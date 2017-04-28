Whiting Is Giving Investors Something To Talk About

As we updated in an earlier article, Whiting (NYSE:WLL) exceeded analysts' estimates for Q1 yesterday and the shares subsequently took off today. Given the bearish oil sentiment today, the nearly 6% rise in the shares indicates that investors must've heard something they liked in the conference call.

Before we begin, for perspective, Whiting plans to spend $1.1B this year on capital expenditures, drilling/completing 233 wells. Half of the wells (i.e., 113) will be in the DJ Niobrara basin and the other half (i.e., 123) in the Bakken.

The timing and location of the drilling are as follows:

H1 2017 (70 Wells) H2 2017 (163 Wells) 15 Redtail 55 Bakken 95 Redtail 68 Bakken (all 960-Acre) (61 960-Acre, 34 1,280 Acre)

Here were our three takeaways from the call and potential implications:

Expanding the Core

Whiting recently drilled a three-well pad called the Loomer pad in McKenzie County. Two of the wells targeted Three Forks and the last well targeted the Bakken. With an average of 8.9M lbs of sand per well, it conforms with the higher proppant well designs the company has been using. Moreover, the company has fully shifted to an enhanced completion program for 2017. For this year, Whiting plans to complete 84% of its wells using a proppant loading of 9M lbs, and the remaining 16% with 10-15M lbs of sand to test the efficacy of even higher loads.

What's important to note about the Loomer wells is that at IP50, the wells are producing at a 1.5M BOE EUR type curve. Given the wells are significantly west of the areas where Whiting tested its enhanced completions, the new wells help validate management's confidence in increasing the productivity of its wells across its acreage. While not all wells will average 1.5M BOE EUR, the Loomer pad provides a positive indication that Whiting's new techniques may generate higher EURs for its wells in the long-run. For now, the increased production is not fully baked into guidance, and if well results from new wells are similar, it could lead to a higher revision of the company's 2017 guidance. Suffice it to say, the significant increase in production, if continued is bullish for the company's prospects.

Redtail

The second significant development is the start of the Redtail projects. Now we briefly addressed this in the last update, but here's a clearer chart if you're keeping track.

Type Length (NYSE:FT) Stages Proppant EUR Costs 960-Acre ("Legacy") 7,500 30 4.5M lbs 465 MBOE $4.0M 960-Acre (+Stages) 7,500 50 5.0M lbs ?? +$300K Niobrara / Codell 960-Acre (+Stages and +Proppant) 7,500 50 8.0M lbs ?? +$500K Niobrara / Codell 1,280-Acre 10,000 655 MBOE $4.5M Niobrara / Codell

Note that for 2017, 2/3rds of the wells drilled will be the 960-acre 7,500 foot laterals and 1/3rd of the wells will be the 1,280-acre 10,000 foot laterals (the 1,280-acre wells will be drilled in H2 2017). The company's guidance for 2017 also does not currently include any benefits from the new Redtail enhanced completions, so to the extent the higher proppant and stage counts increase production, we should see a further lift to Whiting's production in late 2017 and into 2018. Given the increased productivity and high potential drilling locations in the DJ basin, we wouldn't be surprised to see Whiting enter into a JV to pull some production forward. Although we'd prefer the company keep its inventory intact, the increased cash flow may help reduce the overspend this year, something that investors have been worried about.

Differentials

The third item of note was the discussion surrounding differentials. The Bakken has historically had wide differentials given the added costs to transport oil out of North Dakota. The recent opening of the Dakota Access Pipeline ("DAPL") has already begun to narrow the gap for some of Whiting's fields (to low-$5s). Whiting will begin transporting oil on DAPL on June 1, but the commitments are currently small. We anticipate DAPL, however, will reduce the demand for rail transportation, and the resulting decrease in transportation costs will lead to lower overall differentials and healthier margins. As differentials further tighten through the year, we may see Whiting revise its differential guidance, which currently sits at ($7.50) to ($8.50), for the 2017.

Overall, Whiting's quarter was very positive, and given the share's recent underperformance relative to other Bakken focused players (CLR / OAS), the sentiment on the stock could begin to change. Although the company's long-term health will depend on oil prices (for details on our 2017 oil thesis, you can find our updates here, here and here), we believe Q1 was a great start for 2017 and the remainder of the year will be especially interesting if the company continues to execute.

As always, we welcome your comments. If you would like to read more of our articles, please be sure to hit the "Follow" button above.

Relevance: USO, BNO, CR, CRAK, DBO, DDG, DIG, DNO, DRIP, DTO, DUG, DWTI, ERX, ERY, FENY, FIF, FXN, GUSH, IEO, IEZ, IYE, NANR, NDP, OIH, PXE, PXJ, RYE, SOP, UOP, UWTI, VDE, XES, XLE, XOP

Disclosure: I am/we are long WLL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.