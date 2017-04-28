Wall Street Breakfast: Government Shutdown Looms

Economy

The U.S. Commerce Department will release its advance estimate of GDP for the first quarter at 8:30 a.m. ET. Economists are expecting a 1.1% advance, down from the previous quarter's 2.1%, and still far from President Trump's campaign promise to pull the economy back above 3%. President Bush's term from 2001 to 2008 generated an average GDP annual growth rate of 2.1%, while President Obama's term logged a 1.5% expansion.

President Trump is threatening to renegotiate another trade deal, this time with South Korea. Stocks of some major exporters are headed sharply lower in Seoul on the comments. Trump added that South Korea should pay for its U.S. THAAD missile system and warned of a "major, major conflict" with Pyongyang, but would prefer a diplomatic outcome.

In a move that could eventually open up millions of coastal acres to offshore oil and gas drilling, the President is expected to sign an executive order today known as the America First Offshore Energy Strategy. More energy news? Following their initial meeting yesterday, Trump administration officials will likely meet in May to reach a final decision on whether the U.S. should stay in the Paris climate deal.

How it unfolded... President Trump was "psyched to terminate" NAFTA with an announcement at a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday, but as rumors spread of the possible action, Mexico's Enrique Pena Nieto and Canada's Justin Trudeau called urging him not to pull out of the accord. Trump was then convinced "they're serious about it and I will negotiate rather than terminate," he declared in an interview with Reuters.

Eurozone inflation rebounded in April, with the annual rate climbing to 1.9% after taking a surprising tumble to 1.5% in the previous month. That pushes annual consumer price rises closer to the ECB's target of just under 2%. Reason for the spike? The main force was a big increase in energy costs, which were 7.5% higher.

Meanwhile, the ECB held its benchmark interest rate at zero on Thursday as Mario Draghi suggested downside risks to the bloc's economy had diminished and its economic recovery picked up pace. The central bank also stuck with its rate of asset purchases until at least the end of the year, proceeding with a monthly pace of QE bond purchases of €60B.

France's economy slowed a tad at the start of 2017, defying hopes that it had proven resilient to political risks as it headed for a key presidential election. GDP growth in the eurozone's second largest economy expanded by just 0.3% in three months to the end of March, down from the 0.4% pace observed during the prior quarter.

Unfinished business? Italy's Matteo Renzi is running again in primaries for his Democratic Party after he failed to convert his ambitious reform agenda into reality. A vote will take place Sunday. With a national election due by May 2018, Renzi's ability to counter the 5-Star movement, which is at the top of the polls, may be crucial in fending off an existential threat to the eurozone.

European leaders are preparing to recognize the potential for a "united Ireland" within the EU, confirming that Northern Ireland would seamlessly rejoin the bloc after Brexit in the event of a vote for Irish reunification. Diplomats will propose the idea in a summit tomorrow, reflecting the terms of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.