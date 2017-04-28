Verizon: The $116B Elephant In The Room

Verizon (NYSE:VZ) delivered disappointing results in Q1 as revenues declined by 7.4% YoY and missed expectations by $690M. There are certainly a lot of moving pieces when it comes to Verizon's results as both divestments and acquisitions make year-over-year comparisons difficult. However with a little bit of digging it is easy for one to see that overall the trend is clearly down for Verizon's high margin, cash cow: the wireless business. Verizon has been the dominate player in the US market for some time, with the largest and most loyal customer base thanks to its reliable and ubiquitous network. I myself use Verizon and have been very few places where I cannot get a signal (deep in Yellowstone National Park was one of them) or have a dropped call. However when you are the king of the mountain everyone eventually comes gunning for you. The wireless market in the US has never been more competitive. Perennial 3rd and 4th place players T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) and Sprint (NYSE:S) are improving their networks and undercutting market leaders Verizon and AT&T (NYSE:T) on price. T-Mobile, for instance, is operating at a ~27% EBITDA margin. Verizon's wireless segment EBITDA margin in Q1 was 45.1% (down from 46.2% a year earlier). If competitors are willing to accept a much lower margin and their service is "good enough" for most users, is not Verizon in trouble? Verizon acknowledges competitive pressures on its wireless business.

Source: Q1 earnings press release

I do not view customer losses as a major threat to the company. They cannot afford to lose too many customers. Rather, I think VZ will continue to lower the overall cost of its wireless service in order to more or less maintain its customer base. That is bad news for earnings. In Q1 the average revenue per account for retail postpaid accounts declined 5.8% year-over-year to $136.98. Verizon's management can try to spin the bad trends in the wireless business all they want, but the fact remains that margins have peaked and will undoubtedly continue to decline.

Even though the company will not acknowledge this publicly, they certainly understand what is happening. As a result, they are now trying to diversify the business toward media and content. We have seen AT&T purchase Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) for $85B in a pivot toward content. Verizon bought AOL and will soon close on the Yahoo! acquisition. Neither of these will really move the needle for Verizon. So will VZ make a huge move for content similar to AT&T? It is quite possibly. Just a couple of weeks ago Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam said he would be open to having merger discussions with Comcast, Disney or CBS. A merger with Comcast or Disney would be a merger of equals given their size - meaning it would likely be an all (or mostly) stock deal. At a $27B market cap, CBS could be bought in a cash deal, which is likely the only way it would agree to be purchased. I do not see a Comcast or Disney merger happening given the size, complexity and anti-trust issues, but a deal for a smaller content provider like CBS or Fox is certainly possible. If Verizon does not pivot away from its wireless business it will continue to see a steady decline in its revenues and EBITDA. It is between a rock and a hard place.

The $116B Elephant in the Room

The problem for Verizon and its acquisition ambitions is its massive pile of existing debt. Today, investors seem to be brushing it off as no big deal. The company states that it is on track to return to its pre-Vodafone buyout credit rating (A-rated) by 2018-2019. Of course it has been saying that for several years now but has yet to make any meaningful progress on reducing debt. At the same time, EBITDA has fallen and will likely continue to do so. I do not know how anyone can take management at its word on this one. I am going to go out on a limb here and state that within the next year management will admit that it cannot return to its pre-Vodafone credit rating within the timeframe previously outlined. That will not be a credit positive event for Verizon.

To-date the credit markets have been very generous to Verizon - in part due to an insatiable thirst for BBB-rated debt on the part of investors. However there are dual headwinds facing Verizon and its debt: rising interest rates and deteriorating fundamentals. How much longer will credit markets continue to provide liquidity to Verizon at such attractive rates? Verizon has $14.5B in debt maturing in the next three years ($35.5B within five years). If rates were to rise 150bps over the next three years, Verizon could expect to pay another $200M-$220M in annual interest expense. If the financial condition of Verizon were to continue to deteriorate due to competitive pressures and the market demanded another 100bps of compensation for greater risk, that too would add another $145M to interest expense when the debt comes due. This is added to the $4.8B in interest expense expected to be paid in 2017.

When you start putting the pieces together and you see declining cash flows from operations (due in large part to lower earnings) coupled with high capex, a continued acquisition spree, never ending spectrum purchases to fuel the explosive data growth on the wireless network, and a common stock dividend that cost $9.3B in 2016, you begin to wonder how Verizon will ever be able to reduce its debt. The dividend should not be increased in 2017, but to make it appear that all is well I expect it will go up by 2-3%.

In 2016, Verizon generated $22.7B in operating cash flow, spent $17B on capex and $3.7B on acquisitions. We know the company will close the Yahoo acquisition in Q2 for ~$4.5B in cash. They will likely make more acquisitions as well ($1.7B in acquisitions in Q1 alone). Wireless spectrum purchases over the last three years have averaged $3.6B annually. Verizon is rumored to be making a counteroffer for Straight Path Communications (NYSEMKT:STRP), which would be another $1.7B+. You add that all up and there is clearly not enough FCF to cover the dividend, let alone pay down debt. Q1 2017 was pretty disastrous from a cash flow perspective, thanks in part to a $3.4B payment made to the pension plan. Verizon borrowed a net $8.6B in Q1 to fill the cash hole. While some of the decline in cash flow is noise and should be less impactful going forward, the trend is clearly down. The wireless EBITDA margin is under pressure and will likely continue to decline as the business becomes more commoditized. With everything we know about the uses of cash and the wireless business trends, I do not see meaningful free-cash-flow after acquisitions, spectrum purchases and dividends that can be used to reduce leverage. With declining EBITDA and static to rising debt levels, the company is in no position to return to its pre-Vodafone Verizon Wireless 45% stake buyout by the stated 2018-2019 timeframe. If anything the leverage ratio will continue to rise, calling into question the company's low investment grade credit rating.

A Big Acquisition Will Signal Management's Desperation

I have to believe that management understands the trend in the wireless business and is concerned. This is why they are looking to diversify the business into different areas. The AOL and Yahoo media businesses may work out, but they will not impact the P&L in a meaningful way. If they truly want to pivot the business away from wireless they need to make a much larger move. If we see them make a play for CBS or even someone larger, I would be concerned if I owned the stock. A CBS deal will likely have to be a cash deal for the company to agree to it. Where will Verizon get that much cash (assume $32B if they offered a 20% premium to today's CBS stock price)? They will have to borrow it. Doing a deal at that multiple (~25x EPS) will be dilutive (CBS has declining EBITDA as well due to its own competitive challenges). I believe this will only accelerate VZ's demise. Investors should head for the exit door in that scenario as the leverage ratio will increase and investors will most certainly demand a higher rate of return for all future debt issuances from the company, which will only add to the stress. Let's not forget that we are also in a rising interest rate environment. If rates keep going up, Verizon will certainly pay more when it refinances its debt. This could put the company on a very slippery slope.

Conclusions

The wireless business is quickly becoming commoditized as rivals like T-Mobile and Sprint improve their networks and accept a much lower margin from customers. Verizon is being forced into promotional activity to retain its customers. This trend will continue until such time as Verizon's wireless margin generally gets in range of T-Mobile's (27-32% versus its 45% EBITDA margin today). This will significantly reduce the sources of cash flow, however all the uses of cash flow will not decline. In many instances they will actually increase. Once Verizon starts to show multiple quarters of negative free-cash-flow (after acquisitions, spectrum buys and the dividend), investors will become increasingly concerned with ballooning debt balances as the company turns to the credit markets to fill the cash hole. If Verizon makes a big play in an attempt to pivot the business to media or something else, investors should definitely head for the exits. The execution risk will be massive, and with increased leverage to pay for it, the path to success will be extremely narrow. The dividend will be in grave danger at that point, and you do not want to be the last one standing when the music stops. Continue to monitor the cash flow and ignore the noise. If the Q1 2017 direction continues throughout the year, it will signal a very bad trend for the safety of the dividend. Good luck to all.

