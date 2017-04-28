AbbVie: Analyzing The Revenue Streams

Strong demand for Humira continued here at home and abroad as they increased 22.8% and 15.8%, respectively, on an operational basis from this time last year.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) reported first quarter earnings before the market opened on Thursday April 27th, and on the surface the results were great with the company reporting earnings of $1.28 per share ( beating estimates by $0.02) on revenue of $6.5B (beating estimates by$60M). The stock moved higher immediately after it reported earnings, moving by 1.9%. Before I begin to parse through an income statement, balance sheet, or cash flow statement I like to check out how the segment revenues did and see if there was anything glaring. Below is a table on how the company did during the quarter compared to last year.

AbbVie Segment Revenues (millions) 31-Mar-16 31-Mar-17 Y/Y Humira $3,578 $4,118 15.1% Imbruvica $381 $551 44.8% Viekira $413 $263 -36.2% Lupron $191 $194 1.7% Synagis $319 $300 -5.9% Synthroid $182 $192 5.7% Creon $151 $185 22.8% AndroGel $156 $136 -12.9% Kaletra $133 $115 -13.6% Sevoflurane $111 $107 -4.0% Duodopa $68 $80 16.9% Other $277 $297 7.1% Total $5,960 $6,538 9.7%

Overall revenues were higher from this time last year by 9.7% on the overall increase of the Humira and Imbruvica product lines which constitute roughly 63%, and 8.4% of their revenue streams, respectively. In reality all the other revenue streams for this company don't matter because of how big of a percentage the top two products command.

Strong demand for Humira continued here at home and abroad as they increased 22.8% and 15.8%, respectively, on an operational basis from this time last year. This is excellent on the count that it came on the back of volume growth and pricing while inventories at wholesalers remained at less than half a month! If that isn't phenomenal operation excellence demonstrated. Management stated that all three therapeutic areas that Humira is approved for showed increases. This shows strong affinity for the product by both doctors and patients. For the gastro indications the drug saw double digit growth notwithstanding the headwind of new competition in the space while in the dermatology space the product saw double digit volume growth.

Imbruvica was a star last quarter thanks to it becoming a first line of attack drug against chronic lymphocytic leukemia, or CLL. It's only really important to talk about Imbruvica because it is the second largest product in the portfolio but was also acquired through the Pharmacyclics acquisition a couple years back, but make no mistake about it, AbbVie is run by the Humira show.

With all the concern revolving around AbbVie with Humira being its prize product and its patents expiring soon they certainly have built a big moat around the product. I believe this quarter's results show that the concerns are quite possibly overblown but the risk of being the major contributor remains. Humira has lots of competition on its heels from several different companies in all three therapeutic areas that it serves. The risk should continue to be at the front of every investor's mind. I'm still not purchasing additional shares in my portfolio for now but I'm going to let what I have continue to ride this wave.

I actually initiated my position in AbbVie in early June of 2016 and have been pretty happy about the purchase thus far. I will only purchase shares of AbbVie if they get below $61, because I believe that is where it offers additional value. I've selected $61 because it is the middle of the stock's 52-week range.

I swapped out of Seagate (NASDAQ: STX) in favor of AbbVie during the 2016 second-quarter portfolio change-out because I ended up turning a profit in the name (6.2%, or 21.3% annualized) and wanted to lock in those profits. So far I have lost some massive gains on the swap. For now, here is a chart to compare how AbbVie and Seagate have fared against each other and the S&P 500 since I swapped the names.

Source: Google Finance

At the end of the day, it only matters what a stock has done for one's portfolio. For me, AbbVie is one of my smaller positions and has done well, as I'm up 12.9% on the name, while it occupies roughly 4.1% of my portfolio. I continue to believe in the name as a value stock. I own the stock for the value portion of my portfolio, and I will continue to hold onto the stock for now.

I am up 17.9% since the inception of my portfolio, while the S&P 500 is up 14.9%. For 2017 my portfolio is up 7.3% while the market is up 6.7%. Below is a quick glance of my portfolio and how each position therein is performing. Thanks for reading, and I look forward to your comments.

Company Ticker % change incl. DIV % of Portfolio Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) 21.5% 10.3% Wyndham Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:WYN) 14.4% 4.2% AbbVie Inc. 12.9% 4.1% 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) 4.8% 3.8% PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) 4.0% 3.8% SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) 0.2% 7.3% General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) -3.9% 9.0% O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) -4.0% 5.4% Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) -5.2% 3.4% Silver Wheaton Corp. (NYSE:SLW) -8.2% 9.7% Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) -14.7% 19.3% VFC MAY 19 2017 52.50 PUT (NYSE:VFC) -85.4% 0.1% Cash $ 19.72%

Disclaimer: This article is in no way a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. This article is meant to serve as a journal for myself as to the rationale of why I bought/sold this stock when I look back on it in the future. These are only my personal opinions and you should do your own homework. Only you are responsible for what you trade and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.