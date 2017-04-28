Ford: Wrong Direction

Ford (NYSE:F) shareholders seem to not be able to get a break, F reported first quarter earnings on Thursday and investors did not like the numbers. To be fair though, the quarter was definitely not that bad, but it wasn't great either. It was far from great, there are still fundamental problems the company faces which are exacerbated by the weakening auto cycle. F reported an EPS of $0.39 (adj) exceeding analyst expectations of $0.35. F also reported a revenue of $39.1 billion beating revenue expectations of $34.7 by a long shot. The numbers seemed great for F and with these numbers, you would expect a rally, so why did the company end the day lower by one percent then?

F data by YCharts

Although revenue and EPS both beat, there are still several key figures in the first quarter report which need to be noted. Most notably, the increased costs which F was hit with this quarter. F had to spend over 290 million dollars on two different safety recalls due to safety concerns. Total net income is also still down around 35 percent year over year. Guidance was unchanged, however, an unfavorable auto cycle and higher costs are expected to hurt overall earnings. Total expenses for the quarter year over year also rose by 7 percent was around 37.7 billion dollars for the first quarter. The unfavorable exchange rate due to the strength of the dollar has hurt F's profit margins. Rising commodity costs and lower volumes for the first quarter also contributed to higher expenses. We also can not ignore the high recall expenses which were driven up by a faulty door latch safety recall and a engine fire recall.

North American demand is also expected to decrease after years of high demand. China is also dragging down the F right now, results in all major markets in the Pacific improved other than China. Exchange rates are expected to be worse because of a weaker Yuan for 2017 and low industry prices. China's increased car sales tax is also expected to hurt auto sales for 2017. Ford's equity income in China is down over 38 percent falling from $443 million dollars to $274 million dollars. Increased competition and the increased sales tax will continue to hurt F's profit in China. Guidance for the Pacific region overall by management is positive though, F expects profits will increase year over year in the region compared to 2016.

While it is true operating margins are still negative in south America, we are seeing some good improvement. Whole sales were up 11 percent and revenue increased 26 percent this quarter. F still expects operating margins to be negative for 2017 in South America but they expect that the margin will shrink due to improving economic conditions in South America. Personally, I believe political instability in Venezuela and a weakening Brazilian economy will drag the whole region down.

European whole sales were up to 449k for the first quarter. The region overall showed good growth and consistent profitability this quarter. F expects that the European region will continue to be profitable but less profitable than in 2016.

In my earlier article I talked about the auto cycle showing signs of weakness after years of strong demand. My conviction on that remains as more and more analysts say the same thing everyday. With subprime auto loans also reaching a unprecedented level, there is significant risk with the auto industry in general.

I would not advise buying F until after the auto data for April is released and we get a better picture on the auto cycle. F has seen auto sales level out in general as the auto cycle becomes bearish. We are seeing increased competition and less tax incentives in China. The South American region continues to be unprofitable along the Middle Eastern Region. We are also seeing subprime auto loans reach, in my opinion, bubble levels. I remain bearish on F.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.