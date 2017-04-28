Klarman: Insiders Signal Valuations Excessive

He's not just right about this indicator, but it's also an extremely important indicator.

I’ve been highlighting some bearish data in recent writing: Be Very Afraid, A Victim Of Its Own Success and Stock Market to GDP Ratio 2nd Highest In History. Add to this corporate insiders are heavy net sellers of shares and things only start looking more bleak. Bloomberg recently reported:

Seth Klarman, who runs the $30 billion Baupost Group, told investors in a letter last week that corporate insiders have been heavy sellers of their company shares. To him, that’s “a sign that those who know their companies the best believe valuations have become full or excessive.”

That’s not just what it means to Seth Klarman as Quantpedia, an academic research aggregator, writes:

A long list of research papers suggests that insiders really have special non-public information about companies' future outlook and use that information in their timing of trades. Those signals, however, have the strongest meaning for small cap stocks, so it isn‘t always easy to implement a correct trading strategy for such a system.

The original paper (Lakonishok and Lee 1998) is excellent but later research (Ke e.a 2001) adds fascinating granularity:

Stock sales by insiders increase three to nine quarters prior to a break in a string of consecutive increases in quarterly earnings. Insider stock sales are greater for growth firms, before a longer period of declining earnings, and when the earnings decline at the break is greater. Consistent with avoiding an established legal jeopardy, there is little abnormal selling in the two quarters immediately prior to the break.

What are insiders doing?

Bloomberg inquired with The Washington Service about the level of insider selling vs. buying:

Share sales by insiders outstripped purchases by $38 billion in the first quarter, the most since 2013, according to The Washington Service, a provider of data and analysis on insider trading.

You can slice an onion many ways and just as interesting, if not more so, are the net number of sales. The table below shows insider purchases versus insider selling by month since January 2015 and their ratio in a separate column:

Month-Year Number of insider buys Number of insider sales Ratio between IB/IS Jan-15 873 2356 0.37 Feb-15 1309 4869 0.27 Mar2015 1701 4784 0.36 Apr-15 977 2720 0.36 May2015 1835 4478 0.41 Jun-15 1473 3414 0.43 Jul-15 1186 2273 0.52 Aug-15 3224 3526 0.91 Sep-15 1613 2341 0.69 Oct2015 1150 2208 0.52 Nov-15 1990 3860 0.52 Dec-15 2346 2760 0.85 Jan-16 1446 1287 1.12 Feb-16 2088 2841 0.73 Mar2016 1749 3433 0.51 Apr-16 849 2046 0.41 May2016 1824 3869 0.47 Jun-16 1472 2854 0.52 Jul-16 783 2119 0.37 Aug-16 1524 4766 0.32 Sep-16 1368 2729 0.5 Oct2016 877 1783 0.49 Nov-16 1786 4780 0.37 Dec-16 1301 3591 0.36 Jan-17 747 2423 0.31 Feb-17 1012 4714 0.21 Mar2017 1490 4283 0.35 Apr-17 678 1706 0.4 1325.34375 3365.85 0.4375

Source data: Gurufocus

The net number is very interesting as well because insiders at small firms often don’t move the needle as far as value of the transactions goes but their transactions are actually more predictive.

We have a few days left in April that need to be reported but it appears buying is weak as April at 0.4 is tracking below the average ratio since 2004 at 0.44. That’s deceiving, however, as insider trading is highly seasonal and the average for April is only 0.34.

When I independently checked the value of the buying compared to the value of the stock sold for insiders over the past three months the ratio is again atrocious. With about 9x worth of sales versus buys.

Independent indicator

Insider buying has not just been shown to have been a valuable signal in the past. It is also somewhat independent of the stock market valuation indicators. Stock market valuation like the value of the stock market compared to GDP or the Shiller ratio points towards a rich market as well. But these are less valuable as complementary signals to each other as both work off the market price of securities. When the price of securities relative to fundamentals is high these indicators tend to point towards overvaluation.

That’s not necessarily the case for the insider buying ratio.

Insiders presumably operate with knowledge of information that’s not public information yet. Essentially they operate with real-time information while the rest of the market gets updated with a slight lag. Having an insider level of information is a bit like being able to see the future. True, in the aggregate they buy more when their firm trades at a low multiple, but that’s likely not the basis for their trading outperformance. The basis for their trading lies in their advantaged knowledge of the financial future of their firms.

Conclusion

We may be on the cusp of a difficult period to generate returns. At The Black Swan Portfolio, I’m not trying to predict or call these periods but instead prepare for them. That means having an extremely safe core and balancing that with a very aggressive opportunistic portfolio to generate returns. I'm not moving out of stocks but just increasingly discriminating of areas of the market and about avoiding the most overvalued parts of the market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.