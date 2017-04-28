Kids' College Loans Are Threatening Parents' Retirement: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

Over a quarter of parents (27%) surveyed used retirement funds to help pay their kids' student loans, and a similar percentage (24%) considered doing so. This according to a Discover Student Loans Survey, reported by college-debt advice site Student Loan Hero. (Hat tip: John Lohr).

As most Seeking Alpha readers likely readily appreciate, tapping retirement funds to pay off student loans is a very bad financial move. If the funds are located, as is typically the case, in a tax-favored 401(k) or IRA, the parent must pay steep taxes and penalties before accessing the funds. It is also very hard to re-do all that difficult savings and achieve the foregone growth lost from pulling the funds.

The amounts of parent-backed student loan debt is not trivial, with more than 50% of survey respondents reporting a sum greater than $40,000. That amount may not seem high in relation to the cost of retirement. Unfortunately, however, it is high in relation to the generally low retirement savings rates that Americans have accumulated.

But perhaps worst of all, the debt in question is not a good investment. Sure, in days gone by, a college education was viewed as the means by which talented and hard-working students acquired the intellectual capital that would drive a lucrative career. A degree boosted the student's earning power considerably, so acquiring it was a no brainer. Today it is often the case that no brains are required to obtain a degree; indeed, many students leave college with far fewer brain cells than they came with if reports of all the binging and boozing that takes on campuses are accurate.

In economic terms, student loans are unsecured debt - like credit card debt, which is perilous in comparison to say, a loan secured on your home or car which can be sold to make good the debt. You can't sell your $40,000 degree in puppetry (nothing against that major per se, only its cost), so the lender will simply own a piece of the student's and co-signers' (i.e., parents') futures.

What will happen when push comes to shove? In 2007, the U.S. economy began to heave under the weight of subprime mortgages. I was struck by the fact that the subprime mortgage balances in 2007 totaled $1.3 trillion. Student loan debt, which if you agree with the foregoing analysis, should also be viewed as subprime, now tops $1.4 trillion. Indeed, the delinquency rate on subprime mortgages reached 12.6% in the above-linked article, not so distant from the current 11.2% student loan delinquency rate.

There's enough dry tinder to ignite a new financial crisis. But short of that, there's more than enough fire to set individual retirements ablaze. And much of this threat is avoidable. Motivated students should certainly get an education, but with a little thought, said education could be obtained more affordably via scholarships, online options, state schools, community colleges, international institutions, or financed with a student job. Pay-as-you-go is the generally sensible approach here; less optimal would be mortgaging your retirement to pay for junior's uncertain future.

