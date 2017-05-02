E&P X-11 Club: Can Swift Shake It (Bankruptcy) Off?

I am already regretting using a Taylor Swift reference in any article of mine, but as I was reading through comments about companies going bankrupt and then resurfacing, a voice in my head said, "You've just got to learn to shake it off and move forward." That certainly applies to companies, and it applies to investors as well, especially with regard to a company called Swift Energy (OTCQX:SWTF) (see what I did there?). Now, I'm afraid the song is going to be an earworm for me for as I write this.

Taking a step backward, you may note the reference to the 'X-11 Club.' That is strictly my way of grouping companies that may have common characteristics in such a way as to allow me to analyze a group rather than individual companies, at least over time. For those of you dying to know, it is not a reference to the 'X-Files', which was recently renewed for another season. It is also not a secret new fighter jet or technological marvel with a futuristic sounding name. It is simply a group of E&P companies which have been through bankruptcy (i.e. "Ex-Chapter 11") and are now reorganized; in most cases, back trading with (hopefully) new and improved balance sheets and prospects.

Many investors feel that the bankruptcy process goes something like this: (1) Company ("Co") finds itself in financial trouble, not so much that it cannot pay interest on debt but still limited in its ability to expand; (2) banks and other creditors use ridiculous demands to force Co into bankruptcy despite the fact that is solvent and will "obviously" be worth much more when prices recover; (3) Co conspires with its creditors to rip value from the shareholders' collective hands by declaring bankruptcy in a pre-packaged transaction that either excludes shareholders entirely or gives them pennies on the dollar; (4) Co finds "experts" who will value the Co at far less than its actual value as known to the shareholders; (5) the Co gets approval from the bankruptcy judge without any input from the shareholders; (6) management gets retained and is awarded new employment agreements and a Management Incentive Plan (MIP) to reward them for stiffing shareholders,; and (7) Co then re-lists its shares and sees its value soar, benefiting the new shareholders/former creditors. Does that sound about right? We'll see how the reality "shakes out" vs. the image.

Looking forward, the X-11 Club will consist of Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI), Energy Gulf Coast (NASDAQ:EXXI), Goodrich Petroleum (OTC:GDP), Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK), Linn Energy (OTCQB:LNGG), Midstates Petroleum (NYSE:MPO), Memorial Production Partners/Amplify (NASDAQ:MEMP), Penn Virginia (OTCPK:PVAHQ), Sandridge Energy (NYSE:SD), Stone Energy (NYSE:SGY), Swift Energy, Titan Resources/Atlas (OTCQX:TTEN) and Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPL). I am starting off a series of company summaries with Swift because it was the first company in the group to exit bankruptcy. I could not justify in my own mind putting these companies into either of the two other "Clubs" I use for summary articles, so for now, it is a brand new Club... of which companies would rather not be a member.

Swift Energy: Background

First, it is worth noting that Swift was the company which, at the time, emerged most 'swiftly' from bankruptcy. That such a play on words would have been referred to as a 'Tom Swifty' at one point in history is just icing on the cake. That may have less interest to readers than it does to me as I sit at the computer putting this story together, trying not to let my head hit the computer keyboard.

Swift was founded in 1979 by Aubrey Swift. The company started out drilling wells in West Virginia as a private company, but it quickly went public in 1981. In the 1980s and 1990s, it sponsored private income funds, whose primary purpose was to acquire producing properties, and also drilling funds, which conducted both exploratory and development drilling. It utilized the public company to raise money to fund its share of its funds CAPEX during that time, ultimately sponsoring over 90 separate private limited partnerships.

As private funds dried up in the 1990s, Swift shifted its focus and began drilling more for its own account, growing reserves and production in the process. In the early 2000s, it also made several major acquisitions and expanded its operations outside the U.S., acquiring concessions in New Zealand and elsewhere. It subsequently sold its foreign assets in the late 2000s and focused back on domestic properties.

Like many companies at that time, Swift's focus was primarily on properties that produced natural gas. The thinking at the time was that natural gas reserves were limited in scale and that prices would rise based on scarcity and the difficulty in finding and developing them. Swift set records for reserves and production in the early 2010s based on its early success in shale gas plays. Then, like many companies, it suffered greatly when natural gas prices cratered in 2012, the result of the success of such plays in finding additional reserves. Also, like many companies, it then shifted its focus into oilier shale plays, just in time for the substantial oil price decline that began in 2014.

While it is interesting to follow the company's activities prior to 2014 as an example of how companies came to find themselves in financial difficulty, in the end, it all boils down to having too much debt for the asset value that remains at any particular point in time. Because debt is fixed and oil and gas deplete over time, price declines wreak havoc on a company that maintains a debt level that begins to approach asset values.

Prior to declaring bankruptcy, Swift undertook the usual things that companies do to try to eliminate or forestall such action. It cut costs and employee levels, sought to sell off assets, reduced CAPEX, etc. These and other actions are what I have previously referred to as part of the restructuring "playbook." Finally, when negotiations between Swift's creditors and the company failed to obtain a result that both sides felt might avoid the need for restructuring, Swift declared bankruptcy on December 21, 2015.

At 12/31/15, its bankruptcy filing date, Swift had roughly reserves of roughly 70 MMBOE (74% natural gas), of which 80% were classified as proved developed. The proved undeveloped reserves it booked, 14 MMBOE, were projected to require another $280 million to convert to producing, cash it did not have. The total SEC reserve value (using roughly $50/bbl oil and $2.60/mcf natural gas) was approximately $374 million.

Against those reserves, Swift had substantial debt obligations. It owed its banks $330 million, secured by almost all of its properties. It also owed almost $1 billion more to the holders of its unsecured notes, which would have come due in 2017-2022. In particular, the $260 million in unsecured notes that would have been due in May 2017 would have exceeded the amount that could be drawn under Swift's borrowing base, and other financing options could not be arranged, given the poor asset coverage ratios ($1.3 billion in debt vs. SEC10 of less than $400 million). Cash flow from operations for 2015 was only $42 million; in no way sufficient to fund any sort of debt repayment, a sure sign of impending insolvency in the E&P business.

After negotiations with its creditors, Swift proposed a pre-packaged bankruptcy filing that would, among other things, (1) keep its existing bank debt in place; (2) obtain $75 million in Debtor-in-Possession ("DIP") financing from its creditors, in return for 7.5% of post-bankruptcy (called "Newco") common stock; (3) exchange all unsecured debt ($906 million) for 88.5% of Newco stock; (4) cancel existing common stock and issue Newco shares equal to 4%, (5) issue warrants giving former common stockholders the right to buy up to 30% of the common stock at exercise prices that would equate to a full return of creditors' funds; and (6) reserve for future issuance to management up to 10% of the common stock. During the bankruptcy process, Swift also sold properties for $49 million to pay down its bank line.

Lazard, Swift's financial advisor, estimated a Reorganization Value of between $460 million and $800 million (quite a wide range!), with an Equity Value of between $191 million and $531 million and a midpoint of $361 million. The difference between the Reorganization Value and the Equity Value was due to $269 million in projected net debt.

In its bankruptcy presentation, Swift (as with any company) estimated the impact that liquidating the company would have on claims recoveries, as set out in the table below. To be approved for an exit, a company must typically be able to show that the recoveries it expects on a reorganized basis will be higher than under liquidation. The table shows how Swift's presentation to the judge allowed for their Plan to be confirmed.

Swift emerged from bankruptcy on April 22, 2016, roughly 110 days after it filed, an impressive feat given the negotiations or discussions that are often required to get approvals from the required parties. Its pre-pack worked as intended to move the process quickly, but at what cost to the original shareholders?

Swift issued roughly 10 million shares of Newco stock on its exit, which in effect could have established a $36.10/share exchange price ($361 million in equity at the midpoint of the advisors' estimate divided by 10 million shares). For accounting purposes, however, and based on the company's assessment of valuations upon exit, it elected to use an Enterprise Value of $474 million (on the low end of the estimated range), which then translated to an Equity Value of $214 million, or $21.14/share.

Original shareholders received 4% of that, or Newco shares valued at $14 million at the midpoint, but $8.6 million based on the Equity Value. In addition, those shareholders received two sets of warrants, each with the right to receive 2.143 million shares: ("A") warrants expiring 4/22/19 at $80/share and ("B") warrants expiring 4/22/20 at $86.18/share. Those warrants were ascribed a value of $15 million by Lazard, based in large part on expected volatilities in the range of 65-70%.

The stock opened near $33/share, not far from the midpoint established by the Lazard valuation. Since that time, however, the shares have traded down to their current price of $26.51.

Post-exit activity

During 2016, the company sold off its interest in non-core fields to focus almost exclusively on its Eagle Ford acreage position. It received $95 million in proceeds from these sales, which it used to reduce its bank line and fund its CAPEX. As a result, debt at 12/31/16 stood at $198 million.

Reserves as of that date were roughly 140 MMBOE, almost double the prior year. Those reserves were primarily PUD locations that the company previously did not have the ability to drill within the five-year window the SEC requires to book proved reserves. To develop those reserves requires another $365 million in CAPEX, capital the company will have due to conversion of debt to equity and the resulting elimination of interest expense.

The SEC value of the company's reserves was $407 million, which is arguably understated by up to 20% due to abnormally low prices used based on SEC criteria. The pre-tax PV10 was $442 million, of which $190 million was estimated as the value of PUD reserves (vs. $250 million for proved developed reserves).

With debt of almost $200 million against reserves in the $400-500 million range and with significant development required just to realize the value of those reserves, Swift did a private placement in early 2017 of 1.4 million shares at $28.50/share, raising $40 million in the process to help fund CAPEX in 2017 at its expected $80+ million level. In connection with the private placement, Swift committed to list the stock on the NYSE by July 25, 2017.

As a result of the equity raise, the company's banks recently agreed to make its borrowing base $330 million (vs. $172 million drawn currently). Facilitating this increase (from $250 million) was the company's hedge position, in which natural gas and oil are hedged for approximately 75% and 90% of 2017 volumes at $3.12 and $48.12, respectively.

So, what is 2017 expected to bring? Swift has not yet issued guidance for the year, possibly in part because it has restructured management significantly, including a new CEO and CFO in addition to a complete revamp of its board. The figures below may offer some guidance.

In terms of future activity, Swift's most recent presentation and my summary below provide the current "story".

Overview

As mentioned previously, Swift has sold off properties over the years, during bankruptcy and following emergence from bankruptcy, and the result is a company focused exclusively on the Eagle Ford shale trend in south Texas. Although its current Enterprise Value of $487 million is not far off from its SEC PV10 value of $442 million, that belies to some extent the fact that it still has a high percentage of its proved reserves classified as PUD. Those PUD reserves, as well as the company's 67,000 net acre position, present the greatest upside for the company going forward while also posing the greatest risks if development is not as successful as projected.

Returns

Like most E&P companies, Swift stresses the high IRRs it projects it will earn on future drilling. With returns largely in excess of 50% and with its Fasken Field development at 149%, investors might believe that the company has struck (black) gold. Projected returns at the well level are usually based on the preparation by the company as operator of what is called an Authority for Expenditure, which is what the operator expects to bill its working interest owners, including itself, to drill and complete a well.

However, such returns do not fall directly to a company's bottom line profit, as they exclude leasehold acquisition costs, midstream infrastructure development (in some cases), and all manner of corporate costs that cannot be charged under operating agreements to working interest owners, such as G&A, interest, etc. They also have not been completely tested or, in many cases, implemented yet, but are simply estimates based on recent cost reductions and reserve increases ... which may or may not be replicated across an entire project. They also do not assume reserve risk, so the key will be to follow how closely their actual results going forward track their projections.

Completions

Similarly to many other E&P companies, Swift has seen improved completion techniques recently provide significant increases in well productivity, which it hopes or expects will lead to greater reserve recoveries and a higher IRR. To the extent that those increases prove out over a longer period of time, the results would be very attractive for Swift. The primary risk to future reserves is that the benefits of recent completion techniques may allow short-term increases but not increase the ultimate recoveries, as many skeptics will be quick to point out. Production trends to date have been positive.

Portfolio

The number of "locations" that companies identify is primarily based on leasehold position rather than geology, although companies do try to risk assess their position. So, for example, if wells in a particular area can be drilled 16 wells per 640 net acres per state rules, the number of locations assigned is 40. Because the Eagle Ford trend has multiple benches or potential target zones, even a fairly small acreage position can support many locations into many prospective zones.

In Swift's case, most of its locations are in the Fasken and AWP Fields, positions Swift has owned for quite a while. Newer areas, like Oro Grande, have 112 prospective locations, most or all of which are untested. Obviously, with strong geological correlation across large swaths of the Eagle Ford, it feels the risk is fairly low, but poor drilling results in one area can also "condemn" a larger number of locations if the overall concept of the play changes. So far, though, Swift has had very good success in its legacy fields.

Fasken economics

Ah, the "economics" slide, one of my favorites. What slides such as Swift's below are designed to do is illustrate what the well level returns are for different types of wells; in this case, its Fasken field economics. The assumptions built into the slides are what are used by analysts, engineers, bankers, and others to compare wells at the 8/8s or gross well level, independent of what interest a company may own or, sometimes, what royalty burdens are. Data from the slides gets incorporated into cash flow models that, by the time they are adjusted to include leasehold acquisition costs (including capitalized interest), capitalized G&A, midstream connections (in some cases), and other factors produce a dramatically different result at the corporate level. Do not expect 150% returns from Swift at the parent company level, in other words.

Total D&C costs are usually taken off what is known as an AFE (Authorization for Expenditure) that operators prepare to get well approvals, which allow them to bill other working interest owners for their share of costs under a JOA (Joint Operating Agreement). The lateral length and proppant figures are there to show how far out the well will be drilled horizontally and how much sand will be used to frac the well, key components of a drilling and completion process. Lateral lengths drilled are 2-3X higher than in even recent years, depending on the company's acreage position, and the drilling time/foot has also been substantially reduced.

EUR represents what the company believes are the Estimated Ultimate Recovery at the 8/8s level, most useful when comparing wells to others in the area to define and refine a "type curve," or statistical accumulation of similar well results. If a company has a typical revenue interest (net of royalties) of 75%, that means that the operator receives 10.5 BCF for its share.

At the well level, returns are very attractive in this, its best legacy asset. IRRs of 150% are not yield but rather a measure of how quickly cash flows come in; in this case, quite quickly. With a payout in 10 months at the well level, that is highly economic. Just as important, if not more so, is the NPV calculation, which at $6.0 million, provides a projected present value of "profit" of 1.2X its investment, or a ratio of NPV10 to D&C costs of over 2:1. Most other companies will have lower ratios, so the only unfortunate part for Swift is that there are not more locations at Fasken to drill.

The type curve itself is on a logarithmic scale, which tends to straighten out production declines, very useful for engineering purposes. What it does do, though, is make the slope much more gentle than the 80%+ initial decline that is represented over the first year below. With properties that exhibit an exponential or hyperbolic decline, initial declines are often high, but at some time point, they begin to decline at a relatively stable, terminal rate. With well payouts in the 1-2 year range, the risk of loss is minimized if prices stay stable, but the resulting surge in production can be hard to maintain, at least without continuing a rapid drilling program (think: squirrel running on a wheel in a cage).

Shareholders

One thing that is very different about X-11 Club members is their ownership. Where prior to bankruptcy the common stock was owned primarily by retail individual investors, after emergence, most companies are then owned by their former creditors, primarily institutions and/or distressed fund groups. That is certainly the case with Swift, where 80% of the stock is now held by the investors in the table below. This makes the stock very illiquid and potentially volatile if one or more of the groups decides to sell for whatever reason. Strategic Value Partners led the creditor group going in and now has board representation coming out.

Actually, SVP has the right to elect two board members, and other consenting noteholders another two of their own, out of five total. Board input and direction are likely to be much more hands-on than in the past.

Guidance

I am not aware that Swift has published its guidance for 2017 yet, but the following table from its bankruptcy Disclosure Statement may offer a clue to its expectations. Having such data when companies report can be very useful when trying to differentiate out all of the positives cited in press releases, for example, with specific detail of how a company is actually performing on the bottom line compared to what they previously thought.

Conclusions

So, did common shareholders end up with the short-end of the stick? Certainly, not from the valuations being accorded the common stock post-bankruptcy. Without the interest concessions from the creditors, it would be unable to fund its operations. The market clearly doesn't believe there was a structural undervaluation in the court process. Instead, the court followed establish U.S. legal doctrine that creditors get paid before equity owners do, and if the numbers show that creditors are not recovering in full, they get allocated the equity (and take continued risk) until they do. The one troubling thing to many, me included, is the MIP to management, which does seem to reward them at the possible expense of others; in some cases, only for recovering a part of what has previously been lost. Beyond that, the fact that management salaries and benefits do not get cut back to previous levels, based on historical price points for oil and gas, is also troubling but has become a standard part of the bankruptcy settlement process and supposedly is required to attract and keep good employees who have other options available to them.

This article is obviously less about trying to make a recommendation about Swift than it is to set the stage for the company as it begins to report 2017 activity as a reorganized entity. Personally, I feel like the valuation may be stretched, but if it can execute on its plan and undertake a drilling program that meets the economic parameters set out in its slides, it can grow into its valuation over time. Of course, every other company has similar slides and possibly more prospects and acreage to drill, so it will be very interesting to watch Swift to see if it can really "shake off" the effects of its prior, pre-Chapter 11 operations.

Companies like Sanchez (NYSE:SN), Chesapeake (NYSE:CHK), and WildHorse (NYSE:WRD) have a significant portion of their asset base in the Eagle Ford, as well as larger companies like EOG (NYSE:EOG), Anadarko (NYSE:APC), BHP (NYSE:BHP), and Marathon (NYSE:MRO), among others. While the Eagle Ford has taken a back seat to the Permian and the STACK/SCOOP plays, there will be enough activity in 2017 to enable investors to compare and contrast those and other peers and plays.

