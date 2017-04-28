Nucor Is The Best Steel Stock - Cramer's Lightning Round (4/27/17)

Bristol-Myers Squibb needs more than a good quarter to rally.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Thursday, April 27.

Bullish Calls

Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA): Cramer likes Hawaiian Holdings. He thinks Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) is ready for a rally too.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI): Cramer likes the stock. It has been low for a while, but it's starting to move now. He likes American Tower (NYSE:AMT) as well.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK): "That's a great consolidator, it's a terrific player. I like it very much. I would own the stock."

Bearish Calls

U.S. Steel (NYSE:X): Don't buy this name. Nucor (NYSE:NUE) is the best in the business. Cramer's trust has been buying it as well.

Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH): Cramer is not an apparel fan anymore.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY): "Look, it was great that the quarter was good. I mean, there's no doubt about it. It was great, it was better than expected. But I still think that there are better fish to fry in the pharmaceutical space. I am not going to tell you to pick at it right here. I'm not. They need more than one good quarter."

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS): It's a dicey stock. Buy Nucor instead.

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ): It's a decent stock, but Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) is the one to buy.

