Visa: Growth Reaffirmed

According to The Nilson Report, global payments volume should continue to grow by a CAGR of 11% for the next five years.

About a month ago, we analyzed Visa (NYSE:V) and its growth prospects in the article "Visa: Growth And Room To Run."

The company's Q2 2017 earnings just reaffirmed the position that we took on the stock a month back. We think Visa still has a strong growth story moving forward and will continue to reward investors.

Q2 Earnings Review

The quarter was outstanding. Visa reported Q2 EPS of $0.86, beating analyst expectations of $0.79. Revenue also came in at $4.48 billion, beating expectations of $4.295 billion - a 23% increase from 2016 figures.

Payment volumes jumped 37% to $1.73 trillion in Q2, with the company seeing strong growth internationally. The strong international growth is largely attributed to Visa's $23 billion purchase of Visa Europe in June of last year. Visa Europe made up nearly one-fifth of the total payments volume.

Data from Visa's Earnings Call

Payments volume in the United States increased by 11.7% to $775 billion. Economic strength is creating a better spending environment, and major portfolio contracts with companies such as Costco (NASDAQ:COST) are largely responsible for this increase.

To supplement its impressive quarter, Visa also announced a $5 billion share buyback program to return value to shareholders. Remember, value can be returned to shareholders in two major ways: share buybacks or dividend increase. Visa just recently increased its dividend by 18% in October 2016. The buyback will reduce the number of shares outstanding, thus increasing EPS and making your shares worth more.

Could the company have used $5 billion to expand growth rather than buy back shares? Perhaps. However, expansion also comes with risk, and sometimes, over-expansion leads to "di-worsification" and ends up hurting a company's balance sheet. I trust Visa's decision here.

Valuation and Chart

Visa remains a strong performer in our growth portfolio for 2017. Although shares have run 17% to $91.76, the company continues to outperform analyst expectations time and time again. Currently trading at a forward P/E of 27 and PEG of 1.7, Visa is not a screaming bargain, but it is also not terribly overvalued.

Analyzing the chart of Visa since it went public back in 2008, the company has rarely given investors much of a pullback to enter the stock. The stock has simply continued to outperform, regardless of what the bearish analysts seem to think.

Growth Moving Forward

Looking forward after the Q2 earnings announcement, Visa has updated its financial outlook. The company expects 2017 net revenue growth to be between 16-18%, up from 8.6% in 2016. This acceleration in revenue growth will continue to be the driving force in moving the stock price higher. However, the spike in revenue growth from 8.6% to the mid-teens was largely related to the addition of Visa Europe, and slower organic growth should resume once the full-year results of the acquisition are accounted for.

The unknown component here is how much growth is left in the tank for Visa and how much more the company can continue to expand total payment volumes. According to The Nilson Report, global payments volume should continue to grow by a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11% for the next five years. Additionally, global card penetration is only around 41% today, and factoring in an 11% CAGR for the next five years will bring the figure to 56%. So despite the bearish thesis that Visa's strong run is coming to an end, we would beg to differ.

Disclosure: I am/we are long V.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.