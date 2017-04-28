Santander: All Eyes On Margins

The bank beat consensus estimates for both earnings and revenue, thanks to better-than-expected results in Brazil and Spain.

Brazil

It should come as no surprise that Santander Brazil (NYSE:BSBR) remains the largest revenue contributor. BSBR generated 26% of the group's total revenues in 1Q17.

The group's Brazilian unit was the main reason why Santander comfortably beat consensus expectations. BSBR's NIM (net interest margin) increased by 9bps q/q, thanks to stable asset yields and lower funding costs.

To recap, the Brazilian Central Bank recently started a cycle of monetary easing. The regulator has cut its benchmark Selic rate from 14.25% to 11.25% over the past five months. As a result, a falling interest rate environment is likely to put pressure on the Brazilian banks' NIMs.

The caveat here is that there is a time lag between when the regulator cuts rates and when Brazilian banks' NIMs start falling. In other words, despite the recent rate cuts, Santander Brazil has benefited from the upward re-pricing of its loan book, thanks to abnormally high rates in 2015-2016. As the chart below shows, the company's yield on loans printed at 16.6% in 1Q17. In our view, such a high loan yield is unsustainable going forward, given that the Brazilian central bank has cut its benchmark rate by 300bps since October 2016. It is also well worth mentioning that consensus expects the Selic rate to reach 8.95% by the end of the year.

So summarizing it, BSBR's NIM is not sustainable in a falling interest rate environment as the loan yield will be re-pricing downward once the effect of lower policy rates starts to feed through to the bank's credit portfolio.

Spain

Santander's domestic unit also delivered better-than-expected results. With that being said, higher trading income was the reason of the earnings beat. The unit's net interest income was flat q/q, while its loan yield was down by 6bps, and that came as a surprise, given that the yield on the Spanish sovereign note has increased by 40bps since the beginning of the year.

In addition, Spain's sovereign yield curve has steepened over the past six months. Should Santander decide to sell down part of its bond portfolio due to the prospects of the more steepening to come, the bank's net interest income will decline.

To be fair, SAN's investors might take comfort in knowing that the Spanish unit corresponds to just 15% of the group's total revenues.

UK

The UK division produced a solid set of results with a nice pick-up in NIM, strong asset quality and decent fee income growth. As we noted in our recent article on Lloyds (NYSE:LYG), the UK economy looks to be in a much better position than many had feared it would be.

Mexico

Santander Mexico's (NYSE:BSMX) numbers were strong across the board with rising margins, solid credit quality and impressive cost-efficiency metrics. With that being said, members of Banking on Financials know that we have been reducing our position in BSMX since the results were released. Loan growth has slowed since the beginning of the year and that came as a major disappointment. In addition, the stock is now priced to perfection, compared to its LatAm peers. BSMX is still a solid buy for long-term investors, given that the bank is well-positioned to capture the growth potential of the Mexican banking system. However, in the near-term, the stock's risk/reward is skewed to the downside, in our view.

Bottom line

SAN's progress on the CET1 and TBV should be welcomed by investors, while the bank's UK unit could surprise on the upside. With that being said, in our view, the key issue is that BSBR's asset yields are not sustainable in a falling interest rate environment.

