Risk Arbitrage Today: Dutch Auction In CIT Group

CIT Group

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) announced a cash tender offer on Thursday for up to $2.75 billion. The company will buy back at least 28.26% of its issued and outstanding shares with the percentage going as high as 31.55%.

The offer is being conducted by means of a modified Dutch auction. CIT will pay a single per-share purchase price, which will be the lowest price per share not greater than $48 and not less than $43 in increments of $0.25 that will enable CIT to purchase the maximum number of shares having an aggregate purchase price not exceeding $2.75 billion. CIT's stock closed around $46, in the middle of the auction range. It has traded between $41 and $46 the past month.

CIT expects to use a portion of the proceeds from the recently completed sale of its commercial aircraft leasing business to fund the purchase of the shares.

The offer is subject to proration and has an odd lot priority. It will expire at 11:59 p.m. ET on May 24.

Mead Johnson Nutrition Company

Mead Johnson Nutrition Company (NYSE:MJN) announced its first quarter results on Thursday. Net sales were 8% below Q1 2016, but earnings before interest and income taxes was 3% higher than the first quarter a year ago.

MJN is in the process of being acquired by British consumer goods company Reckitt Benckiser. On February 10, the companies inked a deal with Mead Johnson getting $90 per share in cash.

We expect significant benefits from the proposed merger with Reckitt Benckiser, including benefits from scale, potential geographic expansion, and increased resilience within a diversified group to help strengthen our business-Kasper Jakobsen, CEO Mead Johnson

The transaction, which is subject to regulatory sign offs and approval by both Mead Johnson's and Reckitt Benckiser shareholders, is expected to close in the third quarter.

Thursday's Merger Arb Spread

Every Thursday we will highlight a merger arbitrage spread. It could be a spread that looks too large or too small, perhaps a negative spread or just a rather large one. This Thursday we look at Alere (NYSE:ALR). Two weeks ago, Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) and Alere amended their deal reducing the price from $56 to $51 per share in cash and the equity value to approximately $5.3 billion, from the originally expected equity value of approximately $5.8 billion.

With ALR trading at $49.10, there is a $1.90 spread (ALR doesn't pay a dividend). The companies have guided to an end of third quarter close (so assuming September 30) or 152 days from today, that equates to a 3.9% spread. To convert to an annual rate of return or IRR, I use the following equation:

(3.9/X=152/365)

On this basis, ALR has a possible 9.4% IRR.

Risks to this deal not closing include the FTC not approving the merger, which in my opinion is unlikely. In addition, Alere shareholders will have to approve a deal in which they will be getting $5 less than the initial offer. And the Company still has to file restated financial statements which it says it anticipates it will do as soon as practicable (the Company is working to file its 2016 Form 10-K and is also working to complete its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2017.)

Both Abbott and Alere dropped their lawsuits against each other two weeks ago.

Abbott, one would think would have turned over every rock in Alere's parking lot before signing the amended deal.

Alere had to get something to give up the $5 per share. Likely carve outs.

Paragon Commercial Corp.

Two southern community banks are merging. Raleigh, North Carolina-based Paragon Commercial Corp. (OTCQX:PBNC) is being bought by Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN) in a stock deal. Paragon holders will receive 1.725 shares of Towne Bank. The merger is subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals and is scheduled to close in the fourth quarter.

Park Sterling Corporation

Another bank headquartered in North Carolina, Park Sterling Corporation (NASDAQ:PSTB), signed an agreement to be acquired on Thursday. Charlotte's Park Sterling is being bought by South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) for .14 shares of South State in a stock deal.

Closing is anticipated to occur in the fourth quarter. Regulatory and shareholder approvals are required.

Midcoast Energy Partners

Midcoast Energy Partners' (NYSE:MEP) merger with Enbridge Energy Partners (NYSE:EEP) has been completed. MEP unitholders will receive $8 per share in cash. The deal closed in exactly three months.

Stonegate Mortgage Corporation

Stonegate Mortgage Corporation's (NYSE:SGM) shareholders approved the company's acquisition by Home Point Financial on Thursday. The deal is for $8 per share in cash, just 5c more than Thursday's closing price. The Merger agreement with Home Point Financial is expected to close by end of the second quarter.

Disclaimer: The above article is intended to provide my opinion to interested readers. I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, portfolio concentration or diversification. Readers are strongly encouraged to complete their own due diligence on any stock or option mentioned in this article before investing. Merger arbitrage is a risky strategy because there is significant downside in the event of most deal rejections.