Amazon: Earnings Show A Bright Future Is Ahead

On Thursday April 27, after the market closed, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) released their first quarter earnings for 2017. Not only did they meet their already high expectations, they shattered them. The street predicted 1.12 per share; Amazon obliterated this expectation reporting $1.48 EPS. While EPS was great and all, it was not the only great thing that we heard today about Amazon. We saw a tremendous amount of growth in AWS, which I went over in my last article about Amazon. We also saw good updates on Amazon's India growth. My recent article on the growth of the e-commerce market in India highlights how vital it is for India to continue capturing market share in India. Aside from great updates on growth, we saw outstanding numbers for the first quarter.

If we look at the base metric for the first quarter for AMZN we can see that everything looks good, when we dig a little deeper and put the results under a microscope, the image looks even better.

AWS Continues Moving in the Right Direction

AWS has been growing rapidly over the past decade. Although it hit a bump in the road last quarter growing below expectations, it has proved this quarter that it is back on track. Compared to the 1st quarter in 2016, AWS gained more then 1 billion dollars in net sales. In the first quarter of 2016, they reported just over 2.5 billion dollars in sales while in 1st quarter of 2017 they reported over 3.5 billion in net sales. This was very important metric that exceeded expectations. It shows that they are still the top dog in the cloud industry and show no signs of giving up that spot.

Furthermore, the cloud industry overall is still growing at a significant rate and is projected to continue to grow quickly which leads me to believe there is still unrealized growth for AWS.

Net Sales Rise

Everything seems to growing for Amazon. Their reach, their variety and their sales are all growing quickly. Net sales for this quarter increased 23% to 35.7 billion dollars. This shattered Wall Streets expectations and was quite the impressive feat to even the most bullish analysts.

Not only do these numbers look good right now but, Amazon's guidance also expects quarter two to improve significantly compared to quarter two last year. Amazon released they expect between $35.25 and $37.75 billion dollars which would be growing 16% and 24% respectively.

After the release of these stellar financial results, some investors are a little worried that the main reason the EPS was so high for this quarter was the decrease in taxes Amazon paid. This is a completely valid point and I understand. People would like to see a increase in operating profits on the next quarter report fuel EPS growth and not the decrease in taxes. However, I wanted to make it clear that the main reason Amazon is going up so much is due to it's great potential. The potential to become the biggest and most powerful company in the world. To reach that, it will be a long process with ups and downs. Billions of dollars must be put into the company to continue to expand and grow. And the reason we are seeing such a climbing stock price is that the money being put into the business is starting to work. We are seeing Amazon grabbing a huge market share in the global eCommerce market. Just remember when you are investing in Amazon, you are not necessarily investing in their current profits. You are investing in a company that is changing how the world works. You are investing in a company that has what it takes to reach a trillion dollar market cap if their investments all pay off.

Prime Users

Prime is one of Amazon's most attractive traits. It allows people to receive faster delivery for free and discounts otherwise not available to regular Amazon users. Not only does Prime provide great deals when ordering packages but, has been quickly adding more and more features. One recent major addition to Prime this quarter was the agreement with the NFL that Prime could stream Thursday night games. It is these additions that make the American consumer more and more interested in buying Prime. These things all add up which allows the Prime User count to keep growing.

According to a study released today, Prime users have grown to 80 million in the United states alone. This would mean that over the passed two years Prime users have doubled. This is a very intriguing statistic because Prime members spend almost double the amount annually compared to non Prime members. Spending an estimated 1,300$ a year and 700$ respectively. In addition, not even looking outside of the U.S, Amazon still has plenty room for growth in Prime Users. Only 60% of Amazon customers have Prime. I believe with Prime adding more and more incentives for people to join and shopping online becoming more common, Prime users will keep on growing at high rates in the U.S.

Summary

Amazon is showing growth in many areas. AWS continues to grow as Amazon remains at the top of the cloud industry by a notable margin. As a result of this and other parts of Amazon's business doing well such as the increase in Prime users net sales had a significant increase from these same time period last year. Ultimately we are looking at a very special company. A company with a combination of great potential and the ability to execute on it's ambitious plans.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.