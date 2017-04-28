Ignore The Bond Markets At Your Own Peril

If the market simply liked higher risk in higher yield investments, VNQ would’ve been up instead of down.

There is a remarkable disconnect happening in the bond sector. Both the common equity and preferred equity of mortgage REITs are rallying as bond yields move higher (bond prices lower). That can be easily exemplified in the following chart:

Using preferred shares from Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM), Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY), and AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) we can evaluate the relative movements against another security that carries some duration risk, specifically the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT). Since investors may want to argue that it is simply a slight increase in bullishness, I included the Vanguard REIT Index ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ). You may notice it tracks moderately well with TLT, which is precisely the opposite of what each preferred share was doing.

The market decided interest rates were back on track to move higher and Treasury prices went down. Investing for yield became relatively less attractive, but that didn't stop investors from flooding into some of the preferred shares. This is an area where I frequently invest and actively trade. I don't do day trading, but I'm not concerned by holding a position for less than a month if I can buy at the right price and sell at the right price. This comes down to having fairly precise estimates for where prices are most likely to be.

The major issue is that TLT is down, it dipped pretty hard by the end of Tuesday, but most of the preferred shares remain up on the trailing 5 days. This is a simple narrowing of spreads, but it should be enough to give investors pause.

Income Investors

If you're here to find good income investments, this is what you'll need to know on preferred shares.

We had some good opportunities recently. Now most of those have dried up. Treasury yields were soaring higher and the movement was so substantial (up over 10 points for 2 days across some of the curve).

The result is that most income investors should consider sitting on some cash for the next few days, possibly the next few weeks, depending on how quickly the market adjusts. We are back to having substantially less opportunities in the buy range.

For the investors seeking a "Buy and Hold" strategy, this isn't a call to abandon the strategy and go trading. There is no new sudden fundamental problem that would decimate any of the companies. Just sit on cash and be patient waiting for opportunities to put new capital to work. When investors start yelling "we must get in today, the prices will never be lower", you have a pretty clear sign that prices are getting rich.

I'll make two exceptions. Hopefully, you're aware of my view on ANH-A. It is materially too expensive. I've been calling this out for a bit, though I only publicly released the piece on 4/23/2017. The other view relates to New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT). I see NYMTP as being materially too expensive. Buy and Hold investors can dump NYMTP and move into NYMTO to capture around $.20 in price difference and each share of NYMTO pays a bigger dividend. It's winning twice in one move. Think the market is efficient? Not quite. It is rarely downright stupid, but these disconnections happen. NYMTO is superior or equal on every fundamental metric. Lower price, bigger dividend, more call protection, and on equal credit standing.

No, the company won't just call preferred shares as soon as the call protection ends. Call protection never carries a negative value. No. If you want to believe that, you can find plenty of investors who would be happy to take call options on any of your common stock, especially if you'll agree to pay them for taking the option. This is insane, but it is repeated regularly.

Traders

I've been actively trading preferred shares to try to squeeze out the strongest returns I can.

The last couple days saw preferred share prices up as Treasury yields were soaring higher. This is not a logical movement. I began moving capital out of positions in a few of the shares I've consistently liked. I harvested gains on each position and will be interested in buying them back if the market drops the price.

I'm figuring we could see most preferred share prices pulling back by around $.20 to $.35 over the next week or two if rates suddenly stabilize. If they continue soaring higher, the potential sales get even better as we could suddenly see panic selling.

I kept my long positions in ANH-C and GBLIL. Those are preferred shares from Anworth (NYSE:ANH) and Global Indemnity plc (NASDAQ:GBLI). My other positions related to the sector are Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG), Bimini Capital Management (OTCQB:BMNM), and Resource Capital Corporation (NYSE:RSO).

Every Rating

Want to see every buy rating I had for preferred shares from July 2016 through the middle of March 2017? Okay, you can have all the preferred share ratings. I think that sums it up for what to watch in the preferred share sector.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPG, RSO, BMNM, ANH-C, GBLIL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Consult a professional who knows your objectives and constraints. Tipranks: no ratings.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.