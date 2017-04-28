AstraZeneca Q1: Further Deterioration

The stock is trading at premium to 5 years average historical P/E, thus despite some interesting pipeline optionality, I would not chase the company in 2017.

The market has been disappointed by the top-line performance and by the excessive reliance on positive one-offs.

AstraZeneca reported better than expected Q1/2017 results but only thanks to non-operating items.

On Thursday, AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) reported better than expected Q1/2017 results but only thanks to non-operating items.

The stock closed down 1% in Europe, as a result of the lower quality of the earnings reported this quarter, which showed a deterioration of the top line momentum and a substantial reliance on positive one-offs.

Q1/2017 results

AstraZeneca reported Q1/2017 sales of $5.4B, in-line with consensus expectation, while Core EPS of $0.99 were 21% higher than consensus, but only thanks to higher than expected positive one-offs (Externalization and other operating income). FY 17 guidance has been reiterated, as expected, but the company has upgraded the expectations for the forex headwind in 2017 from -2/3% to 0%

What's wrong about this quarter?

Despite the beat at EPS level, I think the market has been disappointed by the top line performance of AstraZeneca, given the weakness showed by two key growth drivers (Diabetes and Oncology) and an excessive reliance on positive one-offs.

I discussed in the past that AstraZeneca has relied heavily on positive one-offs in 2015 and 2016 to preserve a Core EPS of at least $4 and that I think these one offs are overstating the true profitability of the company. I will show why.

In Q1/2017, AZN has booked $562M of Externalization Revenue (13% ahead of consensus estimates) and $333M of Other Income (20% ahead of consensus), driven by:

$161M of other income for a gain on the divestment of short-term investments. $250M of externalization revenue (ER) for an upfront payment from TerSera for the divestment of Zoladex. $130M of ER for a milestone payment from Valeant (NYSE:VRX) for the approval of Brodalumab in US. $128M of ER for a partnership with Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) on MEDI8897.

In addition to that, as shown by the following table from AZN's press release, 70% of the Externalization Revenue is related to incomes which are not recurring or sustainable.

Source: AstraZeneca's Q1/2017 Results Press release

It's also worth noting that Other Income line is mainly composed by one-offs, which can't be considered as recurring.

Thus, I adjusted Q1/2017 and Q1/2016 Core EBIT reported by AstraZeneca to analyze how much of AZN's earnings should be considered as related to the underlying dynamic of the business.

Source: My Own Valuation Model

As shown by this analysis, 24% of Reported Core EPS in Q1/2017 come from positive one-offs while in Q1/2016 it was less than 20% and that Underlying Operating Margin of the company has been 19% in Q1/2017, 100 bps lower than the previous year. This analysis demonstrates unequivocally that there has been a further deterioration of the quality of AZN's earnings in early 2017.

Lastly, the performance of the key growth drivers of AstraZeneca has been disappointing in Q1/2017. In details, Diabetes franchise sales were $560M, 9% below consensus, driven by a weak performance of all key franchises, as Onglyza and Farxiga, for an increasing pricing pressure in the diabetes space.

New Oncology launches sales were also disappointing, with $236M of sales for Lynparza, Iressa and Tagrisso, 5% below consensus.

Conclusion

The key investor takeaway is that the corporate signals has not been great, especially related to the Diabetes franchise, in addition to a further deterioration of the earnings quality. The stock is trading at premium to 5 years average historical P/E, thus despite some interesting pipeline optionality, I would not chase the company in 2017.

AstraZeneca's Current vs. 5 years average P/E (absolute analysis). Source: Bloomberg.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice