Think Like A Business Owner In European Equities

By Tawhid Ali, Andrew Birse

Investors in European stocks are facing multiple sources of risk. Applying the mindset of strategic business owners can help tune out the noise and sharpen investors' focus on more resilient sources of return potential.

Equity markets in Europe offer attractive return potential in an environment of persistent low bond yields. Yet, the macroeconomic background is complex. And a busy election calendar is creating a deafening volume of political commotion across the continent. For investors seeking to tap equities, it may seem hard to develop conviction in the fundamental qualities of companies that should drive stock returns over the long term.

Developing a Private Equity Mindset

But there is a way to stay focused on sustainable sources of return potential. We favor approaching public equity markets with the mindset of strategic business owners, like private equity investors. They think and operate very differently from most investors in public markets - and their time horizons tend to be longer, typically around five years.

So, which private equity investing techniques can deliver particularly valuable long-term perspectives?

1. Focus on Business Strategy, Operations and Management

Investors in equity markets often focus on financial market metrics, such as a stock's beta or its volatility. But these types of indicators don't tell an investor anything about whether a business will be successful or not. Private equity investors seek to buy companies, not stocks. They focus their lens on business strategy, operations, market dynamics and management. These are the things that really drive value creation for a company and ultimately deliver returns to investors.

Business owners always scrutinize a company's balance sheets, aiming to ensure companies aren't artificially amplifying their returns on equity by taking on excessive debt. And the quality of a management team is also key to improving the chances of successful execution of business and financial plans.

2. Emphasize Cash Flows

Cash flows are perhaps the most important indicator of a company's business health. While many investors in stocks put earnings at the center of their analysis, private equity investors tend to focus more on cash flows, which can't be manipulated as easily as reported earnings figures. They provide transparency on how much cash is flowing in or out of the company in the form of working capital and capex spending - which don't show up in reported earnings. Cash-rich companies are clearly getting a lot of things right, suggesting they could prove to be well placed to invest in their businesses in ways likely to enhance their earnings potential.

Private equity investors typically measure the return potential from a company's cash flows by calculating their internal rates of return (IRRs). This involves looking at dividends and expected proceeds if the company is sold back to the market after five years at a conservative exit multiple, either equivalent to or lower than the current multiple. In other words, calculating proprietary IRRs can show the return potential from investing in a company based on cash-flow forecasts without the benefit of any expansion of its stock market multiple or market re-rating of the stock.

3. Maintain a Longer-Term Outlook

When bad news hits a stock, a few days or weeks of volatility can undermine confidence in a long-term investment thesis. Many long-only investors focus on a one- to three-year time frame, while hedge funds tend to think little more than a quarter or year ahead. We think a clear emphasis on the longer term - three to five years into the future - makes it much easier to maintain conviction through shorter periods of uncertainty.

4. Shift Away from Benchmarks

Private equity investors aren't tethered to the benchmarks that dominate many public equity strategies. In our view, benchmark hugging doesn't provide investors with the return potential of portfolios based on research convictions. Moving away from benchmarks can allow investors to build highly concentrated portfolios with a relatively small number of stocks.

These guidelines are the key to creating differentiated portfolios that can withstand external pressures to deliver long-term performance. Business owners don't stop searching for persistent sources of growth and profits just because economic or political conditions have become tricky. By adopting a similar mindset, we believe equity investors too can discover opportunities across Europe with real staying power.

