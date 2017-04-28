Disney's ESPN Passes The Tipping Point

On Wednesday of this week, Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) announced it would be laying off about 100 employees currently working for its popular ESPN division. Some of them are on-air talent, and others aren't.

For those who've been following the saga of Disney's beleaguered sports programming unit, the news is neither surprising nor unusual. Several of the past earnings calls have pointed the finger at ESPN for disappointing numbers, and it's not as if this is the first round of pink slips Walt Disney has passed out in the halls of ESPN's office space.

The parent company still (publicly) has faith in ESPN, confident it's only a matter of time before the network's subscriber attrition driven by the 'cord-cutting' movement will cool off now that Disney is getting deeper into the over-the-top television game. In February, CEO Bob Iger commented "Clearly, the deals we have done with new platform owners, mostly over-the-top, have already yielded some nice gains from those services in [subscriptions]. So, it seems like we're on the cusp of some significant growth for new entrants in the multi-channel marketplace."

Two months later, another 100 ESPN employees lost their jobs.

A sign that the stability Iger alluded to is still elusive? Yes, it is. More important to current and would-be DIS shareholders though, the drag ESPN has been on Disney thus far is about to get worse before it gets better.

TV is a Big Deal for Disney

It's hard to believe the company that owns Marvel and Star Wars still generates more revenue through its television ventures, but that is indeed the case with Disney. As Sure Dividend nicely lays out here, in 2016, Disney turned $23.7 billion worth of Media Networks revenue into operating income of $7.7 billion. Its $9.4 billion worth of movie business only put $2.7 billion worth of net income on the bottom line. Even its theme parks and resorts business was bigger, garnering sales of $16.9 billion.

And of its Media Networks properties Disney Channel, ESPN, ABC, Lifetime Networks and more, although the company itself doesn't break the numbers out, Morgan Stanley (among others) reckons that roughly two-thirds of the company's Media Networks business is driven by ESPN. That translates into between 35% and 40% of Walt Disney's total earnings.

In other words, to suggest Disney will be fine even if ESPN is in a slump is wishful thinking, at best. And, ESPN is slumping. At least 100 more people think so after this week.

The counterargument is simply now that Disney has embraced over-the-top television as a venue instead of ignoring it, it can carve out its share of that digital pie. A deeper understanding of that business' math, however, is cause for alarm.

Over-the-Top TV Not as Lucrative

On-demand television isn't anything new; Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has been doing it for years. Over-the-top television broadcasts of network programming, however, is much newer. In fact, one could say it didn't reach a critical mass -- and become a true threat to traditional cable television -- until early 2015 with the advent of SlingTV from DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH). It was different in that it was one of the first major names to offer channels like cable television via an internet connection. The original package included ESPN, Disney, CNN, HGTV, and others. It wasn't coaxial-delivered cable television, but it sure looked a whole lot like it, content-wise, and all for just $20 per month.

For a short while SlingTV was the only major name in the almost-cable business, but last year, Sony (NYSE:SNE) debuted Vue. It too included ESPN, Disney, TLC, USA, etc., with packages starting at just $29.99 per month. It's still not dirt cheap, but with the average bill for monthly cable television packages now in excess of $100, cutting the cord for an option that's almost as good (and far more affordable as well as portable) makes sense of the cord-cutting movement.

Several telecom players -- as well as names not in the communication business at all -- stepped into the arena as well within the past few months.

But Disney's ESPN and other favorites are included in those OTT packages? Yes, they are. But, it's unlikely SlingTV, Sony, and all the other up-and-coming over-the-top content providers are paying Walt Disney the same per-subscriber figure traditional cable operators have been willing to shell out to Disney every month for the prior several years.

The figure changes a little from one source to the next, but a recent survey determined that cable providers are paying Disney $7.21 per month per user to offer its sports programming as part of their cable package. For perspective, the next most-expensive channel is TNT, which generates a mere $1.76 per month per user for Time Warner.

That being said, there are two noteworthy details about the $7.21 monthly fee Disney has been collecting for a long while now... now that television content is being commoditized via broadband. Those are (1) the figure is likely to get smaller as ESPN is picked up by more over-the-top providers, and (2) you'll probably never know what the exact figure is for online broadcast rights to ESPN's content. Considering SlingTV offers a 30 channel package that includes ESPN, ESPN1 and ESPN2 for $20 a month though, it's not reasonable to expect Disney would collect the same $7.21 per user per month that it's been able to extract up until now from traditional cable players. For SlingTV, ESPN is 1/30th of the package's content, but a cost of $7.21 per user per month would account for 1/3 of the package's total price.

With that as the backdrop, though Disney's Media Networks arm had a pretty good 2016, turned uglier in the latter half of the year as the migration to over-the-top television reached something of a critical mass. Granted, the second half of the year is usually a lackluster one, margins-wise, but net margins for the company's television business have been deteriorating for a while, and the last couple of quarters have been the worst in years.

Revenue is Fine, Income Isn't

The chart below plots Disney's quarterly television revenue for the past few years along with the company's television operating income, and operating margins. Note that profitability has been waning since 2012, as OTT gained traction.



Data from Thomson Reuters, chart made by author

Here's the same look, but for quarterly data. Again, don't worry about the dropoff in the second half of 2016; that's the norm. Do notice, however, that year-over-year margins have been lower in each of the past three quarters.



Data from Thomson Reuters, chart made by author

The drop-off in income has largely coincided with OTT television's critical mass, and as Disney's ad revenue fell at the same time programming costs rose... the other competition for Disney. (Disney is forced to spend more in order to just maintain its viewership.) It's a small, subtle lull thus far, but even small adverse changes that persist can be a sign of bigger-picture trouble.

And the impact of over-the-top television is not an unsupported claim -- there's a collection of data that subtly, quietly suggests 2016 was indeed the point where over-the-top alternatives really started to take a toll on the pricing power of traditional TV players. For example, early last year, eMarketer predicted that the number of people in the United States would view a streaming television program before the end of the year would finally exceed half the population. That didn't necessarily mean they wouldn't also watch traditional cable television as well, but it does point to the mainstreaming of over-the-top programming.

A Deloitte survey posted around that time found that consumers between the ages of 19 and 32 spent more time watching streaming video content than cable broadcasts... a lot more.

By the end of 2016, the number of U.S. consumers with more than one paid streaming service had grown 50% from 2013's levels. And, only 67% of those so-called "self bundlers" were likely to have traditional cable service, versus a 75% chance a non-self-bundler would be paying for cable television via a satellite or wired line.

Putting it all together, 2016 appears to have been a tipping point for over-the-top television, and that's bad news for Disney's pricing power it had on traditional cable providers. It doesn't have that same pricing power in the OTT television world.

Bottom Line

None of this is to say Disney is dead in the water. It'll survive. Sports broadcasting is still a premium business, and ESPN remains the best name in the game.

The paradigm shift is just now reaching full speed though, and there's a lot more ground for cable television to give up before its demise comes to a stop. It remains to be seen how well Walt Disney can make money as OTT becomes the norm and coaxial/satellite television becomes the oddball. Based on the slight deterioration of Disney's television margins during the latter half of last year though, with the over-the-top industry just getting started in earnest, the future doesn't look great. Look for margins to continue compressing as the battle gets more fierce.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.