Bank Of China Appears Undervalued, But There Is A Catch

This article looks at the last annual report and demonstrates that the stock is not as undervalued as it seems at first sight.

Introduction

Bank of China (OTCPK:BACHF) (OTCPK:BACHY) seems to be a decent run bank at the service of the central government. Its H shares currently offer a dividend of 5% and trade at a PE ratio of 6 based on the 2016 annual report. This means that shares of the company can be bought roughly at a third of the price with respect to international peers. The common investment thesis is that with respect to the other three Chinese banking giants, i.e. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCPK:IDCBF) (OTCPK:IDCBY), China Construction Bank (OTCPK:CICHY) (OTCPK:CICHF), and Agricultural Bank of China (OTCPK:ACGBY) (OTCPK:ACGBF), Bank of China is less exposed to risks linked to the Chinese Mainland because it has a stronger international presence and a large part of its revenues are generated by fees. Risks with this position are commonly seen in a potential real estate bubble, high amounts of debts held by client corporations and tight control exercised by the central government, which is the majority shareholder.

In what follows, we are going to claim that these risks are probably smaller than they appear to be. But we are also demonstrating that the valuation is not as attractive as it seems at first sight.

Source: Bloomberg, 25. April 2017

Bank of China's revenue streams

Bank of China prides itself to be the most internationalized and diversified bank among Chinese competitors. In 2016, the bank generated RMB 457B in operating income (net interest income and non-interest income) from continuing operations. RMB 151B, or 33%, came from non-interest revenue sources, such as agency commissions, bank card fees, settlement and clearing fees, credit commitment fees, and others. The bank recorded in its report also a RMB 29B gain from the sale of Nanyang Commercial Bank. This gain was reported as a non-interest income generated by its Hong Kong operations, even though it was a one-time event. Net income was RMB 184B in total.

Most of the bank's assets are located in mainland China (74%). The rest is in Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan (17%) and other countries (9%). Because of higher interest rates in China, 87% of net interest income is generated in the mainland. Non-interest rate income, on the other hand, is only 68%.

Source: Graphs by author based on annual report;

Past performance

Over the past decade, Bank of China was able to increase revenues and net results steadily, as the below graph shows.

Source: Graphs by author based on annual report

Because of the generous distribution of loans in the past, followed by a slowing Chinese economy in more recent years, the bank saw its number of non-performing loans increasing. These were coupled with lower interest rates which put additional pressure on performance.

Source: annual reports;

As a result, the bank decided to bolster its balance sheet through the issue of preferred stock in 2014 and 2015 alongside a slight decrease of the pay-out ratio. This the reason why even though the revenues kept growing in recent years, dividends and earnings per share are declining slightly since 2014.

Source: Graphs by author based on annual reports;

Myths and Risks

Bank of China's slogan "Serving Society, Delivering Excellence" can be interpreted more as "serving the central government", which holds 67.73% of the company. As the other public banks, Bank of China has the responsibility of providing the Chinese real economy with liquidity. This has the negative effect that the shareholders' interests are second to the interests of the Chinese government. The positive side to this is that the bank is conservatively run and the government is ready to step in case of trouble. Executives earn on average around USD 100,000 and the company seems to have a good reputation compared to western counterparts of similar size.

Investors generally have two big concerns with respect to Chinese banks. The first is the indebtedness of corporations. It should be mentioned though that obtaining loans from the Chinese public banks is rather difficult, especially for small firms. This means that in the event of an economic crisis, public banks like the Bank of China are probably not going to default on non-performing loans from weak companies they have lend directly money to. The risk lies rather in a web of shadow banks and off-balance sheet guarantees that are difficult to measure and may eventually cause companies to stumble that otherwise seem to be healthy.

The second concern is a bursting real-estate bubble. There has been much debate going on regarding whether there is a bubble and if it will burst. The consensus among economists is that Chinese consumers have to offer large down-payments and rely much less on debt for acquiring their homes. One must also realize that the Chinese Government has more means of controlling the housing market than Western governments have. For example, in the same manner it has limited the right to buy houses in the past, it may also restrict the right to sell them. As a consequence, in the event that there is a bubble and it actually bursts, it will more likely hit banks through loans they advanced to companies in the construction industry, which would put us back to concern number one.

Finally, Bank of China might appear safer because it has more assets abroad with respect to other Chinese banks. But the pie charts regarding revenue streams and assets show that this characteristic will probably not make a substantial difference in a downturn. International assets also yield lower interest, which explains why Bank of China is valued highest in terms of PE ratio but lowest in terms of PB ratio compared to the other public banks.

Source: Bloomberg

Recent developments

If you have read with attention the table in the paragraph regarding past performance, you may have realized that since 2012 the percentage of non-performing loans has risen from 0.95% to 1.43% in 2016. Even though this has been a significant increase, it is still in line with other global institutions and is lower with respect to the average in China. Recent data shows that China's non-performing loans have started to flatten.

Source: Bloomberg

In addition, rising interest rates in the US have led the People's Bank of China to declare that it is likely to follow the interest hikes of the Fed. This should increase the net interest margins of Chinese banks. Authorities also called for tighter controls on so-called "entrusted funds", which is money banks collect through the sale of investment products. These are then entrusted to fund managers who use them to provide liquidity to smaller banks and companies. The four Chinese public banks should benefit from these restraining effects on liquidity, even though rising rates and less access to funding might flush up some further firms that are having a hard time repaying their loans.

Looking farther ahead, China is looking into diminishing its large reliance on banks for funding the real economy. This is done by facilitating the issue of new bonds and equity, which is going to have a dual effect on the banking sector. On one hand, Chinese corporations will increase the health of their balance sheets, which should in the long-run reduce non-performing loans. On the other hand, the demand for loans may diminish, which would mean lower revenues for the banking sector.

Conclusion

At first sight, Bank of China seems to be an interesting bargain: a Chinese bank with a large international business selling at 6 times earnings and paying a dividend of 5%. But if one takes the RMB 29B gained from the sale of Nanyang Commercial Bank out of the equation (which is a one-time event), then only RMB 155 B of net income, or RMB 0.45 earnings per share are left, which leads to a PE ratio of more than 7. Under the very conservative assumption that next year's earnings per share are going to be indeed RMB 0.45, and also assuming that the pay-out ratio remains unchanged, the dividend yield would be around 4%. Under these terms Bank of China seems to be still attractive, even if somewhat less: compared to peers and relative to past years, the current PE ratio is slightly higher. In relation to global banks and Chinese A shares, however, Bank of China trades at much lower multiples.

To conclude, if interest rates rise without slowing down the Chinese economy too much, I'd expect in particular the A-shares of Bank of China to trade somewhat higher than they are trading right now. Thus, a potential investment thesis would be based more on future developments in the short to mid-term rather than on a hypothesis of current undervaluation. In the long-term, it is difficult to predict how financial reforms in China are eventually going to impact banks.

Even though there is not much that can go wrong with an investment in Bank of China at the current prices, value investors should regard this stock as only slightly undervalued.

Source: Graphs by author based on annual report, Bloomberg, XE exchange rates

Disclaimer: The article reflects my personal opinion and reality to the best of my knowledge, but I can't guarantee for content or outcomes. Please do your own research before making any investment decisions. Be aware that investing in a single stock may lead to complete loss of capital.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.