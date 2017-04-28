Retirees, Tax Reform And Regulatory Risk

To the retiree or near retiree, tax reform is a threatening instance of regulatory risk that could impact their life even more than it might their investment portfolios.

The tax reform outline presented by the White House is sweeping enough that if enacted as presented, which may be politically difficult, it could have economically destabilizing unintended consequences.

This is the kind of thing that can create increased volatility-rapid price changes-in stock markets. For some, that spells opportunity or possible disaster, or both, depending on whether they believe the plan will lead to huge economic growth or social disequilibrium. Or both.

Those who get an adrenalin rush making bets with your kids' inheritance may be looking forward to the fray, just another day deconstructing Washington DC. Investment managers will issue white papers arguing all sides of the proposal and the potential impact of tax reform on the markets. Animal spirits will become more animated.

That impact is not just the direct effect of a company paying less (or more) in taxes, but also the impact tax change will have on sector economies and consumer demand. There will be lots of white papers, pitching this or that investment strategy that will gain from the disequilibrium.

For ordinary folks, especially those nearing or in retirement, it's not just how markets will move-it's a much more personal story.

Simplified tax brackets could end the tax arbitrage that drives Roth conversions in early retirement that help lower required minimum distributions and deferred taxes throughout the rest of retirement. If you're always going to be in the same bracket now and in the future, then deferring taxes makes more sense even though it leads to a sizable tax burden later on as RMDs ramp up.

401(k)/IRA deductibility appears to be off the table at the moment. So were pre-existing conditions in the healthcare reform bill until yesterday. Once the cart is pushed off the block and pointed downhill, it's hard to know where it will end up until it stops. That's why it's called regulatory risk.

There are a number of risks that are significant to households that are not part of institutional investment management, but are central to good financial planning. There are both broad "systematic" and "specific" household risks.

Broad systematic risks include regulatory risk with three sub-risks for tax, Social Security, and Medicare policy risk, market risk which effects liquid and real assets like homes, credit/interest rate risk, and economic policy risk with inflation and deflation sub-risks.

Household-specific risks vary considerably between households-spending risk, income and earnings risks, household shock risks, health care expense risks, and longevity risk among them.

These risks affect all households throughout life, but have greater consequence for those nearing or in retirement who no longer have the opportunity to offset a sizable loss by saving more and working longer. A significant loss entering retirement without a covering hedge, deep reserves or other mitigation can derail retirement plans permanently.

So while the siren song of volatility cranks out a blizzard of white papers, this is a good time for those in or nearing retirement to consider their own household risk exposures and make a solid retirement plan that manages the full spectrum of household risk. The outcome will likely work out better than betting the farm on the next big idea in the markets.

