Realty Income: Massive Changes

The other day, the management team at Realty Income Corp. (NYSE:O) announced some financial results for the firm's first quarter of its 2017 fiscal year. While the sales and earnings numbers are important, these are widely-reported metrics that I don't believe warrant much extra attention. That said, there were four items that I highlighted in a prior article that I believe investors should keep a close eye on. In what follows, I will dig into what these items are, discuss how management performed, and give my thoughts on the entity moving forward.

Some changes to Realty's capital structure

In my prior article on Realty (linked above), I told investors that they should keep a close eye on Realty's debt picture and how that changed over the course of a quarter. In addition to issuing 10.85 million shares, management issued different tranches of debt and some of these proceeds were not specifically assigned by management in those releases. Now that results are available, however, we have some nice clarity on the matter.

At the end of last year, total debt outstanding by Realty, including mortgages on existing properties, stood at $5.84 billion, most of which, around $3.98 billion, was in the form of Senior Notes. Another $1.12 billion came in the form of their credit facility, while the rest was in other forms. During the first quarter, management made some interesting changes thanks to their debt and equity issuances. For starters, by issuing preferred shares, which are listed on the books at $408.75 million, total debt fell to $5.42 billion. Now, to be fair, if you are a common shareholder, you'll want to consider preferred stock as debt since its senior in the capital structure but, technically, it is not debt.

One thing I found myself dismayed over regarding the quarter was management's decision to pay down their low interest rate credit facility. I understand the appeal, especially from a credit perspective, of changing their balance sheet around, but I do not like management reducing that kind of debt over higher rated debt and/or instead of using the capital for growth. That said, the damage is already done.

The share count soared

Another statement I made in my article was that I figured the share count at Realty would grow. This has been the historical trend for the firm for at least the past few years. Generally speaking, I hate seeing this as a shareholder but, as I highlighted in my piece, the fact that their cash flow (their Adjusted FFO (Funds From Operations)) has risen at a faster pace than their share count is more than enough to satisfy me on this front.

During the quarter, management sold $791.7 million worth of common shares. Its total share count during the three-month period increased by 12.88 million units, rising from 260.17 million to 273.05 million. This increase was larger than just their major issuance in March. Obviously, so long as management can continue to grow cash flow accordingly, this isn't a concern, but investors should always be cognizant of this measure of their ownership over time to see if, at some point, the trend reverses.

Cash flow fared quite well

In addition to the two items above, a third item I covered regarding Realty related to cash flow. I had shown, in my piece, that management had a history of improving the firm's Adjusted FFO metric over an extended period of time not just on an absolute basis but in relation to sales. So far this year, the company has not failed to disappoint. During the quarter, Adjusted FFO came out to $201.3 million. This represents an increase 14.4% over the $175.9 million the company generated in the first quarter of its 2016 fiscal year.

Relative to sales, we can see similar improvement. If management's numbers are correct for both revenue and Adjusted FFO, the ratio of the latter to the former came out to 0.6754, or 67.54%, during the quarter. This is favorable compared to the 0.6585, or 65.85%, generated in the same quarter last year. What this means is that the amount of cash flow generated by the firm is growing higher and has surpassed two-thirds of the sales it managed to bring in. This kind of performance is truly remarkable for any firm and is a testament to management's hard work.

Some major acquisitions took place

Even though I lamented regarding management's decision to pay down their credit facility (and I believe I have a right to), one thing I can take solace in is the fact that they also managed to buy up some nice properties. According to their press release, they spent $370.7 million on acquiring a total of 60 properties during the quarter. This includes properties that are either under development now or that are undergoing expansion projects.

As of right now, 100% of these are leased, which compares favorably to Realty's total portfolio occupancy rate of 98.3%. The properties have a 6.1% average cash lease yield and, what's more, their weighted average lease is for a whopping 16.4 years. This is far, far larger than the 9.7 years of the company's total portfolio and should grant it some long-term potential. One thing I do worry about is that 98.7% of these properties (by means of lease revenue) happen to be retail and only 1.3% is industrial, with no other mix. Retail for Realty does mean a lot of different things, including high quality establishments rented by firms like Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA), but it could also mean low quality establishments. I'm not terribly concerned about this right now, but we do need to be cognizant of the risks that freshly-acquired properties could face in a tough retail environment.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I must say that I was quite fond of some of the data I saw from Realty. I love the fact that they acquired additional properties that push them toward their $1 billion acquisition target for the year and their Adjusted FFO was very strong. I do not like some of the stuff I'm seeing on the debt side of things, but if management can shift around their capital structure while generating stronger cash flow, then I don't have much room to complain. Overall, I am pleased with what I am seeing and I look forward to seeing even more moves from management in the months to come.

