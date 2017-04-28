Thank Trump It's Friday - Markets Ignore Trump's Comments About North Korea Conflict

Does anything bother investors anymore?

To celebrate day 97 in office, President Trump told Reuters "There is a chance that we could end up having a major, major conflict with North Korea. Absolutely." Remember, this is the same Donald Trump that said during the campaign "Why can't we use nuclear weapons" and, when asked by Chris Matthews why he would say such a thing, Trump replied: "Then why are we making them? Why do we make them?"

As I've noted yesterday, we're long on Oil Futures (/CL) as well as the Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:USO) for both the normal summer bump and also because Bush's misguided wars against Iraq and Afghanistan consumed 1.5M barrels per day for the armed forces operations (tank mileage is measured in gallons per mile) and an escalation of Troops on that end of the World will be just as expensive. Good thing we boosted our military budget by $54Bn - looks like we're going to need it.

$54Bn is just a drop in the bucket compared to the $350Bn increase in military spending we had under Bush II but it took Bush 8 years to push $350Bn to his Defense donors and that's only $44Bn a year, Trump is ahead of him already in just 98 days!

This wasn't very hard to predict though. Republicans love war and love military spending. Back on Dec 23rd, we decided we couldn't beat them so we may as well join them and our trade ideas were:

Because of their work on nuclear fusion, Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) is our favorite US defense contractor and they've been down recently as Trump tweeted out his displeasure with F35 cost overruns but, overall, we think it's a nice opportunity to go long LTM: Sell 5 LMT 2019 $200 puts for $13 ($6,500)

Buy 5 LMT 2019 $220 calls for $45 ($22,500)

Sell 5 LMT 2019 $260 calls for $23 ($11,500) That puts you into the $20,000 spread that's 80% in the money for net $4,500 so the upside potential, if LMT just manages to move up $10 in two years, then it's a profit of $15,500 (344%) and ordinary margin on the short puts is about $10,000 but those puts are a nice 20% discount to the current price - we're playing conservative because we do expect a market pullback. We also like Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), who get paid almost $2M every time the US fires a Tomahawk missile (and we do that a lot!). So, to bet on the escalating cold war (and the proxy wars we love to fight), we like: Sell 5 RTN 2019 $120 puts for $8.50 ($4,200)

Buy 5 RTN 2019 $120 calls for $29 ($14,500)

Sell 5 RTN 2019 $145 calls for $15 ($7,500) In this case net $2,800 in cash buys us a $12,500 spread so the upside potential at $145 (where we are now) is $9,700 (346%). As with the LMT trade, we're being conservative in our initial entry, in case the market sells off but, if it doesn't, nothing wrong with "just" making a 346% return on cash. Margin requirement for 5 short $120 puts is just $6,000, so it's a nice, margin-efficient trade as well.

As you can see from the charts, both stocks have taken off. The LMT $220/260 spread is now $28.50 ($14,250) and the short $200 puts are $6 ($3,000) for a net $11,250 profit, which is already a 250% gain on cash but I see no reason to believe we won't collect our full $20,000, which is still almost a double from here.

The Raytheon 2019 $120/145 spread is also well in the money and is now net $19 ($9,500) and the short $120 puts are down to $4 ($2,000) for net $7,500 and that's a $4,700 gain on cash so far (167%) and, like Lockheed, I don't see any reason we won't collect the full $12,500 so this one is actually good for a new trade as you can still make net $7,800 off a $4,700 entry and that's another 165% - only it will take two years vs the 4 months we just did it in for you.

Yesterday we nailed the bottom on Oil Futures (/CL) at $48.50 and, this morning, we're already back to $49.50 which is good for a $1,000 per contract gain (you're welcome) but I think we'll do better so I'd take 1/2 off the table and put a stop on the rest at $49.20 (bumping the stop up 0.25 with each 0.25 of progress).

USO was $10.12 yesterday when we called the long and our option play is in great shape. Gasoline (/RB) fell a bit below our $1.55 long target but already it's at $1.586 and, at $420 per penny, per contract, that's a $1,512 per contract winner but that one we should take the money and run or for sure cash 1/2 and put a stop at $1.575 on the rest (penny trail) so we lock in $1,250+ gains. Our UGA play should do well for you also - you are very welcome!

I reiterate my call to short the Russell Futures (/TF) at 1,420 with tight stops above and we also like the Nasdaq short (/NQ) at the 5,600 line and, so far, we nailed that one, with the Nasdaq already back to 5,587. Our favorite trade idea of the morning is shorting Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), now at $950, by buying the May $900 puts for $5(ish). I think the negative guidance will sober people up once we open and plenty of people will take advantage of the pop to lighten up (we sold the June $900 calls for $50 - so it's a nail-biter for us).

GDP came out this morning and it was bad, at 0.7% vs 1.2% expected by leading economorons - but not as bad as the Atlanta Fed's most recent GDP Now forecast, which pegged GDP at 0.2%. Unfortunately, the Atlanta Fed gets their data very early and they tend to be ahead of the curve in their forecasts but, as you can see from the chart - they tend to end up being right as well. This does not bode well for Q2 - especially as consumer spending growth fell 90% from 3.5% to 0.3%. And this is only the first estimate of GDP, it might be revised lower next month.

Neither does a Government shutdown, which is looming this weekend and the best we can hope for is that they extend the deadline to next Friday - so we can enjoy the drama all over again.

