J&J Snack Foods: Index Funds Appear To Be Creating Overvaluation

But JJSF continues to hold and it's not clear what can knock the stock down at this point.

But valuation continues to rise based largely on multiple expansion, and its primary categories would seem to be poorly positioned relative to consumer trends.

Back in December, I posted the following chart after J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) released its Q4 report:

Source: author from JJSF filings; EBITDA not adjusted, may differ slightly from company's reported figures

After the company's fiscal Q2 report this week, JJSF's multiple has expanded further, to 15.2x from 14.6x - more than double the 6.8x multiple assigned at JJSF's peak price in fiscal 2010. To be fair, EBITDA growth has accelerated - though only to about 4% through the first half, using the company's reported Adjusted EBITDA figure from its Q2 conference call.

It's simply not clear what is keeping JJSF's multiple - and share price - elevated. This is a stock that:

is posting decelerating, low- to mid-single-digit EBITDA growth;

has driven basically zero operating leverage over the past few years, a trend that has continued into FY17 even excluding a modestly margin-dilutive acquisition;

has no financial leverage (the company actually has net cash);

and has a concentration of products in reasonably unhealthy areas (ICEE, SoftPretzel, cookies, 'Supreme Stuffers') which would seem at risk given an overall move by U.S. consumers toward fresher, healthier choices.

There's no 'hidden' asset on the balance sheet. Cash flow and earnings are roughly similar on a normalized basis, even considering that capex has been a touch elevated of late. And yet JJSF trades for almost 33x trailing EPS and over 29x FY18 analyst consensus. It trades at a premium to the food space as a whole, even though I think there are a number of overvalued peers and JJSF's portfolio would seem to merit a modest discount to industry multiples.

What may be keeping JJSF higher is index fund movements, as a commenter on my last piece pointed out, even linking to a helpful chart:

Source: Twitter; comparison of Russell 2000 versus JJSF post-election through Feb. 1

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) and Vanguard combined own 15% of JJSF; the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) alone owns 3% of the float. CEO Gerald Shreiber owns 20% himself, meaning it's not hard to imagine ETF demand pulling along JJSF shares. And looking back further, the correlation seems rather tight as well:

JJSF data by YCharts

The interesting question is: what does an investor do about it at this point?

Is JJSF Overvalued?

From here, it certainly looks like it. Again, the valuation and the performance seem to have diverged, with more support for that argument coming from the Q2 report. J&J's performance was fine as far as it goes: 3% organic revenue growth actually is pretty solid for the space, as an analyst pointed out on the Q2 conference call. EPS missed consensus by $0.04, and grew just 2% year-over-year. But the acquisition of Hill & Valley bakery in January had both a modest impact on margins and appears to have disappointed in the quarter. Management said it would reaffirm a target of $0.09-0.10 accretion from the purchase on a run-rate basis, though CFO Dennis Moore did say "we're comfortable to the extent that we believe we're going to improve on the sales performance."

That aside, the quarter didn't have much in the way of surprises. Gross margin declined but rose 8 bps in the first half. EBIT margin fell 35 bps, largely due to a spike in G&A in Q2, as both marketing and sales were modestly leveraged. The foodservice business posted organic growth of 4% in the quarter and 3% in the first half, with frozen beverages down (store closures by Kmart appear to be a driver there) and handhelds, bakery, and a small funnel cake business growing. J&J has targeted schools - and is making some headway after adjustments to nutritional standards - and restaurants, and a distribution deal with Taco Bell has shown some success.

The grocery business is declining, no surprise given deflation in that space. Retail sales fell 4% in the quarter, with handhelds and soft pretzels weak. Retail is a much smaller business for J&J, so the weakness there doesn't break the bull case, either.

Overall, however, the quarter was fine as far as it goes. Given J&J's end markets, weakness at Kmart, troubles in grocery, and some possible modest disappointment in the new acquisition, it was fine. I thought Q2 was modestly better than Q1 - when an analyst even chided Shreiber for a "lackluster quarter" - and any growth is good growth.

But I still don't see how those numbers extrapolate to current valuation. Even analysts seem to agree, with the consensus target at $125. A DCF model reverse-engineered means the stock is pricing in ~8% growth for over a decade (8% discount rate, 2% terminal). JJSF simply doesn't seem like it's capable of producing that type of growth - and not even necessarily through any fault of its own.

There is one catch to the valuation argument, however:

Source: Harris Williams March 2017 Food and Beverage Industry Update [pdf], highlighted column is 2017E EV/EBITDA.

Mondelēz International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is at 16.5x EV/EBITDA. Snyder's-Lance (NASDAQ:LNCE) at 13.9x. Using EBITDA peer valuations makes JJSF's valuation look much more reasonable - only its lack of leverage inflates its P/E on a relative basis. That in turn means J&J could (in theory anyway) be an acquisition target, or lever up, etc. etc., creating upside to modeled growth.

Of course, MDLZ also likely has an acquisition premium built in, and it grew adjusted EPS 24% last year (albeit off just 1.3% organic growth). LNCE shares just tanked after a Q1 warning. I don't think JJSF necessarily deserves a multiple between those two stocks - but even if I'm right, I'm not sure what all there is to do about it.

Valuation

What makes a JJSF short relatively tempting is that the major upside risk seems limited (he wrote three days before the company was acquired). J&J is in M&A mode - but as a buyer, not a seller. But it's not the type of company that seeks transformative deals, and with early weakness in Hill & Valley, none of three deals done over the past decade have been a huge success. (The purchase of the handhelds business from ConAgra Brands (NYSE:CAG) probably was a good deal, though it's taken some time for JJSF to realize the benefits.)

Meanwhile, it does look as if the Russell 2000/JJSF correlation has weakened a bit of late, and even if the stock takes some time to return to fair value, further multiple expansion seems relatively unlikely. The lack of leverage further de-risks the short (although the converse is obviously true in that it limits upside).

Particularly coming out of earnings, I'm not sure I see a compelling reason to short just yet. Fighting the market doesn't seem like much fun at the moment, and there's not a clear reason for multiples either at peers and/or JJSF to come down just yet. JJSF could almost be considered a "value short" - it make take some patience, but the alpha will come eventually.

In the longer term, I think that's true. J&J is not a bad business, though I believe the market is underestimating the risks to selling sugary ice and high-calorie snacks to U.S. consumers over the past few years. Operations seem solid, Shreiber clearly is incentivized and performance (at least in the market) has been excellent.

But that's also part of the problem - there's no low-hanging fruit for a turnaround. Nor are there hidden assets, or upside catalysts, or huge untapped market opportunities. J&J is a fine business in a reasonably tough space - it's not its fault that it's not priced as such. At some point, that seems likely to change - it's just hard to tell when that will be.

