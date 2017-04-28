Nasdaq : Going All The Way

The good news for the market leading big technology companies never stops, apparently. Yesterday after the bell, internet giants Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) surprised (or perhaps shocked, in this case) consensus estimates. Google's revenue in the most-recent quarter rose to $20.12 billion, above projections of $19.76 billion. Net income was $7.73 a share, easily beating analysts' estimates of $7.42. Along with mobile ads, the company cited the growth of YouTube ads as a key driver. Google shares surged over +5% on the news. Meanwhile, Amazon reported profit of $1.48 per share, nowhere near the meager earnings of $1.03 per share predicted by analysts. The online retailer also posted revenue of $35.71 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts of $35.39 billion. Amazon's shares also surged over +5% aftermarket, bringing the 12-months gains to almost +60%.

Here is an interesting fact. The price appreciation of the Big 5 stocks (Apple, Microsoft, Google, Facebook, and Amazon) have accounted for over 40% of S&P 500 gains in 2017. For some reason this worries us. Google's stock is trading Friday around $930 and Amazon's stock is above $950. We predict that these stocks will see their shares print $1000 before the next bear market begins in U.S. equities.

The Big 5, indisputably the engines behind the Nasdaq (and perhaps the whole U.S. stock market), are just going to keep pulling the indexes higher. Along with most other mediocre tech stocks which are being sought out as catch-up plays for those who can't put enough money in Google, Amazon, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). Note that our techo-fundamental trading model is positive on all five stocks (although a bit less so on Amazon).

This really feels like the late 1990's. Technology can do no wrong today and no one dares to stand in front of this run-away train or contradict the bullish narrative being recited by market participants. How much further can the Nasdaq run? In our opinion, lots further. There is no ceiling on stock prices, nor any bounds on investor emotions and greed. Of course in retrospect this will make no sense one day, and buyers today can remorse, eventually, with those buy-and-hold investors hanging on to tech stocks in 2001.

Where is the Nasdaq today relative to the bubble of the late 1990's? We put together a very compelling comparison chart overlaying the last years of the tech bubble with the current Nasdaq price action since 2013. The overlay is stunning. We believe that the Nasdaq in the final stretch, during which the lines between reality and price get blurred and speculators can make, or lose, a fortune. If the Nasdaq Composite's current price tracks the blue line below, we can expect another +12% for the index.

Conclusion

Investors tend to make the same errors time and time again. We expect the love affair with tech stocks to going on well beyond reason. Speculators can buy the Big 5 stocks or the Q's (NASDAQ:QQQ) and make some fast gains. Investors should wait until we pass to the other side of the mountain. There will be many losers in this affair.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.