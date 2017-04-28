Peabody: Market Ire Obscures Secular Tailwinds

Once I peaked beneath the surface I realized that Peabody (BTU) is a case study on how success in investment management is contingent on both analytical rigor and emotional indifference.

The bankruptcy has drawn the ire of many analysts and caused investors on the losing end (essentially everyone except senior debt holders) to joust at windmills.

The confluence of analysts disdain and the firm's abecedarian attempts at maintaining any semblance of credibility with retail investors is a recipe for alpha generation; the stock is not panned because of weak fundamentals but rather as a rebuke of management's handling of the bankruptcy proceedings.

There's only one prerequisite for capitalizing on this opportunity-patience. If you invest before the share count reaches 137 million (it currently stands at 94.71 million) bad days are ahead. If, however, you wait for the share dilution to run its course, then you will be procuring shares in a firm poised ride secular tail winds for decades to come.

Peabody's Australian Operations' Fundamentals

Source: Company reports

Management's decision to pare its metallurgical coal operations in 2016 was a stroke of genius-yet I would surprise if my fellow analyst would afford BTU any praise.

Peabody was one of the few firms that looked into the tea leaves and divined that metallurgical coal is in a death spiral. A view I agree with and profited from when I shorted Corsa Coal ( OTC:CRSXF) earlier this year.

I examined over a 100 years of data before I concluded that met was overbought in 2016. My analysis revealed that a trough for metallurgical coal is still years, maybe decades, away. Thus, BTU will be rewarded for amputating its metallurgical arm.

Moreover, demand for thermal coal will rise the world over, I say again demand for thermal coal will rise the world over. According to EIA (of the Obama era) by 2040 coal electricity generation will increase by 18.6% to 10.2 TrKwH.

Developing nations are the most power hungry and coal is serving up a spread that will make Golden Corral proud. According to BMI construction is underway in 64 countries on 642 coal fired power plants that will generate 85BMW of electricity. India will add 230 plans and the runners-up Vietnam will add 52.

Furthermore, coal capacity in developed nations are extremely sticky they are not being raised en masse in advanced economies, rather they are retired. Consequently, the shift from coal is a factor of decay. Moreover, the G7 will add 21 plants through 2026 making the pie even bigger. You get both upside potential and downside protection!

Long term trends not withstanding the price of metallurgical coal has reached the stratosphere in recent weeks as Australian coal mines deal with the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie. The resulting supply constraint has led to a peculiar development; Chinese firms have tapped American mines to pick up the slack. Could this be a paradigm shift to a world where US mines will compete with Australian firms in China? No.

The hurdle every seaborne player has to face are shipping costs. For American (metallurgical or thermal) coal to reach Chinese shores, the firm would have to overcome a hurdle rate of $19.20 per metric ton versus just $6.07 for an Australian firm. That is after the, in the case of Corsa Coal, paying $22.27 per ton in rail costs to ship its product to Baltimore harbor. That's a $35.4 advantage in Peabody's favor (the firm has a robust Australian thermal operation). Moreover, Peabody can reach Asian shores 15 days before her American counterparts. Peabody's moat is literally the size of an ocean.

Thus, Peabody's free to profit the Vietnamese and the Indian markets. Both countries are going on a coal binge; India and Vietnam will build 282 power plants by 2025. Although, India is expected to add more plants, Vietnam will be more lucrative to seaborne players; BP places Vietnam's R/P at 4x.

India is harder to service. The Indian coal industry is cornered by Coal India Ltd, a public entity. In aggregate the government controls 96% of India's production. Delhi aims to produce 1.5bn tons of coal in 2020 up 900m mt vs. 2015 levels. A target that even the political machinery believes is optimistic. Consequently, Delhi is tapping both local and foreign (private) firms to meet demand.

Source: Company website

Before we reach a target price for the firm, one needs to know the share count first. There has been some lively discussion on how the share dilution shanghaied some investors. Here's the deal, the information was out there and it required zero sleuthing. May I present exhibit A, a snapshot of BTU's FAQ page.

If you turn your attention to exhibit B an article published by Debtwire in December of 2016 below, you will notice that their estimate for the share count was 124.2 million a little off the mark but it highlighted the dilutive impact of the recovery mechanisms months before the stock began to trade. Full disclosure in my first article on Peabody I used a share count of 120 million-I was off the mark as well.

Estimated share count

Source: kccllc.net, Debtwire

Firm Valuation: DCF

Peabody estimates that a $5 reduction in thermal prices will impact EBITDAR by ~51m; the annual standard deviation of thermal prices is $21. Therefore, a one SD move can wipeout 26% of the issuance value of the firm. I hoped that by using mine level data I could optimize Peabody's mining operations given price fluctuations. The results were encouraging but the process was cumbersome.

Based on the resulting DCF I have derived a market capitalization of $2,700 million vs. $2,370 million currently. Based on my analysis Peabody is still a buy, you just need to wait until the dilutive securities are exercised. Note that my target share price of $19.55 is a discount of 22.87% to the current share price. It is the result of dilution initially the pie stays the same and everyone gets a smaller slice. However, post dilution, when the firm begins to ride the tailwinds of secular growth the pie will become very large.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I plan to buy BTU shares once all dilutive instruments have been exercised.