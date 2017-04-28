Starbucks: Buy On The Drop?

This article is the 54th installment in a segment called "Buy on the Drop?," in which I choose a stock that recently experienced a large decrease in price and give a recommendation on whether investors should "buy on the drop" or not. The recommendations are Sell, Hold, Speculative Buy, Buy, and Strong Buy.

Starbucks Gets Roasted

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is trending down 5% in after hours trading Thursday after the company reported second quarter earnings that failed to impress the market. EPS was in-line, but revenue missed slightly and comparable store sales growth was not as strong as analysts were expecting.

SBUX data by YCharts

Post-earnings volatility in SBUX has become common over the last few quarters, and in fact the stock in general has been volatile over the last 12 months. This comes amid a revenue growth slowdown where four the last five quarters saw Starbucks reporting single-digit revenue growth, which has raised concerns regarding the growth narrative. I will discuss these concerns and the earnings report before providing my final take on SBUX.

In Q2 2017, Starbucks reported revenue of $5.29 billion, which represents year-over-year ("YoY") growth of 6% and missed consensus estimates by $120 million, and EPS of $0.45 which was in-line with estimates and an increase of 6 cents from Q2 2016. Comps were as follows:

+3% in Americas and U.S. vs. +3.5% estimate

-1% in EMEA vs. +0.2%

+3% in China/Asia Pacific vs. 4.7%

While this sales growth is impressive for such a large, popular chain, it seems the market was expecting a bit more considering the stock's current valuation. Trailing P/E of 31, forward P/E of 25, and EV/EBITDA of 17 are all higher than competitors and implies investors are expecting a bit more growth out of Starbucks than it expects from the company's peers. With this context, 6% revenue growth, which is Starbucks' lowest reporting quarterly YoY increase in years, just doesn't cut it.

However, I've frequently come across the notion that this rate of growth decline will remain the same or accelerate, but I am not so sure this is probable. Take a look at the following chart to see why:

SBUX Revenue (Quarterly YoY Growth) data by YCharts

Not that it's surprising, as this is the most common trend for high-growth companies, but we can see that revenue growth, though still in decline, is certainly leveling out. The rapid revenue growth was of course primarily driven by the expansion of the companies physical stores globally, but now growth is being increasingly driven by comps growth.

What this means is that, as long as comps growth remains robust, there will be solid floor underneath Starbucks' revenue growth even without the benefit of adding new store locations. It's impossible to know what this floor is as there will obviously still be contributions from store openings and comps growth, but it will be at least as high as the latter.

Therefore, in my opinion, the key for Starbucks to continue to grow at a good pace, especially for a company of its size, is to maintain comps growth. Easier said than done! But the company certainly has the means to do it. What makes Starbucks so valuable isn't the actual coffee it sells but rather the name on the store where it was bought. The company's brand is synonymous with coffee and vice versa, and brand value commands a premium.

When one commands a premium, it is fairly easy to keep comps growth rolling, because price increases are of little relevance to the consumer who's buying the brand name. I would argue the U.S. market for coffee is pretty much saturated, yet somehow Starbucks gets comps growth of 3%. This is ultimately the reason to buy and hold SBUX. It's not often a food or beverage becomes synonymous with a single company, but when it does that company will have massive staying power, leverage, and profits.

Take a look at this chart:

SBUX Free Cash Flow (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Starbucks generates billions in profits and free cash flow, has a balance sheet relatively free of liabilities, is generating robust revenue and comps growth, a 1.55% yield that will likely only go up, and has built a brand that will allow the company to remain at the top of the industry for decades.

I think one can learn a lot about how investors perceive a stock based on looking at the short interest. As of this month, the current percentage of the float sold short is about 1%, indicating very few investors in the market are betting against SBUX. Short interest doesn't mean anything in and of itself, but with context I think it is fairly obvious to see why so few investors are betting that the stock will go down. Starbucks is money-printing machine and is one of the most popular brands in the world.

At the these prices, I am weighing an investment in SBUX, but only because I'm lacking capital to allocate at the current time. I think the company's strong revenue and comps growth, robust cash flow, and especially its brand value make it a stock to own for a very long time. I rate Starbucks a Strong Buy on the drop.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SBUX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.