April 27th was approximately $3.2 billion. FSLR projects that its year-end 2017 cash balance will be $1.4 to $1.6 billion at year-end 2017 (page 15 of the Q4 Earnings Presentation). Credit Suisse estimates that the development and build out of 3 GWs production capacity for the Series 6 will cost $900 million. FSLR clearly has enough capital to execute the Transition.

In addition to cash, FSLR has an ownership interest in 8point3 (NASDAQ:CAFD) that it is marketing and various owned and operating solar projects that it could monetize. The sum of the projected cash balances, CAFD equity ownership, and marketable projects will function as an enormous shock absorber during the Series 4 to Series 6 transition period, but does that rate FSLR a buy?

FSLR Positive Catalyst

Stocks trade on catalysts, disclosures or developments that drive stock prices up or down. FSLR is facing an 18 month long Transition period (see page 5 of the Q4 Earnings Presentation, see above), an eternity in a commoditized industry where prices can decline more than 20% in a quarter. There is likely only one positive catalyst that could sustain a stock price recovery from these levels: a significant advancement in the production start date of the Series 6 in Malaysia. Without this catalyst, the stock is likely to languish for the next 12 months or until uncertainty surrounding the competitiveness of the Series 6 abates.

FSLR Potential Negative Catalysts

There are several negative catalysts that could adversely impact FSLR's stock price during the Transition. FSLR's Series 4 product is its only revenue generator, besides owned and operating solar projects. The Series 4 becomes less price competitive with each passing day and this will have an impact on future bookings and perhaps on current bookings.

Page 7 of FSLR's Q4 Earnings Presentation (see above) is a bar chart detailing Expected Module Shipments as of February 21st, 2017, the date of the earnings release. There are a few important points to consider on this page.

Expected Module Shipments as of February 21st column shows 3.3 GWs. Footnote 1 however notes that the February 21st figure does not reflect quarter to date shipments. Balance includes remaining shipment volumes as of Dec 31, 2016 and bookings through Feb 21, 2017. Shipments from Jan 1 to Feb 21, 2017 not deducted.

Page 15 of the Q4 Earnings Presentation provides management's forecast of 2017 module shipments as 2.4 - 2.6 GWs.

2017 Bookings through February 21st are listed as 400 MWs but cancellations are also listed as 400 MWs, i.e. net bookings of zero. The cancellations are attributed to Tribal Solar, but the Fort Navajo project that was canceled was for approximately 300 MWs. There may be some small additional cancellations embedded in the number. If there are, it begs the question of whether they resulted from the cancellation of Series 5 or pricing issues related to Series 4.

Of the 400 MWs of bookings listed on Page 7, 309.5 MWs were announced in press releases.

February 8th - Sun Metals Solar Farm 140 MWs

February 13th - Kidston Solar 63 MWs

February 16th - Photosol Projects 106.5 MWs

There have been no additional project award press releases by FSLR since February 16th, 2 months and 11 days. I view this as a warning flag regarding bookings, but it is possible that FSLR has been booking small sales and not disclosing them. As mentioned above, the Series 4 becomes less price competitive with each passing day so bookings should decline with each quarter. The first quarter, and perhaps the second, does not appear to be off to a great start.

FSLR has changed its development strategy from completing projects through commercial operation and selling them to 8point3 or third parties to selling projects prior to commencement of construction. On page 8 of the Q4 Earnings Presentation, it forecasts 600 MWs of Series 4 bookings related to internally developed projects. FSLR would likely use Series 4s in these projects if held through commercial operation. Series 4s are less likely to be used if these projects are sold to third parties prior to construction. Third party purchasers will want to use PV modules that maximize their profits. It will be interesting to see if this has an impact on current bookings (as opposed to future bookings) and Expected Module Shipments in the First Quarter Earnings Release.

Page 8 of the Earnings Presentation lists 1.4 GWs of Third Party Series 4 bookings. The footnote states:

Contracted bookings with third-party customers that are planned to utilize Series 4 modules.

It is unclear what "planned" means in this context. Are the contracts signed? Can the contracts be broken? Given the price declines in competing PV modules, this may also be an area of risk.

Assuming that Management's forecast of module shipments is levelized throughout the year, FSLR would have shipped 600 MWs during the first quarter. Net bookings were zero at February 21st. Assuming FSLR booked an additional 290 MWs from February 22nd to March 31st (equal to the per day rate of gross bookings through February 21st), Expected Module Shipments (barring additional cancellations) would decline to 2890 GWs. As discussed above, however, there were no large booking announcements after February 16th so this may be optimistic.

Is the market ready for a 500 MW decline in Expected Module Shipments in the Q1 Earnings Release? Is the market ready for a dramatic fall off in Series 4 bookings? I don't think it is.

Earnings Power 3 GW Manufacturing Capacity

Production capacity for the Series 6 PV module will be 3 GWs. Let's do a simple back of the envelope analysis. Let's assume that PV modules are sold to third party purchasers for $.40/watt at January 2019. At a 100% capacity utilization and a 20% gross margin, the Series 6 would produce about $240 million of gross profit per year. That is a pretty sobering number since it would not cover SG&A and Research Expenses that were running $100 million in Q4 2016.

Let's look at it from a slightly different angle. Let's assume that SG&A and Research Expenses are 80% of the Q4 2016 runrate of $100 million, or $320 million per year. FSLR would need to net $.1067/watt on 3GWs of production to breakeven on an operations basis. That seems unlikely in 2019. Let's assume that SG&A and Research is slashed to $50 million per quarter, $200 million per year. The breakeven margin declines to $.0667/watt. If gross margin is 20%, that yields a price of $.333/watt for a PV module. That still sounds optimistic for January of 2019 and it would only result in FSLR breaking even on an operations basis.

Assuming that 100% of 2019 production may be produced and sold is probably optimistic. FSLR may be unable to market the Series 6 to third party purchasers until second half of 2018 as costs and commercial availability becomes known. Sizable bookings may not occur until late 2018 and early 2019.

There are positive things that could happen. The Transition could happen faster than scheduled. The CapEx could be less than $900 million. The cost of the Series 6 modules per watt could be much less than the $.30/watt estimated by management. FSLR could use a high percentage of GWs produced for internally developed projects yielding far higher margins (though PPA prices have been declining precipitously worldwide). These are a lot of "ifs" and 2019 is a long ways away. The market is not going to price them in until they occur.

Valuation

Current equity market value is $3.2 billion. Let's assume that FSLR's cash flow from operations is neutral from now until year-end 2018 (a generous assumption if Series 4 shipments fall off) and that the Credit Suisse forecast of $900 million of CapEx for the Series 6 is correct. That would yield year-end 2018 net cash of approximately $900 million. For the equity market capitalization to remain at $3.2 billion, FSLR operations and projects would need to be worth $2.3 billion. That is a stretch and that is why there is not a lot of upside to the stock.

What to Watch in Q1 Earnings

Any positive news on the rollout of Series 6.

Bookings during Q1. If net bookings are less than 200 MWs, it will be a negative. Pay attention to cancellations.

Expected Module Shipment. If it drops more than 400 MWs, it will be a negative.

Cash flow forecasts and year-end 2017 cash balance ranges must be maintained.

