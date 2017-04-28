Attunity's (ATTU) CEO Shimon Alon on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Attunity Inc (NASDAQ:ATTU)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

April 27, 2017 08:30 AM ET

Executives

Garth Russell - Managing Director, KCSA Strategic Communications

Shimon Alon - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Dror Harel-Elkayam - Chief Financial Officer

Itamar Ankorion - Chief Marketing Officer

Analysts

Richard Baldry - ROTH Capital Partners

Chad Bennett - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Thank you. Before I turn the call over to management, I would like to make the following remarks concerning forward-looking statements. All statements in this conference call, other than historical facts, are forward-looking statements. The words anticipate, believe, estimates, expects, intend, guidance, confidence, target, project and other similar expressions typically are used to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performances and may involve, and are subject to, risks and uncertainties and other factors that may affect Attunity’s business, financial condition and other operating results, which include, but are not to, the risk factors and other qualifications contained in Attunity’s annual report on Form 20-F, quarterly reports as well as other reports filed by Attunity with the SEC, to which your attention is directed.

Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Attunity expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

During this call, we may also present certain non-GAAP financial measures such as non-GAAP net income and certain ratios that are used with these measures. In our press release with the financial tables issued earlier today, which is located on our website, Attunity.com, you will find our definition of these non-GAAP financial measures, a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with the closest GAAP financial measures, as well as a discussion about why we think these non-GAAP financial measures are relevant to our results. These financial measures are included for the benefit of investors and should be considered in addition to and not instead of GAAP measures.

Shimon Alon

Thank you, Garth. And thank you, everyone, for joining our call today. With me is Dror Elkayam, our Chief Financial Officer; and Itamar Ankorion, Chief Marketing Officer.

We will begin by providing you with an overview of our performance during the first quarter which will be followed by the details of our financial results. After our prepared remarks, Dror, Itamar and I will be happy to answer any of your questions. With that, let’s get started.

We are pleased to report continued success of our growing business. This was a record sales quarter for our financial results including 25% increase in license revenue and 18% increase in total revenue and non-GAAP operating profit and a strong cash flow.

These results were driven by the increased market demand for Attunity existing and new products offerings across several significantly expanding markets including Hadoop, Data Lake, Cloud and SAP.

In addition, we continue to see broader brand awareness as Attunity recognized by customers and partners as the leader in Big Data delivery. The demand for Hadoop and Data Lake continue to grow, driven by business needs for in-time analytics and Internet of Things combined with more customers moving to production with Big Data solutions.

We continue to see a growth in demand for our platforms. As we have stated previously, these strategic Data Lake initiatives are larger in scale generating sales opportunities that range from over $1 million to several $100,000 and continue to play an important role in driving top line growth.

Our competitive strength is our universal, hybrid and real-time platform. Customer prefers our platform as they meet their needs for broad support of data sources and target, a hybrid architecture that work seamlessly in both on-premise and in the Cloud and capturing and delivering real-time data for analytics. Our strong partnership with AWS and Microsoft enable us to provide innovative support for Big Data on the Cloud. In addition to our strong offering for on-premise.

Another large target market for Attunity is the SAP markets. SAP is the largest ERP market and used by many of the world largest companies. Analytics is the top priority for these companies. So the demand for making SAP data available in the growth analytic platform including Hadoop, Data Lake and the Cloud is an exciting opportunity for Attunity to enter new large customers as well as expand engagements with existing ones.

Just this past September we further expanded our platform to address customer needs is the large SAP market with the introduction of Attunity Replicate for SAP, a high performance solution optimized to deliver SAP application data in real-time for Big Data analytics. This new and unique solution brings together the combined intellectual property of our existing SAP solution world clients and the Attunity Replicate core technology.

Replicate for SAP is already generating interest among many of the Fortune 500 companies, driven by the need for Big Data and Data Lake solutions. To stress this point, two of the largest customer engagement this quarter was for Replicate for SAP including our largest order of $1.8 million with global food processing company that will use Attunity Replicate for SAP to inject SAP data in real-time through its Hadoop Data Lake.

The solution enables the customer to improve efficiency across its business units by having seamless access to analyze data for SAP and other business systems. The customer express that the ability to integrate with SAP at the application level was a critical deciding factor in choosing data replication platform.

Additional critical requirement were real-time data delivery and support for large data volume. After trying and failing with alternative replication windows that could not meet these requirements, the customers selected Attunity, the short time framing which this customer completed the tests and contracting for our solutions showed the need to include SAP data in the Data Lake. While it may not be the typical process, it does show the great demand in the markets.

And other strategic win with Replicate for SAP is the one of the loudest telecommunication companies in the world that is in the process of building Data Lake as an operational data store. Making financial data form SAP available in the Data Lake drove the initial order of several $100,000, and opened the way for us to further expand across this large customer Data Center.

The process for engaging this customers started with other Attunity solutions. However, when they heard about the capabilities for Replicate for SAP it becomes the primary focus given their immediate needs. These tools strategically demonstrates how our sales team is working with our Hadoop and Data Lake partners in order to engage customers and deliver on the Big Data needs of the larger fortune 500 companies.

Beyond Data Lake and SAP we continue to see growth and demand for the Cloud. During the quarter we signed a deal that expand and existing strategic licensing agreement with a leading Cloud service provider. Attunity’s Replicate technology enables this partners to facilitate data transfer between on-premise heterogeneous Data Centers environment and the Cloud based systems.

The partner expanded scope of the original agreement to include additional data sources. This strategic partnership is a testament to the value that Attunity technology provide to customer migrating to the Cloud and encourages other partners to engage with us.

Looking at the suite of solution, I’m pleased how Attunity has emerged over the past few years as an innovator in the data integration market and develop a segment in which we are dominant in terms of solution capabilities. Our research and development team is consistently ahead of the technology curve and it is a testament the success we are seeing.

As the needs for real-time analytics continue to grow Attunity Replicate, its innovative CBC technology its becoming ever more important as a critical part of the modern data architecture. Companies are realizing it, partners are realizing it and analysts are realizing it. We continue to enhance our platform to expand the breath of its support for enterprise data sources and targets. It supports for low Cloud platform and it supports for streaming technologies.

As a result Attunity is positioned as a leader in providing universal hybrid and real-time platform respectively and is being selected over traditional alternatives. A sign of how Attunity brand growing can be seen at several recent industry events, including Gartner Data Analytic Summit and Strata Hadoop World, where a lot of those companies have featured and highlighted Attunity publicly presenting the Big Data and Data Lake solutions.

For example, ford and Autodesk featured Attunity at Gartner’s event in March. This has significantly supported our position as the leader in the Big Data management market. While this market recognition and sales traction is very gratifying we believe Attunity is just on the path of what is to come.

As I discussed on the previous quarterly conference call, we introduced a new structure to the sales team with three peers, territories, industries and insides sale force model view. These adjustment to the team has allowed us to better manage different sizes of customer engagement. For large customer engagements we have also made additional investments into the consulting team.

We have found that offering this level of service provides customer with the data confidence in their ability to succeed and implementing new Big Data initiatives. I’m confident in the team that we have built. The performance of the sales team over the past few months is a strong indication that we made the right moves and point to a positive future of the sales team.

With that, I will let Dror review the financial performance of the quarter. Dror, please.

Dror Harel-Elkayam

Thank you Shimon and good morning everyone. We reported total revenue of $13.8 million for the quarter representing an 18% increase over the $11.7 million reported for the same period last year. Total revenue for the quarter include license revenue $7 million which represents 25% compared with the same period last year. the growth in license revenue is primarily due to large scale license deals we closed this quarter and the expansion of their existing strategic license agreement with a leading Cloud services provider.

Maintenance and service revenue was $6.9 million an 11% increase compared with the same period last year. Gross margin was 85% compared with 82% for the same period last year. This increase in gross margin is primarily attributable to the increase in total revenue and decrease in amortization expenses of intangible assets mainly associated with acquisition of Appfluent.

This increase was partially offset by an increase in cost of revenues due to additional hires of our professional services and customer support teams, as well as higher construction cost in order to support the sales process of larger sales and enterprise wide implementation.

Non-GAAP gross margin, which mainly exclude amortization cost associated with acquisition was 87% compared with 88% for the same period last year. This slight decrease is primarily attributable to the increase in cost of revenues as previously explained.

Total R&D expenses were $3.3 million similar to the same period last year. Sales and marketing expenses decreased 6.6% to $7.9 million from $8.5 million for the same period last year. This decrease is primarily due to a milestone retention payment of $0.3 million to certain key Appfluent employees recorded in the first quarter last year.

Decrease in travel expenses and decrease in retailer commission. The decrease was partially offset by increased commission due to higher revenue. G&A expenses increased 5% to $1.2 million from $1.1 million for the same period last year. Total GAAP operating expenses decreased 3% to $14.5 million compared with $14.9 million in same period last year.

Total non-GAAP operating expenses increased to $13.3 million from $12.8 million last year. Net operating loss for this quarter was $0.6 million compared with $3.2 million in same period last year. Operating income on a non-GAAP basis was $0.5 million, which excludes $1.2 million in expenses and amortization associated with acquisition, and equity-based compensation expenses. This is compared with a non-GAAP operating loss of $1.1 million for the same period last year, which excludes $2.1 million in similar expenses.

Our income tax expense for the first quarter was $0.7 million compared with $0.3 million for the same period last year. The increase is mainly attributable to higher taxable income of our U.S. operations and approximately $200,000 attributable to a tax audit settled this quarter for previous tax years associated with RepliWeb operations, which was partially approved for in previous periods.

Net loss was $1.5 million or $0.09 per diluted share compared with net loss of $3.6 million or $0.22 per diluted share last year. Non-GAAP net loss was $0.4 million or $0.02 per diluted share compared with a non-GAAP net loss of $1.7 or $0.10 per diluted share last year. Non-GAAP net loss excludes a total of $1.1 million in expenses, which are mostly attributable to amortization cost associated with acquisition and equity based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP net loss for the first quarter last year, excludes $1.8 million in similar expenses.

Moving to the balance sheet. Our cash and cash equivalence were $12 million as of March 31, 2017 compared with $9.2 million as of December 31, 2016. The increase in cash is mainly attributable to cash provided from operating activities of $2.9 million partially offset by final earn out payment of $0.3 million for the BIReady Technology acquisition. We continue to effectively manage our comp receivable with multiple DSO of 30 days.

Our shareholders equities decreased to $32.2 million as of March 31, 2017 compared with $32.6 million as of December 31, 2016. As of March 31, 2017 our total headcount was 235 similar to the total headcount as of December 31, 2016.

Now, I would like to turn the call back over to Shimon for some closing comments.

Shimon Alon

Thank you very much, Dror and thank you everyone. We continue our growth to produce the growth in our business and position Attunity as a recognized leader in the market. Our product continue to be selected by enterprises to address this Big Data needs. And the recent innovation increase our market opportunity, our competitive differentiation and the potential size of our [indiscernible].

This concludes our prepared remarks, I would like now to thank all our investors, all our great customers, all our great partners and our dedicated members of Attunity team for their firm support.

Now I would like to open the call to questions. Operator, please.

Shimon Alon

Hello Chad? Hi Chad you are on no, hope you are on the phone? Chad? Okay. Operator please turn him back in the queue and go to the next.

Richard Baldry

Thanks and congrats on a good quarter. Could you talk maybe on the two of your larger deals, could you talk a bit about the structure, the strategic Cloud expansion deal and $1.8 million SAP deal? How much of that would have been up front versus increases to you long-term recurring current revenue? Thanks.

Shimon Alon

Ok really good question. As we see from time-to-time customers that are using the model of upfront and the rest would be deployed or paid overtime. This quarter, all the large deals came with the upfront perpetual licenses. so the $1.8 million was perpetual license of about $1.4 million a license, about $300,000 being maintenance and we will see additional revenue for the professional services during the implementation.

I would like to note that we are already talking with this customer again on expanding the solution with additional products, his immediate needs was the Replicate for SAP, he has additional need already in the SAP markets with our Gold Client Solution and additional Replicate product for other sources and target.

The same with the telecommunication company, it was upfront perpetual license, but this is the Phase 1, we have discussed but we have no agreements on the continuation, actually our next discussion is tomorrow. They have multiple locations, they have multiple needs and in fact they said it on the call, the interesting part when we met with them the discussion was not about SAP, was actually about building a Data Lake with Hadoop and other things and their needs was replication from other sources.

When they heard that we have Replicate for SAP, they were the first, first customer and they said even though you don’t have a customer yet and we don’t have the reference, we need it and we need it now. So they acquired it. Actually we closed the deal in Q4, but we gave them 60 days acceptance test and they passed the test during the first quarter and that’s how the deal was closed. The good news about this too accounts that they are now we have references as well.

So the Cloud partner, it's an ongoing additions as we said when we signed the original deal when people talk about recurring revenue, we said that’s the original deal and it's for X amount of sources. The sources the original deals had were minimal, they still don’t have any mainframe, they don’t have any data warehouses and they don’t have the Hadoop and Hadoop [limited] (Ph).

So what we are emerging with them, As more they deployed to the customers the more needs to expand into what we call the universal world of adding many more sources. And what we see from time-to-time is also additional source. So the Q1 agreement was to add another source and we definitely believe there would be a continuation as we go forward.

Richard Baldry

Thanks. Sometimes when people change the structure of their sales in our teams we see sort of a pause that kind of reach up for that. We really didn’t see that what you guys, so could you talk maybe after a pretty good license quarter, how you are feeling about pipeline after that realignments looking at the balance of the year?

Shimon Alon

We didn’t make a major structural change, we first of all focused on productivity of the sales people. As you know the Company is actually emerging all the time and in position, we started about two, three years ago selling databases with average sales price of the 200, 150 to 300. We moved to data warehouses increased the data average licensing. And here we are today dealing with Data Lakes and Hadoop and then major, major large opportunities that we see all those that over maybe in dollars.

For that we need much better different type of sales people. The sales people who sold a $50,000 cannot be the same people who are selling the 1.8, not all of them, some can transition into it, but we were looking for more experienced enterprise wide sales people, and this is the major change we made.

At the same time, we say if we want these people to sell the $2 million deal, we cannot ask them to be involved with the $100,000 deals and that’s why we opened what is called the inside sales people and we see a nice flow of smaller deal coming to us, we don’t ignore them, but they are being sold over the phone with the inside sales people.

While we are doing it, we are exercising or practices and another part which doesn’t have a major impact yet and this is what is called industries. The financial industry and the healthcare industry. We found that we have major customer in these markets, there is a major need and we need to be more focused on certain market and industry rather than just territories.

While we do it, we still don't have a major sales coming from the industries, it's nice to see it, and therefore what we work is building the organization, changing the structure with no major negative or positive impact on the organization, we just make sure that everybody is productive, everybody deliver and everybody generate more revenue and bigger pipeline.

Richard Baldry

Following on sort of the bigger, better theory. If you look at the services side, it didn't grow quite a fact as the license, but it did set at all-time high and you talked about sort of adding and hiring in that group. But have you felt like that was maybe at all constrained by the headcount that you have had sort of what scale of hiring do you see in there, do you feel like there is some catch up to do in building out that group as the license revenues have been accelerated. Thanks.

Shimon Alon

Thank you Rich. So this is a very good point actually, because what we see year-over-year that we have increased the number of the mainly professional service customers and you can see by increasing the cost of the revenue and we always try to recruit people a bit of ahead of time, because when you have these large scale implementation you want your team to be well experienced and be on sight or be prepared for the customers implementation to make everyone feel comfortable.

So it is not just a revenue generator per say, but rather enable the sale and a successful implementation of these larger deals. So we are recruiting and still recruiting professional services consulting personnel and we will continue to do it moderately throughout the year. We measure our activities thoroughly through KPI in the Company. And we pay a lot of attention to the timing of such recruitment to avoid all bottlenecks.

Richard Baldry

Great. Thanks a lot.

And we'll go next to Chad Bennett with Craig-Hallum.

Chad Bennett

Hey good morning nice job in the quarter.

Shimon Alon

Thank you Chad.

Chad Bennett

So can you give you some color into the growth you are seeing Hadoop Data Lake use case or market, whether it is kind of percentage of pipeline today and maybe pipeline growth specifically year-over-year from that use case?

Shimon Alon

First I would like to ask Itamar to talk about the market and the impact of Hadoop market on Attunity and then we'll answer the other question.

Chad Bennett

Sure.

Itamar Ankorion

Thank you Shimon and thank you Chad the question. The market today the data management and analytics is the number one priority for organization and for CIOs, it's driven by the increasing demand for real-time analytics and we are also seeing Internet of Things emerge and grow quickly as a differentiator for companies who want to use data and analytics to generate new types of revenues, provide better customer service and so on.

They way to deliver these solutions relies on the new technologies based on Hadoop and Data Lakes or the center, started on trend and now we are also seeing growth in demand for these type of solutions in the Cloud. So first of all, the market need and demand for Hadoop and Data Lake is strong and growing and faster than other analytic markets.

And Attunity is well positioned to address these both working directly with customers as well as with the other technology partners that provide the infrastructure and the environment for these type of solutions. As a result, it is quickly becoming a larger part of our pipeline. Today, it is a very significant part for our pipeline, we expect it to continue to play a significant and growing part of our pipeline going forward.

Chad Bennett

Got it. And then maybe Shimon, can you talk about just following up on the prior question about the newly expanded agreement with your partner, your Cloud partner, can you just give us an idea of kind of magnitude of the expansion in some way, shape or form?

Shimon Alon

For confidentiality purposes, we are not allowed to mention numbers, I’m pretty sure that the majority of the audience can identify who is a partner. As there are not too many large Cloud providers. And we respect even though we using the name as the large Cloud provider, we respect the request of not disclosing further more.

Chad Bennett

Okay. And so on top of kind of this quarter, should we expect I should say this quarter to kind of be the low quarter for the year and sequential improvements throughout the year? And secondly, should we expect you to remain on an non-GAAP basis operating income positive from here going forward?

Shimon Alon

The answer to the first question on the Q1 is, as we expected it's the lower of the year. I would say that we are a positive supply and reached - the revenue came over our expectation and over our claiming. Some came maybe earlier and they was expected in Q2 and they came in the third quarter. But still Q1 will be the lowest one. We don’t see any major change in what we gave as the yearly guidance, we don’t give a quarterly guidance. And from a profit point of view, I will ask Dror to answer.

Dror Harel-Elkayam

Thank you Shimon. Definitely the plan is to be a non-GAAP operating profitable.

Shimon Alon

Said right Dror.

Chad Bennett

Got it. Thanks guys.

Dror Harel-Elkayam

Thanks.

Shimon Alon

Thank you Chad.

Shimon Alon

Yes, thank you everybody. As I said, we are very pleased with the first quarter results. We are looking forward for the rest of the year. I would like to thank you for your participation today in the conference call. We look forward to seeing you at the upcoming Investor Conferences where we'll be presenting and to invite you to schedule a meeting with us, so you could have more one-on-one with us.

I will lead Needham Conference in New York on May 16 and 17. I will be at Craig-Hallum in Minneapolis on May 31 and will be at Cowen in New York on June 1. So thank you very much and hope to see you in the near future. Thank you.

And this concludes today's conference. Thank you for your participation and you may now disconnect.

