Takeaways From The ECB Monetary Policy Meeting

Clear improvements have been made in Europe leading us to believe that the long-run path will lead to higher rates and stronger bank profitability.

Overview

Today, the ECB concluded its monetary policy meeting for the month of April and has decided to hold policy steady while downgrading its short-term inflation outlook. After the report, the EUR/USD sold-off reflecting market concerns over dovish monetary policy in the eurozone. It appeared market participants had expected a more hawkish response from the ECB, particularly after the results of the first round French election victory suggested a win for Emmanuel Macron. It appeared the "Macr-on" rally happened a bit too early.

Source: FactSet

Overall, the ECB statement suggests that short-run risks have complicated the path to normalized policy and are another reminder of the slow pace of economic growth in this recovery. In our view, risks to the political outlook are contributing to heightened short-term uncertainty while the long-run picture may offer opportunity in Eurozone bonds, the Euro, and European banks.

Policy Dicussion

The ECB decided to hold its monetary policy steady at 0.00-0.25% and -0.40% respectively. The ECB also followed through with their reduction in the QE program from $87B to $65B (translation reflects the 1.09 EUR-$1.00 exchange rate as of 4/27/2017) and further noted their aim to end the program by December 2017. It's uncertain whether or not the ECB's decisions will converge with their policy goals and we would note that ECB president, Mario Draghi, confirmed that signs of weakness in the growth outlook would be met with aggressive monetary easing.

We noticed a lingering of downside risks on the growth outlook. Draghi mentioned that risks remained tilted to the downside and that voting members assessment of economic growth remained mixed. Strangely, Draghi seemed to convey that most risks were external and cited domestic risks as having evaporated.

On the first question, we actually had a discussion exactly on the balance of risks, as far as growth is concerned, not inflation. That's an important distinction that I want to mark. And some of the members had, I would say, a more sanguine view of the economic situation, and others, while acknowledging that there have been improvements, on which I will say a few words later on, in the growth outlook, believed that such improvements would not warrant any change in communication as far as the balance of risks is concerned. In the end, the Governing Council agreed about this language that basically says - the one I've read before - that says the risks surrounding the euro area growth outlook, while moving towards a more balanced configuration, are still tilted to the downside and relate predominantly to global factors. You remember that in a previous formulation we only said they remain tilted on the downside. So the Governing Council agreed about this, and I should say all members of the Governing Council agreed about this formulation, so we can actually speak of unanimity in this.

Source: ECB Q&A

It appears that the ECB members elicited their concern by downgrading the short-term inflation outlook and the persistent weakness in core inflation. To be sure, Draghi mentioned that "a very substantial degree of monetary accommodation is still needed for underlying inflation pressures to build up and support headline inflation in the medium term." From the chart below, it is clear that commodity price appreciation has fueled current reflation.

Source: FactSet

Draghi's recognition of the weakness in core inflation stands in contrast to the Fed, who have become increasingly hawkish as a result of the inflation numbers. The ECB's accommodative positioning on inflation may be analogous to the strategy of "letting the economy run hot." This policy stance, while dovish, may give the ECB the results they want in the long-run and lead to higher rates that are more stable.

The Outlook

Eurozone monetary policy remains well behind that of the United States. Currently, European growth remains complicated by structural weakness and soft global demand. With that being said, it is evident that there has been improvement since the EU has instituted its QE program.

Source: FactSet

We would point out that unemployment has began to fall more rapidly while growth and inflation have accelerated. Furthermore, long-term interest rates have bottomed and can certainly rise from here. Short-euro bonds seems to be a favorable trade at this point given the fact that commodity price action appears to be positive in the medium-term and expected growth remains, at the least, leveled. Furthermore, inflation estimates have grown increasingly more positive leading to a steeper yield curve.

Source: FactSet

Growth and inflation estimates have been revised upward while rates and the euro remain stubbornly low. Political uncertainty remains elevated and is being felt in pricing discounts to US securities.

Loan Growth is Strong, and Could Get Stronger

Something interesting happens when you examine loan growth and unemployment rates.

Source: FactSet

It appears that employment growth is being followed by loan growth. This stood out to us as the unemployment rate has been steadily downtrending and has room to fall further. Couple this with the potential upside in Eurozone capital market & banking reform and the growth outlook for Europe drastically improves. The European banking system has become burdened with outdated regulations that have led to competitive weakness in its banks. We would argue that their is a growing need for structural reform that will enhance the efficiency of European capital markets.

Conclusion

The ECB rate decision comes amid a backdrop of heightened political uncertainty and a recent pullback in commodity prices. We would argue that, given our positive medium-term outlook on commodities, inflation expectations are too low and have room to creep up. Furthermore, the strength in loan demand and upside to productivity from regulatory changes makes the EU a favorable region for investors. Rates remain low, and banking stocks have suffered. The longer-term path for the EU is a normalized monetary policy that will be accommodative to European bank stocks.

Disclaimer

This article contains the opinions of BlackVault Investments and in no way is acting as an offering and/or solicitation of securities or investment advice.

If you have any questions feel free to leave them in the comment section or message me directly. Thank you for reading and good luck to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.