GNC: Reaching The Bottom

GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC) reported earnings that confirmed the company is going in the right direction. The company generated positive cash flow, repaid a bit of debt, and the customers are returning to GNC stores. Furthermore, it expanded the gross margin and outlined positive outlook for the remainder of the year. All of this suggests that the new strategy is working, the fundamental of the business is improving, and thus the shares should move higher. The bears' biggest arguments were declining revenue, contracting gross margin, and huge debt. All of these issues are showing signs of improvement, hence I am making the bold call that we have seen a bottom at $6.5 per share. But, let me dig deeper to provide the reasoning behind the statement.

Increasing number of transactions

The customers are returning to GNC stores as the number of transactions has increased by 9%. This is already occurring in the first quarter of new strategy implementation. Therefore, it is highly encouraging. Usually, such a change in the strategy would take longer to grab customer attention; however, in this case, the first response is already positive.

Source: GNC 1Q 2017 Earnings Release

Yes, the average ticket was lower by 12.1% compared to the previous year, and the same-store sales declined once again. However, the pick-up in the number of transactions is a good leading indicator that the customers are happy with the new pricing. Lower pricing is definitely more competitive in the long term. Even more promising is the fact that the highest pick-up in transactions happened in March. This is an indication of further improvement as we move towards the second quarter.

Source: GNC 1Q 2017 Call Transcript

The first pilot stores have already reached flat same-store sales, and therefore, we are approaching an inflection point when this will broaden to the whole company.

Source: GNC 1Q 2017 Call Transcript

Source: GNC 1Q 2017 Call Transcript

The management sees the same-store sales improvement in the second half of the year, so it may be one or two quarters away. This is a strong indication that the revenue decline is bottoming. Yes, the average ticket is lower and is the cause of the gross margin decline, but my notion is that we have reached a bottom in the gross margin already in fourth quarter.

Gross margin expansion

The company reported an adjusted gross margin of 30.6% for the first quarter (the adjustment is for the benefit of deferred revenue; its actual gross margin was higher). This is slightly higher compared to 4Q when GNC reported a gross margin of 29.9%. Yet, the management highlighted the range of 31% to 33% for the remainder of the year.

Source: GNC 1Q 2017 Call Transcript

This should be the result of pricing negotiation with suppliers and shift in product mix. It is lower compared to previous years but still notably profitable. The management also assumes that the incremental revenue from pro membership can offset the lost revenue from gold car membership, hence this would result in an even higher gross margin.

Source: GNC 1Q 2017 Call Transcript

This is higher than reported in last two quarters, which indicates we have reached a bottom in profitability. With that scheduled to expand and revenue nearing the infection point, the bears' biggest arguments are weakening. Yet, they would still argue that the company carries a huge debt on the balance sheet. That is correct, but even the debt has been improving during the last quarters. To address the debt levels, I will start with the company's ability to generate excess cash.

Addressing the debt levels

As we are nearing the bottom of the sales decline and gross margin, the current cash flow ability should be bottoming as well. So let us take a look at the near-bottom cash flow generation ability. The latest earnings revealed $46m in operating cash flow and $13.9m in capital expenditures. Therefore, the company ended the quarter with $33m in free cash flow.

Source: GNC 1Q 2017 Earnings Release

If we extrapolate this on an annualized basis, we would get $128m in free cash at bottom level. This number does not consider any benefit from margin expansion, improvement in sales, or better inventory management. This is a further indication that the downside is limited. $128m is lower than the $250m it has been able to generate in previous years. Therefore, its risk profile to address $1.5bn of debt is lower but is showing signs of improvement as well. On 2Q 2016, the company's debt was $1.6bn. However, the latest report showed a debt of $1.5bn. That is $100m lower compared to the 30th of June 2016. It is still quite high, but it has been declining. Since the company is considerably profitable even at depressed revenue and gross margin, it should be able to address further $100m over the next three quarters.

Source: GNC 2Q 2016, 10-Q

Source: GNC 1Q 2017, 10-Q

$128m of annualized free cash flow is only my simplified calculation. The management stated during the last earnings call that it estimates $250m in free cash flow for 2017. That was so high that it initially seemed like an error, and so it was questioned by analysts.

Source: GNC 1Q 2017 Call Transcript

The management confirmed the number and outlined the benefit of working capital management, gross margin expansion, and higher transaction volume. This gives it the ability to further reduce the debt by $200m. This would mean the company ends 2017 with a debt level that is lower than it had in 2013.

Source: GNC 10-K 2014

While not as low as it should be, it is lower than $1.6bn last year and lower than the most recent history. Hence, one of the strongest bears' arguments is weakening as well.

The takeaway

The key message from my article and latest earnings report is that the new strategy is working and the company is headed in the right direction. The gross margin is expanding, the revenue is bottoming, and the debt is declining. The company is on a good path to restore investors' faith in the business, and so the share price should trade incrementally higher. In summation, this suggests we have already seen the bottom in the shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GNC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.