Novavax: If Only

If only: the next likely split for Novavax stock was not of the reverse variety.

Introduction

When last I checked in on Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX), it was struggling from a terrible disappointment. It is still struggling and its shares are sojourning of late in real penny (<$1.00) stock territory.

Everyone knows stock splits do not change anything other than the nominal share count. Immediately after the split, the company's market cap stays the same. The loaf of bread undergoing the split weighs the same amount, there are just more slices.

Usually, splits occur when the stock has done well and even though nothing really changes; shareholders like stock splits. Remember when Apple did its 7:1 split not so long ago?

I'll bet if you owned Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) at the time, it made you feel good. It made me feel good and I didn't even own that many shares...until after the split, then I owned 7X as many. You feel even better now that its share price is starting to return to its march upward.

A split is quite possible for Novavax's future, but it is not the normal happy stock split. No, it is the dark doppelgänger of the happy type of split that is possibly in store for Novavax.

With just a simple 1:10 reverse stock split, Novavax could pop itself into a respectable share price, over $8.50 per share. Wouldn't that be fine? Of course every shareholder would have fewer shares by a factor of 10: if you own 1,000 shares today, after the reverse split, you will own 100.

Also, just because the price goes up after the split, doesn't mean it stays up. If nothing changes within the company, a reverse split may sour sentiment and the price may start going down again.

If only: Novavax could whack its cash burn.

In Novavax's most recent CC it confirmed cash/equivalents on hand at the end of 2016 as $235M. That is a mighty nest egg, depending on how fast you are spending it.

In this most recent CC, CFO Phillips gives a short presentation on the company's cash situation. I refuse to ascribe obfuscation to someone I do not know. Accordingly, I will note that his presentation, which spoke only in terms of a range of reduction of cash burn without giving a figure as to the actual cash burn, left me confused.

Cash burn is a big issue for a microcap company when it discusses reducing the burn by a range of $80-$105M, particularly when that already takes account of a restructuring designed to save cash as is the case for Novavax. In my article last year after the restructuring, I reported that Novavax had cash to take it "into 2018".

It has not announced any change that will take it deeply into or through 2018. Accordingly, cash burn is a big issue for this company that has no reliable source of substantial recurring cash.

If only: Novavax could live up to its promise as a world class vaccine maker rather than its reality.

Novavax has one very powerful web site. Its corporate profile is clear and succinct:

Novavax, Inc. is a clinical-stage vaccine company committed to delivering novel products to prevent a broad range of infectious diseases. Our recombinant nanoparticles and adjuvant technology are the foundation for groundbreaking innovation that improves global health through safe and effective vaccines.

It features a slick 2 minute video clip that speaks of the promise and potential of Novavax's novel vaccine technology. When it comes to promise and potential, Novavax is right up there with the big boys.

When it comes to achievement, not so much. So far in its 30 years of existence, it has managed to staircase itself up to a share count of 271.95M shares outstanding. With all those shares its market cap comes in at a roaring $221.15M.

Simply Wall Street presents an elegant graphic that gives an all too clear picture of Novavax from an earnings perspective as set out below:

Then: it would be one fabulous stock.

Novavax aims to develop vaccines for extremely serious worldwide health threats.

Its maternal RSV vaccine that is currently in phase 3 trials offers the potential to protect newborn children in their first months of life when direct vaccination would be problematic. RSV ranks second behind malaria as a source of infant mortality. Novavax has been recognized as a serious contender in fighting this scourge in that the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation awarded it a grant of up to $89.1M to help it with the costs of developing this vaccine.

In addition, it has a pipeline of vaccination products. Its pipeline page on its website leads with the following:

Our product pipeline includes vaccine candidates engineered to elicit differentiated immune responses with the potential to provide increased protection. Our nanoparticle technology targets antigens with conserved epitopes essential for viral function. Unlike traditional vaccines that 'mimic' viruses and elicit naturally occurring immune responses to them, our nanoparticles are engineered to elicit differentiated immune responses, which may be more efficacious than naturally-occurring immunity. Our vaccine technology has the potential to be applied broadly to a wide variety of human infectious diseases.

It then goes on to present a graphic listing out its specific programs:

Wow. Tiny little Novavax has an ambitious agenda. No wonder it burns through such great chunks of cash. If it could bring home the bacon on one of these programs it would not have any more cash issues. The world would be served by a vaccine against a dread disease...if only.

Conclusion

I tend towards optimism and towards giving companies the benefit of the doubt. Now, with Novavax trading below $1.00, I should surely give it a little love. Perhaps, I will read some comment or another to this article and all of a sudden realize the error of my skepticism.

It could happen. I do not believe it will. While one could applaud Novavax for its ambitions in attacking big important targets, I discount it for foolishly spreading itself too thin.

