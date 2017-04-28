Russian Economy Update, Part 2: 2 Key Sectors

Two key sectors to watch

Now, looking at some sectors of the Russian economy



Manufacturing:

In 2015, total volume of manufacturing output dropped 5.4% and in 2016 it was basically unchanged on foot of robust growth in the chemical sector (+5.6% growth) and food sector (ca 2% growth)

Other positive growth sectors were Pulp & Paper and Rubber & plastics, Wood products and Machinery and Equipment. The latter sector has been in a free-fall since 2012

Negative growth continued in Transport vehicles (negative growth since 2014), Metals and products (also in decline since 2014)

Production of oil products fell, ending years of growth starting even before 2007

Construction materials experienced their second year of declining output

Electrical machinery & equipment continued to contract for the fourth year in a row

Corporate Leverage: Overall, the economy continued to deleverage out of debt, especially external debt. CBR data shows that by the end of 2016, private sector external debt stood at USD470 billion, of which more than ¾ was held by non-financial corporates and ¼ held by the banks. The external debt/GDP ratio was stable and benign at 36% Corporate debt is largely - 80% - non-ruble denominated, while the same number for the banks was around 87% Corporate deleveraging slowed down substantially in 2016 as debt rollovers fell and debt renegotiations/restructurings declined Changes in ruble valuations had positive effect on debt burden in the oil and gas sector (forex earnings) and negative effect on debt burden in domestic producers If in 2014-2015, companies used receipts of funds from parent holding enterprises to roll over maturing debt, in 2016 these funds were increasingly used to pay down debt. In effect, this means that the first part of the deleveraging cycle has swapped external debt for internal debt, while current phase of the cycle is witnessing overall debt levels reductions.





Banking sector: