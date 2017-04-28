One Of My Favorite ETFs: Why IBUY Is A Buy

The Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY) just had its one year anniversary, but this is an ETF I have been watching since its launch in April of last year. I talked about it on my show last May when it first came out. And over the last year, the story of clicks over bricks has really played out.

Just look at the performance of this ETF relative to the traditional retail ETF, the SDPR S&P Retail (NYSEARCA:XRT). IBUY is up more than 21% on a one year basis, while the XRT was down 4.7%. That's a performance spread of more than 26% over the last year!

IBUY invests in companies involved in online retail, online marketplace, and online travel. In order to be included in the ETF, which tracks the EQM Online Retail Index, companies must derive at least 70% of their revenues from online or virtual commerce. Unlike other retail ETF vehicles, it also invests a good percentage of its assets (no more than 25%) outside the U.S.

Online is Where the Growth Is

When people think of online retail, the first name that comes to mind is Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). But Amazon is not the only company benefiting from the accelerating growth in online commerce. And with the online sales in the U.S. at a mere 8.3% of total sales, there is plenty of additional room to grow.

Source: Amplify ETFS, U.S. Department of Commerce Quarterly Retail Ecommerce Sales 4th Quarter 2016, Reported 2/17/17

Ecommerce players have continued to grow, while traditional retailers have struggled and shuttered physical stores. Last year, ecommerce growth averaged at 15.2% compared to total retail growth of only 2.7%. Online retail sales may still represent a small percentage of retail, but nearly all the growth is coming from online sales.

The Bricks are Crumbling

A recent report by Credit Suisse estimates there will be more than 8600 store closures in 2017. Among this year's brick-and-mortar casualties: Bebe just announced it is closing all its stores, JC Penney (NYSE:JCP) has plans to close 138 stores by July. Payless Shoes is closing hundreds of stores and Macy's (NYSE:M) says it is closing at least 68.

And there are many other stores like Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) which are on the verge of bankruptcy. The credit agency Moody's reports that the number of distressed retailers are nearing recession-era levels. The report found that 13.5% of retail and apparel retailers are distressed compared to 16% during the Great Depression. And a lot of that debt that debt is maturing over the next 5 years.

The disruption in retail is only going to continue. So let's take a closer look at the Amplify Online Retail ETF.

IBUY is a consumer discretionary ETF focused on online retailers. The companies in the ETF range from large cap names like Amazon, eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) to those no smaller than $300 million in market cap, which, given that the ETF uses a modified equal weighting scheme, puts the average market cap of the holdings in the Mid-Cap range.

The risk profile of the ETF is Aggressive, but at least with this ETF, which holds around 40 stocks, a lot of the risk with the smaller names is diversified away. The underlying valuation of these stocks can be expensive (Amazon has a forward P/E of 72), but the growth is there!

Source: BestStocksNowApp.com

And over the last year, not only the growth has been there, but so has the performance.

Source: BestStocksNowApp.com

The ETF has returned more than 21% versus the S&P 500's performance of 12.3% over the same time frame. YTD the ETF has delivered performance of 12.2% versus up 4.9% for the market. And as mentioned, compared to its retail ETF peers, it is hitting the ball out of the park.

Source: BestStocksNowApp.com

Having just marked its first year of performance, IBUY receives a rank in the Best Stocks Now app of #45 out of the 4291 stocks in the Gunderson Capital Management Best Stocks Now! universe. It receives a stock grade of A-, which qualifies it as a BUY.

IBUY is one of my favorite ETFs at the moment given its exposure to the only positive growth in the retail space. That's why IBUY is a BUY.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IBUY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.