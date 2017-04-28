Whiting Petroleum's Stellar News

What I saw was quite strong but, more important than that, the performance provided by management is far better than in the past.

After the market closed on April 26th, the management team at Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) announced earnings results for the company's first quarter of its 2017 fiscal year. As one of my larger holdings (a top 4), I figured it would be interesting for me to go over some details related to the company and its results and to give my thoughts on what all of this means for the enterprise and its shareholders in the months and years to come.

Disclosure

Though sales and earnings are generally the focus on many companies across most industries, I do not believe that they are particularly useful in evaluating the performance of an E&P operator like Whiting. While non-cash items are true costs of the business, a more important factor, at least during tough times like this, would be the actual cash flow of the firm. Because of that, I will not focus here on the headline sales and profit figures of Whiting but will emphasize some other factors that I believe to be more valuable to current and prospective shareholders.

Whiting did pretty good this quarter

For the quarter, Whiting fared quite well despite the continued tough environment in the energy space. For starters, the business managed to produce an average of 117,360 boe (barrels of oil equivalent) per day. To put this in perspective, management had previously forecasted production to be between 113,333 boe per day and 117,778 boe per day. This means that the firm was very near the highest end of its range in terms of production. This was driven by some of its wells approaching a 1.5 million boe curve.

Due to this, as well as lower costs (I'll get to some cost items soon), Whiting was able to generate operating cash flow of $80.1 million during the quarter. Total discretionary cash flow was actually far higher, at $182.6 million, but this was due mostly to changes in current assets and current liabilities (pushing hard on receiving payments owed while pushing on delaying payments to parties cash is owed to, or some form of resource mitigation). Management did, however, stress that, pursuant to its plan to spend $1.1 billion on capital expenditures this year, they did spend $185.8 million on drilling and other related categories. This put free cash flow solidly negative at -$105.7 million.

Another positive released in their quarterly report was management's dedication toward debt reduction. Due to a $375 million asset sale that closed during the quarter, total long-term debt fell by around $367 million from $3.535 billion down to $3.168 billion. At the same time, their credit facility redetermination went well, with their borrowing capacity being held firm at $2.5 billion, which is a huge vote of confidence from lenders. I would like to see this allocated in some intelligent way but we will see what happens.

A huge development

One thing I like about Whiting is that, despite its poor hedging (only 53% of production is hedged for this year and far less for next year), its cost structure is fairly low. This is especially true when you consider that the business is a Bakken/Williston Basin operator and those are not generally known to be low-cost in nature. Having said that, management just announced that they are making some major changes to their 2017 forecast.

First of all, Whiting has said that, due to their strong drilling results thus far, they will be upping their forecast for production this year, raising it from 45.5 million boe at the mid-point of production to 45.7 million boe. If the first quarter is in any way indicative of the rest of this year, however, it wouldn't be unreasonable to expect output to climb toward, or maybe even surpass, the 46.2 million boe upper range now set by management.

*Taken from Whiting Petroleum

Production increases aside, however, management made an even bigger announcement: costs are falling at a nice clip. As you can see in the image above, the firm now anticipates lease operating expenses during 2017 to average $8.50 per boe. This beats the $8.85 per boe estimate made at the end of their fourth quarter of last year for this year. General and administrative costs should decline from $3.05 per boe to $2.90 per boe, and their mid-point for taxes on production will drop from 9% to 8.8%. Other big developments on the cost front include the fact that they now expect their oil price differential to be $8 per barrel compared to $9, and their natural gas differential should be $1 per Mcf vs. their prior target of $1.15.

Without factoring in the tax difference here, and focusing solely on the decreased operating costs, combined with the improved differentials, keeping production at the 45.5 million boe with composition identical to last year would imply nearly $60 million in decreased cash costs alone. Factor in taxes and the rising production, and we could be looking at a nice improvement in margins this year.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it seems pretty clear to me that Whiting not only did really well during the quarter but also managed to improve its operational results in a rather difficult region for drilling for oil and natural gas. Obviously, we do still have to contend with the volatility that could hit us from the energy space (Whiting's cash flow fluctuates a lot based on prices), and the fact that management still intends to spend a lot in terms of capital expenditures (meaning it will almost certainly be cash flow negative), but the performance I'm seeing here, combined with the fact that their credit facility capacity is still $2.5 billion, is unbelievably encouraging.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WLL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.