Don't Panic Over AT&T, The Dividend Is Covered

There is uncertainty over how the Time Warner acquisition will affect free cash flow but management sounds confident.

The payout ratio is more accurately judged using free cash flow, not earnings per share.

I've read a number of articles on Seeking Alpha that place doubt on AT&T's ability to maintain the dividend.

I've read a few pieces on Seeking Alpha lately that have questioned the ability of AT&T (NYSE:T) to maintain and/or grow its dividend.

The gargantuan telecommunications company is renowned as a dividend champion with 33 years of payout increases. 2017 saw a 2% raise on the previous year.

With a sizeable yield (now 4.85%), enormous annual cash flows and a strong credit rating, T has established itself as a leading income stock.

As you probably know from perusing the articles and comments on this site, the majority of AT&T shareholders are primarily in it for the steady dividend.

Let's examine the figures and check whether there is any danger to the payout.

The Earnings Perspective

In 2016, AT&T had operating revenues of $163.8 billion, operating income of $24.3 billion, and diluted earnings per share of $2.10. The dividend per share totaled $1.93 giving us a payout ratio of 92%.

Whoa, says you. That's high! Here's the trend over the past five years:

As you can see, from an earnings perspective, AT&T couldn't even cover the dividend in 2012 and 2014.

But that's alright, because dividends are not paid from earnings, they are deducted from free cash flow.

The Cash Flow Perspective

In every 10-K, you will find a company's statement of cash flows.

The document starts with the net income figure and works its way down to the cash and cash equivalents left at the end of the year.

As a dividend-minded investor, I'm concerned with four figures:

Operating cash flow

Capital expenditure

Free cash flow

Dividends paid

To get free cash flow, we deduct capital expenditure from operating cash flow. Dividends are paid from the remainder.

In the case of AT&T, here are the figures for 2016:

And here's a look over the past five years:

As you can see, apart from 2014, AT&T was well able to finance the dividend through free cash flow. CFO John Stephens gave this reason for the strained margins of 2014:

Free cash flow was impacted by the nearly 6 million AT&T Next sales in the fourth quarter. We pay upfront for those devices while our customers pay us back overtime. The record upgrades and strong iPhone sales with a higher sales price mix made an impact as well.

The payout ratio has been high in recent years, but that's to be expected from a dividend champion with 30+ years of increases. For comparison, McDonald's had a FCF payout ratio of 72% last year while Coca-Cola almost hit 93%.

The Future

AT&T is expected to close its $108.7 billion acquisition of Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) at some point in 2017. The Dallas firm will certainly incur significant debt after taking on the deal.

There are two sides to this development.

On the one hand, the combined company may gather as much as $175 billion of debt on its balance sheet and could, according to Moody's, have annual debt repayments of over $9 billion from 2018 on.

The other side of the argument would be that Time Warner will add over $4 billion to free cash flow. Theoretically, the combined entity would have generated $21 billion in free cash last year.

In 2017, discounting the acquisition from estimates, management expects to earn $18 billion of free cash flow with $12 billion (66%) likely to be spent on dividends. The payout therefore looks well covered in the near future.

In the recent 2017 Q1 earnings call, Stephens was also bullish when it came to cash flows post-acquisition:

You guys know the background on Time Warner and its capability to generate cash, and its much different capital intensity structure, as well as its great margin business, so we're very excited on being able to combine the two, about being able to farm out some growth initiatives and some cost savings, and so we look forward to that. We are still on a track to grow cash flows that we believe is so important, to not just - and not at all - I mean, it's very important to sustain and continue to grow the dividend. But not just that, but to create real wealth and opportunities and flexibility for the company on a going-forward basis.

Conclusion

Management appears confident that it can not only maintain but continue to raise the quarterly payment. I think AT&T is likely to follow its current pattern of adding one cent to the annual total until the balance sheet cools off a bit.

Once the acquisition is complete, prudent investors should analyze the debt repayments and combined cash flows to confirm that a sufficient buffer exists for dividend maintenance and growth over the long-term.

However, given the stock's reputation as a dividend champion, large cash flows and confidence from upstairs, I would be very surprised to see the payout cut.

That's just my opinion though. Please feel free to support, challenge or contradict me in the comments section.

