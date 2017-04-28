Amazon Q1: Still Unprofitable

Yesterday, I was reading a Barron's article written on March 2000 by Jack Willoughby. Experts believe that this article (read here) was the main catalyst for the burst of the 2000 internet bubble.

In his article, Jack studied the cash burn-rate of the top internet companies, and therefore predicted how much time left for those companies before going bankrupt. Half of the companies in the list are now gone, while the other half survived.

On his list was Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jack mentioned Amazon's lack of profitability and high cash-burn as the main reasons that this company will merely last 10 months.

Obviously, he was wrong on that.

After 17 years, the company is still, and it's worth 20x more than it was on March 2000.

And, guess what? It still can't make a respectable profit, and if it wasn't for its deferred revenues and postponed payments for its suppliers, the company's cash from operations would have been negative now (Have you noticed? Yes, we are talking about cash from operations, not free cash flows).

Yesterday, Amazon reported its first quarter results for the current fiscal year. The stock is up nearly 4% in AH trading as a result of the company beating revenue and EPS estimates.

Well, that's funny. Didn't anyone notice that Amazon's operating income decreased 6% while its net sales increased 23%? You (investors who pushed the stock 4% in AH) don't care, right? Well, you are right, after all, these are just profits.

Okay, have you noticed that Amazon's TTM free cash flow less purchases of assets acquired under capital leases is just $14.6 billion ($3.3 billion in Q1 2017 vs. $4.7 B in Q4 2016 vs. $3.8 B in Q3 2016 vs. $2.8 B in Q2 2016 vs. $1.9 B in Q1 2016)? Did $14.6 billion seems high? Well, that's just 3.5% of Amazon's enterprise value.

Some may say that is due to high capex spending (we will return to that, don't worry). Well, that is partially true. Let's judge the company on its CFO then. Amazon's TTM CFO is just 4% of its enterprise value, not low but still below the 8% to 10% rule of thumb.

However, the quality of its CFO is a matter of discussion. That's because proceeds from prime members, which is considered deferred revenues, contributed to 75% (!) of Amazon's CFO. I believe that deferred revenue is like short-term debt (the service will be made and costs will be incurred), especially for a company that clearly loses money on each prime user considering the high shipping costs and content expenses for Amazon Video, thus, including these numbers in cash from operations calculation is totally misleading. If deferred revenue is treated as short-term borrowing, Amazon's CFO would be merely $4 billion, or less than 1% of the company enterprise value.

Another point that investors should look at is Amazon's depreciation expense. High depreciation expense means that the company needs to eventually spend money to replace the depreciated servers, facilities, or vehicles. In order to get a clear picture about how much of the capital spending is for growth purposes and how much is for mandatory spending to sustain current revenue, an investor needs to compare depreciation expense to capex spending.

Over the last twelve months, Amazon suffered from $8.7 billion in depreciation. On the other hand, the company spent $14.1 billion on capex spending (including $6.7 billion of assets acquired under capital leases that will be paid later). This means that 61% (!) of the money spent on capital is just to maintain current revenue. So, even if the company stopped growing, taking its current size, it needs nearly $8.7 billion (give or take) in capital spending, or nearly half its inflated CFO.

Conclusion

Amazon's after-hours price appreciation is a clear evidence about how irrational Wall Street gets when it comes to Amazon. Even if the growth is impressive, the operating income is far from being that. In addition, the company guided for a very low operating income. The following is from Amazon's 8K report:

Operating income is expected to be between $425 million and $1.075 billion, compared with $1.3 billion in second quarter 2016.

Taking midpoint, that's a 43% decrease in operating income Y/Y.

We believe that Amazon is one of the biggest bubbles in this decade. The company's operating income for its retail business in North America, which is supposed to be the most mature segment for Amazon, increased just 1.3% in 12 months, while sales increased 23.5%. The company is barely making money on any of its products. Bulls claim that the company can make profit the moment it wants to, well we believe that's not the case taking the price-sensitive consumer, increasing competition, and high shipping costs into consideration.

Cautious Investing to All.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.