Timber, The Reason To Own Gold

Trump's lumber tariff on Canada is the first of what is to come.

Donald Trump has perfected alchemy - he's found a way to turn wood into gold.

Although, I'd be more precise if I say he has found a way to turn timber into a reason to own gold. Trump's vendetta against the Great White North took a new turn when he slapped tariffs on Canadian timber. Before that, he talked to imposing tariffs on Canadian milk - a threat that still looms. Who knows what's next - maple syrup? Canadian bacon? Whatever the cause, Trump is playing from a deck of cards loaded with jokers. Tariffs are not the answer to the complex matters of modern trade, particularly not in an interconnected global economy, and particularly not in your own backyard.

In terms of timber, Canada's capacity to sell softwood timber at lower prices than America is largely a function of (a) Canada's vast supply of forested lands and (b) onerous U.S. regulations, including the Endangered Species Act that puts the needs of the three-toed, booby-footed penguin sloth minnow above those of humans. I'm not making (much) of a political comment there. Just noting that the U.S. has gone overboard in recent decades imposing untold thousands of regulations on business and industry. Some are for good and they preserve lives and the environment, no doubt. Others border on mental. Either way, regulations have costs that increase the price of producing various American products - such as timber.

But the bigger point to this isn't timber for timber's sake... it's tariffs and the impacts they have that will lead to higher gold prices.

In practical terms, tariffs are no different than the supermarket stock boy running around the store slapping higher prices on all the products. In short, tariffs are inflationary. Not for the country on the receiving end, mind you. Rather, they're inflationary on the imposer of tariffs. On America. On you and me. And thus, that's great for gold, which thrives on inflation.

Capriciousness in D.C.: An Economic Risk

In a span of two days, Trump was prepared to unilaterally pull out of Nafta... and then he wasn't. At least not "at this time." Those final three words are crucial to our analysis, because they leave open the very real possibility that Trump changes his mind again and decides now's the time to scram.

That right there is a perfectly fine reason to own gold: Insurance against Trump-era capriciousness that could go in any direction on any economic issue at any moment. His decisions seem to arrive like a West Texas tornado - angry and full of energy - and then retreat just as quickly. But who knows when the storm will actually touch ground and wreak havoc on the land?

We must prepare for whatever, because we just haven't a clue what will flow next from Trump's ever-shifting agenda.

But tariffs on Canadian lumber, the squawking about Canadian milk, the threat to unilaterally abandon Nafta, the blustering stance on China (since softened, but who knows, really?), the talk of hitting Mexico with an across-the-board 20% tariff, and the fact America's president seems not to understand how trade with the EU actually works... all of it says the current administration is not well-versed in trade and the impacts that would flow from tariffs and the dissolution of trade pacts.

Proof arrived early in the Trump administration.

Just before Mexican president Enrique Peña Nieto was to arrive in D.C., Trump insisted Mexico would, indeed, be paying for an ill-conceived border wall. So, the Mexican leader, speaking in the medium Trump understands, tweeted that he would not be traveling to D.C. for the visit. A scorned and reactionary Donald Trump quickly sent his mouthpiece, Sean Spicer, in front of the press to announce the administration was looking to use a 20% tariff on all Mexican goods to fund the wall.

Until, that is, commentators quickly and rightly pointed out the key flaw with such a rash plan: Slapping a 20% tariff on Mexican-made goods meant Americans would actually fund the wall, because we're the ones holding the bill when we head to Target or Albertsons to buy tomatoes and limes and avocados and watermelons... when we head to Best Buy to replace a refrigerator, a washer/dryer, a TV... when we head to the furniture store to buy bedding... when we head to the auto dealership to buy a new car (given that a number of models are made in Mexico, and that the country is the leading foreign supplier of auto parts that go into American-made cars).

A great deal of the products you and I buy everyday are, without us really realizing it, Hecho en Mexico.

That's inflation. And that's exactly the impact tariffs have. They raise the cost of consumer goods on the country that imposes the tariff.

And it's not like Americans can avoid the inflation by trading across to a low-cost, domestic brand. In many cases, a domestic alternative doesn't exist. And where they do, the domestic producer will simply use the higher prices on foreign goods to raise their own prices.

Which is why gold is a necessity right now.

Three Telling Charts

Odds are the U.S. finds itself in a trade war with one or more countries. Odds are the Trump administration uses tariffs as its tool of choice in trying to rebuild the U.S. manufacturing sector (what will prove a largely fruitless endeavor). And I'm betting, odds are Trump acts to negate Nafta when he doesn't get all that he might want in renegotiating the trade accord.

So, odds are we begin to see real inflation seep into our wallets. And that's a tailwind for gold.

I occasionally like to look at gold prices as a constant rather than a fluctuating value relative to the dollar. Basically, it's turning the dollar/gold relationship upside down so that the dollar moves relative to gold, instead of vice versa. It's a great way to see just how much value the dollar has lost in terms of how much gold it can buy. I do this because gold is the only constant, tangible asset that has maintained value throughout history. Currencies come and go and change with the changing geopolitical tides. Gold is gold, and always will be.

Here's what that chart looks like going back to 1969, just before the dollar lost its gold tether:

It's a demoralizing chart really. It says so much about the value of our dollar - and none of it particularly good.

Same chart, but from 1980, when gold peaked:

Gold haters talk a lot about their view that gold hasn't been such a great investment since its peak back in the inflationary era of the late '70s, early '80s. In that 37-year period, gold has gained 1.7% a year, on average. But the dollar continues to buy an ever-smaller sliver of gold. And consider this chart, which shows the value of a dollar that has been eroded by inflation since gold's peak in 1980:

The buck has effectively lost 4% a year in terms of what it can buy.

So, let's see... Inflation goes up; the spending capacity of our dollar goes down; each dollar continues to buy fewer and fewer ounces of gold; and as an economy, we sit on the precipice of either trade wars, revocation of a critical trade pact, or a string of ad-hoc tariffs imposed on various countries in an ill-fated attempt to win back jobs that have been lost largely to technology rather than other countries.

Why is gold not the answer? At the point, it's the only insurance I see that makes any sense.

And to be clear, I am not talking about gold as an investment. It can certainly vibrate this way and that over a given short-term period, which makes it a "trade" at various price levels. But I'm not talking about trading. I'm talking specifically about gold as insurance to protect against the risks of tariff-inspired inflation (or any bit of corrosive economic nonsense that spills forth from D.C. or the Federal Reserve, for that matter).

The Gold Strategy I Prefer

When it comes to gold, I'm fan of owning the metal directly, where possible. I would much rather know with certainty what I own rather than guessing at what might be lurking in a number of gold ETFs that are essentially "paper gold" because they own swaps and whatnot. In a gold melt-up, you face way too much counterparty risk.

That said, I do like ETFS Physical Swiss Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL). Each share is backed 100% by physical, London good delivery bars, and the bars are held directly in an allocated account in a vault in Zurich, Switzerland. There's something reassuring to me about knowing that my gold ETF explicitly owns bars of gold held in a specific vault in Zurich.

If, however, you want to own the metal, as I do, well I have a favored way to do that too, and it's not run-of-the-mill bullion Eagles and Maple Leafs. But more on that soon.

In the meantime, 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. has become an exceedingly capricious place. Preparation - and insurance - is the only solution for the trade-related risks our economy faces these days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.