Microsoft's Earnings: Far From Disappointing

While I did not change my opinion on MSFT following fiscal 3Q17 results, neither should investors who subscribe to the story.

But the company delivered results in cloud and productivity/business processes that I believe were within expectations.

After the closing bell on April 27th, Microsoft (MSFT) ended a long streak and delivered a (small) top line miss of $60 million that was accompanied by an EPS beat. This is the first time that Microsoft has failed to reach revenue expectations since at least January 2014. But in spite of the headline miss, results were far from disappointing.

Credit: Inc.com

As a recap of the results and outlook, non-GAAP revenues of $23.56 billion in the quarter grew 7% YOY in constant currency, with about one percentage point of FX headwind. The Street was betting on $23.62 billion. Adjusted EPS came in at $0.73, up +19% over fiscal 3Q16 adjusted for currency, beating consensus by 3 pennies.

Guidance for F4Q17 was presented during the earnings call. The outlook points to growth deceleration in the non-legacy segments (productivity/business process and intelligent cloud), with some resilience in the computing business. Consensus expectations for revenues and EPS prior to the call were $24.5 billion and $0.68/share, respectively.

Source: Microsoft's press release

My take on the key items

Earlier this month, I previewed Microsoft's fiscal 3Q17 earnings stating that intelligent cloud would continue to be an area of focus ahead of the print. The company delivered 11% of growth in the segment and pointed to 9% in fiscal 4Q17, with Azure charging ahead by 94% in constant currency. I consider the performance within expectations.

As I have argued recently, Azure will need to sustain a near-triple digit growth rate in the next several quarters for the intelligent cloud hype to be justified. So far, Microsoft has not disappointed, although the growth rate has steadily come down from 116% in fiscal 1Q17. I continue to believe that Microsoft's aggressive growth engine, still very small compared to total company revenues, is likely to endure a significantly declining rate of growth as it becomes a more meaningful revenue generator. Pricing pressure is also expected, as Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Web Service continues to aggressively protect its dominance in the IaaS and PaaS space.

Elsewhere, Office 365 once again delivered, up +45% in constant currency vs. +49% last quarter. Dynamics 365, the new CRM and ERP cloud service, grew +82% YOY and helped the Dynamics suite pick up the growth pace since last quarter. LinkedIn continues to advance by about 7% sequentially, and should surpass $1 billion in quarterly revenues in fiscal 4Q17 (about 5% of total company revenues).

Strong performance on the productivity and business processes side appears to have more than compensated for yet another high single-digit decline in Personal Computing, down -7% YOY this time. Surface disappointed, down -25% YOY as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) slowly reclaims dominance in the tablet space and Microsoft's devices business shrinks into oblivion. But in the end, I believe Microsoft managed the unwind in the legacy business well with strength elsewhere in the product and service portfolio.

How the results impact the investment thesis

As I have stated a few times, I believe Microsoft is a company with attractive fundamentals within the software peer group. The product mix is diversified, and parts of the portfolio are fast growing. The dividend is not rich (the stock currently yields a moderate 2.4%), but is conservative and well protected by an unusually low dividend payout ratio (39% of FCF in FY17 to-date).

In my view, however, the stock continues to price in too much future upside. I do not feel particularly excited about a current year P/E of 22.8x and five-year PEG of 2.5x on a fairly low-yielding, modest growth stock. Amongst the five largest tech names in the world, MSFT continues to be only cheaper than the always-overpriced Amazon . On a cash-adjusted PEG basis, MSFT is nearly twice as pricey as Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and about 2.5x more expensive than Apple.

However, while I did not change my opinion on MSFT following fiscal 3Q17 results, neither should investors who subscribe to the story. Microsoft has once again delivered, although not as impressively as it has in recent quarters. Microsoft bulls might feel encouraged to hold on to their shares this Friday, while I will continue to stay away from what I consider to be an overpriced name.

Note from the author: I invite you to follow me as I build a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk. I call it the Storm-Resistant Growth portfolio. The early results have exceeded my expectations, as the portfolio is beating the S&P 500 on a risk-adjusted basis despite the raging bull. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial (click here), and get immediate access to all the premium material that I have published so far, including my recent quarter-end report.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, GOOG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.