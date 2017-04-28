T. Rowe Price: A Potential Good Investment

The company's valuation is lower than its peers.

Net inflows to the company's funds may increase with a stagnant or bearish market.

The company's tenure as a dividend aristocrat is safe with its low payout ratio and lack of long term debt.

A year ago, I was bearish on T. Rowe Price's (NASDAQ:TROW) future prospects due to their lower AUM growth versus Vanguard and BlackRock (NYSE:BR), lack of robo offering and declining earnings per share.

While the company's earnings release for Q1 2017 was somewhat disappointing (earnings per share missed consensus estimates by 2% but revenue increased 12.7% year over year), I am starting to become bullish on the company's future prospects and may soon initiate a long position.

The paragraphs below will discuss why T Rowe Price may be a good long term investment.

Dividend Aristocrat

T. Rowe Price is one of the fifty two dividend aristocrats; a company that has increased its dividend annually for at least 25 years. The table below shows T. Rowe Price's annual dividend, its year over year percentage increase and payout ratio.

T Rowe Price Dividend Information Year Annual Dividend % Increase Payout Ratio 2007 $0.75 31% 2008 $0.96 28% 53% 2009 $1.00 4% 61% 2010 $1.08 8% 43% 2011 $1.24 15% 41% 2012 $1.36 10% 40% 2013 $1.52 12% 40% 2014 $1.76 16% 38% 2015 $2.08 18% 43% 2016 $2.16 4% 48%

(source)

T. Rowe Price's current payout ratio is only slightly higher than the S&P 500 average of 40%.

The company also has a very strong balance sheet with no long term debt. T. Rowe Price could easily issue debt and repurchase shares which would make future dividend increases easier.

The combination of T. Rowe Price's somewhat low dividend payout ratio and lack of long term debt means the company will maintain its status as a dividend aristocrat.

Net Inflows & Product Strength

Over the past few years, while passive index managers BlackRock and Vanguard have added over $100 billion annually in net inflows, T. Rowe Price has cumulatively lost $500 million in customer outflows.

Net Inflows (Outflows) - Millions Quarter Net Inflows Q1 2015 $1,900 Q2 2015 ($2,100) Q3 2015 ($700) Q4 2015 $2,500 Q1 2016 $5,100 Q2 2016 ($2,700) Q3 2016 ($200) Q4 2016 ($5,000) Q1 2017 $700

(source)

T. Rowe Price's main product offering is no load actively managed mutual funds. The company currently offers 127 investor class funds. These include retirement funds that auto adjust based on year, domestic and international equity funds, bond funds, etc.

Of the company's 127 investor class mutual funds:

68 funds(53%) are rated four or five stars by MorningStar.

Only 5 funds (4%) are rating one or two star by MorningStar.

By comparison, of the ~20,000 mutual funds tracked by MorningStar, 7,000 (35%) are rated four or five stars by MorningStar. T. Rowe Price undoubtedly offers strong products.

All investors know the market has performed exceptionally well since the March 2009 trough. If the market becomes stagnant or even bearish, investors may move towards well managed active funds, like those managed by T. Rowe Price, to achieve alpha returns.

With 53% of the company's funds being 4 or 5 star rated by Morningstar, T. Rowe Price is well positioned to benefit from a migration to active funds if the bull market were to end.

Valuation Versus Peers

T. Rowe Price's dividend is safe and the company is well positioned to benefit from a shift away from passive funds if the market stagnates. How is the company valued relative to its peers?

T. Rowe Price is a pure asset manager; the company does not partake in investment banking, retail banking, etc. Peer companies used for comparison also need to be primarily asset managers.

The table below shows trailing 12 month earnings multiple for T. Rowe Price and some of its peers.

T Rowe Price Valuation Comparison Company Trailing Earnings Multiple T. Rowe Price 13.77 Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) 37.56 Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) 14.23 Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) 20.42 BlackRock 19.00

T. Rowe Price is inexpensive relative to its peers in active and passive assets management.

Conclusion

In conclusion, even with the somewhat disappointing earnings release, T. Rowe Price may be a good long term investment. The company's status as a dividend aristocrat is likely safe with its relatively low payout ratio and lack of debt. The company's funds perform very well based on their MorningStar ratings. These strong performing funds will draw assets when market performance stagnates or declines. The company's trailing earnings multiple is lower than many of its active and passive peers.

Active vs Passive Management

My endorsement of T. Rowe Price funds is not a blanket endoremsent of active funds. Numerous active managers charge investors high fees and deliver sub par performance. T. Rowe Price funds, as shown above, perform well and charge fees that are lower than 75% of their peer funds.

I have owned the Capital Appreciation fund for 10 years and plan to continue doing so.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TROW over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.