Tai Sin Electric: Low P/E High Yield Stock Riding On Domestic Construction Demand Growth

Tai Sin Electric is one of the best proxies for the growth in Singapore infrastructure spending expected to increase from S$20 billion in 2015 to S$30 billion in 2020.

Elevator Pitch

Tai Sin Electric (OTC:TSNXF) [TSE SP] is one of the best proxies for Singapore's construction growth in the coming years as the market leader in the domestic cable industry. It boasts the lowest trailing P/E and the highest ROE among its listed peers, making it an attractive investment candidate. I arrive at a target price of S$0.62 for Tai Sin Electric by applying a 9 times forward P/E multiple to my estimated FY2019 EPS of S$0.069, which implies a 40% upside based on its share price of S$0.44 as of April 27, 2017.

Company Description

Started in 1980 and listed in 1998, Tai Sin Electric is a Singapore-listed manufacturer of electrical cables and wires that also trades on an OTC basis in the U.S. It operates through four business segments: Cable & Wire, (cables and wires manufacturing) Switchboard (switchboard manufacturing), Electrical Material Distribution (distribution of a range of products like wiring accessories, fitting accessories etc.), and Test & Inspection (testing and inspection services pertaining to the civil engineering sector) which accounted for 75%, 2%, 10% and 13% of FY2016 (YE June) operating profit, respectively.

I will be focusing mainly on Tai Sin Electric's cables business in the sections below, as it accounts for the bulk of the company's profits.

Market Leadership Reinforced By Competitive Advantages In A Commoditized Industry

Tai Sin Electric's market share of Singapore's low voltage cables industry grew from approximately 10% in 1998 to 20-25% in 2014, which is a remarkable achievement by any standards. In my opinion, there are three key competitive advantages contributing to Tai Sin Electric's dominant position in the cables market segment in Singapore.

Firstly, economies of scale are key in any manufacturing industry. While I don't have the market share statistics of the other competitors in the cables market segment in Singapore, Tai Sin Electric's operating margin expansion over the years, as it expanded its market share, is the best validation of the existence of fixed-cost scale economies. In the early years of its listing (FY2002-FY2006), Tai Sin Electric's operating margins averaged 4-5%. In contrast, its operating margin for the past five years (FY2012-FY2016) is now a step higher in the 7-9% range, in line with the larger market share it now boasts. With cost advantages derived from economies of scale, Tai Sin Electric has the luxury of choosing between raising average selling prices of its products to boost profit margins and maintaining prices to take market share away from sub-scale competitors. The company's market share growth and margin expansion in the past years suggest that it has managed to achieve a balance of both.

Secondly, there are synergies between Tai Sin Electric's various business units and its facilities located in different geographical locations. With the exception of Tai Sin Electric's Switchboard business, which operates solely in Brunei, Tai Sin Electric's other businesses share a common customer base, the civil engineering contractors based in Singapore. There are cross-selling synergies with Tai Sin Electric's integrated business model as its customers, which buy the cables from the company, will also require electrical accessories (Electrical Material Distribution business) and testing services (Test & Inspection business). Tai Sin Electric refers to its geographic network of three Cable & Wire factories in Singapore, Malaysia, and Vietnam as its "Tri-Plant Axis Strategy." Tai Sin Electric has managed to generate cost savings by purchasing raw materials such as copper in bulk for the entire group and optimize its usage across the three factories in the different countries.

Thirdly, the "nobody got fired for hiring IBM" mindset is a key determinant of corporate buying behavior. Tai Sin Electric's cables are primarily used for power distribution in buildings, and there could be potential risks to public safety with defective cables. As a result, Tai Sin Electric's main clients, civil engineering contractors, are unlikely to be willing to take unnecessary risks by buying from new untested cable manufacturers. Tai Sin Electric has been in this business for close to four decades since it was started in 1990. It has established a strong track record with prominent projects in the past such as Resorts World Sentosa (one of Singapore's two integrated resorts), Changi Airport, Marina Coastal Expressway, and various MRT (Mass Rapid Transit railway system) lines among others. Furthermore, as highlighted above, Tai Sin Electric has the ability to be price competitive (if it wishes to) because of its scale-derived cost advantages. Offering cheaper products with a strong brand name and track record makes the purchase decision easy for Tai Sin Electric's customers.

Tai Sin Electric's competitive edge is also validated by its strong historical financial track record. It has been profitable in every year for the past 15 years since FY2002, including the 2008-2009 Global Financial crisis period. Tai Sin Electric was also free cash flow positive in 13 of the last 15 years. The exceptions were FY2010 and FY2011 due to significant increases in working capital due to growing sales and rising copper prices. Tai Sin Electric's cash flow generative model is another source of value creation for shareholders, which I will touch on in a separate section.

Capitalizing On Public Infrastructure Growth

Tai Sin Electric derived approximately three quarters of its revenue from Singapore (Malaysia, Vietnam, Brunei, and Indonesia are its foreign markets), making it a good proxy for the domestic construction boom by leveraging on its market leading position.

Infrastructure spending in Singapore is expected to grow from S$12 billion in 2010 to S$20 billion in 2015 and a targeted S$30 billion in 2020, based on the Finance Minister's 2015 Budget speech. In this year's Budget speech, the Finance Minister further disclosed that approximately S$700 million of public sector infrastructure spending will be brought forward to 2017 and 2018. This ties in well with the Building and Construction Authority's 2017 projections that public sector construction demand will grow by 27-52% YoY from S$15.8 billion in 2016 to between S$20.0 billion and S$24.0 billion in 2017. The Finance Minister explained the rationale for the planned increase in infrastructure spending in his 2015 Budget speech:

We will invest in economic and social infrastructure for the future, to create new competitive strengths, a highly liveable home for Singaporeans, and quality healthcare. The third thrust of this Budget involves a major reinvestment in Singapore's infrastructure, to meet our future economic and social needs...The last time we made such significant investments in infrastructure (in proportion to GDP) was in the 1990s, when we embarked on the development of Jurong Island, built the NorthEast Line and the Light Rail Transit network, and Changi General Hospital amongst other significant investments. Just as these investments two decades ago laid the foundations for better living standards over many years, we must now invest in the next era of jobs and incomes, and a higher quality of life.

New civil engineering projects are expected to come around on the back of the new Changi Airport Terminal 5, the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail, and new MRT lines. Singapore's Changi Airport plans to increase its total capacity to 135 million passengers per year by the late 2020s with the addition of Terminal 5 with an initial capacity of 50 million passengers per annum; the value of the Terminal 5 project is estimated to be close to S$1 billion. Another major infrastructure development is the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail, a 350 km high-speed rail project that will reduce traveling time from Kuala Lumpur to Singapore to one and half hours. This project is expected to be completed in 2026. There are also multiple expansion plans for Singapore's MRT system. Please see Singapore's MRT map below, where the dotted lines represent new lines to be built. This includes the S$20 billion Downtown Line project (blue color dotted line in the map below) where the third and final stage of the project comprising the remaining 16 of the planned 34 stations is expected to be completed by the end of this year. The next major MRT project will be the 43km Thomson-East Coast Line (brown color dotted line in the map below) scheduled to be completed in stages between 2019 and 2024 that will add 31 new stations to the MRT network.

Source: Land Transport Authority

In terms of near-term trends and short-term catalysts, some of Tai Sin Electric's potential (and possibly current) customers have won new projects in the past year. In August 2016, Hock Lian Seng's 60% owned joint-venture secured a S$1.1 billion project for the development of three runway operations at Changi Airport. In October 2016, Lum Chang won a S$325 million contract for the construction of an additional platform and concourse at Tanah Merah MRT Station. In March 2017, KSH Holdings was awarded a S$145.7 million contract to build a new research building for the University of Singapore. The positive new order win momentum for Singapore-listed construction companies ties in well with the government's decision to accelerate infrastructure spending and the strong pipeline of new infrastructure projects coming onstream in the coming years.

Excellent Capital Allocation Maximizes Value Of Free Cash Flow Generative Business Model

Tai Sin Electric is highly cash flow generative, having been free cash flow positive in 13 of the past 15 years as highlighted above. There are many companies in the same enviable position which have either piled up cash on the balance sheet earning meager interest rates or splurged their cash on value-destructive acquisitions. In my opinion, Tai Sin Electric has maintained a good balance between spending on growth and returning excess capital to shareholders.

Based on its share price of S$0.44 as of April 27, 2017, and its trailing 12 months dividend of S$0.024, Tai Sin Electric offers an attractive 5.4% yield. Tai Sin Electric has paid out dividends in every single year since its listing in 1998, and its dividend payout ratio has averaged a decent 46% for the past five years. Given the cash flow generative nature of Tai Sin Electric's business and significant shareholdings (39%) that the controlling Lim family has, future dividends are expected to maintained at similar levels at the very least.

Tai Sin Electric is not a serial acquirer. But its last acquisition, which cost approximately S$11 million, has created significant value for the company and its shareholders. In 2012, Tai Sin Electric acquired a 52% stake in CAST Laboratories Pte Ltd (its current Test & Inspection segment), a provider of independent testing, inspection, and certification services and heat treatment and specialized geotechnical services in the region, which was subsequently increased to 100% over time. In FY2016, Tai Sin Electric's Test & Inspection segment nearly tripled its operating profit from S$1.3 million in FY2015 to S$3.7 million. In contrast, CAST Laboratories earned an annualized pre-tax profit of approximately S$240,000 at the time of the acquisition. This suggests that Tai Sin Electric has been successful in exploiting synergies between CAST Laboratories and its other business divisions to do cross-selling and grow sales and earnings as a result. Looking ahead, Tai Sin Electric also plans to leverage on CAST Laboratories' presence in Cambodia to expand the market for its other core businesses such as Cable & Wire.

In summary, I expect Tai Sin Electric to grow its free cash flows in line with the domestic construction boom, capitalizing on its market leadership. Given its track record, Tai Sin Electric should be able to further grow shareholder value with more cash in its hands by either returning the excess to shareholders or reinvesting in future value-accretive growth opportunities in a selective and prudent manner.

Valuation

Please see the peer comparison table for Tai Sin Electric below. Tai Sin Electric trades at the lowest P/E and highest dividend yield among its peers, despite generating the highest ROA and ROE. I believe the valuation discount will narrow, as Singapore's domestic construction boom and the company's future earnings growth bring about a positive re-rating of the stock.

Symbol Stock Trailing 12 months P/E Dividend Yield Gross Margin-trailing 12 month Net Profit Margin-trailing 12 month Asset turnover-trailing 12 month Return on average assets-trailing 12 month Return on average equity-trailing 12 month TYO:1930 Hokuriku Electrical Construction 6.7 1.5% 17.3% 7.2% 1.11 8.0% 12.3% SIN:500 Tai Sin Electric Ltd 7.7 5.4% 21.5% 8.2% 1.44 11.8% 15.6% TYO:9824 Senshu Electric Co. Ltd 11.5 2.0% 17.2% 2.6% 1.17 3.0% 5.1% TYO:5819 Canare Electric Co., Ltd. 11.8 2.1% 43.1% 11.9% 0.79 9.4% 10.9% SHE:002309 Jiangsu Zhongli Group Co. Ltd 12.4 0.8% 21.0% 5.4% 0.67 3.6% 12.1% TPE:1615 Dah San Electric Wire + Cable Co., Ltd. 13.1 0.0% 10.9% 4.0% 1.08 4.3% 6.3% BAK:CTW Charoong Thai Wire + Cable PCL 14.6 3.4% 8.1% 4.1% 1.13 4.6% 7.0% TPE:1612 Hong Tai Electric Industrial Co., Ltd. 31.4 3.0% 6.5% 2.9% 0.61 1.8% 2.1% SHE:002498 Qingdao Hanhe Cable Co. Ltd. 31.5 0.9% 19.4% 10.5% 0.61 6.4% 9.7% SHE:002276 Zhejiang Wanma Co Ltd 46.8 0.8% 15.1% 3.5% 1.43 5.1% 8.5% TPE:1616 Evertop Wire + Cable Corporation 51.4 0.0% 7.1% 0.7% 0.80 0.6% 1.2%

I arrive at a target price of S$0.62 for Tai Sin Electric by applying a 9 times forward P/E multiple to my estimated FY2019 EPS of S$0.069.

I forecast Tai Sin Electric's revenue to grow by a three-year CAGR of 7% (slightly lower than the 8.45% 2015-2020 CAGR in infrastructure spending to be conservative) from S$321 million in FY2016 to S$393 million in FY2019. I also expect its net margin to grow by 50 basis points from 7.2% in FY2016 to 7.7% in FY2019, taking into account the positive impact of operating leverage on margins resulting from the spreading of fixed costs over a larger revenue base. This results in a FY2019 EPS of S$0.069.

My target price implies a 40% upside based on its share price of S$0.44 as of April 27, 2017

Variant View

The key risk factors for Tai Sin Electric are a higher-than-expected increase in labor and raw material costs (mitigated by strong competitive position and net cash balance sheet), cut-throat price competition from its rivals (mitigated by its competitive advantages), and the misallocation of cash to value-destructive acquisitions or projects (mitigated by its track record of consistent dividend payout and value-accretive acquisitions).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.