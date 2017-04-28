Starbucks: Sell

Starbucks (SBUX) reported earnings last night and presented weak guidance for the year (and beyond) and put an end to the SBUX euphoria.

After listening to the CC last night I am convinced that SBUX's management team cares about the stock price (probably more than its shareholders). As we all know conference calls are a marketing event. Some management teams hate such events because they simply want to work on their business, while others (Starbucks is one of them) seem to enjoy the attention and the possibility to reach a broad audience to boost the company's stock price. Last night's call was somewhat embarrassing with the CEO throwing around absolute numbers without any reference points. The highlight was a scripted presentation of how awesome China.

Starbucks is a good business with a strong brand. However, its valuation does not make any sense: EV/EBITDA of 16x and a free cash flow yield of roughly 3.0% in combination with numerous headwinds make it a sell.

The problems SBUX is facing and will face in the foreseeable future are the following:

Coffee is a commodity: Anyone with capital can open a shop and sell coffee of different qualities at various price points. SBUX succeeded in building a brand and is able to sell a high margin product at a silly price point. With the right amount of transactions (driven by strong marketing) this business model is a cash machine.

More and more smaller shops are popping up to get a piece of the cake and they have the advantage of lower marketing spending and the fact that they are able to offer high quality coffee without jeopardizing their gross margins too much. The CEO claims that competition is not a risk. I believe that SBUX is going to lose market share over time.

SBUX' advantage is the fact that most people do not drink espressos at SBUX. If they would they would realize the mediocre coffee quality SBUX uses. By mixing coffee with a lot of other (sweet) ingredients customers are unable to tell the difference. I would argue that SBUX could serve the cheapest coffee they could find on the market and most clients would not taste any difference.

SBUX has been facing decelerating comps for several quarters. Especially transactions were under pressure and management was able to offset these negative trends with price increases. However, as recent quarters show pricing power is fading.

The U.S. is SBUX's largest market and shows negative transactions of -2% in Q1 and Q2. Comps were only positive because of price increases of 5% and 4% respectively. I do not believe this is sustainable and will simply hurt transactions even more going forward.

EMEA shows similar trends in terms of traffic but SBUX is not able to raise prices in a way it does in the U.S. market.

China is delivering positive low single digit comps which is the reason for SBUX effort to promote China on the conference call.

The retail environment is facing difficult times and SBUX is not immune to it.

rest 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 NI 2,913.9 3,085.4 3,292.7 3,481.4 3,681.5 DA 1,113.8 1,177.6 1,234.0 1,281.3 1,330.8 CAPEX (1,567.4) (1,567.4) (1,567.4) (1,567.4) (1,567.4) NOWC (86.8) (86.8) (76.6) (64.2) (67.3) FCF 1,011.5 2,608.8 2,882.7 3,131.0 3,377.5 Free Cash Flow Yield 3.0% 3.3% 3.6% 3.8% EBITDA 5,578.1 5,897.9 6,180.2 6,416.8 6,664.7 Net Debt 1,337.0 (1,271.8) (4,154.5) (7,285.6) (10,663.1) EV/EBITDA 16.0 14.7 13.6 12.6 11.6 FCF Yield 2.97% 3.28% 3.56% 3.84%

As you can see, despite continuous top line growth and optimistic stable margins SBUX is very expensive. As of today an investor earns roughly 3% on his investment. There is very limited upside over the next 5 years as well. From a risk adjusted perspective owning the stock does not make any sense. Once interest rates and inflation rise this stock will trade in the $30 range or below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.