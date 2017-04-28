Ford's 1st Quarter: Not A Big Surprise

Coming off of last year's record numbers, it's nearly impossible for Ford to do it twice.

As earnings fell 35%, the finger has been pointed at the higher costs of covering warranties on recalls. This is a short term thing.

A growth year

Ford (NYSE:F) reported Q1 earnings yesterday. They beat estimates, but did take a hit over profits. The quarter probably could have been very good if not for the recall costs and expenses associated with rolling out so many new models, and money going into things like developing electric cars. At the same time, Ford has been quite vocal about these developments. Investors have known it was coming.

2017 will be a year of high R&D, adjustments to shifting consumer demand, and managing finances to deal with a more casual year. Last year's record setting auto sales are a tough act to follow. All that considered, Ford is still a good play. They're still making money. They have loads of cash at their disposal; and their pickup market is getting hotter.

The 1st quarter

Outside of the unfortunate expenses eating into net incomes, Ford actually performed well. Revenues of $39.1 billion are a 4% gain year over year. The company's cash position improved by almost $2 billion to $17.823 billion. I personally consider improving cash positions to be very important for carmakers this year. As auto sales slow, this cash makes me feel much better about Ford's dividend sticking around through any tough times.

In the company's listings of auto segment results, Ford openly admitted that it expects US sales to be lower than 2016. The first quarter sold 17,000 less cars than Q1'16. The fact that revenues still increased 4% despite the sales declines helps confirm my feelings that increases in truck sales can, and will, help keep revenues steady. Q1 results noted that US retail share is up as trucks, utilities, and the Lincoln brand improve their positions.

Can Ford's gold mine of a pickup truck do it again?

Ford's trucks will be extremely important this year as other areas of the business become less productive. European sales grew 12.5%, but pre-tax profit fell by $258 million. Currency changes, and the costs of launching the Ford Fiesta and Ecosport were to blame. South America is improving, but still unprofitable. The Middle East and Africa are just bad; and the Asian market is slowing as tax incentives for cars begin to decrease.

The US love affair with SUV's and pickups will once again have to pick up the slack. Consumer shifts in demand based on lower fuel costs are an encouraging note on this front. Demand for Trucks and SUV's is solid. The trend began when oil prices plummeted last year. Ford's F-Series sales grew by 10% year over year in March; a month where most auto sales declined. The profits on these types of vehicles are much better than cars. Therefore, a decrease in sedans, coupled with an increase in SUV/truck sales could actually benefit profit margins.

Buying the opportunity

Long term I like Ford no matter what. They have lots of cash with big brand loyalty. Yes, the auto segment is finally shifting down a gear after years of strong demand. This happens in any business; specifically cyclical consumer stocks like autos. It doesn't mean Ford is going to collapse. It doesn't mean it's going to go bankrupt. It simply means the next few years probably won't yield the large profits of 2015.

If you're investing in Ford, or autos in general for that matter, you're not buying for massive stock volatility. You're investing for value based dividends. Ford trades at a P/E of around 10. For that very fair valuation you get your hands on a 5.26% dividend. That's where the appeal rests in Ford. I've said again and again, you're never getting big premium spikes in autos again. 2008 shook people. The cyclical nature of the industry can crush high valuations in a heartbeat. To me this makes Ford even more appealing. What you see is what you get. The stock very much follows its financial performance. There's no speculation trading here.

Ford stock will follow its financial performance. They're currently projecting pre-tax profit at $9 billion. Ford's expenses are much higher right now as they work to roll out new models and develop new technologies. Because of that it is wise to wait and see if the stock presents a lower opportunity. Ford has presented cheaper opportunities, and will likely do so again. Patience will be rewarded for this one. A buy in at a P/E of 6 or lower is ideal. Especially if you can get that yield up to 6%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.